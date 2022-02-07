This Week’s Live Music for Live Audiences

Live music lovers can discover beautiful new sounds any night of the week in and around New York City. These performances can be enjoyed in large and small locations with either dinner or adult beverages. Nevertheless, numerous factors including COVID concerns and weather conditions still cause schedule changes, often with little time to announce. The following shows were scheduled for this week and have been postponed:
- Boyz II Men, Keyshia Cole, El DeBarge, Musiq Soulchild, Tank, Ginuwine, Avant, Dru Hill, Big Daddy Kane, Funk Flex at Barclays Center
- The Warning at the Gramercy Theatre
- Darlingside, the Ballroom Thieves at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Ian Sweet at Baby’s All Right
- Duke Robillard at the Iridium
The Manhattan Beat recommends the following live music this week. Contact the venue for show times, ticket availability, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Monday, February 7
- Washed Out, Brijean at Brooklyn Steel
- Sevyn Streeter at the Gramercy Theatre
- Michael Dawes, Guitaro 5000 at the Loft at City Winery
- Country City at the Anyway Café
- Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion
- Chris Snell’s Bluegrass Session at Mona’s
- The 11th St. Bar Quintet at the 11th St. Bar
- Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End
Tuesday, February 8
- Killswitch Engage, August Burns Red, Light the Torch at Terminal 5
- NMB-The Neal Morse Band at Sony Hall
- Cate Le Bon, Mega Bog at the Bowery Ballroom
- The John Pizzarelli Trio at Birdland Jazz Club
- The Gunn/Truscinski Duo, Bill Nace at Union Pool
- Kendra Morris, Miranda and the Beat at Mercury Lounge
- Audrey Nuna at Baby’s All Right
- Jackson Scott at the Anyway Café
Wednesday, February 9
- David Byrne’s American Utopia at the St. James Theatre
- Morgan Wallen, Hardy, Larry Fleet at Madison Square Garden
- Cate Le Bon, Mega Bog at the Bowery Ballroom
- Cattle Decapitation, the Last Ten Seconds of Life, Creeping Death, Extinction A.D. at (le) Poisson Rouge
- John Pizzarelli Trio at Birdland Jazz Club
- Lizzie Edwards, Emily Duff, Joey Kelly All-Stars, Mark Bosch, Puma Perl, Chris Berardo, John Colonna, Troy Weekes, Gass Wild, Chris Parker at the Loft at City Winery
- Squirrel Flower, Mia Joy at Mercury Lounge
- Sanford at the Anyway Café
- The Brothers Yee at the 11th St. Bar
- Deep C Revival at the Red Lion
Thursday, February 10
- David Byrne’s American Utopia at the St. James Theatre
- Morgan Wallen, Hardy, Larry Fleet at Madison Square Garden
- Ghost, Volbeat, Twin Temple at Prudential Center
- Waxahatchee, Madi Diaz at Brooklyn Steel
- Remi Wolf, Grace Ives at Webster Hall
- Metronomy, Hannah Jadagu at the Bowery Ballroom
- Drew & Ellie Holcomb at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Kevin Griffin at City Winery NYC
- The Greeting Committee, the Brazen Youth at Elsewhere Hall
- Bettye LaVette at the Blue Note
- John Pizzarelli Trio at Birdland Jazz Club
- Pedrito Martinez at drom
- Oz Noy-Jon Herington Band at the Bitter End
- Miss Maybell & the Jazz Age Artistes at Anyway Café
- P.J. Lamariana at the 11th St. Bar
- SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The T-Blues Band at Terra Blues
- Days of Wild at the Red Lion
FOR THE FULL ARTICLE AND PHOTOS BY EVERYNIGHT CHARLEY, CLICK HERE!