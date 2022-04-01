EVENT LISTINGS: April-May 2022

April

April 1: Justin Bieber / Barclays Center

April 1: David Byrne’s American Utopia / the St. James Theatre

April 1: TobyMac, Crowder, Cain, Cochren & Co., Terrian / the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden

April 1: The Revivalists / Radio City Music Hall

April 1: Jerry River and Tony Vega / Palladium Times Square

April 1: Mo’nique / St. George Theatre

April 1: Chet Faker / Terminal 5

April 1: Parquet Courts / Brooklyn Steel

April 1: Sampa the Great / the Music Hall of Williamsburg

April 1: Holy F*ck / Baby’s All Right

April 1: joan and the WLDLFE / Bowery Ballroom

April 1: Kyle / Warsaw

April 1: The Soul Rebels / Brooklyn Bowl

April 1: The Dan Band / Gramercy Theatre

April 2: David Byrne’s American Utopia / St. James Theatre

April 2: Rauw Alejandro / Barclays Center

April 2: Bobby Weir & the Wolf Bros. / Radio City Music Hall

April 2: They Might Be Giants / Bowery Ballroom

April 2: Parquet Courts / Brooklyn Steel

April 2: Moonchild / Irving Plaza

April 2: Low Cut Connie / Sony Hall

April 2: Boy Harsher, Twin Tribes / Music Hall of Williamsburg

April 2: Zachary Williams / Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2

April 2: Enter Shikari, Wargasm / Warsaw

April 2: The Soul Rebels / Brooklyn Bowl

April 2: Genesis Owusu / Bowery Ballroom

April 2: Club d’Elf with John Medeski / drom

April 2: Seafoam Walls / Sultan Room

April 2: APB / Mercury Lounge

April 2: Actors, Bootblack / Saint Vitus Bar

April 3: David Byrne’s American Utopia at the St. James Theatre

April 3: 2CELLOS / Barclays Center

April 3: Bobby Weir & the Wolf Bros. / Radio City Music Hall

April 3: Steve Hackett / Beacon Theatre

April 3: Dragonforce, Seven Spires / Irving Plaza

April 3: Geographer / Bowery Ballroom

April 3: Boy Harsher, Twin Tribes / Music Hall of Williamsburg

April 3: Hoodcelebrityy / Gramercy Theatre

April 3: Al Stewart & the Empty Pockets / City Winery NYC

April 3: Jeffrey Gaines / Iridium

April 4: The Weeknd / Madison Square Garden

April 4: Peach Pit / Brooklyn Steel

April 4: bThe Maine, the Happy Fits / Webster Hall

April 4: The Viagra Boy / Warsaw

April 4: Low Cut Connie / Blue Note

April 4: Marc Broussard / City Winery NYC

April 5: Tre Burt, Joules Satyr / Mercury Lounge

April 5: The Weeknd / Madison Square Garden

April 5: Mika / Kings Theatre

April 5: The Hollies / Town Hall

April 5: Jerry Cantrell / Irving Plaza

April 5: Yoke Lore / Elsewhere

April 5: Marc Broussard / City Winery NYC

April 6: The Strokes, Mac DeMarco, Hinds / Barclays Center

April 6: The Airborne Toxic Event / Beacon Theatre

April 6: Senses Fail, We Came as Romans, Counterparts, SeeYouSpaceCowboy / Webster Hall

April 6: Sigrid / Brooklyn Steel

April 6: JohnnySwim, Katelyn Tarver / Irving Plaza

April 6: Joywave / Elsewhere Hall

April 6: Dahkabrakha / City Winery NYC

April 6: Caitlyn Smith / Gramercy Theatre

April 6: Amy Helm / Café Wha?

April 6: Tkay Maidza / Bowery Ballroom

April 6: Molly Tuttle / Brooklyn Made

April 6: Josh Grobin / Radio City Music Hall

April 6: Perfume Genius, Hand Habits / Beacon Theatre

April 6: Snail Mail / Kings Theatre

April 6: Mogwai, Nina Nastasia, Ye Gods / Brooklyn Steel

April 6: JohnnySwim, Katelyn Tarver / Irving Plaza

April 6: Justin Quiles / Webster Hall

April 6: Joy Crookes / Gramercy Theatre

April 6: Widowspeak / Baby’s All Right

April 6: The Greyboy Allstars / Brooklyn Bowl

April 6: Catherine Russell, Vernon Reid, John Medeski, Nicole Atkins, Corey Glover / City Winery NYC

