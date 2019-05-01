After 20 years of making music, 24 tour dates this year alone, and an extensive discography, Anoushka Shankar is landing herself back in New York City for a celebratory night of cross cultural music and career spanning artistry. Shankar solidified herself as a musician, sitar player, and composter after years of performing globally and working on multiple stellar records. Subsequently, she helped keep Indian classical music on the map by doing so—and following in the footsteps of her legendary father, Ravi Shankar. Now, two decades since breaking onto the scene as a classical sitarist, she’s taking the stage at Town Hall on May 5. For tickets to this unforgettable live show, go to thetownhall.org.

Boogie Like It’s 1980… in 2019

If you’ve recently had the urge to gather your friends, let loose, and dance like nobody’s watching to your favorite disco, funk, and soul hits of the seventies and eighties, then you’re in luck. On May 11, SOB’s in New York City is hosting Love Train, a live band that loves performing and playing those nostalgic, fabulous tunes just as much as you love getting down to them. The talented group of performers draw their inspiration from their favorite talented, soulful acts, such as Diana Ross, Kool and the Gang, and the late, great Aretha Franklin. It’s a night of wistful, passionate fun for everyone 21 and over, and such great music can’t get anymore moving and grooving. For tickets, head to ticketweb.com.

Spanish Influenced Americana to Rock Brooklyn

Barbés in Brooklyn is to welcome Walter Salas-Humara and the Silos Family on May 8. Having countless album credits under his belt as a soloist, Silos band member, studio musician, and producer Humara knows what he is doing and is fantastically proud of that on stage and off. His latest record alone sounds as if it had been recorded during the peak of seventies rock ‘n’ roll, but somewhat flew under the radar for its unique personality and Americana-based style elements. It’s fierce, yet twinkling; upbeat, yet stripped back. Therefore, any of those songs brought to life onstage in one of Brooklyn’s most underrated venues is a can’t miss event. For more information, visit barbesbrooklyn.com.

The Great Romantics to Benefit AO Young Artist Program

The non-profit Adelphi Orchestra is in its 65th season of brining flawless music, education, and technology into the lives of many New Jersey communities through bringing live symphonic events to local venues and schools, as well as fostering their own musical learning environment for people of all ages to participate in. It is through community partnerships and benefit shows that this non-profit keeps its position in the local musical culture alive. Under the head of conductor Richard Owen, the Adelphi Orchestra will be performing the classical instrumentation of Rossini, Tchaikovsky, and Grieg—The Great Romantics—on May 10 at River Dell Middle School Auditorium to raise donations for their Young Artist Program. For more information on AO, their programs, and this event, go to adelphiorchestra.org.