End May and Start June with Live Music In New York City

Everynight Charley recommends the following 65 live music events in New York City this week. Contact the venue for show times, ticket availability, and other updates. Note that some musicians and venues continue to require proof of COVID vaccination and/or masks for indoor entry.
Tuesday, May 31
- T-Pain, Erica Banks, Young Cash, Mason Dane at Irving Plaza
- Max & Iggor Cavalera, Warbringer, Healing Magic at the Gramercy Theatre
- Mansionair at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Melissa Etheridge (solo) at City Winery NYC
- Digable Planets, J Words at Elsewhere Rooftop
- Kristen Hersch, Fred Abong at the Loft at City Winery
- Eric Andersen at the Cutting Room
- Mess Esque, Alexia Avina at Baby’s All Right
- Maria Lynn, Julia Shuren at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 3
- James Madock at the 11th St. Bar
- Tredici Bacci, Rachel Lime, Like a Doll at Baby’s All Right
- SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Bobby Bryan Band at Terra Blues
- Ricky Stein at Groove
Wednesday, June 1
- Chris Tomlin + United at Prudential Center
- Kurt Vile & the Violators, National Information Society at Webster Hall
- Anamanaguchi, ditzk, Bit Shifter at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- The Eddie Palmieri Salsa Orchestra at the Oasis at Lincoln Center
- Nation of Language at Hudson Yards Public Square and Gardens
- Robert Glasper at Washington Square Park
- Sara Kays, Hayd at the Bowery Ballroom
- Nick Hakim, Meshell Ndegeocello at Public Records
- Bush Tetras, Hypoluxo at the Elsewhere Rooftop
- Chris Barron, Brendan Brown, Nick Cassarino at Cafe Wha?
- Treya Lam at Joe’s Pub
- Silver Tooth Cactus, Villins, Semi-Auto, Gin War at Arlene’s Grocery
- Jr. Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- Greg Humphrey’s Electric Trio at the 11th St. Bar
- The Saron Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
- The Jake Walker Trio at the Ear Inn
Thursday, June 2
- Kurt Vile & the Violators, Sun Ra Arkestra at Webster Hall
- Babyface Ray, Peezy, Baby Money at the Gramercy Theatre
- Air Supply at Palladium Times Square
- Future Islands, ESG at Brooklyn Steel
- Anamanaguchi at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Melissa Etheridge (solo) at City Winery NYC
- Madeleine Peyroux at Sony Hall
- Emmit Fenn, Ayokay at Irving Plaza
- Christian Löffler at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Manila Grey at the Bowery Ballroom
- Jukebox the Ghost at Baby’s All Right
- Crobot, Nefariant at Mercury Lounge
- Street Cleaner, Moris Blak, Watchout for Snakes at the Knitting Factory
- Danny Konokuchi & the Revisionists at the Oasis at Lincoln Center
- New Rules at Mercury Lounge
- Caroline Kingsbury, Sam Quealy, Adios Ghost, DD Walker at Berlin
- Melissa Weikart, Carmen Q. Rothwell at the Owl Music Parlor
- Brian Mitchell at the Bitter End
- Gordon Lockwood at Terra Blues
- David French & Josh Goldberg at Stitch Bar & Blues
- The Bakersfield Breakers at the 11th St. Bar
- Studebaker John at Terra Blues
- Robert Glasper at the Blue Note
- Days of Wild at the Red Lion