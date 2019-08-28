The Grammy Museum Experience at the Prudential Center in Newark closes out its summer schedule with a rare and intimate sit-down, as multi-platinum producer/artist DJ Khaled provides An Evening With DJ Khaled. It’s a moderated discussion about his creative process, history, and current and future projects, where fans get to interact with artists. The Zombies will do it on August 28. DJ Khaled will do it on August 29. Long considered a musical provocateur, the multi-genre DJ had back-to-back albums debut at #1 in 2016 (Major Key) and 2017 (Grateful). He runs a record label, management company, publishing house, production company, and recording studio. He’s sold a staggering 18 million singles and five million albums. And he’ll answer any question you have.

