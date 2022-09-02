The Best Live Music in NYC Over Labor Day Weekend

Everynight Charley recommends the following 50+ live music events in New York City this Labor Day weekend. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates. Note that several artists and indoor venues continue to require proof of COVID vaccinations and/or mandate the wearing of masks.
Friday, September 2
- Electric Zoo at Randall’s Island Park
- Harry Styles, Blood Orange at Madison Square Garden
- Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit at the Rooftop, Bully at Pier 17
- P-Square at the Kings Theatre
- Carpenter Brut, Sierra at Brooklyn Steel
- Boris, Nothing at Webster Hall
- Rema at Irving Plaza
- Hail the Sun, Coletta, Satyr at the Gramercy Theatre
- The Long Losts, Hallowed Hearts, Black Rose Burning at Mercury Lounge
- Tower, War Cloud, Grave Bathers at the Broadway
- Drug Couple, Desert Sharks, Wetsuit at Baby’s All Right
- The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis
- The Hasbros, the Mysterics, Nini Mend x the Blue Jean Junkies at Otto’s Shrunken Head
- Miss Maybell & the Jazz Age Artistes at the Anyway Cafe
- Macy Rodman, Charlene at the Parkside Lounge
- The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
- New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues
Saturday, September 3
- Electric Zoo at Randall’s Island Park
- Harry Styles, Blood Orange at Madison Square Garden
- Chitãozinho & Xororó at Radio City Music Hall
- Dariush at the Beacon Theatre
- TKA, George Lamond, Brenda K. Starr, Judy Torres, the Cover Girls, Noel, Cynthia, Rob Base, Coro, Rockell, Pretty Poison, C-Bank, Joe Zangie, Sammy Zone at the Coney Island Amphitheater
- Built to Spill, Blood Lemon, Wetface at Irving Plaza
- Aleman at the Gramercy Theatre
- Oceans of Slumber, Grey Skies Fallen, Solemn Vision at Saint Vitus Bar
- Twin Tribes, Ritual Howls, Then Comes Silence, Nuovo Testamento, Astari Nite at the Bowery Ballroom
- Solar Fake, WHORTI at Drom
- Woggles, Palmyra Delran, Muck & Mires at the Bowery Electric
- Hazmat Modine at Terra Blues
- The Jr. Mack Band at Terra Blues
- Joe Bataan at Union PoolTsunami of Sound, the Supertones, Pony Yup at Otto’s Shrunken Head
- The Typsy Gypsy Girls at the Anyway Cafe
- Dark Sky Hustlers at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1
Sunday, September 4
- Electric Zoo at Randall’s Island Park
- Sunmi at Terminal 5
- HEALTH, Perturbator, Street Sects at Irving Plaza
- Deicide, Kataklysm at the Gramercy Theatre
- Juan MacLean, Pleasure Jams at Elsewhere
- Arturo O’Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Ensemble at Birdland Jazz Club
- Sheer Mag at Union Pool
- Assaf Salhov at the Anyway Cafe
- Seth Kessel at Skinny Dennis
- The Irish Seisiun at the 11th St. Bar
- Joanna Sternberg at Terra Blues
- The Pioneers at Terra Blues
Monday, September 5 (Labor Day)
- Machel Montano at Barclays Center
- Black Country, New Road at the Bowery Ballroom
- Aliens, Witch Slap, Locations, Nuclear Family Fantasy, Lumberob at Mercury Lounge
- Dreamwell, Glassing, Sunfo’er, Lesser Glow at Saint Vitus Bar
- Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion
- Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End
- The T Blues Band w. Jr. Mack & SaRon Crenshaw at Terra Blues
- New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues
- New Moon Acoustic Blues at the Ear Inn