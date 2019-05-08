ARC’D ANGEL – Maywood, NJ

One band that I’ve shared the stage with on a few occasions for Jersey Campfire shows is a band out of Maywood who call themselves Arc’d Angel. Maywood is basically my home away from home, since it’s the next town over from my hometown of Saddle Brook, and you can’t get any more North Jersey than these guys… and gals! Bassist Remy Michelman just did a run of bass clinics with one of my bass idols, Victor Wooten. The bottom line is Arc’d Angel is full of some serious musicians who know how to rock.

Arc’d Angel formed back in May of 2015. The quintet’s members—singer Miss Joy Krzyminski, guitarists Rich Rutledge and Will Woytowicz, bassist Remy Michelman, and drummer Chris Trembath—are all very different in personality, but equally compatible as musicians with a common goal to create and share their passion for music with everyone who will listen. Because of the band’s wide age range, Arc’d Angel’s sound is a solid blend of classic and modern rock. Fans and critics have described their music as a mix between Sabbath meets Iron Maiden meets Pat Benatar meets Halestorm. I, personally, hear none of these, but I do hear Warlock. Miss Joy has a powerful vocal range similar to that of Doro Pesch. In June 2016, Arc’d Angel released their first album Pieces—my band Rahway performed at the release party—featuring the songs “Merry-Go-Round,” “Claustrophobic,” “Tragic Love Story,” “Broken Mirror,” and “Straight Jacket.”

This year, Arc’d Angel remastered and re-released Pieces, now on Spotify, and I have to say Miss Joy’s vocals can literally break glass. Arc’d Angel definitely rock with the best of the local bands in the area, if you ever get a chance to check them out. You can see them live at Hooks Bar and Grill in Seaside Heights on May 17, as part of the Seaside Music Festival, or catch them on May 22 at the Stanhope House in Stanhope, opening for Tantric. For more on Arc’d Angel, visit Facebook.com/ArcdAngel1.

NORTH JERSEY NOTES UPDATES:

The guys from Kore Rozzik have announced they will be opening select dates on the Nita Strauss tour. In case you didn’t know, Nita is Alice Cooper’s smokin’ guitarist. One of the tour stops is Debonair Music Hall in Teaneck, NJ on May 21, with Clouded Filter and Soulfly guitar wiz and my dude, Marc Rizzo. Also, I’m happy to write that Louie Drums from Kore Rozzik, who suffered a stroke a couple of months back, has been cleared by doctors to go on tour with the band. I am ecstatic about this news! For more on Kore Rozzik, visit KoreRozzik.com…. My brothers from Black Water Rising have just been added to an incredible show in Las Vegas presented by Vegas Rock Revolution featuring Red Fang and Kyng at the Bunkhouse Saloon next Saturday, May 18. This is an amazing opportunity for these guys to get more of their music out on the West Coast where hard rock is much more appreciated. Black Water Rising just finished up a tour with Flaw and The Mendenhall Experiment. For more on Black Water Rising, visit BlackWaterRising.com…. And finally, next weekend is the big annual Jersey Shore Festival in Seaside Heights, running from Thursday, May 16 until Sunday, May 19 featuring some old friends like Baelfire, Inversion Circus, Pralaya, Empire Fallen, Arc’d Angel, Dayna Jade, Out of Bounds, Long Gone Day, Blow Up Daisy, Vextion, Zach Matari, Brianna Musco, Vendetta Rose, Morningside Lane, Police Navidad, Another Day’s Armor, Red Hymns, Corevalay, Raftree, Craving Strange, Spider Rockets, Revel 9, Know Your Enemy, and Resurge—all playing in various venues around the Jersey Shore boardwalk. This is a fun event and it really gives you a chance to check out the local talent all in one place. For set times and venue lineups, visit JerseyShoreFest.com.