April 6: Rebecca Haviland & Whiskey Heart / The Bitter End

April 8: Billy Joel / Madison Square Garden

April 8: Josh Grobin / Radio City Music Hall

April 8: Gov’t Mule / Beacon Theatre

April 8: Lil Tecca, BabySantana, Bktherula, yvngxchris / Terminal 5

April 8: slowthai / Webster Hall

April 8: Trevor Hall, Gone Gone Beyond /t Irving Plaza

April 8: Boston Manor / Gramercy Theatre

April 8: The Greyboy Allstars / Brooklyn Bowl

April 8: Fruition, Tommy Alexander / Bowery Ballroom

April 8: Cousin Stizz, Tony Shhnow / Brooklyn Made

April 8: Stephane Wrembel / National Sawdust

April 8: Gabriel Kahane / Rockwood Music Hall

April 9: Josh Groban / Radio City Music Hall

April 9: Gov’t Mule / Beacon Theatre

April 9: Pigeons Playing Ping Pong / Terminal 5

April 9: James Vincent McMorrow / Brooklyn Steel

April 9: The Yardbirds, Big Brother & the Holding Company / St. George Theatre

April 9: The Amity Affliction / (le) Poisson Rouge

April 9: Soft Kill, Alien Boy, Topographies, Gel / Bowery Ballroom

April 9: Slothrust / Elsewhere Hall

April 9: Daniel Rossen / Brooklyn Made

April 9: Mono, Bing & Ruth / Music Hall of Williamsburg

April 10: The Milk Carton Kids / Bowery Ballroom

April 10: Spirit of the Beehive / Elsewhere Hall

April 10: The Far Side / Sony Hall

April 11: Alt-J, Portugal. the Man, Cherry Glazerr / Madison Square Garden

April 11: Regina Spektor / Carnegie Hall

April 11: Fozzy, GFM, KrashKarma, the Nocturnal Affair / Irving Plaza

April 11: Sue Foley / Iridium

April 12: A-ha / Radio City Music Hall

April 12: Little Feat / Beacon Theatre

April 12: Ann-Marie / Webster Hall

April 12: Good Great Fine OK, Mating Ritual / Music Hall of Williamsburg

April 12: Key Glock / Irving Plaza

April 12: Easy Life / Bowery Ballroom

April 12: Colin Hay / City Winery NYC

April 12: Man on Man / Saint Vitus Bar

April 12: Carly Cosgrove / Baby’s All Right

April 12: System Exclusive / Union Pool

April 13: Set It Off, Stand Atlantic, As It Is, No Love for the Middle Child / Irving Plaza

April 13: Amorphis / Gramercy Theatre

April 13: Cobra Man / Bowery Ballroom

April 13: Yumi Zouma, NoSo / Music Hall of Williamsburg

April 13: together PANGEA / Brooklyn Made

April 13: Colin Hay at / City Winery NYC

April 13: Hollis Brown / Cafe Wha?

April 14: The Script / Radio City Music Hall

April 14: Amos Lee / Beacon Theatre

April 14: Daryl Hall, Todd Rundgren / Carnegie Hall

April 14: Father John Misty / Rainbow Room

April 14: MO / Webster Hall

April 14: Circle Jerks, 7 Seconds, Negative Approach / Irving Plaza

April 14: Fuzz / Music Hall of Williamsburg

April 14: Kevin Devine, pronoun, Kayleigh Goldsworthy / Music Hall of Williamsburg

April 14: The Districts / Warsaw

April 14: Sinead O’Connor / City Winery NYC

April 15: Wilco / United Palace

April 15: Kaleo, Des Rocs / Terminal 5

April 15: Big Thief / Kings Theatre

April 15: Circle Jerks, 7 Seconds, Negative Approach / Irving Plaza

April 15: Fuzz / Bowery Ballroom

April 15: Sinead O’Connor, Aimee Mann / City Winery NYC

April 15: Kevin Devine, pronoun, Kayleigh Goldsworthy / Music Hall of Williamsburg

April 16: Wilco / United Palace

April 16: Spoon / Hammerstein Ballroom

April 16: Big Thief / Kings Theatre

April 16: Watchhouse / Beacon Theatre

April 16: Gian Marco /Palladium Times Square

April 16: The Zombies / Webster Hall

April 16: Lee Fields / Brooklyn Steel

April 16: Geese / Bowery Ballroom

April 16: Aimee Mann / City Winery NYC

April 16: We Were Promised Jetpacks / Elsewhere Hall

April 16: Laundry Day / Irving Plaza

April 16: Tim Heidecker (And His Very Good Band) / Music Hall of Williamsburg

April 16: Native Sun, Public Practice, Fat Trout Trailer Park / Baby’s All Right

April 17: Wilco / United Palace

April 17: Sinead O’Connor, Aimee Mann / City Winery NYC

April 18: Lorde / Radio City Music Hall

April 18 Cat Power / Brooklyn Steel

April 18: Porches / Bowery Ballroom

April 18: The Darkness, the Dead Deads / Webster Hall

April 18: Aimee Mann / City Winery NYC

April 18: Del Amitri, Kris Dollimore / (le) Poisson Rouge

April 19: Lorde / Radio City Music Hall

April 19: Wilco / United Palace

April 19: Tom Odell / Webster Hall

April 19: Lights / Irving Plaza

April 19: Porches / Music Hall of Williamsburg

April 20: Busta Rhymes, the Roots / Terminal 5

April 20: Phish / Madison Square Garden

April 20: Wilco / United Palace

April 20: Angela Aguilar / Beacon Theatre

April 20: Barns Courtney / Webster Hall

April 20: Mild High Club / Brooklyn Steel

April 20: Fruit Bats / Music Hall of Williamsburg

April 20: Tom Grennan / Bowery Ballroom

April 20: Fat Joe, Capella Grey, Dreamdoll, Nems, B-Lovee, CJ / Irving Plaza

April 20: Good Morning / Elsewhere Hall

April 21: Phish / Madison Square Garden

April 21: Jack White / Barclays Center

April 21: Kem, Kenny ‘Babyface’ Edmonds at the Hulu Theater / Madison Square Garden

