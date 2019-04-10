CANDLEBOX AT THE WELLMONT THEATER

On Friday April 19, Candlebox will be celebrating the 25th anniversary of their self-titled debut by performing the album in its entirety at the Wellmont Theater. While not directly affiliated with the grunge scene, the Seattle rockers owned the airwaves in the summer of 1994 with their mega-smash hit, “Far Behind.” Be sure to check back next week, as AQ will be featuring a very special interview with lead singer Kevin Martin about the album’s legacy. For more information about the show at the Wellmont, visit wellmonttheater.com, or the band’s website, candleboxrocks.com.

STEP INTO SPRING FOR A CAUSE

With winter (hopefully) behind us, the Believe in Yourself Project will be ushering in spring by donating brand new, unworn dresses to Little Falls-area girls. The Believe in Yourself foundation was launched in January 2017 to provide dresswear to low-income girls around the country, and to “promote positivity, to reduce cyber bullying, and to inspire girls to believe in themselves and their dreams.” To learn how to get involved or make donations, please visit believeinyourself.org.

CHANT DOWN BABYLON

Released in 1980, Babylon made its debut at the Cannes Film Festival, but it subsequently went unreleased in the U.S. “for being too controversial, and likely to incite racial tension” (Time Out). Written by Martin Stellman (Quadrophenia) and directed by Italian filmmaker, Franco Rosso, Babylon is finally making its way to the U.S., with a two-night engagement at the Roxy Hotel Cinema in Manhattan on April 12-13, and a week long stint at the Museum of the Moving Image in Astoria, Queens from April 12 through April 21. The film follows a young Jamaican DJ (Brinsley Forde of British reggae outfit Aswad) as he battles racism and xenophobia while trying to pursue his musical ambitions. For more information on Babylon, including show times, visit the Kino Lorber Cinema Group website: kinolorber.com