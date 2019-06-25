Show Me the Body Comes Home

Show Me the Body is gearing up to play a tremendously raucous and high energy (as always) show at Music Hall of Williamsburg on June 29. This concert is sure to be one of their best—and not just because they now have their latest and greatest record to date, Dog Whistle, under their belt—but because it’s an underground NYC band coming back to its roots. The band’s electric and rambunctious hardcore punk sound was born out of this city and now, five years in, they’re back. For more information on the already iconic homecoming show, visit axs.com.

NYC World Pride

With Pride Month coming to a close, the LGBTQ+ events are as exciting and rampant as ever… and they may have saved the very best for last! Ty Sunderland Presents Devil’s Playground: NYC World Pride on June 29 at Webster Hall. This night is one for the books, with three floors filled to the brim with live music, DJs, drag shows, special guests, and surprises all night long. This event is 21+ and tickets are sold only in advance, so be sure to snatch some up quickly by going to ticketmaster.com.

Montclair to Host Up and Comers: Time and Pressure

All the way from St. Louis are a truly electrifying hardcore band that goes by the name of Time and Pressure. This four-piece is quickly rising up in the hardcore scene and showcasing more than just their love for music. In their own words, their goal “is to play fast, hard, and energetic songs that’ll not only move people live, but hopefully resonate sonically and lyrically through our recordings.” Catch their headlining show at The Meatlocker on June 30 before it’s too late to see them rock the stage in such an intimate venue!

Slightly Stoopid: Back to the Beach

It’s hard to keep up with the always evolving, forever unique sound of one of the most genre-defying bands of all time, Slightly Stoopid. Very few bands have truly immersed themselves wholly in their music and their personal sound more than these guys have. For the past 25 years, this San Diego-based band has intertwined rock with reggae, folk with dubstep, and punk with blues throughout their lengthy discography—albums which have garnered them spots on Billboard‘s Top Reggae Albums and Top Independent Albums of All Time lists. The eccentric SoCal band is stopping at the Stone Pony Summerstage on June 29. For tickets, visit, ticketmaster.com.