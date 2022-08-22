50+ Reasons to Catch Live Music This Week

The Manhattan Beat regularly lists the best live music events coming to New York City. The twice-weekly listings also celebrate via photographs some of the musicians who have performed locally in the past few days.

The following concerts originally scheduled for this weekend are postponed or canceled. Look further down these listings for alternate choices for live music on those nights.

Why Don’t We, the Aces, Jvke at Radio City Music Hall

Moonspell, Swallow the Sun, Witherfall at (le) Poisson Rouge

Puma Perl & Friends at the 11th St. Bar

Everynight Charley recommends the following 50+ live music events in the New York City area this weekend. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates. Note that several artists and indoor venues continue to require proof of COVID vaccinations and/or mandate the wearing of masks.

Monday, August 22

Harry Styles, Blood Orange at Madison Square Garden

The Vindys, Claire Vandiver at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 3

Chris Snell’s Bluegrass Session at Mona’s

The 11th St. Bar Quintet at the 11th St. Bar

Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End

T Blues Band w. SaRon Crenshaw & Jr. Mack at Terra Blues

Kevin Harris & Brian Charette at the Ear Inn

Carl Banks at the Red Lion

Bill Popp & the Tapes at the Nuremberg Bandshell, Central Park

Tuesday, August 23

Rod Stewart, Cheap Trick at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Twenty One Pilots at Madison Square Garden

The Shins, Joseph at Radio City Music Hall

The Decemberists, Jake Xerses Fussell at SummerStage Central Park

Deer Tick, Patrick Stickles at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Babasonicos at Palladium Times Square

Cherry Glazerr at Mercury Lounge

Pyrex, Joudy, the Mengers, Homade at the Broadway

Jefferson Hamer and Mary-Elaine Jenkins at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 3

Flossing, Her Dark Heaven, Leone, Nara’s Room at Berlin

SoulCake at the 11th St. Bar

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The Clarence Spady Band at Terra Blues

Wednesday, August 24

Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden

Slightly Stoopid, Pepper, Common Kings, the Elovators at the Rooftop at Pier 17

The Shins, Joseph at Brooklyn Steel

UB40, the Original Wailers w. Al Anderson, Maxi Priest, Big Mountain at SummerStage Central Park

Los Campesinos! at Elsewhere Hall

Cuco at the Brooklyn Mirage

Addison Grace, Sydney Rose, Kate Stephenson at Elsewhere Zone One

Monolord, Dorthia Cottrell at TV Eye

LAPECHE, Kristeen Young at No Aloha

The Collection, Begonia at Mercury Lounge

The Cynz, Disturbed Furniture, Charles Warren Orchestra, Yellow House Orchestra at the Bowery Electric

Swatkins & Moorea Masa at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2

Joanna Sternberg at Terra Blues

The Bennett Mateo Band at Terra Blues

The Whiskey Biscuits, Leon Sinks at the 11th St. Bar

Thursday, August 25