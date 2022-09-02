The Best Live Music in NYC Over Labor Day Weekend

Everynight Charley recommends the following 50+ live music events in New York City this Labor Day weekend. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates. Note that several artists and indoor venues continue to require proof of COVID vaccinations and/or mandate the wearing of masks.

Friday, September 2

Electric Zoo at Randall’s Island Park

Harry Styles, Blood Orange at Madison Square Garden

Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit at the Rooftop, Bully at Pier 17

P-Square at the Kings Theatre

Carpenter Brut, Sierra at Brooklyn Steel

Boris, Nothing at Webster Hall

Rema at Irving Plaza

Hail the Sun, Coletta, Satyr at the Gramercy Theatre

The Long Losts, Hallowed Hearts, Black Rose Burning at Mercury Lounge

Tower, War Cloud, Grave Bathers at the Broadway

Drug Couple, Desert Sharks, Wetsuit at Baby’s All Right

The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis

The Hasbros, the Mysterics, Nini Mend x the Blue Jean Junkies at Otto’s Shrunken Head

Miss Maybell & the Jazz Age Artistes at the Anyway Cafe

Macy Rodman, Charlene at the Parkside Lounge

The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues

Saturday, September 3

Electric Zoo at Randall’s Island Park

Harry Styles, Blood Orange at Madison Square Garden

Chitãozinho & Xororó at Radio City Music Hall

Dariush at the Beacon Theatre

TKA, George Lamond, Brenda K. Starr, Judy Torres, the Cover Girls, Noel, Cynthia, Rob Base, Coro, Rockell, Pretty Poison, C-Bank, Joe Zangie, Sammy Zone at the Coney Island Amphitheater

Built to Spill, Blood Lemon, Wetface at Irving Plaza

Aleman at the Gramercy Theatre

Oceans of Slumber, Grey Skies Fallen, Solemn Vision at Saint Vitus Bar

Twin Tribes, Ritual Howls, Then Comes Silence, Nuovo Testamento, Astari Nite at the Bowery Ballroom

Solar Fake, WHORTI at Drom

Woggles, Palmyra Delran, Muck & Mires at the Bowery Electric

Hazmat Modine at Terra Blues

The Jr. Mack Band at Terra Blues

Joe Bataan at Union Pool
Tsunami of Sound, the Supertones, Pony Yup at Otto's Shrunken Head

The Typsy Gypsy Girls at the Anyway Cafe

Dark Sky Hustlers at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1

Sunday, September 4

Electric Zoo at Randall’s Island Park

Sunmi at Terminal 5

HEALTH, Perturbator, Street Sects at Irving Plaza

Deicide, Kataklysm at the Gramercy Theatre

Juan MacLean, Pleasure Jams at Elsewhere

Arturo O’Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Ensemble at Birdland Jazz Club

Sheer Mag at Union Pool

Assaf Salhov at the Anyway Cafe

Seth Kessel at Skinny Dennis

The Irish Seisiun at the 11th St. Bar

Joanna Sternberg at Terra Blues

The Pioneers at Terra Blues

Monday, September 5 (Labor Day)