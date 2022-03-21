Guide to Music Happenings This Week

Arcade Fire created quite a stir with three surprise shows at the Bowery Ballroom this past weekend. Any donation to the PLUS! Ukraine Relief Fund would get a band placed on the donor’s wrist, which would guarantee entrance to that evening’ performance. Each day, the band announced on social media that wristbands were available “now” on a “pay what you can” basis for the evening’s concert. On Friday and Saturday, wristbands were available only at the Bowery Ballroom while supplies lasted. On the third day, Sunday, several hundred fans stood in line outside the venue since early morning on speculation, only to learn about noon that the wristbands would not be available at the Bowery Ballroom that day. The instructions were to stayed tuned to the band’s social media for an announcement on where to get wristbands for the Sunday night concert. More than an hour later, wristbands became available at five parks in various boroughs of New York. The band is expected to perform a fourth and final show on Monday night, but where to get wristbands continues to be a mystery.

In addition to Arcade Fire, other established national acts that will be performing in the New York area this week include Billy Joel, Nick Cave & Warren Ellis, Alice Cooper, Mitski, Mike Campbell & the Dirty Knobs, and Dionne Warwick. Several rising artists are playing the larger clubs; these acts include Fletcher, Tones & I, Epik High, Mayday Parade, Parcels, Squid, Netta, and Glassjaw. Local acts also are hoping to get noticed at the smaller bars, clubs, and restaurants.

Please note that several concerts that were scheduled for this week are postponed or canceled. The following concerts will not happen this week. If you had plans to see any of these shows, this article lists alternate options further down the page.

The Music of Carly Simon at Carnegie Hall

The Pretty Reckless at Brooklyn Made

Kendall Street Company, CBDB at the Gramercy Theatre

The Manhattan Beat recommends the following concerts this week. Contact the venue for set times, ticket availability, COVID compliance, and other updates. Note that some venues continue to require proof of vaccination for indoor entry.

Monday, March 21

Arcade Fire at the Bowery Ballroom

Ill Nino, Drowning Pool, (HED) P.E., Evolution Empire at the Gramercy Theatre

Marcy Playground, Heaven Knows at Sony Hall

Lauren Monroe w. Rick Allen at the Loft at City Winery

Priya Ragu, Dan Croll at Great Jones Distilling

Pip Blom, Catcher at Mercury Lounge

Hrishikesh Hirway and Jenny Owen Youngs at the Bell House, Brooklyn

Yard Act at Rough Trade

Gayle, joe p at Mercury Lounge

Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion

Chris Snell’s Bluegrass Session at Mona’s

The 11th St. Bar Quintet at the 11th St. Bar

Gina Healy’s DreamBand at the East Village Social

Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End

The T Blues Band at Terra Blues

Dirty Water Dogs at the Ear Inn

Carl Banks at the Red Lion

Tuesday, March 22

Alice Cooper, Buckcherry at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center

Marisa Monte at the Town Hall

Epik High, Woosung at Terminal 5

Mayday Parade, Real Friends, Magnolia Park at Irving Plaza

Parcels, Mildife at Brooklyn Steel

Dionne Warwick at City Winery NYC

John Oates & Guthrie Trapp (acoustic), Theo Kandel at Sony Hall

Fletcher, Julia Wolf, Amelia Moore at Webster Hall

Squid, Deliliuh at the Bowery Ballroom

NETTA at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Mayday Parade, Real Friends, Magnolia Park at Irving Plaza

Cassadee Pope at the Gramercy Theatre

Hamilton Leithauser at Cafe Carlyle

Full of Hell, Chepang, Jarhead Fertilizer, No/Más at Saint Vitus Bar

Marc Ribot’s Ceramic Dog, Shahzad Ismaily, Ches Smith at Public Records

Nubya Garcia at (le) Poisson Rouge

Horsegirl at the Market Hotel

Gayle, joe p at Mercury Lounge

Luna Li at Baby’s All Right

Pip Blom, Catcher at TV Eye

James Maddock at the 11th St. Bar

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The T Blues Band at Terra Blues

Little Hag at Berlin

Milo Z at the Red Lion

Wednesday, March 23

David Byrne’s American Utopia at the St. James Theatre

Marisa Monte at the Town Hall

Tones and I at Terminal 5

Parcels, Mildlife at Brooklyn Steel

Dionne Warwick at City Winery NYC

Mike Campbell & the Dirty Knobs, Jeremy Ivey at the Brooklyn Bowl

Fletcher, Julia Wolf, Amelia Moore at Webster Hall

NETTA at the Bowery Ballroom

Hamilton Leithauser at Cafe Carlyle

Dawn Richard at the Brooklyn Academy of Music

Squid at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Cannons, Madi Sipes and the Painted Blue at Elsewhere Hall

Glassjaw at Warsaw

Maino, Papoose at Sony Hall

Full of Hell, Artificial Brain, No/Mas at Saint Vitus Bar

Charlotte Rose Benjamin at the Sultan Room

ZelooperZ at Elsewhere Zone One

The Adam Ezra Group at the Loft at City Winery NYC

Peter Collins, Ordinary Elephant, Rachel Rose at Cafe Wha?

Michael Daves & Jacob Jolliff at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2

Christine Santelli, Brian Mitchell & Heather Hardy at the Bitter End

New Moon Acoustic Blues at Stitch Bar & Blues

Leah Tash, Drew Jones at the 11th St. Bar

Michael Hill (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The Jr. Mack Band at Terra Blues

The Jason Green Trio at the Ear Inn

Deep C Revival at the Red Lion

Thursday, March 24

Thomas Headon at Mercury Lounge

Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden

David Byrne’s American Utopia at the St. James Theatre

Nick Cave, Warren Ellis at the Kings Theatre

Mitski, Michelle at Radio City Music Hall

The Wailin’ Jennys at Adler Hall

Mac Ayres, CARRTOONS at Terminal 5

Walker Hayes at the Hammerstein Ballroom

Kishi Bashi, Tall Tall Trees at Irving Plaza

Fit for a King, Silent Planet, Hollow Front at the Gramercy Theatre

The Midnight, Nightly at Brooklyn Steel

Hamilton Leithauser at Cafe Carlyle

Daði Freyr at the Bowery Ballroom

Meute at the Brooklyn Bowl

Southside Johnny & the Asbury Jukes at City Winery NYC

Glassjaw at Warsaw

Peel Dream Magazine, Dirt Buyer, Foyer Red at Trans Pecos

Kae Tempest at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Pedrito Martinez at Drom

CMAT at Union Pool

Suss, Dan Friel, J.R. Bohannon at the Sultan Room

Nequient at the Gutter Bar

The Richard Lloyd Group at the Loft at City Winery

Jamie McLean & Friends at the Bitter End

The Sasha Dobson Quartet at the Cellar Dog

Grady Spencer & the Work, Gooseberry at Hill Country Barbecue Market

Dark Sky Hustlers at Stitch Bar & Blues

New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues

The T Blues Band at Terra Blues

Days of Wild at the Red Lion

The Frankadelics at the 11th St. Bar

