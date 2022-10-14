Live Music for a Mid-October Weekend in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following concerts in the New York City area this weekend. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates. Note that several artists and indoor venues continue to require proof of COVID vaccinations and/or mandate the wearing of masks.
Friday, October 14
Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp at the Paramount
Phil Lesh & Friends at the Capitol Theatre
Melissa Etheridge at New World Stages
B-52s, KC and the Sunshine Band, the Rezillos at the Beacon Theatre
Violent Femmes at City Winery NYC
Fred Again …, Joy Anonymous at Terminal 5
Whitney at the Murmrr Theatre
Me First & the Gimme Gimmes, Surfbort, the Black Tones at the Palladium Times Square
Channel Tres, Rochelle Jordan at Brooklyn Steel
KennyHoopla, Nothing Nowhere, Groupthink at Webster Hall
The House of Love, Axel Nicol at the Gramercy Theatre
Girls against Boys, Facs, Death Cults at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
Yard Act, Gustaf at the Bowery Ballroom
Robert Glasper at the Blue Note
Toebow at the David Rubenstein Atrium at Lincoln Center
Wild Pink, Trace Mountains, Elijah Wolf at Brooklyn Made
Grace Kelly at le Poisson Rouge
Ghost Light at the Brooklyn Bowl
Automatic at the Market Hotel
Wilder Maker, Dida Pelled, Jackie West at Union Pool
Varials, Boundaries, Dr. Acula, Orthodox, Distinguisher at the Meadows
Sasha & the Valentines, Christelle Bofali, Puma Blue at the Broadway
Jane Lee Hooker, the Idolizers at Hill Country Barbecue Market
Labretta Suede, Licks, Flavou at Trans-Pecos
The Gold Standard at the Bitter End
Val Kinzler at Stitch Bar & Blues
The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
The Bobby Bryan Trio at Terra Blues
Butch Phelps at the Red Lion
Zookino, Crazy Mary, Nino Mendoza & the Blue Jean Junkies at the Parkside Lounge
Barynya at the Anyway Cafe
Saturday, October 15
Enhyphen at Radio City Music Hall
Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp at the Paramount
Phil Lesh & Friends at the Capitol Theatre
Melissa Etheridge at New World Stages
Smokey Robinson at the Beacon Theatre
Wardruna at the Kings Theatre
Yung Bae, Saint Pepsi, Mikazuki Bigwave, Vantage at Terminal 5
Channel Tres, Rochelle Jordan at Brooklyn Steel
Broken Social Scene at Webster Hall
Blue Oyster Cult, Mark Farner’s American Band at the St. George Theatre
KMFDM, Chant at Irving Plaza
Craig Finn & the Uptown Controllers, Anika Pyle at the Opera House
Perpetual Groove, Aqueous & Friends at the Brooklyn Bowl
Monophonics, Kendra Morris, GA-20 at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
Couch, Jackson Lundy at the Gramercy Theatre
Suuns, Activity at the Market Hotel
Yard Act, Bush Tetras, Gustaf at Elsewhere Hall
Robert Glasper at the Blue Note
Rhiannon Giddens and Francesco Turrisi at the Weill Recital Hall
Burnt Sugar the Arkestra Chamber at BRIC House
Mapache at Brooklyn Made
Puma Blue, Hamond at Baby’s All Right
Zannie at Union Pool
Le Youth, Luzy Tudor, Breaka + Jubilee, Boo Lean at Elsewhere
Copilot at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 3
Brass Against at le Poisson Rouge
Labretta Suede & the Motel 6, Frankie Goes to Dollywood, Cruiser: Michael T, Memphis Morticians, the Electric Mess, Recreational Outrage, the Hipp Pipps, Bikini Carwash, Barbicide, the Bloody Muffs at Otto’s Shrunken Head
GIFT, Psymon Spine, Lovenauts at the Sultan Room
Pinc Louds (solo), InCircles, Desert Sharks at the Our Wicked Lady Rooftop
Kolker at the Bitter End
Jason Green & the Labor of Love at Stitch Bar & Blues
The T Blues Band w. Bobby Bryan at Terra Blues
The Bobby Bryan Trio at Terra Blues
Sunday, October 16
Melissa Etheridge at New World Stages
Phil Lesh & Friends at the Capitol Theatre
Muse at the Beacon Theatre
Fred Again …, Joy Anonymous at Terminal 5
Broken Social Scene at Webster Hall
Toadies, Reverend Horton Heat at Irving Plaza
Steve Lacy at Brooklyn Steel
Pissed Jeans, Waste Man at TV Eye
Nova Twins, Gully Boys at the Bowery Ballroom
Black Uhuru at Sony Hall
Ben Sollee at le Poisson Rouge
The Chills, Unwed Sailor at City Winery NYC
Goon, Bonus, Shep Treasure at Baby’s All Right
Cordovas at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
Eszter Balint at the Loft at City Winery
Mike Stern at drom
Arturo O’Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Ensemble at Birdland Jazz Club
No Redeeming Social Value, the Take, Incendiary Device, Live Fast, Die Fast, Slashers at the Bowery Electric
Locations, Pocket Protector, Indigo Fuzz at Our Wicked Lady
The Hipp Pipps, the Phil Gammage Quartet, Rebel Factory at Otto’s Shrunken Head
The Irish Seisiun at the 11th St, Bar
Assaf Salhov at the Anyway Cafe
Salt Cracker Crazies at Terra Blues
The Pioneers at Terra Blues
Becky Curtis at Groove