Over a year since their last live performance as a full trio, Cold Weather Company are coming together for a high anticipated livestream event. The New Jersey natives are thrilled to be bringing their unique, electric blend of alternative and folk rock into the homes of fans and listens all over the globe. Their sound has evolved over time, but keeps their core elements of ornate harmonies and intricate instrumentation.

The trio, Brian Curry, Jeff Petescia, and Steve Shimchick, will be jamming and streaming from 2TRAX, Deko Entertainment’s live streaming studio. Deko are also releasing Cold Weather Company’s upcoming full length record this year. Titled Coalescence, this fourth effort from the band was recorded almost entirely during 2020’s quarantine period. This follows up their latest single, the melodic, holiday themed “Warmth in Winter.”

To join the livestream on Saturday, 1/30, visit this link: https://smarturl.it/CWC2Trax