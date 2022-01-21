The Dollyrots Prove They Aren’t Just Like The Rest on ‘Down The Rabbit Hole’

The Dollyrots do not need to prove themselves when it comes to their iconic and melodic punk rock landscape, but that doesn’t mean they can’t show off a bit with another batch of newly disclosed and unique songs.

When many of us need a diversion from all of the craziness, we search for something that can soothe our souls. I like to jump on YouTube and discover unique tracks from the musicians I know and love. This detour takes me to a gallery filled with locked doors of all shapes and sizes leading to concert footage or an obscure take of a beloved tune.

The Dollyrots have fallen into this category multiple times, so I was elated to hear the announcement for Down The Rabbit Hole – a 24-track collection of B-sides, rarities, and cover songs. “It’s so exciting to have all these tracks in one place! Sometimes a song just doesn’t fit on an album but that doesn’t mean it isn’t a great song. Putting together this project also made me reflect on the career we’ve had so far and I’m so grateful for all of it. Our band turns 20 this year and we couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate than a retrospective of all the rarities,” Kelly Ogden (vocals/bass) said in a press release of her partnership with Luis Cabezas (guitar/backing vocals).

Down The Rabbit Hole is a double CD with the first containing original tracks and the second spotlighting their unique versions of unforgettable hits. The album cover displays a psychedelic adventure straight out of Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland. (It’s yet another amazing release with memorable album art to come from Wicked Cool Records’ roster.)

“Just Like All The Rest” is the ultimate tune for those unwilling to settle for second best. “You’re just another average guy. You’re nothing special nor worth my time. You gotta be something if you wanna be mine. If you’re boring and predictable. You’re not my type at all. Just like all the rest,” the band sings. The lead-off single is accompanied by a fun animated lyric video for your viewing pleasure, too!

A few more original gems are “Too Fun for My Health,” which is a prophetic pandemic tune, “Valentine’s Day,” a breakup/shakeup ditty, “Be My Leia (Electric)” is a Star Wars fanatic’s wet dream, and the alternate versions of “Penny” and “Nobody Else.” My main choices from the first collection are “Vibration,” “Super Mega Ultraviolet,” and “Get Radical (Dark Version).” All of these tracks have quickly gained permanent residency in my ever-growing playlist.

On the second volume, The Dollyrots breathe new life into songs we’re all familiar with. They take on Rancid’s “Ruby Soho,” Billy Idol’s “Dancing With Myself,” and The Queers’ “Punk Rock Girls” with ease. The renditions of “Breed” and “Do You Love Me” are nothing but impressive. The floor-filler comes from the brilliant mashup “Da Doo Ron Ron/The Sponge/I Wanna Be Sedated.” If this one doesn’t make you dance, you don’t have a pulse.

The band is in the studio working on new music for consumption later this year and I’m hopeful Down The Rabbit Hole II will come from it… and will be released in 2042. In the meantime, this rarities album is tailor-made for fun. It’s a sugary sweet retrospective sure to please every pop punk patron. Have a drink from a bottle or a slice of cake for dessert and trip the light fantastic with The Dollyrots.

DOWN THE RABBIT HOLE, THE NEW DOLLYROTS RECORD, IS OUT VIA WICKED COOL RECORD NOW! LISTEN HOWEVER AND WHEREVER YOU LISTEN TO MUSIC!