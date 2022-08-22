50+ Reasons to Catch Live Music This Week

The Manhattan Beat regularly lists the best live music events coming to New York City. The twice-weekly listings also celebrate via photographs some of the musicians who have performed locally in the past few days.
The following concerts originally scheduled for this weekend are postponed or canceled. Look further down these listings for alternate choices for live music on those nights.
- Why Don’t We, the Aces, Jvke at Radio City Music Hall
- Moonspell, Swallow the Sun, Witherfall at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Puma Perl & Friends at the 11th St. Bar
Everynight Charley recommends the following 50+ live music events in the New York City area this weekend. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates. Note that several artists and indoor venues continue to require proof of COVID vaccinations and/or mandate the wearing of masks.
Monday, August 22
- Harry Styles, Blood Orange at Madison Square Garden
- The Vindys, Claire Vandiver at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 3
- Chris Snell’s Bluegrass Session at Mona’s
- The 11th St. Bar Quintet at the 11th St. Bar
- Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End
- T Blues Band w. SaRon Crenshaw & Jr. Mack at Terra Blues
- Kevin Harris & Brian Charette at the Ear Inn
- Carl Banks at the Red Lion
- Bill Popp & the Tapes at the Nuremberg Bandshell, Central Park
Tuesday, August 23
- Rod Stewart, Cheap Trick at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
- Twenty One Pilots at Madison Square Garden
- The Shins, Joseph at Radio City Music Hall
- The Decemberists, Jake Xerses Fussell at SummerStage Central Park
- Deer Tick, Patrick Stickles at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Babasonicos at Palladium Times Square
- Cherry Glazerr at Mercury Lounge
- Pyrex, Joudy, the Mengers, Homade at the Broadway
- Jefferson Hamer and Mary-Elaine Jenkins at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 3
- Flossing, Her Dark Heaven, Leone, Nara’s Room at Berlin
- SoulCake at the 11th St. Bar
- SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Clarence Spady Band at Terra Blues
Wednesday, August 24
- Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden
- Slightly Stoopid, Pepper, Common Kings, the Elovators at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- The Shins, Joseph at Brooklyn Steel
- UB40, the Original Wailers w. Al Anderson, Maxi Priest, Big Mountain at SummerStage Central Park
- Los Campesinos! at Elsewhere Hall
- Cuco at the Brooklyn Mirage
- Addison Grace, Sydney Rose, Kate Stephenson at Elsewhere Zone One
- Monolord, Dorthia Cottrell at TV Eye
- LAPECHE, Kristeen Young at No Aloha
- The Collection, Begonia at Mercury Lounge
- The Cynz, Disturbed Furniture, Charles Warren Orchestra, Yellow House Orchestra at the Bowery Electric
- Swatkins & Moorea Masa at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
- Joanna Sternberg at Terra Blues
- The Bennett Mateo Band at Terra Blues
- The Whiskey Biscuits, Leon Sinks at the 11th St. Bar
Thursday, August 25
- Duran Duran, Nile Rodgers & Chic at Madison Square Garden
- Simple Plan, Sum 41 at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- Sleigh Bells at Brooklyn Steel
- Dire Straits Legacy at the Palladium Times Square
- Burning Spear at SummerStage Central Park
- Magic City Hippies, Willis at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Guns N’ Hoses, Chris Batten and the Woods at the Bowery Ballroom
- Cordovas at the Loft at City Winery
- Julie, Hello Mary at Elsewhere Zone One
- Bush Tetras, the Bongos, Tape Hiss at the David Rubinstein Atrium, Lincoln Center
- Nancy Rose, Augie Bello at the Delancey
- Why Bonnie, Peaer, Bloomsday at Baby’s All Right
- John Primer & the Real Deal Blues Band at Terra Blues
- Jr. Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- Chris Campion at the 11th St. Bar
- Days of Wild at the Red Lion