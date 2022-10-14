Live Music for a Mid-October Weekend in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following concerts in the New York City area this weekend. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates. Note that several artists and indoor venues continue to require proof of COVID vaccinations and/or mandate the wearing of masks.

Friday, October 14

Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp at the Paramount

Phil Lesh & Friends at the Capitol Theatre

Melissa Etheridge at New World Stages

B-52s, KC and the Sunshine Band, the Rezillos at the Beacon Theatre

Violent Femmes at City Winery NYC

Fred Again …, Joy Anonymous at Terminal 5

Whitney at the Murmrr Theatre

Me First & the Gimme Gimmes, Surfbort, the Black Tones at the Palladium Times Square

Channel Tres, Rochelle Jordan at Brooklyn Steel

KennyHoopla, Nothing Nowhere, Groupthink at Webster Hall

The House of Love, Axel Nicol at the Gramercy Theatre

Girls against Boys, Facs, Death Cults at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Yard Act, Gustaf at the Bowery Ballroom

Robert Glasper at the Blue Note

Toebow at the David Rubenstein Atrium at Lincoln Center

Wild Pink, Trace Mountains, Elijah Wolf at Brooklyn Made

Grace Kelly at le Poisson Rouge

Ghost Light at the Brooklyn Bowl

Automatic at the Market Hotel

Wilder Maker, Dida Pelled, Jackie West at Union Pool

Varials, Boundaries, Dr. Acula, Orthodox, Distinguisher at the Meadows

Sasha & the Valentines, Christelle Bofali, Puma Blue at the Broadway

Jane Lee Hooker, the Idolizers at Hill Country Barbecue Market

Labretta Suede, Licks, Flavou at Trans-Pecos

The Gold Standard at the Bitter End

Val Kinzler at Stitch Bar & Blues

The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

The Bobby Bryan Trio at Terra Blues

Butch Phelps at the Red Lion

Zookino, Crazy Mary, Nino Mendoza & the Blue Jean Junkies at the Parkside Lounge

Barynya at the Anyway Cafe

Saturday, October 15

Enhyphen at Radio City Music Hall

Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp at the Paramount

Phil Lesh & Friends at the Capitol Theatre

Melissa Etheridge at New World Stages

Smokey Robinson at the Beacon Theatre

Wardruna at the Kings Theatre

Yung Bae, Saint Pepsi, Mikazuki Bigwave, Vantage at Terminal 5

Channel Tres, Rochelle Jordan at Brooklyn Steel

Broken Social Scene at Webster Hall

Blue Oyster Cult, Mark Farner’s American Band at the St. George Theatre

KMFDM, Chant at Irving Plaza

Craig Finn & the Uptown Controllers, Anika Pyle at the Opera House

Perpetual Groove, Aqueous & Friends at the Brooklyn Bowl

Monophonics, Kendra Morris, GA-20 at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Couch, Jackson Lundy at the Gramercy Theatre

Suuns, Activity at the Market Hotel

Yard Act, Bush Tetras, Gustaf at Elsewhere Hall

Robert Glasper at the Blue Note

Rhiannon Giddens and Francesco Turrisi at the Weill Recital Hall

Burnt Sugar the Arkestra Chamber at BRIC House

Mapache at Brooklyn Made

Puma Blue, Hamond at Baby’s All Right

Zannie at Union Pool

Le Youth, Luzy Tudor, Breaka + Jubilee, Boo Lean at Elsewhere

Copilot at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 3

Brass Against at le Poisson Rouge

Labretta Suede & the Motel 6, Frankie Goes to Dollywood, Cruiser: Michael T, Memphis Morticians, the Electric Mess, Recreational Outrage, the Hipp Pipps, Bikini Carwash, Barbicide, the Bloody Muffs at Otto’s Shrunken Head

GIFT, Psymon Spine, Lovenauts at the Sultan Room

Pinc Louds (solo), InCircles, Desert Sharks at the Our Wicked Lady Rooftop

Kolker at the Bitter End

Jason Green & the Labor of Love at Stitch Bar & Blues

The T Blues Band w. Bobby Bryan at Terra Blues

The Bobby Bryan Trio at Terra Blues

Sunday, October 16

Melissa Etheridge at New World Stages

Phil Lesh & Friends at the Capitol Theatre

Muse at the Beacon Theatre

Fred Again …, Joy Anonymous at Terminal 5

Broken Social Scene at Webster Hall

Toadies, Reverend Horton Heat at Irving Plaza

Steve Lacy at Brooklyn Steel

Pissed Jeans, Waste Man at TV Eye

Nova Twins, Gully Boys at the Bowery Ballroom

Black Uhuru at Sony Hall

Ben Sollee at le Poisson Rouge

The Chills, Unwed Sailor at City Winery NYC

Goon, Bonus, Shep Treasure at Baby’s All Right

Cordovas at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2

Eszter Balint at the Loft at City Winery

Mike Stern at drom

Arturo O’Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Ensemble at Birdland Jazz Club

No Redeeming Social Value, the Take, Incendiary Device, Live Fast, Die Fast, Slashers at the Bowery Electric

Locations, Pocket Protector, Indigo Fuzz at Our Wicked Lady

The Hipp Pipps, the Phil Gammage Quartet, Rebel Factory at Otto’s Shrunken Head

The Irish Seisiun at the 11th St, Bar

Assaf Salhov at the Anyway Cafe

Salt Cracker Crazies at Terra Blues

The Pioneers at Terra Blues

Becky Curtis at Groove