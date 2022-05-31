End May and Start June with Live Music In New York City

Everynight Charley recommends the following 65 live music events in New York City this week. Contact the venue for show times, ticket availability, and other updates. Note that some musicians and venues continue to require proof of COVID vaccination and/or masks for indoor entry.

Tuesday, May 31

T-Pain, Erica Banks, Young Cash, Mason Dane at Irving Plaza

Max & Iggor Cavalera, Warbringer, Healing Magic at the Gramercy Theatre

Mansionair at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Melissa Etheridge (solo) at City Winery NYC

Digable Planets, J Words at Elsewhere Rooftop

Kristen Hersch, Fred Abong at the Loft at City Winery

Eric Andersen at the Cutting Room

Mess Esque, Alexia Avina at Baby’s All Right

Maria Lynn, Julia Shuren at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 3

James Madock at the 11th St. Bar

Tredici Bacci, Rachel Lime, Like a Doll at Baby’s All Right

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The Bobby Bryan Band at Terra Blues

Ricky Stein at Groove

Wednesday, June 1

Chris Tomlin + United at Prudential Center

Kurt Vile & the Violators, National Information Society at Webster Hall

Anamanaguchi, ditzk, Bit Shifter at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

The Eddie Palmieri Salsa Orchestra at the Oasis at Lincoln Center

Nation of Language at Hudson Yards Public Square and Gardens

Robert Glasper at Washington Square Park

Sara Kays, Hayd at the Bowery Ballroom

Nick Hakim, Meshell Ndegeocello at Public Records

Bush Tetras, Hypoluxo at the Elsewhere Rooftop

Chris Barron, Brendan Brown, Nick Cassarino at Cafe Wha?

Treya Lam at Joe’s Pub

Silver Tooth Cactus, Villins, Semi-Auto, Gin War at Arlene’s Grocery

Jr. Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues

Greg Humphrey’s Electric Trio at the 11th St. Bar

The Saron Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

The Jake Walker Trio at the Ear Inn

Thursday, June 2