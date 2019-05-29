READERS’ RESPONSES

Congratulations, Mr. Campion! You predicted this for over a year and again last month and it has come true! (TRUMP GUILTY OF OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE – NOW WHAT? – Issue: 4/24/19) Now that we have the full Mueller Report and not our Game Show President’s lackey sending us half-assed notes and conducting garbled press conferences about “Nothing to see here, go back to believing our lies!” it all comes out. Trump has committed the high crimes and misdemeanors we have been waiting to see in written form. It is and has been obstruction of justice. The question is, as you proposed, What will congress do now? They MUST impeach! If we’re going to be a true nation of laws, the very person sworn to uphold them cannot be allowed to flout them and break them. You knew Trump would eventually fall. This is the beginning. Thank you, Robert Mueller, patriot.

Aguste T.

This column has been on the cutting edge of this story from the very beginning. Three cheers for Reality Check! You did not waver. You did not shift with the winds of the news cycles! You did not listen as both sides screamed this and that! You said it was obstruction of justice, and now that it is in print, ten times, your legacy of being on the ball continues! And now that Mueller, who berated Bill Barr’s bullshit in a letter (also in print and available everywhere) has officially laid it out in this binding 443 historical document (that generations will study with horror) and practically beg Congress to do its duty; the next step is to throw this bum out, and then he can stand trial for the 14 investigations in NY, where he will hopefully go to jail like the grifter criminal he is!

Rainny

I have NEVER seen a president who hated the institutions, the central foundation of the United States, more than Donald J. Trump. He is a political terrorist. You can say he is stupid and full of himself and maybe he has no idea he is breaking laws and treating the presidency as if it is his next business failure, but the day of reckoning has come, and Robert Mueller has shown us how to end this… and return the nation back to some semblance of respect. Because we have fallen so far these two years during this miserable shit show it will be hard to explain to our children how we let this happen. How did we allow this charlatan the keys to this once proud nation being run by a racist maniac, who has zero respect for our laws or anything America stands for? Lock… him… up!

Terrence Miller

BWAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!!!! Dude, I hope your Obamacare plan covers Trump Derangement Syndrome. Your hatred and delusion of Trump is far worse than I ever had Obama or Clinton. You are out of control, dude. Get a hold of yourself. If Trump were truly guilty then bring charges. If not, prepare to Feel The Bern as he will be your nominee unless skeevy, pervy Uncle Joe pulls a Clinton/Wasserman on him. You had two years and a staff of dogged pro-Clinton ideologues and you couldn’t get the job done.

I get it you are a columnist, you don’t have to be a factual journalist, but damn man, making stuff up is truly beneath you. Trump is guilty of one thing. Trump is guilty of winning an election that he wasn’t supposed to. Trump is guilty of depriving America of the smartest woman to ever be a woman and run for President. I get it, you don’t like him but making shit up truly weakens your position. You are better than this.

Peace,

Bill Roberts

Conservatively Speaking

I have just read the key pages of this Mueller Report and I cannot fathom this happened in this country…. The evidence in this thing is so overwhelming, the idea that Barr would even waste his time and eviscerate what credibility he may have had to try and warm us up to the incredible disregard for the law that has gone on in this administration is terrifying. It should be terrifying for all Americans, whether you voted for Trump or support him. This cannot stand, not now, or at any time in this nation’s proud history. I am a Republican and I think Trump needs to stand for these crimes. They are crimes. Read the report. Take your MAGA pom-poms and put them down now. Your nation needs you. You have one last chance to make this right. I stand up for our nation. Do you?

Admiral Quinn Stacey

Lieutenant Commander, U.S. Navy

It is rare I ever write [to] columnists. But I have been reading you now for some time and I am always amazed by your sense of the times. You have this innate ability to square up the bullshit and will not allow phony idiots to do the phony idiot thing and then crow about everyone else being phony idiots. You called this. I am taking the time to applaud you for it. I was hoping against hope Trump did not do these things. I voted for him and I rooted for him, but I cannot deny this report. Two years in the making by a respected Republican special counsel. I applaud his efforts and I applaud your continued courage to nail these people, especially this President for whom I am embarrassed to have anything to do with now. How could I? If I am an American first and not a Republican, how can I? How can any of us? Rest assured, I will do whatever I can to make sure this kind of trash never gets close to the presidency again. I pray for the soul of this country. It is in deep, deep trouble.

Bob Tericco





James Campion is the Managing Editor of the Reality Check News & Information Desk, and the author of Deep Tank Jersey, Fear No Art, Trailing Jesus, Midnight for Cinderella, Y, Shout It Out Loud—The Story of KISS’s Destroyer and the Making of an American Icon, and Accidently Like a Martyr—The Tortured Art of Warren Zevon.