That’s all for now! If your band is from North Jersey, and you want some exposure, send your press kits to Arts Weekly, c/o Tim Louie P.O. Box 1140, Little Falls, NJ 07424, or you can email me at tim@theaquarian.com, where you can also let me know where you’re performing next!

Just remember…. We’re all in the same boat, so every little bit of exposure counts!

Tim Louie is the Author of S**t Happens.

NJN Concert Calendar:

5/8—Consider The Source/Wild Adriatic/The FoxFires—Debonair Music Hall, Teaneck, NJ

5/8—He Is Legend/Red Hymns/Know Your Enemy/Circadian Lapse/Resurge—Stanhope House, Stanhope, NJ

5/10—Dinosaur Eyelids—Championship Bar and Music Club, Trenton, NJ

5/10—Michael Angelo Batio/Steve Bello—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

5/10—The Bathwater/Mikell’s Plot/The Atomic Dinosaurs/Tender Beats/The Breakout—Stanhope House, Stanhope, NJ

5/10—Violent Island/The Components/Ventress—Debonair Music Hall, Teaneck, NJ

5/11—Tender Beats/6 Fulton/Katfish Ear—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

5/11—Stella Blues Band—Debonair Music Hall, Teaneck, NJ

5/16—Impelliteri—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

5/16—The Veer Union/NeverWake/Ascending From Ashes/Under Blood Red Skies—Debonair Music Hall, Teaneck, NJ

5/17—The Dives/The Neverends/Waylaid—Debonair Music Hall, Teaneck, NJ

5/17—Nashville Pussy/Guitar Wolf/The Turbo A.C.’s/Sinertia/Afterburn—Stanhope House, Stanhope, NJ

5/17—Jersey Shore Festival Presents: Baelfire—Hershey Motel Stage, Seaside Heights, NJ

5/17—Jersey Shore Festival Presents: Inversion Circus/Pralaya/Empire Fallen—EJ’s Tap House, Seaside Heights, NJ

5/17— Jersey Shore Festival Presents: Arc’d Angel/Dayna Jade/Out of Bounds —Hook’s, Seaside Heights, NJ

5/17— Jersey Shore Festival Presents: Long Gone Day/Blow Up Daisy —Jimbo’s, Seaside Heights, NJ

5/18— Jersey Shore Festival Presents: Vextion/Zach Matari—Coors Light Main Stage, Seaside Heights, NJ

5/18—Jersey Shore Festival Presents: Brianna Musco/Vendetta Rose—Hershey Motel Stage, Seaside Heights, NJ

5/18—Jersey Shore Festival Presents: Morningside Lane—The Aztec, Seaside Heights, NJ

5/18—Jersey Shore Festival Presents: Police Navidad/Another Day’s Armor/Red Hymns/Corevalay/Raftree/Craving Strange/Spider Rockets/Revel 9/Know Your Enemy/Resurge—EJ’s Tap House, Seaside Heights, NJ

5/19—Beasto Blanco/Cara Crash and Crash NY/Driftburn—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

5/21—Nita Strauss/Marc Rizzo/Kore Rozzik/Clouded Filter—Debonair Music Hall, Teaneck, NJ

5/22—Arc’d Angel/Tantric/ Velvet Rose/Triple Addiction/The Infection—Stanhope House, Stanhope, NJ

5/23—Flotsam and Jetsam/Dead By Wednesday/Attacker/Midnite Hellion/Fiakra/Deth Kaktus—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

5/24—D.R.I./Marcazo Band/The Donner Party/Deathrash/Enrage—Stanhope House, Stanhope, NJ

5/25—Hallow Point/Sinking Monroe/One of the Last/Tandav—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

5/28—TRAPT/Corevalay/Impavid/Among Us—Stanhope House, Stanhope, NJ

5/30—Vicious Rumors/Voodoo Terror Tribe/Blud Red Roses—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

5/31—Ape Fight—Ruba Club, Philadelphia, PA

5/31—The Witch Kings/Night Gallery/Dark Reverence/Waking Dream—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