August

August 1: Stringbean and The Boardwalk Social Club / Langosta Lounge

August 5: Billy Strings / Stone Pony Summer Stage

August 5: Zac Brown Band / PNC Bank Arts Center

August 5: Guns ‘N Roses / MetLife Stadium

August 6: Consider The Source / The Wonder Bar

August 6: Blues Traveler & JJ Grey and Mofro / Sound Waves at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino – Atlantic City

August 7: Counting Crows / Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena

August 7: Yacht Rock Revue / Stone Pony Summer Stage

August 8: Emily Grove & Johnny P of Burlap to Cashmere / Langosta Lounge

August 8: Sensational Soul Cruisers / The Wonder Bar

August 8: Luke Bryan, Dylan Scott & Caylee Hammack / BB&T Pavilion

August 9: Jon Anderson / Ocean City Music Pier

August 10: Colin Hay / Ocean City Music Pier

August 12: Jimmy Buffett / BB&T Pavilion

August 12: Fungk Shui / Langosta Lounge

August 13: Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons / Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena

August 13: Korn & Staind / BB&T Pavilion

August 13: Blackberry Smoke, The Allman Betts Band, Jaimoe & The Wild Feathers / Stone Pony Summer Stage

August 13: Phish / Atlantic City Beach

August 13: Hall and Oates, KT Tunstall & Squeeze / PNC Bank Arts Center

August 13: Tauk & Boombox / Sound Waves at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino – Atlantic City

August 13: Gallaghers Guesthouse & Spirit Fox / Langosta Lounge

August 14: Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons / Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena

August 14: Jason Aldean, Hardy & Lainey Wilson / BB&T Pavilion

August 14: Morris Day and The Time / Ovation Hall at Ocean Resort Casino

August 14: Phish / Atlantic City Beach

August 14: Jason Mraz / Stone Pony Summer Stage

August 14: Billy Hectors Electric Explosion / Langosta Lounge

August 14: Parquet Courts / White Eagle Hall

August 15: Jet Weston & His Atomic Ranch Hands / Langosta Lounge

August 15: Lee Brice / Stone Pony Summer Stage

August 15: Phish / Atlantic City Beach

August 15: Hi Tide presents Slowey and The Boats / Langosta Lounge

August 15: Queensryche / Bergen Performing Arts Center

August 16: Tommy James and The Shondells / Ocean City Music Pier

August 17: Boz Scaggs / Mayo Performing Arts Center

August 18: Korn & Staind / PNC Bank Arts Center

August 19: Brothers Osborne / Stone Pony Summer Stage

August 20: Who Dat? Featuring Alexander Simone / Langosta Lounge

August 20: Ann Wilson / Sound Waves at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

August 20: Journey / Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena

August 21: Ryan Gregg & Friends / Langosta Lounge

August 21: Citizen Cope / Stone Pony

August 21: The Dales / The Wonder Bar

August 21: 311 / BB&T Pavilion

August 21: KISS / Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena

August 21: Vanessa Williams / Tropicana Showroom at Tropicana Casino

August 22: Hot 97 Summer Jam / MetLife Stadium

August 22: Arlen Fiele Sings & Plays / Langosta Lounge

August 23: Marshall Tucker Band / Ocean City Music Pier

August 25: James Taylor & Jackson Browne / BB&T Pavilion

August 25: Deicide / Dingbatz

August 26: Alanis Morissette, Garbage & Liz Phair / BB&T Pavilion

August 26: The Mighty Burners / Langosta Lounge

August 27: Salsa Fiesta with Xol Azul / Langosta Lounge

August 27: Matt O’Ree Band / Count Basie Center for the Arts

August 27: Brian Newman / Borgata Music Box

August 27: Dropkick Murphys & Rancid / Stone Pony Summer Stage

August 27: Lynyrd Skynyrd & Kansas / PNC Bank Arts Center

August 27: Three Dog Night / Count Basie Center for the Arts

August 27: Thomas Rhett & Cole Swindell / BB&T Pavillion

August 27: Bell Biv Devoe / Sound Waves at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino – Atlantic City

August 28: The Cranston Dean Band & Pals / Langosta Lounge

August 28: The Roots / Wellmont Theatre

August 28: The Billy Hector Big Band Birthday Bash / The Wonder Bar

August 28: O.A.R. / Sound Waves at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino – Atlantic City

August 28: James Taylor / PNC Banks Arts Center

August 28: The Commodores / Borgata Music Box

August 28: Michael Buble / Boardwalk Hall Arena

August 29: NOLA Soulah / Langosta Lounge

August 29: Loop-a-Lele with Nick Iannelli / Langosta Lounge

August 29: 311 / PNC Banks Arts Center

August 29: Kings of Leon / BB&T Pavilion