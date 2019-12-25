Montclair Welcomes Back Citizen Cope

Touring for his first album in over seven years, Citizen Cope is ready to put his extensive catalog to the test, on stage, for all of his seemingly lifelong fans. The alt rock artist has been known to garner fans of all interests and all backgrounds through his infusion of blues, folk, and soul music into his traditionally alternative sound. His latest release, Heroin & Helicopters, is an intricately crafted composition with the best of his unique sound coming to life yet again. Festival goers adore his live performances, TV watchers admire his musical style, and even Eric Clapton can’t get enough of his smooth, yet evidently homegrown sound. You, too, can get in on the Citizen Cope love train by heading out to his Wellmont Theater show on Dec. 28. For tickets, go to livenation.com.

A Cosmic New Year

The Wellmont Theater is hosting a two-night extravaganza fit for Deadheads, music lovers, and New Year’s Eve-celebrators alike. On Dec. 30 and 31, the fantastic Chicago-based Grateful Dead cover band Dark Star Orchestra will be taking the famous Montclair, NJ stage and proving to the world that the Grateful Dead still have a legacy to uphold and music worth going out to hear, see, and experience. Bringing over three decades of songs to life on stage, amidst holiday decor and a midnight ball-drop, makes this concert a whole event; one that is artistic, legendary, and generation-spanning. For tickets and more information on the back-to-back shows, visit livenation.com.

Yarn Comes Home

Playing The Mercury Lounge on Dec. 30 are a band whose Americana style of music is phenomenal and creative, but comes from North Carolina by way of New York City, meaning that it’s got a modern flare to it that people near and far have come to love. It’s not tinged with any urban stylings, but it surely has a city influence that makes an already musically interesting album more exciting than you could imagine. You can hear this clearly on both their albums released this year, Lucky 13 Vol. 1 and Vol .2, and fall in love with the roots music they’re creating for the sheer love of it. For tickets to see this musically talented, personable, and versatile band live, visit eventbrite.com.

Close Out 2019 With The Jesus Lizard

The key to having a fantastic new year and new decade is to kick it off with a stellar rock concert. Spending time with good friends and good music ensures happiness, excitement, and fun memories to look back on. Lucky for you, Brooklyn Steel is giving you that exact opportunity with a band known for their high-energy, earth-shattering live performances. That’s right, The Jesus Lizard, the seminal noise rock band who rose to critical acclaim in the late nineteen-eighties, is gearing up to put on their best show to date. Their sound is filled with classic eighties beat breakdowns, nineties-esque grunge guitar licks, and the best of modern rock ‘n’ roll. Tickets for this can’t-miss, alternative holiday spectacular can be found at axs.com. Who wouldn’t want to spend New Year’s Eve with The Jesus Lizard?