April 21: Travis / Terminal 5

April 21: Mat Kearny / Town Hall

April 21: Godspeed You! Black Warrior / Webster Hall

April 22: Phish / Madison Square Garden

April 22: Charli XCX / Hammerstein Ballroom

April 22: The Story So Far, Joyce Manor, Mom Jeans, Microwave / Terminal 5

April 22: Electric Hot Tuna w. Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams / Carnegie Hall

April 22: Snow tha Product / Webster Hall

April 22: Johnny Orlando / Irving Plaza

April 22: The Main Squeeze / Music Hall of Williamsburg

April 22: Martin Sexton / City Winery NYC

April 23: Phish at/Madison Square Garden

April 23: Charli XCX / Hammerstein Ballroom

April 23: Lucky Daye / Terminal 5

April 23: Ben Bohmer / Brooklyn Steel

April 23: The Bogmen / Bowery Ballroom

April 23: El Ten Eleven / Brooklyn Made

April 24: Lil Durk / Hammerstein Ballroom

April 24: Indigo De Souza, Horse Jumper of Love, Friendship / Music Hall of Williamsburg

April 24: Biffy Clyro / Irving Plaza

April 24: Charlotte Rose Benjamin / Baby’s All Right

April 24: Night Lovell / Gramercy Theatre

April 24: The Richard Lloyd Group / Loft at City Winery

April 25: Sean Paul / Elsewhere

April 25: Lucky Daye / Terminal 5

April 25: Ashe / Webster Hall

April 26: Olivia Rodrigo, Holly Humberstone / Radio City Music Hall

April 26: Sean Paul / Elsewhere

April 26: Fontaines D.C., Just Mustard / Brooklyn Steel

April 26: Ashe / Webster Hall

April 26: Shawn Colvin / City Winery NYC

April 26: Eric Johnson / Sony Hall

April 26: The Weather Station / Music Hall of Williamsburg

April 27: Olivia Rodrigo, Holly Humberstone / Radio City Music Hall

April 27: Joan Manuel Serrat / Beacon Theatre

April 27: Fontaines D.C., Just Mustard / Brooklyn Steel

April 27: The Band Camino, Flor, Hastings / Terminal 5

April 27: Jawbreaker, the Linda Lindas, Worriers / Irving Plaza

April 27: Caroline Spence / Rockwood Music Hall

April 28: Burna Boy at/Madison Square Garden

April 28: Godsmack, Three Days Grace, Black Veil Brides, Wage War, Lilith Czar / Prudential Center

April 28: Arch Enemy, Behemoth, Napalm Death, Unto Others / Terminal 5

April 28: Jawbreaker, the Linda Lindas, Worriers / Irving Plaza

April 28: Girl Talk, Hugh Augustine / Brooklyn Steel

April 28: Sonic Blume, ØM-53, Teen Idle / Finnegan’s Pub (Hoboken)

April 28: Cimafunk / Brooklyn Bowl

April 28: Big K.R.I.T., Elhae / Gramercy Theatre

April 28: Destruction, Nervosa, Sunlord, VX36 / Elsewhere Hall

April 29: Todrick Hall / Terminal 5

April 29: OMD, In the Valley Below / Brooklyn Steel

April 29: Jawbreaker, the Linda Lindas, Shellshag / Irving Plaza

April 29: Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs / Elsewhere

April 29: Fly by Midnight / Webster Hall

April 29: The Smithereens w. Marshall Crenshaw / Sony Hall

April 29: Typhoon, The Ophelias / (le) Poisson Rouge

April 29: Born Ruffians, Julianna Riolino / Music Hall of Williamsburg

April 29: The Wailers / Iridium

April 29: The New Mastersounds / Brooklyn Bowl

April 29: Land of Talk, Zoon / Bowery Ballroom

April 29: Gatecreeper, Narrow Head, 200 Stab Wounds at Brooklyn Made

April 29: White Ford Bronco / Mercury Lounge

April 29: Kate Clover / Union Pool

April 30: Sammy Rae & the Friends / Terminal 5

April 30: Jawbreaker, the Linda Lindas, Shellshag / Irving Plaza

April 30: While She Sleeps, Gideon / Gramercy Theatre

April 30: Ho99o9, N8NoFace / Bowery Ballroom

April 30: Clinton Kane at the Music Hall of Williamsburg