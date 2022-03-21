Guide to Music Happenings This Week

Arcade Fire created quite a stir with three surprise shows at the Bowery Ballroom this past weekend. Any donation to the PLUS! Ukraine Relief Fund would get a band placed on the donor’s wrist, which would guarantee entrance to that evening’ performance. Each day, the band announced on social media that wristbands were available “now” on a “pay what you can” basis for the evening’s concert. On Friday and Saturday, wristbands were available only at the Bowery Ballroom while supplies lasted. On the third day, Sunday, several hundred fans stood in line outside the venue since early morning on speculation, only to learn about noon that the wristbands would not be available at the Bowery Ballroom that day. The instructions were to stayed tuned to the band’s social media for an announcement on where to get wristbands for the Sunday night concert. More than an hour later, wristbands became available at five parks in various boroughs of New York. The band is expected to perform a fourth and final show on Monday night, but where to get wristbands continues to be a mystery.
In addition to Arcade Fire, other established national acts that will be performing in the New York area this week include Billy Joel, Nick Cave & Warren Ellis, Alice Cooper, Mitski, Mike Campbell & the Dirty Knobs, and Dionne Warwick. Several rising artists are playing the larger clubs; these acts include Fletcher, Tones & I, Epik High, Mayday Parade, Parcels, Squid, Netta, and Glassjaw. Local acts also are hoping to get noticed at the smaller bars, clubs, and restaurants.
Please note that several concerts that were scheduled for this week are postponed or canceled. The following concerts will not happen this week. If you had plans to see any of these shows, this article lists alternate options further down the page.
- The Music of Carly Simon at Carnegie Hall
- The Pretty Reckless at Brooklyn Made
- Kendall Street Company, CBDB at the Gramercy Theatre
The Manhattan Beat recommends the following concerts this week. Contact the venue for set times, ticket availability, COVID compliance, and other updates. Note that some venues continue to require proof of vaccination for indoor entry.
Monday, March 21
- Arcade Fire at the Bowery Ballroom
- Ill Nino, Drowning Pool, (HED) P.E., Evolution Empire at the Gramercy Theatre
- Marcy Playground, Heaven Knows at Sony Hall
- Lauren Monroe w. Rick Allen at the Loft at City Winery
- Priya Ragu, Dan Croll at Great Jones Distilling
- Pip Blom, Catcher at Mercury Lounge
- Hrishikesh Hirway and Jenny Owen Youngs at the Bell House, Brooklyn
- Yard Act at Rough Trade
- Gayle, joe p at Mercury Lounge
- Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion
- Chris Snell’s Bluegrass Session at Mona’s
- The 11th St. Bar Quintet at the 11th St. Bar
- Gina Healy’s DreamBand at the East Village Social
- Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End
- The T Blues Band at Terra Blues
- Dirty Water Dogs at the Ear Inn
- Carl Banks at the Red Lion
Tuesday, March 22
- Alice Cooper, Buckcherry at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center
- Marisa Monte at the Town Hall
- Epik High, Woosung at Terminal 5
- Mayday Parade, Real Friends, Magnolia Park at Irving Plaza
- Parcels, Mildife at Brooklyn Steel
- Dionne Warwick at City Winery NYC
- John Oates & Guthrie Trapp (acoustic), Theo Kandel at Sony Hall
- Fletcher, Julia Wolf, Amelia Moore at Webster Hall
- Squid, Deliliuh at the Bowery Ballroom
- NETTA at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Mayday Parade, Real Friends, Magnolia Park at Irving Plaza
- Cassadee Pope at the Gramercy Theatre
- Hamilton Leithauser at Cafe Carlyle
- Full of Hell, Chepang, Jarhead Fertilizer, No/Más at Saint Vitus Bar
- Marc Ribot’s Ceramic Dog, Shahzad Ismaily, Ches Smith at Public Records
- Nubya Garcia at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Horsegirl at the Market Hotel
- Gayle, joe p at Mercury Lounge
- Luna Li at Baby’s All Right
- Pip Blom, Catcher at TV Eye
- James Maddock at the 11th St. Bar
- SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The T Blues Band at Terra Blues
- Little Hag at Berlin
- Milo Z at the Red Lion
Wednesday, March 23
- David Byrne’s American Utopia at the St. James Theatre
- Marisa Monte at the Town Hall
- Tones and I at Terminal 5
- Parcels, Mildlife at Brooklyn Steel
- Dionne Warwick at City Winery NYC
- Mike Campbell & the Dirty Knobs, Jeremy Ivey at the Brooklyn Bowl
- Fletcher, Julia Wolf, Amelia Moore at Webster Hall
- NETTA at the Bowery Ballroom
- Hamilton Leithauser at Cafe Carlyle
- Dawn Richard at the Brooklyn Academy of Music
- Squid at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Cannons, Madi Sipes and the Painted Blue at Elsewhere Hall
- Glassjaw at Warsaw
- Maino, Papoose at Sony Hall
- Full of Hell, Artificial Brain, No/Mas at Saint Vitus Bar
- Charlotte Rose Benjamin at the Sultan Room
- ZelooperZ at Elsewhere Zone One
- The Adam Ezra Group at the Loft at City Winery NYC
- Peter Collins, Ordinary Elephant, Rachel Rose at Cafe Wha?
- Michael Daves & Jacob Jolliff at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
- Christine Santelli, Brian Mitchell & Heather Hardy at the Bitter End
- New Moon Acoustic Blues at Stitch Bar & Blues
- Leah Tash, Drew Jones at the 11th St. Bar
- Michael Hill (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Jr. Mack Band at Terra Blues
- The Jason Green Trio at the Ear Inn
- Deep C Revival at the Red Lion
Thursday, March 24
- Thomas Headon at Mercury Lounge
- Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden
- David Byrne’s American Utopia at the St. James Theatre
- Nick Cave, Warren Ellis at the Kings Theatre
- Mitski, Michelle at Radio City Music Hall
- The Wailin’ Jennys at Adler Hall
- Mac Ayres, CARRTOONS at Terminal 5
- Walker Hayes at the Hammerstein Ballroom
- Kishi Bashi, Tall Tall Trees at Irving Plaza
- Fit for a King, Silent Planet, Hollow Front at the Gramercy Theatre
- The Midnight, Nightly at Brooklyn Steel
- Hamilton Leithauser at Cafe Carlyle
- Daði Freyr at the Bowery Ballroom
- Meute at the Brooklyn Bowl
- Southside Johnny & the Asbury Jukes at City Winery NYC
- Glassjaw at Warsaw
- Peel Dream Magazine, Dirt Buyer, Foyer Red at Trans Pecos
- Kae Tempest at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Pedrito Martinez at Drom
- CMAT at Union Pool
- Suss, Dan Friel, J.R. Bohannon at the Sultan Room
- Nequient at the Gutter Bar
- The Richard Lloyd Group at the Loft at City Winery
- Jamie McLean & Friends at the Bitter End
- The Sasha Dobson Quartet at the Cellar Dog
- Grady Spencer & the Work, Gooseberry at Hill Country Barbecue Market
- Dark Sky Hustlers at Stitch Bar & Blues
- New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues
- The T Blues Band at Terra Blues
- Days of Wild at the Red Lion
- The Frankadelics at the 11th St. Bar
