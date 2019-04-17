“The world is not our facility

We have a responsibility

To use our abilities to keep this place alive…”

— Fugazi, “Burning Too”

On April 22, 1970, the first Earth Day demonstrations were held. As the record recalls, “20 million Americans took to the streets, parks, and auditoriums to demonstrate for a healthy, sustainable environment in massive coast-to-coast rallies. Thousands of colleges and universities organized protests against the deterioration of the environment. Groups that had been fighting against oil spills, polluting factories and power plants, raw sewage, toxic dumps, pesticides, freeways, the loss of wilderness, and the extinction of wildlife suddenly realized they shared common values.”*

Nearly fifty years have passed since the first Earth Day, and yet our environment still dances on the brink of a global collapse. For every proposed wind farm, there is a hoard of NIMBY protestors who care only for their room with a beautiful view. For every small step taken towards forming a global coalition to protect the environment, there’s a jackass president waiting in the wings, scheming to take America backwards a century through hubris and deliberate deception.

So, what are we suggesting here?

That we can’t trust our politicians?

Well, certainly not the ones we have in office now, that is for sure.

Can we not count on our neighbors?

Honestly, that’s probably not your best bet.

No, friends, our best bet is on the devil we know the best: ourselves. Acceptance of one’s individual responsibility to the Earth is really all we have right now, especially at a time where the clock is ticking, yet there’s no clear collective path in sight.

This is why Earth Day is so important. It’s a fully transparent reminder that collective apathy is tough to beat—but a far more complicated battle is the one that occurs in our minds.

Am I doing enough to protect this habitat that I cherish so much?

Am I being led by fear, or by fact?

Am I doing my part?

The only way to answer these questions is to stand up and say, “I’m going to do something to make a difference today, and I don’t care who’s coming with me.”

The following is a list of Earth Day 2019 Clean Up events throughout the New York, New Jersey, and Philadelphia regions.

New York City Locations

Clean Up: Bronx

Location: 2530 Jerome Avenue, The Bronx, NY 10468

Date and Time: Monday, April 22, 11 am

Information: https://www.nycgovparks.org/events/2019/04/22/earth-day-2019

Clean Up: Canarsie Rockaway Parkway L train

Location: Canarsie Rockaway Parkway L Train Station, Brooklyn, New York, 12236

Date and Time: Tuesday, April 23, 5 pm

Information: This project is entitled from litter to glitter and will be held in partnership with the NYPD 69th Precinct NCO Program and the Youth Officers

https://www.facebook.com/events/275376056725965/?ti=icl

Clean Up: Brooklyn

Location: Cobble Hill Park, 264 Clinton Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201

Date and Time: Wednesday, April 24, 7 am

Information: https://www.nycgovparks.org/events/2019/04/24/its-my-park-at-cobble-hill-park

Clean Up: Charles Memorial Park (Gateway National Recreation Area)

Location: Howard Beach, NY 11414

Date and Time: Saturday, April 27, 12 pm

Information: https://ecotalknewyork.wixsite.com/ecotalk

Clean Up: Chinatown

Location: 1 Mott St, New York, NY 10013

Date and Time: Saturday, April 27, 10 am

Information: Pace students will meet at 1 Pace Plaza and walk over to Mott Street together; public volunteers will meet at 1 Mott Street.

Clean Up: Stewarding Bronx Street Trees

Location: Wilkinson Ave and Bruckner Blvd. Pelham Bay Station, Bronx, New York, 10461

Date and Time: Saturday, April 27, 10 am

Information: https://treesny.org/civicrm/?page=CiviCRM&q=civicrm%2Fevent%2Finfo&reset=1&id=108

Clean Up: Brighton Beach

Location: Brighton Beach, Brooklyn, New York

Date and Time: Saturday, April 27, 12 pm

Information: http://euphoriainlife.com/

Clean Up: East River State Park

Location: 90 Kent Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11211

Date and Time: Saturday, May 4, 10 am

Information: https://ptny.wufoo.com/forms/z1aneg3g19qe7f7/

Clean Up: Gantry Plaza State Park

Location: 4-09 47th Road, Long Island City, NY 10007

Date and Time: Saturday, May 4, 10 am

Information: https://ptny.wufoo.com/forms/z1aneg3g19qe7f7/

Clean Up: Gateway National Recreation Area

Location: Canarsie Pier, Brooklyn, NY 11236

Date and Time: Saturday, May 4, 11 am

Information: https://ptny.wufoo.com/forms/z1aneg3g19qe7f7/

Clean Up: General Grant National Memorial

Location: W 122nd St & Riverside Dr, New York, NY 10027

Date and Time: Saturday, May 4, 10 am

Information: https://ptny.wufoo.com/forms/z1aneg3g19qe7f7/

Clean Up: Mount Loretto Unique Area

Location: 20 Kenny Rd, Staten Island, NY 10309

Date and Time: Saturday, May 4, 11 am

Information: https://ptny.wufoo.com/forms/z1aneg3g19qe7f7/

Clean Up: Roberto Clemente State Park

Location: 301 W Tremont Ave, The Bronx, NY 10453

Date and Time: Saturday, May 4, 10 am

Information: https://ptny.wufoo.com/forms/z1aneg3g19qe7f7/

New Jersey Locations

Clean Up: Manasquan Beach

Location: Whiting Ave & Beach Front, Manasquan, NJ 08736

Date and Time: Saturday, April 20, 9 am

Information: http://www.onelightagency.com/earth-day/

Philadelphia Locations

Clean Up: Lardner’s Point Park

Location: 5202 Levick St., Philadelphia, PA 19135

Date and Time: Saturday, April 20, 10 am

More Information: https://riverfrontnorth.org/event/earth-day-cleanup-volunteer-day/?sd=1555718400&ed=1200&ad=n

