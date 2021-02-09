Valentine’s Day isn’t for everyone, especially mid-global pandemic, but that being said, a rocking virtual music is. Light of Day Foundation’s highly anticipated, annual benefit concert is coming to your screens February 12-14. That’s right, Valentine’s Day Weekend is looking up for music lovers with the help of Light of Day, of which has rebranded for this year’s remote event as Winter Love Fest 2021.

Typically held in the artistic, musical heart of Asbury Park, New Jersey, the concert will be streamed on YouTube and Facebook for free over the weekend, although donations are encouraged throughout the performances. Speaking of performers putting on a show, this year’s lineup is filled to the brim with local, regional, and national talent. Just some of the stellar musicians taking the virtual stage include Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Low Cut Connie, Jesse Malin, John Eddie, and The Weeklings.

Low Cut Connie (Photo by Donari Braxton)

Adam Exra (Photo by Michael Sparks Keegan)

The Weeklings (Photo by Parisi Studios)

Mark Weiss, one of AQ’s friends and an iconic figure in concert photography and rock music art, is also joining in on the Winter Love Fest fun. For the third year, the critically acclaimed and beloved photographer has set up an auction alongside the foundation. Some of the work available at the auction for a cause includes vintage prints of everyone from Queen to NJ’s very own Bruce the Boss (who makes regular appearances at the year LOD festival) to David Bowie. Talk about rock ‘n roll in times of COVID-19! (You can bid on these otherworldly images now by going to this link: www.charitybuzz.com/support/LightOfDay.)

Light of Day Foundation’s co-founder and festival director spoke about the rescheduled, esteemed three-day event in a press release. “The greater Asbury Park musical community as well as some very special guests will come together for three days of virtual streaming to raise money and awareness utilizing the awesome power of music in our battle to defeat Parkinson’s, ALS, and PSP in our lifetime. As they say, the show must go on and thanks to the passion of our artists, sponsors, supporters and our good friend technology, it will.” For the full schedule of events, visit www.lightofday.org.