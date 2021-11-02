The New York City area will rock in November 2021 in sharp improvement over November 2020. Bruce Springsteen, Bob Dylan, Billy Joel, and Beck are among the bigger marquee names that will return to the local stage. The smaller venues will offer dozens of shows, as well.

The Fugees postponed its reunion tour until 2022, withdrawing from its November 26 engagement at Prudential Center along with 10 other concerts. The announcement was made just three days before the tour was set to begin in Chicago, Illinois. The shows would have been the first time in 15 years that Ms. Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean, and Pras Michel would tour together. As a preview to the tour, the Fugees performed a 45-minute set at the Rooftop at Pier 17 on September 22, although fans had to wait through a three-hour delay.

“Dates for our upcoming Fugees 25th anniversary tour are moving to early 2022 to ensure the best chance that all cities on the tour are fully open so we can perform for as many fans as possible,” read a statement posted on social media. “With so much excitement around the reunion tour, we are also happy to announce that we will be adding more cities and dates!”

Bruce Springsteen will perform at the seventh annual John Henry’s Friends Benefit Concert. Steve Earle & the Dukes, Rosanne Cash, Wille Nile, the Mastersons, and Matt Savage also will perform. Organized by Steve Earle and City Winery, the concert will be at the Town Hall on December 13. All proceeds will be donated to the Keswell School, an educational program for children and young adults with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). Earle’s son, John Henry, is a student of the school.

In recent years, Beck headlined Madison Square Garden or Forest Hills Stadium. On November 9, “A Very Special Intimate Evening with Beck” will come to the far smaller Irving Plaza. Beck started his professional career in New York City playing Sidewalk and other East Village restaurants. The last time he performed at the 1200-capacity Irving Plaza was 27 years ago, on October 26, 1994.

COVID-19 put a pause on Billy Joel’s monthly residency at Madison Square Garden, but he returns on November 5. The Dave Matthews Band, Grupo Firme, and Luke Combs also will perform later in the month. Kane Brown and Mary J. Blige will headline at Barclays Center.

Bob Dylan will perform three nights at the Beacon Theatre. Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats and the Fab Faux also headline the theater. Chaka Khan, Detox Unit, Jade Cicada, and Dream Theater will headline at the Kings Theatre in Brooklyn; Bauhaus cancelled. Karol G will perform at both the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden and the United Palace.

In the larger ballrooms, LCD Soundsystem will reunite and headline 20 shows at Brooklyn Steel starting on November 23. Men I Trust was moved from the Music Hall of Williamsburg to Brooklyn Steel on November 2.

Beach Fossils, Chase Atlantic, Waterparks, Lettuce, Crumb, the Flaming Lips, Tennis, Yung Bae, the Fiery Furnaces, Hamilton Leithauser & Kevin Morby, Gus Dapperton, Dan Deacon, Dinosaur Jr., snd Caribou also will headline at Brooklyn Steel.

Alesso, Thundercat, Saint JHN, Joji, Aurora, Sylvan Esso, Jeremy Zucker, Teyana Taylor, GZA, The Driver Era, and CHVRCHES will headline at Terminal 5; Architects cancelled.

Surfaces, Midland, and Opeth with Mastodon will headline the Hammerstein Ballroom.

Yo la Tengo begins its Eight Nights of Hanukkah at the Bowery Ballroom on November 29, with surprise support acts which will be announced each evening as fans enter. Past surprise guests have included music arts Lucinda Williams, Nick Lowe, Sofi Tukker, and Los Straitjackets, as well as comedians and magicians including Neil Hamburger and the Amazing Kreskin.

Emmit Fenn, Sam Evian, Des Rocs, Quarters of Change, Chastity Belt, the Happy Fits, VanJess, Brandy Clark, Red Baraat, Pokey LaFarge, Wolf Alice, the Brook & the Bluff, Half Waif, Letters to Cleo, VERITE, Faouzia, Tokyo Police Club, Lauren Jauregui, Chloe Moriondo, Kevin Devine & the Goddamn Band, and Marlon Craft also will headline the room in November; NoMBe cancelled.

In other mid-sized ballrooms, Toosii, beabadoobee, Shallou, Adrianne Lenker, Beach Bunny, Noah Kahan, Olivia O’Brien, IDK, the Lone Bellow, Max, Kevin Morby with Hamilton Leithauser, Alexander 23, Houndmouth, Atreyu, Deer Tick, Lunachicks, Two Feet, Baby Keem, and Yellow Days will headline Webster Hall; Tinariwen cancelled.

In addition to Beck, Cafe Tacvba, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, 3oh!3, JP Saxe, Black Label Society, Ruston Kelly, Pouya, Larry June, Finneas, Jelly Roll, the Jayhawks, Envy on the Coast, the Lemonheads, Phony Ppl, and the Bouncing Souls will headline Irving Plaza; Armor for Sleep, Elder Island, Jesse McCartney, and 24kgoldn cancelled.

Baby’s All Right, the Bitter End, the Blue Note, Brooklyn Bowl, Brooklyn Made, the Bowery Electric, City Winery NYC, Elsewhere, the Gramercy Theatre, Mercury Lounge, the Music Hall of Williamsburg, le Poisson Rouge, Saint Vitus, TV Eye and Warsaw are among the many other clubs that will feature touring talent in November. Check for listings at the venue’s website and social media, or find highlights at The Manhattan Beat.

