He’s been a revolutionary artist his whole career, but Thurston Moore’s latest LP By The Fire shows off his complete musical pallet.

Thurston Moore throughout his career has channeled within his songs his life experiences. As a young man taking the trip down from his Connecticut home to New York City, he soaked up the punk rock and no-wave music that was pouring out of the city’s downtown clubs in the mid to late 70s.

“When I first came to New York, there were two things that really resonated with me as a teenager wanting to be involved with the underground music scene,” says Moore, calling from his home in London. “I was really, completely enamored by all the experimental music that I had heard coming out of New York City since I had first discovered The Velvet Underground in the early seventies, and then following that to the solo recordings of John Cale or Nico, and discovering their connection with people like Brian Eno, who was coming out of Roxy Music. It also connected to more outsider music—whether it be the Stooges or Captain Beefheart, these are the things that were appealing to me.”

But at the same time, Moore was also drawn to the primal immediacy that he heard in bands like The Ramones and Johnny Thunder’s seminal group, The Heartbreakers. “That first Heartbreaker’s single—“Chinese Rocks” and “Born to Lose”—just the simplistic chord structure, [it] was so minimal,” Moore reflects. “That minimalism, which was not too removed from the extreme minimalism of the first Ramones album, was a bit curious to me in how it kind of related to this whole notion of minimalism that was coming out of the art world.”

Bohemia, community, and innovation had fueled lower Manhattan’s art scene since the late 50s and 60s, providing opportunity for artists who were shunned by the glitz and glamour crowd that were gallivanting through the city’s uptown galleries. Moore’s teenage stomping grounds had since become legendary for Yoko Ono’s avant-garde dance parties and other explorative “happenings” that became launch pads for countless creative endeavors. In the 70s, a blossoming minimalist art movement became an influence on the growing music scene music, and the music scene reciprocated. Sort of.

“I don’t think the Ramones were going to see minimalist art exhibitions of artists based in SoHo,” Moore jokes, “but this idea of stripping things down to their essence and presenting them at a time when there was such a culture of things being so grandiose was thrilling and enlightening.”

Thrilling and enlightening are just two attributes that can be attributed to Moore himself. These days, he is a globally-recognized alternative rock pioneer, not only for his work with Sonic Youth, but also a prolific number of studio collaborations with like-minded artists, and his six solo LPs—the most recent of which is the radically stellar By the Fire, a raucous set of indie-psychedelia that captures all of Moore’s diverse artistry in one vessel.