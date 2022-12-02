Start December with Good Live Music in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 70+ concerts in the New York City area this weekend. Contact the venue to confirm show times, ticket availability, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Friday, December 2
- LCD Soundsystem at Brooklyn Steel
- The Allman Family Revival at the Beacon Theatre
- Hot Tuna at the Capitol Theatre
- Maneskin at the Hammerstein Ballroom
- Fred Hammond, Israel Houghton, Anthony Brown, Todd Dulaney at Palladium Times Square
- The Hold Steady, Gladie at the Brooklyn Bowl
- Archers of Loaf, Weird Nightmare at Warsaw
- Dominic Fike, Baird at Terminal 5
- Soft Crash, Boy Harsher, A Split-Second, Das Ding, NGHTCRWLR, Ms. Boan, Night Sins, Ghost Cop, Confines at the Knockdown Center, Queens
- Julian Lage (and the Bad Plus) at Webster Hall
- Nikki Lane, Drayton Farley at the Bowery Ballroom
- Greyson Chance at the Gramercy Theatre
- Myd, Sasha Rome at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- brothertiger, Couch Prints at Elsewhere Zone One
- Wallice, boyish, Hamond, Babebee at Brooklyn Made
- George FitzGerald at Elsewhere Hall
- Holly Bowling at Drom
- The Sadies at Union Pool
- Garcia Peoples, Macrodose, Jesse Jarnow, Psychedelic Sangha at Weylin
- Combo Chimbita, Madame Vacile, Hellotones at Brooklyn Made
- Christian McBride’s New Jawn at the Village Vanguard
- Lawrence Flowers & Intercession at the Apollo Music Cafe
- The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis
- Fiona Silver, How Tragic at Baby’s All Right
- SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- Jr. Mack Band at Terra Blues
- Emily Cavanagh, Niall Connolly at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
- The Wants, Heat Death, Activity at Mercury Lounge
- Back 2 Zero, the Break Plans, TYDY at the Bowery Electric
- Secret Fox, the Idolizers, Mighty Fine, Highly Effective People at the Parkside Lounge
- The Seratonians, Jana Peri, the Vibewreckers, Peter Stampfel & the Atomic Meta Pagans at Otto’s Shrunken Head
- Galdort Gumbo & His Righteous Cats at the Bitter End
- Arnt Arntzen at the Anyway Cafe
Saturday, December 3
- LCD Soundsystem at Brooklyn Steel
- Hot Tuna at the Capitol Theatre
- Audra McDonald at Carnegie Hall
- Kiki & Herb at the Beacon Theatre
- Maneskin at the Hammerstein Ballroom
- Dinosaur Jr., Guided By Voices, Eugene Mirman at Terminal 5
- Shallou (dj set), Snakehips, Whethan, Stello, Not Not Down, Jossive at the Great Hall at Avant Gardner
- The Hold Steady at the Brooklyn Bowl
- Yung Lean at the Knockdown Center
- Foghat, Dana Fuchs at Palladium Times Square
- Stephen Kellogg at the Bowery Ballroom
- Blu DeTiger, Tiffany Day, JDM Global at Webster Hall
- Riopy at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Riki, Ortrotasce, Blu Anxxiety, Un Hombre Solo at the Meadows
- Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, Rachika Nayar at Elsewhere Hall
- Open Mike Eagle, Serengeti, Video Dave at Elsewhere Zone One
- Combo Chimbita at Brooklyn Made
- Christian McBride’s New Jawn at the Village Vanguard
- Nostranders, Earthlings, the Seratonians, the Brunettes at Arlene’s Grocery
- Band of Others, Blue Wave Theory, Commercial Interruption at Otto’s Shrunken Head
- Phase Fatale, Becka Diamond, Pablo Bozzi, Gus Muller, Normal Bias, SHARLESE, R GAMBLE at the Good Room
- SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
- Hazmat Modine at Terra Blues
- The Typsy Gypsy Girls at the Anyway Cafe
- Ricky Stein at Groove
Sunday, December 4
- LCD Soundsystem at Brooklyn Steel
- Jessie Reyez at the Hammerstein Ballroom
- Ingrid Michaelson, Tiny Habits at City Winery NYC
- Yung Lean at the Knockdown Center, Queens
- Chris Stamey, Jody Stephens, Mike Mills, Jon Auer, Pat Sansone at White Eagle Hall
- Sega Bodega at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Rini at the Bowery Ballroom
- Riopy at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Charlie Parr, Al Olender at Mercury Lounge
- Bitchin Bajas, Time Wharp, Gift Horse at Union Pool
- Christian McBride’s New Jawn at the Village Vanguard
- Eyal Vilner’s Big Band at the Guggenheim Museum
- Diary, Libby Quinn, the Acute at the Bowery Electric
- Matt Basile, Adam Levy at the Scratcher Bar
- Sashka Drey at the Anyway Cafe
- Assaf Salhov at the Anyway Cafe
- Miss Maybell & the Jazz Age Artistes at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1
- The Pioneers at Terra Blue