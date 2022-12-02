Home
Hot Tuna at Carnegie Hall on 4/22/22 / Everynight Charley

Start December with Good Live Music in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 70+ concerts in the New York City area this weekend. Contact the venue to confirm show times, ticket availability, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Friday, December 2

  • LCD Soundsystem at Brooklyn Steel
  • The Allman Family Revival at the Beacon Theatre
  • Hot Tuna at the Capitol Theatre
  • Maneskin at the Hammerstein Ballroom
  • Fred Hammond, Israel Houghton, Anthony Brown, Todd Dulaney at Palladium Times Square
  • The Hold Steady, Gladie at the Brooklyn Bowl
  • Archers of Loaf, Weird Nightmare at Warsaw
  • Dominic Fike, Baird at Terminal 5
  • Soft Crash, Boy Harsher, A Split-Second, Das Ding, NGHTCRWLR, Ms. Boan, Night Sins, Ghost Cop, Confines at the Knockdown Center, Queens
  • Julian Lage (and the Bad Plus) at Webster Hall
  • Nikki Lane, Drayton Farley at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Greyson Chance at the Gramercy Theatre
  • Myd, Sasha Rome at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • brothertiger, Couch Prints at Elsewhere Zone One
  • Wallice, boyish, Hamond, Babebee at Brooklyn Made
  • George FitzGerald at Elsewhere Hall
  • Holly Bowling at Drom
  • The Sadies at Union Pool
  • Garcia Peoples, Macrodose, Jesse Jarnow, Psychedelic Sangha at Weylin
  • Combo Chimbita, Madame Vacile, Hellotones at Brooklyn Made
  • Christian McBride’s New Jawn at the Village Vanguard
  • Lawrence Flowers & Intercession at the Apollo Music Cafe
  • The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis
  • Fiona Silver, How Tragic at Baby’s All Right
  • SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
  • Jr. Mack Band at Terra Blues
  • Emily Cavanagh, Niall Connolly at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
  • The Wants, Heat Death, Activity at Mercury Lounge
  • Back 2 Zero, the Break Plans, TYDY at the Bowery Electric
  • Secret Fox, the Idolizers, Mighty Fine, Highly Effective People at the Parkside Lounge
  • The Seratonians, Jana Peri, the Vibewreckers, Peter Stampfel & the Atomic Meta Pagans at Otto’s Shrunken Head
  • Galdort Gumbo & His Righteous Cats at the Bitter End
  • Arnt Arntzen at the Anyway Cafe

Saturday, December 3

  • LCD Soundsystem at Brooklyn Steel
  • Hot Tuna at the Capitol Theatre
  • Audra McDonald at Carnegie Hall
  • Kiki & Herb at the Beacon Theatre
  • Maneskin at the Hammerstein Ballroom
  • Dinosaur Jr., Guided By Voices, Eugene Mirman at Terminal 5
  • Shallou (dj set), Snakehips, Whethan, Stello, Not Not Down, Jossive at the Great Hall at Avant Gardner
  • The Hold Steady at the Brooklyn Bowl
  • Yung Lean at the Knockdown Center
  • Foghat, Dana Fuchs at Palladium Times Square
  • Stephen Kellogg at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Blu DeTiger, Tiffany Day, JDM Global at Webster Hall
  • Riopy at (le) Poisson Rouge
  • Riki, Ortrotasce, Blu Anxxiety, Un Hombre Solo at the Meadows
  • Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, Rachika Nayar at Elsewhere Hall
  • Open Mike Eagle, Serengeti, Video Dave at Elsewhere Zone One
  • Combo Chimbita at Brooklyn Made
  • Christian McBride’s New Jawn at the Village Vanguard
  • Nostranders, Earthlings, the Seratonians, the Brunettes at Arlene’s Grocery
  • Band of Others, Blue Wave Theory, Commercial Interruption at Otto’s Shrunken Head
  • Phase Fatale, Becka Diamond, Pablo Bozzi, Gus Muller, Normal Bias, SHARLESE, R GAMBLE at the Good Room
  • SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
  • Hazmat Modine at Terra Blues
  • The Typsy Gypsy Girls at the Anyway Cafe
  • Ricky Stein at Groove

Sunday, December 4

  • LCD Soundsystem at Brooklyn Steel
  • Jessie Reyez at the Hammerstein Ballroom
  • Ingrid Michaelson, Tiny Habits at City Winery NYC
  • Yung Lean at the Knockdown Center, Queens
  • Chris Stamey, Jody Stephens, Mike Mills, Jon Auer, Pat Sansone at White Eagle Hall
  • Sega Bodega at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Rini at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Riopy at (le) Poisson Rouge
  • Charlie Parr, Al Olender at Mercury Lounge
  • Bitchin Bajas, Time Wharp, Gift Horse at Union Pool
  • Christian McBride’s New Jawn at the Village Vanguard
  • Eyal Vilner’s Big Band at the Guggenheim Museum
  • Diary, Libby Quinn, the Acute at the Bowery Electric
  • Matt Basile, Adam Levy at the Scratcher Bar
  • Sashka Drey at the Anyway Cafe
  • Assaf Salhov at the Anyway Cafe
  • Miss Maybell & the Jazz Age Artistes at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1
  • The Pioneers at Terra Blue