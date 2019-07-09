New York Welcomes Powerhouse Bettye LaVette

City Winery NYC is ecstatic to host one of the most timeless and soulful singer-songwriters of all time on July 15. Bettye LaVette is known for her intertwining of the early sound of rock and roll with the passion found in gospel music. She created a style so true to herself that it’s both unmistakable and unbelievable that it took her more than half her life to come across notable success. LaVette’s first blues infused pop single was released on a double sided vinyl 45” that came out when she was 16 years old. It was when she was 59 that fame and recognition finally started coming her way with her critically acclaimed record, I’ve Got My Own Hell to Raise. Clearly, decades of music under her belt and talent attached to her name, it is for sure a must-see show, and you can visit ticketmaster.com for tickets.

The Incomparable Calahan

Heading to White Eagle Hall in Jersey City on July 12 is an amazing – albeit understated – lo-fi style rock artist whose elements of classic ‘60s guitar riffs and modern underground drum beats has made him one of the most extraordinary singer-songwriters of all time. Over the past three decades, Bill Calahan has made strides as a musician releasing multiple acclaimed albums, as well as working for TV and film, both a soloist and previous member of the band Smog. He’s taking his generation spanning songs on tour and you can get tickets at whiteeaglehalljc.com.

Bacon Brothers To Come To Levoy Theatre

Kevin Bacon has been America’s most beloved actors over the past forty years. His charm and his talent is evident in the diverse roles he takes on, but he has a various amount of talents and interests off screen, as well. Kevin and his brother, Michael, have professional musicians since 1995, although they’ve been making music together since childhood. Their soulful folk rock sound is the heart of where they came from – our nearby neighbor, Philadelphia – and the heart of who they are. The gritty rock duo will be taking their brotherly love and distinctly personal sound to Millville, NJ on July 13. For more info, head to levoy.net.

Electric Six Heads To Jersey City

As the name states, there are six men who make up Electric Six. Six men with individual talents that each individually shine on stage and on every record they’ve ever released. It’s high energy alternative rock that has been grabbing the attention of people of all ages for the past 20 years. Seriously, even since they hit the local Detroit music scene in 1999, it’s been a rollercoaster that only goes up. Their first record, Fire, topped the charts in the UK and was certified gold within the first few months. Now they are 18 LPs in and still garnering dedicated alt-fans across the globe. For tickets to their show at Monty Hall, go to ticketfly.com.