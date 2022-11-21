Recommended Live Music in NYC This Week

Everynight Charley recommends the following 40+ concerts in New York City this week. Contact the venue to confirm ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates. Note that several artists and indoor venues continue to require proof of COVID vaccinations and/or mandate the wearing of masks.

Monday, November 21

Stromae at Madison Square Garden

LCD Soundsystem at Brooklyn Steel

Manic Street Preachers, the London Suede at the Kings Theatre

Jinjer, P.O.D., Vended, Space of Variations at the Hammerstein Ballroom

Neil Frances at Elsewhere Rooftop

The English Beat at City Winery NYC

Disq, Ducks Ltd. at Baby’s All Right

Saetia at Saint Vitus Bar

Pretty Sick at the Bowery Ballroom

Rakim at Sony Hall

James Maddock & Band at the Bitter End

Tony Conniff & Band at the Bitter End

Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End

The Emily Duff Band at Cowgirl

Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion

New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues

The T Blues Band w. Jr. Mack & Doc French at Terra Blues

Dirty Water Dogs at the Ear Inn

Tuesday, November 22

Stromae at Madison Square Garden

LCD Soundsystem at Brooklyn Steel

The Plot in You, Silent Planet, Avoid, Cane Hill at the Gramercy Theatre

Eddie Palmieri at the Blue Note

Sasha Dobson at Pete’s Candy Store

Puma Perl & Friends at the 11th St. Bar

The Rover Boys Trio at Cowgirl Seahorse

The Bobby Bryan Trio at Terra Blues

The Clarence Spady at Terra Blues

Wednesday, November 23