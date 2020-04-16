Short film taken from the last night of the Robinson brothers sold out acoustic tour premieres this evening.

Tonight via their YouTube channel, The Black Crowes will present ‘Brothers of a Feather: Live at The Chapel.’ The high quality black and white piece was shot at the tour’s final date at the Chapel in San Francisco on March 6, 2020. It will be available starting at 9 PM ET/6 PM PT today.

Set list:

Hotel Illness

Wiser Time

Garden Gate

You can also watch via The Aquarian website below.

