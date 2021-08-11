Global Citizen announced today that Coldplay, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo, Meek Mill, Shawn Mendes, Alessia Cara, Burna Boy, Cyndi Lauper, Jon Batiste, and Lang Lang will perform a free concert at the Great Lawn in Central Park on September 25. The international education and advocacy organization will offer 43,000 free tickets via lottery to those who participate in prescribed social action campaigns. VIP tickets also are available for purchase. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a recent negative test result and a facemask are required for entry.

The Global Citizen Live campaign culminates in a 24-hour worldwide broadcast event with live events in Lagos, Rio de Janeiro, New York City, Paris, London, Seoul, Los Angeles, and Sydney. This year, musical artists, activists, corporate leaders, philanthropists, and world leaders will support and advocate for Global Citizen’s year-long Recovery Plan for the World campaign. The Recovery Plan focuses on five key objectives: ending COVID-19 for all, ending the hunger crisis, resuming learning for all, protecting the planet, and advancing equity for all.

The Global Citizen Live campaign aims to help end COVID-19 by calling on governments, philanthropists, and the private sector for financial commitments to kickstart an equitable global recovery from the pandemic. Ahead of October’s G20 Summit and the major climate conference COP26 in November, the campaign will call on world leaders, major corporations, and foundations to prioritize:

Donating at least 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines to those most in need by September.

Reverting the hunger crisis affecting 41 million people on the brink of famine by contributing enough meals to feed everyone for the next year.

Combating catastrophic climate change by securing commitments from the world’s largest companies to develop verified science-based targets to reach net-zero emissions, and pledge to conserve, restore, and grow at least 1 billion additional trees by 2022 towards the Trillion Trees initiative.

Since 2012, Global Citizen has hosted festivals in Central Park as part of its mission to leverage advocacy to defeat poverty and defend the planet. Queen + Adam Lambert, Pharrell Williams, Alicia Keys, OneRepublic, H.E.R. Janet Jackson, the Weeknd, Shawn Mendes, Cardi B, Janelle Monáe, John Legend, Stevie Wonder, Green Day, the Killers, the Lumineers, Rihanna, Kendrick Lamar, Demi Lovato, Metallica, Beyoncé, Coldplay, Pearl Jam, Ed Sheeran, Fall Out Boy, Jay Z, Kings of Leon, John Mayer, Foo Fighters, the Black Keys, and Neil Young & Crazy Horse were among the musicians who performed at the Central Park concerts from 2012 to 2019. The concert was virtual only in 2020.

Green Day at Global Citizen Live 2017 / Photo by Everynight Charley

Admission to the Central Park Concert

Those hoping to win a pair of free tickets must download the Global Citizen app and create an account. The app will track the number of actions taken — signing petitions, sharing messages on social media, writing letters to politicians, and more — to earn festival points that can be used to enter ticket drawings. Global Citizen today published its first set of actions that earn points towards tickets. Global Citizen will draw 21,500 winners over four deadline dates – August 24, and September 7, 14, and 20 — and email the winners the instructions on how to claim the tickets.

Attendees will be required to show proof that they are fully vaccinated. “Fully vaccinated” means at least 14 days after the second dose of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine, or at least 14 days after a single-dose COVID-19 vaccine. A physical vaccine card, photo of your vaccine card showing the batch number, your Excelsior pass, or COVID Safe app will be accepted as proof of vaccination. Security will verify your vaccine card and vaccine batch number for authenticity. As this is an inclusive, all-ages show, exceptions will be made for guests who are not able to be vaccinated due to age restrictions, on medical advice, or inability to access vaccinations. These guests must present a negative PCR test from within 72 hours of the start of the show to gain entry.

Face masks are required for all attendees at all times. Face masks must cover the nose and mouth and must be either a two-ply disposable or reusable/washable facemask. Neck gaiters, bandanas, and masks with vents are not permitted. Security will monitor and enforce compliance with face covering per the venue policy.

