Hardcore Hearsay: Artists & Allegations

The basis of this article stems from an incident that happened on March 2 with some hefty allegations against two hardcore bands, Vein.fm and Momentum. As of right now, it is purely speculation from Twitter, Youtube, and TikTok and I do not want to disparage the bands involved. Hopefully, this can open a discussion about ethics, fandoms, and accountability in the DIY scene.

Vein.fm and Momentum are two bands that had a show at the Eclipse nightclub in Albuquerque, New Mexico with a few other acts on the bill. Twitter suggests the vocalist of Vein.Fm, Anthony DiDo, threw a mic-stand into the crowd during their set and other members of the band “destroyed” venue property. Some tweets did come to his defense saying he’d offer to pay for the mic-stand. The real drama came after the show in the parking lot.

Apparently, an argument ensued between the locals and the bands about the mic-stand. This is where the details get foggy; Vein.fm refused to pay for the stand, someone (either the members of Momentum, the locals, or both) pulled out firearms and threatened to shoot. Also in this parking lot altercation, a 17 year-old boy was assaulted by a group, and a woman was assaulted by a group.

Both bands have not acknowledged this controversy with a statement. Vein.fm disabled comments on Instagram, despite multiple people tweeting at them for clarification or shaming them for their behavior. Momentum released a shirt design that reads, “I went to a Momentum show and all I got was a gun pulled on me,” on the back. One tweeter caught fire from people defending the bands after he suggested a formal investigation, and I chimed in saying, “[He] is absolutely right.” This led to a barrage of comments, replies, and DMs of people blasting me – criticizing my hardcore cred, name calling, and the like. I have thick skin and can take it, so allow me to introduce myself.

I have a Black Flag tattoo on my left calf. During my college radio show, I routinely played new and old hardcore bands. I have friends in bands. I have a list of bands I’ve seen a mile long-Agnostic Front, Every Time I Die, Sick of it All, Knocked Loose, Incite, Power Trip, Born of Osiris, FEAR, Turnstile, Primitive Man, Stick to Your Guns, Life of Agony, yadda yadda. And here I am, writing and photographing for NJ’s biggest and oldest alt-weekly.

I have no stake in this. I’m in New Jersey. This show happened across the nation from me. I might as well be in Papua New Guinea. But if news (or rumors, who’s to say?) spread this quickly and this far-reaching by the fourth of March, that tells me something did in fact happen; not your typical pit beef brawl. All I know are the tweets, which we have ample on both sides. The mic stand seems to be true. The parking lot altercation, true in some regard. The guns pulled, true, but unsure who and how many. It might be a meme now, with commenters saying dumb shit like, “Vein.fm and Momentum gave me a noogie, stole my lunch money, etc,” however it shouldn’t be the subject of jokes.

Fights happen all the time at hardcore shows. Destruction of venue property, also a given. It’s hard to visualize anything because the crowd is constantly in motion, and stories always get blown out of proportion. But neither band has put out a statement diffusing this situation. A woman and a child both jumped, allegedly. And rumors of gun threats from a touring band are also worthy of concern. No one is being held accountable, but this is worthy of scrutiny. Instead, fans are willing to defend these bands despite allegations. I’m all for innocent-until proven-guilty, but the hardcore scene has a history of letting allegations slide.

OLC was cast out for their racial intolerance, but they still have a following. CJ McCreery of Lorna Shore was kicked from the band following sexual misconduct allegations from multiple women over the span of a few years, but people still hope he returns. Any number of bands have had a controversy, and there’s always someone ready to type, “…but…”

I don’t know what actually happened at the Vein.fm and Momentum show. We may never know what actually happened. There’s probably so much more (or less) to the story, and we will never understand because there haven’t been any police reports yet. However, hardcore kids and police rarely get along. I guess what I’m asking for is a little bit of accountability and transparency, not just from these bands, but all bands.

On the behalf of people in scenes everywhere, hold the people on your stages to a higher standard. Yet I am outcasted for offering a little bit of conscience and logic –dare I say, justice? – into this situation…. Hardcore is all about taking care of ourselves through unity and perseverance, so call me crazy for wanting to keep this community safe.