The ‘P’ in Asbury Park stands for punk rock… right?

When two hardcore bands head out on tour together, chaos is bound to ensue. It’s a good kind of chaos, though, the kind that makes you forget about the trials and tribulations the larger, more global society is facing day-in and day-out.

We welcome that kind of chaos.

In fact, we relish in it so much that we had stunning photographer and self-proclaimed punk fanatic Gregory Pallante shoot some of the best, most exhilarating, poignant, and musical moments from the Stone Pony Summerstage stop on the Boston to Berkley II Tour. The tour, co-headlined by Dropkick Murphys and Rancid, was the most lively beach-side show we’ve seen in awhile and when we say these two brought punk back to The Pony, we mean it. Crowd-surfing, electric guitar-shredding, and edgy music-making… that’s the best chaos.









































All photos by Gregory Pallante / Greg Pallante Photography

