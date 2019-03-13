BOBBY AND HIS DIRE WOLVES

Bob Weir & Wolf Bros.—a trio that features Weir, legendary producer Don Was, and drummer Jay Lane, are coming to the Count Basie Theater in Red Bank for two shows next week on March 13-14. Speaking about the group recently, Weir said, “For a while now I’ve been itchin’ to explore our songs in a trio setting. An upright bass, my acoustic or electric guitar, and a drummer. We did some rehearsals this past spring and it was big fun—and that’s the whole idea. We were kickin’ around Dead songs as well as tunes from my back pages. I’m pretty sure we’re gonna have a big adventure with this.” Lane is no stranger to the work of the Grateful Dead, being a longtime member of Weir’s group Ratdog. And it was the producer/multi-instrumentalist Was that introduced Weir and Grateful Dead percussionist Mickey Hart to John Mayer, creating the foundation for the ultra-successful Dead and Company. Be sure to check out what is likely going to be a once-in-a-lifetime presentation of the music of the Grateful Dead.

LAISSEZ LES BONS TEMPS ROULER!

Born in France, living in Brooklyn, now in New Orleans, Cyrille Aimee is one of the most tantalizing and talented singers on the planet. Her new album is entitled Move On: A Sondheim Adventure (Mack Avenue Records), and she just might be the greatest scat-singer since Ella Fitzgerald. But she can also croon a pop tune better than just about anybody. Impressive and imposing on the bandstand, she’ll be at My Father’s Place at The Roslyn Hotel in Roslyn, NY on March 14, and breathing life into the songs of Stephen Sondheim at The MusikFest Café in Bethlehem, PA on March 29.

A TRIBUTE TO VAN THE MAN

On March 21, an all-star lineup of performers will be gathering at Carnegie Hall to pay tribute to the one and only Van Morrison. The star-studded event will feature performances by Patti Smith, Todd Rundgren, Darlene Love, Bettye LaVette, Robert Earl Keen, the Blind Boys of Alabama, and many more. “The Music of Van Morrison” is the 15th annual tribute concert held at Carnegie Hall. These must-see events have previously honored the music of Aretha Franklin, David Byrne, Bruce Springsteen, Bob Dylan, Neil Young, R.E.M., Led Zeppelin, and others, with 100 percent of the net proceeds being given to various music education organizations for underpriviledged youth. To date, over $1.5 million has been raised for organizations such as Young Audiences New York, Little Kids Rock, the VH1 Save the Music Foundation, and many others. For tickets, visit www.carnegiehall.org.

(Cyrille Aimee photo by Noe Cungy, Van Morrison Photo by Charley Crespo)