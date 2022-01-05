Emma Charles Visits ‘Sunshine Spotlight’

Reality Check’s James Campion has ventured into the world of podcasting with a new, inspirational, and oh-so musical show. You can now listen to biweekly interviews with artists of varying genres, immense expertise, and vulnerable life stories.

Youth means both everything and nothing to the 31st guest of ‘Sunshine Spotlight.’ Emma Charles is an old soul in more ways than one – she’s only 24, but has been a musician since before most kids can tie their shoes. There’s also an air of nostalgia in her singer-songwriter craft, both in the retro, bi-coastal soundscapes she and her band creates, and the resonating wisdom that echoes in her storytelling.

However, the world is Emma Charles’ oyster as she toes the line of being an artist in her mid-twenties. She has the freedom to express herself in her art and the content she puts out, which only widened as the pandemic roars on. It’s that balance of freedom, whimsy, and personality with dedication, professionalism, and originality that makes Emma Charles a fun act to follow and a fun conversation to have.

