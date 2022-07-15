Guide to Rocking in NYC on a Hot Summer Weekend

Everynight Charley recommends the following 50+ live music events in the New York City area this weekend. Contact the venue for ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates. Note that several artists and indoor venues continue to mandate the wearing of masks and/or proof of COVID vaccinations.
The following concerts originally scheduled for this week are postponed or canceled. Look further down these listings for alternate choices for live music on those nights.
- Doja Cat (opener for The Weeknd) at MetLife Stadium
- The Gotobeds at Union Pool
- Robert Gordon w. Chris Spedding, Anton Figg, & Tony Garnier at the Bowery Electric
Friday, July 15
Dead & Company at Citi Field
Tiesto at the Brooklyn Mirage
Psychedelic Furs, X at the Rooftop at Pier 17
F*cked Up at Brooklyn Made
Quarters of Change at the Bowery Ballroom
New Hope Club at the Gramercy Theatre
The Dollyrots, Palmyra Delran and the Doppel Gang, Don’t Panic, Bad Mary at the Bowery Electric
Bing & Ruth, Leya at (le) Poisson Rouge
Talib Kweli w. the Whiskey Boys at the Blue Note
Les Nubians at City Winery NYC
Mortuous, Left to Die, Skeletal Remains at the Market Hotel
The Squirrel Nut Zippers at Bryant Park
Marissa Paternoster, Shop Talk, Compa, Amelia Jackie at the Bowery Union
Harkness at Pianos
Mac Gollehon’s Hispanic Mechanics, Zemog El Gallo Bueno, Yvonne Sotomayor w. Kenn Rowell at the Parkside Lounge
Dustin & Aram, Backslider at Otto’s Shrunken Head
The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
Jr. Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
Miss Maybell & the Jazz Age Artistes at the Anyway Cafe
Saturday, July 16
Dead & Company at Citi Field
The Weeknd, Kaytranada, Mike Deans at MetLife Stadium
Lane 8, Yotto, Le Youth, Qrion at Forest Hills Stadium
BADBADNOTGOOD, Bladee, Boy Harsher, Cry$cross, Kat Offline, Luci, Musclecars, Navy Blue at the Brooklyn Mirage
Chicano Batman, Charlotte Dos Santos at the Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park
F*cked Up at Brooklyn Made
Foxing, Greet Death at (le) Poisson Rouge
Ours at the Bowery Ballroom
Jordan Rudess at City Winery NYC
Revive Big Band w. Thais Lona & Friends, Melanie Charles at SummerStage Central Park
Talib Kweli w. the Whiskey Boys at the Blue Note
DDG at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
Tunnel, the Big Easy, Customer at No Aloha
Station, Tempt at Mercury Lounge
The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
Jr. Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
The Du-Rites, the Carvels NYC, the Tall Pines, the Hipp Pipps at the Bowery Electric
Rebel Factory, Cthulhu Martini, Downtown Pidgeons, Jennifer Blowdryer at the Parkside Lounge
Contemporary Adults at the Anyway Cafe
Kolker at the Bitter End
Sunday, July 17
The Brooklyn Bridge, Jay Siegel’s Tokens, the Crystals, Charlie Thomas’ Drifters w. Jeff Hall, Larry Chance & the Earls, the Capris, Bobby Wilson at the Coney Island Amphitheater
Ney Matagrosso, Francisco el Hombre, Fado Bicha at SummerStage Central Park
Hania Rani, Bryan Senti at (le) Poisson Rouge
The Lisa Fischer Social Club w. Louis Cato at City Winery NYC
Talib Kweli w. the Whiskey Boys at the Blue Note
Mallaigh Ashton, Chilton, Best Breakfast at Mercury Lounge
The Hipp Pipps, the Cynz at Otto’s Shrunken Head
The Irish Seisiun at the 11th St. Bar
Michael Hill (acoustic) at Terra Blues
Sanford: the Band at the Red Lion
Maral, Eric Copeland at Union Pool
Rob Mastrianni at the Anyway Cafe
The Pioneers at Terra Blues
Eli Bridges at the Red Lion