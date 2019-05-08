Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, aka Bobby Hall, aka Logic, is a well-known rapper that has inspired many people through the years. After releasing his powerful hit song “1-800-273-8225” off his album Everybody, all eyes had turned to him. Suffering through much in his life—drugs, family issues, expellsion from high school—he has still managed to be one of the most successful rappers of our time. Logic’s latest release is Supermarket, based on his successful novel of the same name, about a depressed man named Flynn who gets an ordinary job at a local supermarket that is supposed to help get him back on his feet. One day when Flynn arrives at work, he arrives at a crime scene. His world flips upside-down, and many secrets in his mind are revealed.

The 29-year-old Logic is known for his fast raps, great personality, and his passion. He has come a long and successful way in his career; In 2018, he released two albums, Bobby Tarantino II and YSIV. But, compared to his previous work, Supermarket is a most different kind of album. Gone is the heavy bass and fast raps moving at the speed of light. This album has an alternative/indie rock feel in every song. It is so refreshing to hear an artist step outside of their comfort zone and try different styles, and Logic has pulled off just that with Supermarket. The instrumentals on the album are amazing, with various solos from guitars, pianos, and more. The intro to “Can I Kick It” has a soft guitar playing before the beat joins in the background. R&B artist Juto is featured on the track’s chorus. This song is about Logic questioning whether he can “kick it” with a girl he likes, only rapping for one short verse, while sticking to the soft and slow vibe of the album. By not steering too far away from the new sound he is going for, it is a nice reminder that Logic can still rap the way he wants to—he’s just choosing a different path for this album. On “Baby,” he recreates Biz Markie’s “Just A Friend” as a slow love song, expressing how he wants to be more than friends with this girl. Logic sings the chorus, raps the verses, and plays the piano in the background.

A more upbeat song is “Lemon Drop,” featuring a beat could have belonged to Bruno Mars, yet Logic puts his own spin on it. Momentarily moving away from the acoustic feel, the funky beat of this song is reminiscent nineties hip-hop and brings up moments from Logic’s past. The line “Never graduated, so I never had a prom/Alcoholic, so I never really had a mom/Don’t feel bad ‘cause I turned out fine” offers reflection—Logic has rapped about his past before on various songs, yet his knowing the past was bad, but still he ‘turned out fine’ is something he is clearly proud of.

Perhaps it’s the many emotions pouring out of each song that support Logic’s artistic pivot. Fans will need to keep an open mind when listening to the album and not expect the usual Logic sound. Overall, Supermarket is a unique and enjoyable album.