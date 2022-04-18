Guide to Live Music in NYC This Week

Phish, Jack White, Lorde, Wilco, Cat Power, and Lights are some of the headliners that will be performing in larger New York City venues this week. The Darkness, Del Amitri, Dance with the Dead, Mild High Club, Porches, Passenger, Fruit Bats, Godspeed You! Black Warrior, Indigo De Souza, Yeat, Homeshake, and other under-the-radar artists also will perform and build on their cult audiences. Dozens of equally talented local acts will perform at the smaller bars and clubs.

Please note that several music events that were scheduled for this week are postponed or canceled. The following concerts will not happen this week. If you had plans to see any of these shows, this article lists alternate options further down the page.

Busta Rhymes, the Roots at Terminal 5

Travis at Terminal 5

Barns Courtney at Webster Hall

Octavian at the Gramercy Theatre

Ivan Julien at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2

Monday, April 18

Lorde at Radio City Music Hall

Passenger at the Town Hall

Cat Power at Brooklyn Steel

Porches, Lowertown, Dan English at the Bowery Ballroom

The Darkness, the Dead Deads at Webster Hall

Yeat, SeptembersRich at Irving Plaza

Aimee Mann at City Winery NYC

Rodney Atkinds at the Loft at City Winery

Del Amitri, Kris Dollimore at (le) Poisson Rouge

Sierra Farrell, Timbo at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

The Emily Duff Band at Cowgirl

Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion

Carl Banks at the Red Lion

Chris Snell’s Bluegrass Session at Mona’s

The 11th St. Bar Quintet at the 11th St. Bar

Blak Emoji (solo) at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1

Aaron Comess at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1

Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End

The T Blues Band at Terra Blues

Dirty Water Dogs at the Ear Inn

Tuesday, April 19

Lorde at Radio City Music Hall

Wilco at the United Palace

Tom Odell, Ber at Webster Hall

Lights, tiLLie at Irving Plaza

Porches. Lowertown, Blonder at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Homeshake, duendita at Brooklyn Steel

Yeat at Warsaw

Lila Downs at Sony Hall

Ryley Walker, Mark Morgan, Zoh Amba, Gabby Fluke-Mogul, Luke Stewart at Union Pool

Snotty Nose Rez Kids, Lex Leosis, Haiko, John Roseboro at Mercury Lounge

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The Clarence Spady Band at Terra Blues

Julia Haltigan, Supremo Massiv at the 11th St. Bar

Jackson Scott at the Anyway Café

Ruckus Acousticus at the Hard Swallow

Wednesday, April 20

Phish at Madison Square Garden

Wilco at the United Palace

Angela Aguilar at the Beacon Theatre

Dance with the Dead, Magic Sword, Das Mortal at (le) Poisson Rouge

Mild High Club, J.W. Francis at Brooklyn Steel

Fruit Bats, Johanna Samuels at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Tom Grennan at the Bowery Ballroom

Fat Joe, Capella Grey, Dreamdoll, Nems, B-Lovee, CJ at Irving Plaza

Good Morning, Packs, Babehoven at Elsewhere Hall

Martin Sexton at City Winery NYC

Rakim at S.O.B.’s

Sister Nancy at Baby’s All Right

Carrtoons, Cisco Swank Relyae at Elsewhere Zone One

Adia Victoria at Brooklyn Made

James Maddock at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1

The David Peel Tribute Band, Mickey Leigh’s Mutated Music, the Cynz, Sea Monster, Anne Husick, Puma Perl, Bill Popp, Rewd Mimz at the Parkside Lounge

Climates, TV Moms, High Waisted, gal fieri at Arlene’s Grocery

Bitch at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 3

Rho & the Nomads, Top Shotta Band, Squarey Store at Cafe Wha?

PJ LaMariana at the 11th St. Bar

The Jr. Mack Band at Terra Blues

The Back-Alley Dolls at the Ear Inn

Deep C Revival at the Red Lion

Dopapod at Sony Hall

Thursday, April 21