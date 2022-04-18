Guide to Live Music in NYC This Week

Phish, Jack White, Lorde, Wilco, Cat Power, and Lights are some of the headliners that will be performing in larger New York City venues this week. The Darkness, Del Amitri, Dance with the Dead, Mild High Club, Porches, Passenger, Fruit Bats, Godspeed You! Black Warrior, Indigo De Souza, Yeat, Homeshake, and other under-the-radar artists also will perform and build on their cult audiences. Dozens of equally talented local acts will perform at the smaller bars and clubs.
Please note that several music events that were scheduled for this week are postponed or canceled. The following concerts will not happen this week. If you had plans to see any of these shows, this article lists alternate options further down the page.
- Busta Rhymes, the Roots at Terminal 5
- Travis at Terminal 5
- Barns Courtney at Webster Hall
- Octavian at the Gramercy Theatre
- Ivan Julien at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
The Manhattan Beat recommends the following 80+ live music events in New York City this week. Contact the venue for set times, ticket availability, COVID compliance, and other updates. Note that some performers and venues continue to require proof of vaccination and/or masks for indoor entry.
Monday, April 18
- Lorde at Radio City Music Hall
- Passenger at the Town Hall
- Cat Power at Brooklyn Steel
- Porches, Lowertown, Dan English at the Bowery Ballroom
- The Darkness, the Dead Deads at Webster Hall
- Yeat, SeptembersRich at Irving Plaza
- Aimee Mann at City Winery NYC
- Rodney Atkinds at the Loft at City Winery
- Del Amitri, Kris Dollimore at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Sierra Farrell, Timbo at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- The Emily Duff Band at Cowgirl
- Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion
- Carl Banks at the Red Lion
- Chris Snell’s Bluegrass Session at Mona’s
- The 11th St. Bar Quintet at the 11th St. Bar
- Blak Emoji (solo) at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1
- Aaron Comess at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1
- Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End
- The T Blues Band at Terra Blues
- Dirty Water Dogs at the Ear Inn
Tuesday, April 19
- Lorde at Radio City Music Hall
- Wilco at the United Palace
- Tom Odell, Ber at Webster Hall
- Lights, tiLLie at Irving Plaza
- Porches. Lowertown, Blonder at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Homeshake, duendita at Brooklyn Steel
- Yeat at Warsaw
- Lila Downs at Sony Hall
- Ryley Walker, Mark Morgan, Zoh Amba, Gabby Fluke-Mogul, Luke Stewart at Union Pool
- Snotty Nose Rez Kids, Lex Leosis, Haiko, John Roseboro at Mercury Lounge
- SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Clarence Spady Band at Terra Blues
- Julia Haltigan, Supremo Massiv at the 11th St. Bar
- Jackson Scott at the Anyway Café
- Ruckus Acousticus at the Hard Swallow
Wednesday, April 20
- Phish at Madison Square Garden
- Wilco at the United Palace
- Angela Aguilar at the Beacon Theatre
- Dance with the Dead, Magic Sword, Das Mortal at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Mild High Club, J.W. Francis at Brooklyn Steel
- Fruit Bats, Johanna Samuels at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Tom Grennan at the Bowery Ballroom
- Fat Joe, Capella Grey, Dreamdoll, Nems, B-Lovee, CJ at Irving Plaza
- Good Morning, Packs, Babehoven at Elsewhere Hall
- Martin Sexton at City Winery NYC
- Rakim at S.O.B.’s
- Sister Nancy at Baby’s All Right
- Carrtoons, Cisco Swank Relyae at Elsewhere Zone One
- Adia Victoria at Brooklyn Made
- James Maddock at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1
- The David Peel Tribute Band, Mickey Leigh’s Mutated Music, the Cynz, Sea Monster, Anne Husick, Puma Perl, Bill Popp, Rewd Mimz at the Parkside Lounge
- Climates, TV Moms, High Waisted, gal fieri at Arlene’s Grocery
- Bitch at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 3
- Rho & the Nomads, Top Shotta Band, Squarey Store at Cafe Wha?
- PJ LaMariana at the 11th St. Bar
- The Jr. Mack Band at Terra Blues
- The Back-Alley Dolls at the Ear Inn
- Deep C Revival at the Red Lion
- Dopapod at Sony Hall
Thursday, April 21
- Phish at Madison Square Garden
- Jack White at Barclays Center
- Kem, Kenny ‘Babyface’ Edmonds at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden
- Mat Kearney at the Town Hall
- Godspeed You! Black Warrior at Webster Hall
- Rejjie Snow, Richie Quake at the Bowery Ballroom
- Indigo De Souza, Horse Jumper of Love, Friendship at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Girlpool at Baby’s All Right
- Martin Sexton at City Winery NYC
- Melvin Seals & JGB w. Ron Holloway at the Brooklyn Bowl
- Juana Molina at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Okilly Dokilly, Steaksauce Mustache, Fall of the Albatross, Power Trash at the Kingsland
- Pedrito Martinez at Drom
- The Waldos, Steve Krebs, Mike Skill, Andy Shernoff, Barry Ryan, Laura Palmer, Lynne Von Pang, Sam Hariss, Cynthia Ross, Chuck Bones at the Bowery Electric
- Heat Death, Haybaby, Dead Tooth, Weegee, the Mombs at Berlin
- Villins at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1
- The T Blues Band at Terra Blues
- New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues
- Hugh Pool & the KR2 at the 11th St. Bar
- Ellina Graypel at the Anyway Café
- Eric Prydz at Nubula
- Days of Wild at the Red Lion