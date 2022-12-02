Start December with Good Live Music in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 70+ concerts in the New York City area this weekend. Contact the venue to confirm show times, ticket availability, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Friday, December 2

LCD Soundsystem at Brooklyn Steel

The Allman Family Revival at the Beacon Theatre

Hot Tuna at the Capitol Theatre

Maneskin at the Hammerstein Ballroom

Fred Hammond, Israel Houghton, Anthony Brown, Todd Dulaney at Palladium Times Square

The Hold Steady, Gladie at the Brooklyn Bowl

Archers of Loaf, Weird Nightmare at Warsaw

Dominic Fike, Baird at Terminal 5

Soft Crash, Boy Harsher, A Split-Second, Das Ding, NGHTCRWLR, Ms. Boan, Night Sins, Ghost Cop, Confines at the Knockdown Center, Queens

Julian Lage (and the Bad Plus) at Webster Hall

Nikki Lane, Drayton Farley at the Bowery Ballroom

Greyson Chance at the Gramercy Theatre

Myd, Sasha Rome at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

brothertiger, Couch Prints at Elsewhere Zone One

Wallice, boyish, Hamond, Babebee at Brooklyn Made

George FitzGerald at Elsewhere Hall

Holly Bowling at Drom

The Sadies at Union Pool

Garcia Peoples, Macrodose, Jesse Jarnow, Psychedelic Sangha at Weylin

Combo Chimbita, Madame Vacile, Hellotones at Brooklyn Made

Christian McBride’s New Jawn at the Village Vanguard

Lawrence Flowers & Intercession at the Apollo Music Cafe

The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis

Fiona Silver, How Tragic at Baby’s All Right

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

Jr. Mack Band at Terra Blues

Emily Cavanagh, Niall Connolly at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2

The Wants, Heat Death, Activity at Mercury Lounge

Back 2 Zero, the Break Plans, TYDY at the Bowery Electric

Secret Fox, the Idolizers, Mighty Fine, Highly Effective People at the Parkside Lounge

The Seratonians, Jana Peri, the Vibewreckers, Peter Stampfel & the Atomic Meta Pagans at Otto’s Shrunken Head

Galdort Gumbo & His Righteous Cats at the Bitter End

Arnt Arntzen at the Anyway Cafe

Saturday, December 3

LCD Soundsystem at Brooklyn Steel

Hot Tuna at the Capitol Theatre

Audra McDonald at Carnegie Hall

Kiki & Herb at the Beacon Theatre

Maneskin at the Hammerstein Ballroom

Dinosaur Jr., Guided By Voices, Eugene Mirman at Terminal 5

Shallou (dj set), Snakehips, Whethan, Stello, Not Not Down, Jossive at the Great Hall at Avant Gardner

The Hold Steady at the Brooklyn Bowl

Yung Lean at the Knockdown Center

Foghat, Dana Fuchs at Palladium Times Square

Stephen Kellogg at the Bowery Ballroom

Blu DeTiger, Tiffany Day, JDM Global at Webster Hall

Riopy at (le) Poisson Rouge

Riki, Ortrotasce, Blu Anxxiety, Un Hombre Solo at the Meadows

Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, Rachika Nayar at Elsewhere Hall

Open Mike Eagle, Serengeti, Video Dave at Elsewhere Zone One

Combo Chimbita at Brooklyn Made

Christian McBride’s New Jawn at the Village Vanguard

Nostranders, Earthlings, the Seratonians, the Brunettes at Arlene’s Grocery

Band of Others, Blue Wave Theory, Commercial Interruption at Otto’s Shrunken Head

Phase Fatale, Becka Diamond, Pablo Bozzi, Gus Muller, Normal Bias, SHARLESE, R GAMBLE at the Good Room

SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

Hazmat Modine at Terra Blues

The Typsy Gypsy Girls at the Anyway Cafe

Ricky Stein at Groove

Sunday, December 4