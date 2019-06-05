THIS YEAR’S COMEBACK – Toms River, NJ

More young bands only means the music scene in Jersey is not dead! One of the acts opening the Scarlet Carson reunion show is a young band out of Toms River, NJ, who call themselves This Year’s Comeback. These kids have that modern punk sound a la Taking Back Sunday, Fall Out Boy, and My Chemical Romance. Ten years ago, I would have said they sounded like everyone else, but with music in this state, this sound is refreshing!

This Year’s Comeback was formed by friends singer Brian Matthew, guitarist Nick Stier and drummer Ryan Connor, back in the summer of 2014. It took quite a while before finding an identity for themselves. However, through many line-up changes and a few genre adjustments, in September of 2016, the band finally released their debut demo tracks. Although they took a step in the right direction, it wasn’t until February 2017 that an official line up had been finalized with the addition of guitarist Justin Quintana and bassist Ken Rapsas. The band was finally ready to move towards bigger projects. In June 2017, This Year’s Comeback released their single, “Despite The Flood,” which proved to be less of a demo and more of an audio assault demonstrating the band’s DIY capabilities and raw musical prowess. In 2018, This Year’s Comeback released their debut full-length studio album Far From Fine, A Garden State Tragedy featuring songs like “Caged In,” “Breaking Down,” “Sick,” and the title track, “Far From Fine.”

Earlier in 2019, This Year’s Comeback released the follow-up, Missing Pages, which feature the songs “Speedkasket,” “Dropout,” “Monotony,” “Young and Angry,” and the title track, “Missing Pages.” Missing Pages picks up where Far From Fine, A Garden State Tragedy left off. Catch This Year’s Comeback live on June 8 with Scarlet Carson at the Stone Pony in Asbury Park. For more info on This Year’s Comeback, visit Facebook.com/ThisYearsComeback.

My brothers from the band Spread Eagle have finally released their first music video in almost 30 years. I don’t even have underwear that old, but it doesn’t matter. The point is that we have new music from Spread Eagle. The song is called “Sound of Speed” and it rocks. The video depicts the guys rocking out while they are racing around a go-cart track. “Sound of Speed” is off the band’s upcoming Subway to the Stars record, which will be their first release in 26 years! I’m super excited for this release. For more info on Spread Eagle, visit SpreadEagle.us…. Bassist Remy Feniello has announced that she is leaving the band Arc’d Angel after five years. She said in a Facebook post, “I wish them nothing but the best for whatever the future has in store for them.” Following her departure statement, Remy stated that she was looking for a new project, preferably one with more of an alternative and funk edge to it. In the meantime, that means Arc’d Angel will be looking for a bass player. If you know of a bass player looking for a band, visit Facebook.com/ArcdAngel1…. And finally, the show not to be missed this weekend is the big Scarlet Carson original line up reunion happening at the Stone Pony in Asbury Park on June 8. Scarlet Carson hasn’t played on a stage together in almost 7 years and they were pretty popular in the Jersey Shore area. Also performing with the Scarlet ones will be The New Black, City Vision, Common Wealth, and This Year’s Comeback. All the cool kids will be at this show! For more info, visit ScarletCarson.com.

6/8—Scarlet Carson reunion show/The New Black/City Vision/Common Wealth/This Year’s Comeback—The Stone Pony, Sayreville, NJ

6/11—Jernee Mill/Hinder—Starland Ballroom, Sayreville, NJ

6/12—Ignite/Comb the Desert/Moot Point/Spanish Dracula/Rest Assured?—Stanhope House, Stanhope, NJ

6/13—Warrior Soul—Debonair Music Hall, Teaneck, NJ

6/13—Damn Glad—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

6/13—Ten Ton Mojo/Killcode—Mercury Lounge, NYC

6/14—See Plus—Debonair Music Hall, Teaneck, NJ

6/15—Zach Matari and The After Parti/Soapbox Sound/Switch Mob/Mykesoul/Malibu— Debonair Music Hall, Teaneck, NJ

6/21—Unlocking The Truth/Dissentience/Wading Nine—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

6/22—NJ Metalfest 5 feat. Metal Mike from Halford/Lyken21/DETH KAKTUS/Pierced/Korotory/FULL SCALE RIOT/Prey Upon/Dead City Crown/Our Dying World/Know Your Enemy/Me With Creeps—Debonair Music Hall, Teaneck, NJ

6/22—Billy Monroe and the Soul Survivors—The Reserve Association, Elmwood Park, NJ

6/23—Shallowside—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

6/25—Moon Sand Land/Pictoria Vark/Kid Sistr/Gavin Caine—Debonair Music Hall, Teaneck, NJ

6/27—Smile Empty Soul/Coldville/Dead Eyes/Answer Infinity/Our Fears/Circle of Grief—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

6/29—Gathering After Ashes/Static-X/DevilDriver/DOPE—Starland Ballroom, Sayreville, NJ

6/30—Tilted/Ace Frehley—Starland Ballroom, Sayreville, NJ

7/3—Bobaflex/9Electric/Spider Rockets/Sister Salvation/Libricide—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

7/7—Dave Ellefson of Megadeth/Tonal Crush/Sekond Skyn/Common Wealth/Empire On Fire/Legion/Vendetta Rose—The Brighton Bar, Long Branch, NJ