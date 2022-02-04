NYC’s Live Music Weekend

Many concert tours that were scheduled to launch in January were delayed. February has arrived, and the number of postponements and cancellations has decreased significantly. From big stages to little clubs, live music is back.
Life of Agony’s concerts this weekend at Warsaw in New York City and the Stone Pony in Asbury Park were canceled this morning due to two of the musicians, Mina Caputo and Veronica Bellino, testing positive for COVID-19. “We have unfortunate news to share,” reads a notice on social media. “Both Mina and Veronica have tested positive for COVID and sadly we must cancel the rest of the Northeast run. We are terribly sorry. These are crazy times and we’re all doing our best to navigate through it together. To all our fans, we plan to make up the shows as soon as we can.”
Additionally, the following live music events were scheduled for this weekend but will not be happening:
- Coeur de Pirate at the Town Hall
- 1788-L, X&G at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Reptaliens, Yot Club, Renata Zeiguer at Baby’s All Right
- Sega Bodega, Uffie at HOLO
- The Andy Timmons Band at Iridium
- Aaron Frazer at Brooklyn Made
- Marshall Crenshaw at the Iridium
Everynight Charley and the Manhattan Beat recommends the following live music this weekend in the New York City area. All locations are in Manhattan unless otherwise noted. Contact the venue for set times, ticket availability, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Friday, February 4
- Frida Anuarbek and Jacob Kirschenbaum at the Anyway Café
- David Byrne’s American Utopia at St. James Theatre
- Eddie Vedder and the Earthlings, Glen Hansard at the Beacon Theatre
- Bruce Dickinson at the Town Hall
- Dillon Francis, Yung Gravy at Avant Gardner
- Patty Griffin, Adam Wright at City Winery NYC
- Fireboy DML at Irving Plaza
- John Pizzarelli Swing Seven at Birdland Jazz Club
- Rosehardt, Little Kruta at National Sawdust
- MEMBA at Brooklyn Made
- The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis
- Savage, My Idea at TV Eye
- Clone, Zachary Allan Starkey, Dream Prescription at Berlin
- Clarence Spady at Terra Blues
- Ms. Maybell & the Jazz Age Artistes at the Anyway Café
- The Jr. Mack Band at Terra Blues
Saturday, February 5
- Jackson Scott at the Anyway Café (5 p.m.)
- David Byrne’s American Utopia at the St. James Theatre
- Kacey Musgraves, King Princess, MUNA at Madison Square Garden
- Courtney Barnett, Julia Jacklin at Radio City Music Hall
- Dabin, Rome in Silver, Skybreak at Terminal 5
- Wood Brothers, Steve Poltz at Webster Hall
- Still Woozy, Wallice at Brooklyn Steel
- Space Bacon, Escaper, Microwave at Bowery Ballroom
- John Pizzarelli Swing Seven at Birdland Jazz Club
- Audrey Nuna at Baby’s All Right
- The Furniture, Midnight Sun (solo) at Union Pool
- Di Ivories, Safer, Slow Fiction at Brooklyn Made
- Amy Jay at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
- Jr. Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- Villins, the Thing, Kuye, Shred Flintstone at Our Wicked Lady
- Drip 2.0, the ByzanTones, Band of Others at Otto’s
- Towncryer at the Anyway Café
- The Typsy Gypsy Girls at the Anyway Café
- The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
- Orange Burn at Rockwood Music Hall 2
- Dirty Circuit at Connolly’s Klub 45
- Cheat Codes, Madds, Riggi, Cade at Webster Hal
Sunday, February 6
- David Byrne’s American Utopia at the St. James Theatre
- Assaf Salhov at the Anyway Café
- Brian McKnight at City Winery NYC
- Eddie Vedder & the Earthlings at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center
- D Smoke, Angelina Sherie, Domani Harris, Tiffany Gouche at the Gramercy Theatre
- Still Woozy, Wallice at Brooklyn Steel
- Current Joys, Dark Tea at Warsaw
- Audrey Nuna at Baby’s All Right
- Arturo O’Farrill & the Afro Latin Jazz Ensemble at Birdland Jazz Club
- Jeffrey Lewis & the Voltage, Alex Orange Drink, Emily Frembgen at Our Wicked Lady, Brooklyn
- Irish Seisiun at the 11th St. Bar
- Sashka Drey at the Anyway Cafe
- Allen Gogarty at the Red Lion
FOR THE FULL ARTICLE BY EVERYNIGHT CHARLEY, CLICK HERE!