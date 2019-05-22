Double the Chance to See 10,000 Maniacs

Heading to City Winery on May 24 and May 25 is 10,000 Maniacs, one of the first (and greatest) alternative rock bands of our time. Their endearing approach to the early years of the genre not only made them stand out in the nineteen-eighties, but has continued to help them grow into who they are today, maintaining their sound, and proving to the world that the loss of their original lead singer, Natalie Merchant, wouldn’t stop their art or their passion—one that can be felt strongly on all of their near 20 studio records. For more information on the original alt-rocker’s live performances, go to citywinery.com/newyork.

Southern Culture on the Skids

With a new album under their belt and what seems like their hundredth tour underway, the North Carolina based three piece, Southern Culture on the Skids, are ready to get listeners near and far to fall in love with them all over again. What started off as a group of college friends playing some true-to-the core rockabilly turned into an 18 full-length album and counting career, finding a home in the gritty, greasy, country rock ‘n’ roll style. You can catch this special, decade-spanning sound live on tour when they stop by White Eagle Hall in Jersey City on June 1. For tickets, visit whiteeaglehalljc.com

English Rockers, Circa Waves, Come to Brooklyn

Coming to one of the most diverse art and music venues in all of New York City—Elsewhere in Williamsburg on May 29—are soon-to-be indie rock legends, Circa Waves. Having found fans in the likes of Foo Fighters and hailing from the hometown of The Beatles (yes, Liverpool), it seems like this young, hip, but still classic to their core four piece has just about everything going for them. Not to mention they have a new, barely two month old album to showcase to the world live on stage. It’s bouncing and throbbing, yet piano driven and excruciatingly concise, down to the lyrical story it tells. Catching some of these new tracks live just makes this band even more of a must-see. For tickets, go to eventbrite.com.

(Le) Poisson Rouge Hosts The Freedom Party

The Freedom Party is the longest running (since 2003!) old-school dance party that New York City has to offer. It’s R&B, pop, reggae, rock, and everything in between. If a song has hit the airwaves over the last 40 years and you can really get down to it, there’s a good chance it will be played. Over 800 Freedom Parties have been put on and each time it’s brought groups of people together through danceable music and a good time. That’s why it’s been named one of the best dance parties in New York, on the East Coast, and around the country. That’s also why you should order your tickets now. They’re first come, first serve for their May 24 date at (Le) Poisson Rouge and can be bought on eventbrite.com.