This Week’s Live Music for Live Audiences

Live music lovers can discover beautiful new sounds any night of the week in and around New York City. These performances can be enjoyed in large and small locations with either dinner or adult beverages. Nevertheless, numerous factors including COVID concerns and weather conditions still cause schedule changes, often with little time to announce. The following shows were scheduled for this week and have been postponed:

Boyz II Men, Keyshia Cole, El DeBarge, Musiq Soulchild, Tank, Ginuwine, Avant, Dru Hill, Big Daddy Kane, Funk Flex at Barclays Center

The Warning at the Gramercy Theatre

Darlingside, the Ballroom Thieves at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Ian Sweet at Baby’s All Right

Duke Robillard at the Iridium

The Manhattan Beat recommends the following live music this week. Contact the venue for show times, ticket availability, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Monday, February 7

Washed Out, Brijean at Brooklyn Steel

Sevyn Streeter at the Gramercy Theatre

Michael Dawes, Guitaro 5000 at the Loft at City Winery

Country City at the Anyway Café

Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion

Chris Snell’s Bluegrass Session at Mona’s

The 11th St. Bar Quintet at the 11th St. Bar

Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End

Tuesday, February 8

Killswitch Engage, August Burns Red, Light the Torch at Terminal 5

NMB-The Neal Morse Band at Sony Hall

Cate Le Bon, Mega Bog at the Bowery Ballroom

The John Pizzarelli Trio at Birdland Jazz Club

The Gunn/Truscinski Duo, Bill Nace at Union Pool

Kendra Morris, Miranda and the Beat at Mercury Lounge

Audrey Nuna at Baby’s All Right

Jackson Scott at the Anyway Café

Wednesday, February 9

David Byrne’s American Utopia at the St. James Theatre

Morgan Wallen, Hardy, Larry Fleet at Madison Square Garden

Cate Le Bon, Mega Bog at the Bowery Ballroom

Cattle Decapitation, the Last Ten Seconds of Life, Creeping Death, Extinction A.D. at (le) Poisson Rouge

John Pizzarelli Trio at Birdland Jazz Club

Lizzie Edwards, Emily Duff, Joey Kelly All-Stars, Mark Bosch, Puma Perl, Chris Berardo, John Colonna, Troy Weekes, Gass Wild, Chris Parker at the Loft at City Winery

Squirrel Flower, Mia Joy at Mercury Lounge

Sanford at the Anyway Café

The Brothers Yee at the 11th St. Bar

Deep C Revival at the Red Lion

Thursday, February 10

David Byrne’s American Utopia at the St. James Theatre

Morgan Wallen, Hardy, Larry Fleet at Madison Square Garden

Ghost, Volbeat, Twin Temple at Prudential Center

Waxahatchee, Madi Diaz at Brooklyn Steel

Remi Wolf, Grace Ives at Webster Hall

Metronomy, Hannah Jadagu at the Bowery Ballroom

Drew & Ellie Holcomb at (le) Poisson Rouge

Kevin Griffin at City Winery NYC

The Greeting Committee, the Brazen Youth at Elsewhere Hall

Bettye LaVette at the Blue Note

John Pizzarelli Trio at Birdland Jazz Club

Pedrito Martinez at drom

Oz Noy-Jon Herington Band at the Bitter End

Miss Maybell & the Jazz Age Artistes at Anyway Café

P.J. Lamariana at the 11th St. Bar

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The T-Blues Band at Terra Blues

Days of Wild at the Red Lion

FOR THE FULL ARTICLE AND PHOTOS BY EVERYNIGHT CHARLEY, CLICK HERE!