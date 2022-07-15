Guide to Rocking in NYC on a Hot Summer Weekend

Everynight Charley recommends the following 50+ live music events in the New York City area this weekend. Contact the venue for ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates. Note that several artists and indoor venues continue to mandate the wearing of masks and/or proof of COVID vaccinations.

The following concerts originally scheduled for this week are postponed or canceled. Look further down these listings for alternate choices for live music on those nights.

Doja Cat (opener for The Weeknd) at MetLife Stadium

The Gotobeds at Union Pool

Robert Gordon w. Chris Spedding, Anton Figg, & Tony Garnier at the Bowery Electric

Friday, July 15

Dead & Company at Citi Field

Tiesto at the Brooklyn Mirage

Psychedelic Furs, X at the Rooftop at Pier 17

F*cked Up at Brooklyn Made

Quarters of Change at the Bowery Ballroom

New Hope Club at the Gramercy Theatre

The Dollyrots, Palmyra Delran and the Doppel Gang, Don’t Panic, Bad Mary at the Bowery Electric

Bing & Ruth, Leya at (le) Poisson Rouge

Talib Kweli w. the Whiskey Boys at the Blue Note

Les Nubians at City Winery NYC

Mortuous, Left to Die, Skeletal Remains at the Market Hotel

The Squirrel Nut Zippers at Bryant Park

Marissa Paternoster, Shop Talk, Compa, Amelia Jackie at the Bowery Union

Harkness at Pianos

Mac Gollehon’s Hispanic Mechanics, Zemog El Gallo Bueno, Yvonne Sotomayor w. Kenn Rowell at the Parkside Lounge

Dustin & Aram, Backslider at Otto’s Shrunken Head

The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

Jr. Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues

Miss Maybell & the Jazz Age Artistes at the Anyway Cafe

Saturday, July 16

Dead & Company at Citi Field

The Weeknd, Kaytranada, Mike Deans at MetLife Stadium

Lane 8, Yotto, Le Youth, Qrion at Forest Hills Stadium

BADBADNOTGOOD, Bladee, Boy Harsher, Cry$cross, Kat Offline, Luci, Musclecars, Navy Blue at the Brooklyn Mirage

Chicano Batman, Charlotte Dos Santos at the Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park

F*cked Up at Brooklyn Made

Foxing, Greet Death at (le) Poisson Rouge

Ours at the Bowery Ballroom

Jordan Rudess at City Winery NYC

Revive Big Band w. Thais Lona & Friends, Melanie Charles at SummerStage Central Park

Talib Kweli w. the Whiskey Boys at the Blue Note

DDG at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Tunnel, the Big Easy, Customer at No Aloha

Station, Tempt at Mercury Lounge

The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

Jr. Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The Du-Rites, the Carvels NYC, the Tall Pines, the Hipp Pipps at the Bowery Electric

Rebel Factory, Cthulhu Martini, Downtown Pidgeons, Jennifer Blowdryer at the Parkside Lounge

Contemporary Adults at the Anyway Cafe

Kolker at the Bitter End

Sunday, July 17

The Brooklyn Bridge, Jay Siegel’s Tokens, the Crystals, Charlie Thomas’ Drifters w. Jeff Hall, Larry Chance & the Earls, the Capris, Bobby Wilson at the Coney Island Amphitheater

Ney Matagrosso, Francisco el Hombre, Fado Bicha at SummerStage Central Park

Hania Rani, Bryan Senti at (le) Poisson Rouge

The Lisa Fischer Social Club w. Louis Cato at City Winery NYC

Talib Kweli w. the Whiskey Boys at the Blue Note

Mallaigh Ashton, Chilton, Best Breakfast at Mercury Lounge

The Hipp Pipps, the Cynz at Otto’s Shrunken Head

The Irish Seisiun at the 11th St. Bar

Michael Hill (acoustic) at Terra Blues

Sanford: the Band at the Red Lion

Maral, Eric Copeland at Union Pool

Rob Mastrianni at the Anyway Cafe

The Pioneers at Terra Blues

Eli Bridges at the Red Lion