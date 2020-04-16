Photo by Lauren MassieThe Black Crowes present ‘Brothers of a Feather: Live at The Chapel’ Arts Weekly April 16, 2020 Goings-On Short film taken from the last night of the Robinson brothers sold out acoustic tour premieres this evening. Tonight via their YouTube channel, The Black Crowes will present ‘Brothers of a Feather: Live at The Chapel.’ The high quality black and white piece was shot at the tour’s final date at the Chapel in San Francisco on March 6, 2020. It will be available starting at 9 PM ET/6 PM PT today. Set list:Hotel IllnessWiser TimeGarden Gate You can also watch via The Aquarian website below. Leave a Reply Cancel Reply Your email address will not be published.CommentName* Email* Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.