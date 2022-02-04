NYC’s Live Music Weekend

Many concert tours that were scheduled to launch in January were delayed. February has arrived, and the number of postponements and cancellations has decreased significantly. From big stages to little clubs, live music is back.

Life of Agony’s concerts this weekend at Warsaw in New York City and the Stone Pony in Asbury Park were canceled this morning due to two of the musicians, Mina Caputo and Veronica Bellino, testing positive for COVID-19. “We have unfortunate news to share,” reads a notice on social media. “Both Mina and Veronica have tested positive for COVID and sadly we must cancel the rest of the Northeast run. We are terribly sorry. These are crazy times and we’re all doing our best to navigate through it together. To all our fans, we plan to make up the shows as soon as we can.”

Additionally, the following live music events were scheduled for this weekend but will not be happening:

Coeur de Pirate at the Town Hall

1788-L, X&G at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Reptaliens, Yot Club, Renata Zeiguer at Baby’s All Right

Sega Bodega, Uffie at HOLO

The Andy Timmons Band at Iridium

Aaron Frazer at Brooklyn Made

Marshall Crenshaw at the Iridium

Everynight Charley and the Manhattan Beat recommends the following live music this weekend in the New York City area. All locations are in Manhattan unless otherwise noted. Contact the venue for set times, ticket availability, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Friday, February 4

Frida Anuarbek and Jacob Kirschenbaum at the Anyway Café

David Byrne’s American Utopia at St. James Theatre

Eddie Vedder and the Earthlings, Glen Hansard at the Beacon Theatre

Bruce Dickinson at the Town Hall

Dillon Francis, Yung Gravy at Avant Gardner

Patty Griffin, Adam Wright at City Winery NYC

Fireboy DML at Irving Plaza

John Pizzarelli Swing Seven at Birdland Jazz Club

Rosehardt, Little Kruta at National Sawdust

MEMBA at Brooklyn Made

The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis

Savage, My Idea at TV Eye

Clone, Zachary Allan Starkey, Dream Prescription at Berlin

Clarence Spady at Terra Blues

Ms. Maybell & the Jazz Age Artistes at the Anyway Café

The Jr. Mack Band at Terra Blues

Saturday, February 5

Jackson Scott at the Anyway Café (5 p.m.)

David Byrne’s American Utopia at the St. James Theatre

Kacey Musgraves, King Princess, MUNA at Madison Square Garden

Courtney Barnett, Julia Jacklin at Radio City Music Hall

Dabin, Rome in Silver, Skybreak at Terminal 5

Wood Brothers, Steve Poltz at Webster Hall

Still Woozy, Wallice at Brooklyn Steel

Space Bacon, Escaper, Microwave at Bowery Ballroom

John Pizzarelli Swing Seven at Birdland Jazz Club

Audrey Nuna at Baby’s All Right

The Furniture, Midnight Sun (solo) at Union Pool

Di Ivories, Safer, Slow Fiction at Brooklyn Made

Amy Jay at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2

Jr. Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues

Villins, the Thing, Kuye, Shred Flintstone at Our Wicked Lady

Drip 2.0, the ByzanTones, Band of Others at Otto’s

Towncryer at the Anyway Café

The Typsy Gypsy Girls at the Anyway Café

The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

Orange Burn at Rockwood Music Hall 2

Dirty Circuit at Connolly’s Klub 45

Cheat Codes, Madds, Riggi, Cade at Webster Hal

Sunday, February 6

David Byrne’s American Utopia at the St. James Theatre

Assaf Salhov at the Anyway Café

Brian McKnight at City Winery NYC

Eddie Vedder & the Earthlings at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center

D Smoke, Angelina Sherie, Domani Harris, Tiffany Gouche at the Gramercy Theatre

Still Woozy, Wallice at Brooklyn Steel

Current Joys, Dark Tea at Warsaw

Audrey Nuna at Baby’s All Right

Arturo O’Farrill & the Afro Latin Jazz Ensemble at Birdland Jazz Club

Jeffrey Lewis & the Voltage, Alex Orange Drink, Emily Frembgen at Our Wicked Lady, Brooklyn

Irish Seisiun at the 11th St. Bar

Sashka Drey at the Anyway Cafe

Allen Gogarty at the Red Lion

