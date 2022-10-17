70+ Concerts in NYC This Week

Everynight Charley recommends the following 70+ concerts in the New York area this week. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates. Note that several artists and indoor venues continue to require proof of COVID vaccinations and/or mandate the wearing of masks.
Monday, October 17
- Tauren Wells, Aaron Cole, Lakewood Music at the Town Hall
- The Black Angels, the Vacant Lots at Brooklyn Steel
- Steve Lacy at Terminal 5
- Mark Tuan at Irving Plaza
- Echosmith, lostboycrow, Band of Silver at the Gramercy Theatre
- serpentwithfeet, Devin Tracy at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Santigold at the Great Hall at Avant Gardner
- Shame, the Viagra Boys at White Eagle Hall
- Jonathan Richman, Tommy Larkins at the Opera House
- Masorti at the Bitter End
- The Emily Duff Band at Cowgirl
- Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion
- Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End
- The T Blues Band w. Jr. Mack & Doc French at Terra Blues
- New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues
Tuesday, October 18
- ZZ Top at the Capitol Theatre
- Judas Priest, Queensryche at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum
- Demi Lovato, Royal & the Serpent at the Beacon Theatre
- Noah Cyrus at National Sawdust
- Shame, Viagra Boys, Kills Birds at Brooklyn Steel
- Lucero, L.A. Edwards at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Colbie Caillat at City Winery NYC
- The Sheepdogs, Boy Golden at the Bowery Ballroom
- Central Cee at Irving Plaza
- SSGKobe and yvngxchris at S.O.B.’s
- Jonathan Richman, Tommy Larkins at the Opera House
- Terre Roche at the Loft at City Winery
- Kathy Zimmer, Strangely Enough at Mercury Lounge
- Tabi Haly at Bar 135
- Julia Haltigan, Supremo Massiv at the 11th St. Bar
- Butch Phelps at the Red Lion
- SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The T Blues Band w. Michael Hill at Terra Blues
Wednesday, October 19
- The Smashing Pumpkins, Jane’s Addiction, Poppy at Madison Square Garden
- Demi Lovato, Royal & the Serpent at the Beacon Theatre
- AP Dhillon at Hammerstein Ballroom
- Noah Cyrus, Gigi, PJ Harding at Brooklyn Steel
- The Rose at Terminal 5
- DOMi, JD Beck at le Poisson Rouge
- Dead Sara, Superbloom at Brooklyn Made
- Brett McKenzie at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- The Scarlet Opera at the Bowery Ballroom
- Arcadian Wild at the Loft at City Winery
- Maggie Lindemann at Mercury Lounge
- Ayoni at Mercury Lounge
- New Friends at the Cutting Room
- Cash Langdon at No Aloha
- Jr. Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
- The PJ LaMariana Band at the 11th St. Bar
Thursday, October 20
- Mary J. Blige, Ella Mai, Queen Naija at Barclays Center
- Melissa Etheridge at New World Stages
- Noah Kahan, Adam Melchor at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- Psychedelic Porn Crumpets, Acid Dad at le Poisson Rouge
- Melt, Maya Delilah at Webster Hall
- Brasstracks, Jackson Lundy at Elsewhere Hall
- Dope Lemon at Irving Plaza
- Babe Rainbow, seventies tuberide at the Bowery Ballroom
- Robert Glasper at the Blue Note
- Nick Hakim at TV Eye
- Hirie, Ballyhoo!, Surfer Girl at the Brooklyn Bowl
- Neggy Gemmy, ESPRIT 空想, Death’s Dynamic Shroud at Brooklyn Made
- Lori Lieberman at the Cutting Room
- Damn Tall Buildings at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
- Desert Sharks, Atlas Engine, Screenager, American Jayne at Alphaville
- The Oz Noy Organ Trio at the Bitter End
- Cory Brannan at Mercury Lounge
- David Higgins, Matt MacKelcan at Cafe Wha?
- The Hugh Pool Band w. the KR2 at the 11th St. Bar
- The T Blues Band w. Bobby Bryan & Kelton Cooper at Terra Blues
- Days of Wild at the Red Lion