December in the NYC Area Rocks!

New York City area offers countless attractions in December. Starting with the Christmas tree lighting in Rockefeller Center, the window displays in storefronts along Fifth Avenue, the opening of several ice skating rinks, the elaborate yard decorations in Dyker Heights, high masses in cathedrals, office parties, and Santa Claus sightings in every shopping mall. Then it all closes with the lowering of the ball in Times Square. For many of us, however, we enjoy the uptick in outstanding live music events at local venues.

Everynight Charley recommends the following concerts in the New York City area this week. Contact the venue to confirm show times, ticket availability, COVID compliance, and other updates. Note that several artists and indoor venues continue to require proof of COVID vaccinations and/or mandate the wearing of masks.

Monday, December 5

The Beach Boys at Carnegie Hall

A Day to Remember (acoustic), Wage War at the Beacon Theatre

The Spill Canvas, Mom Rock at (le) Poisson Rouge

Local H at the Bowery Ballroom

Kool G Rap at Sapphire 39

Eyal Vilner’s Big Band at the Guggenheim Museum

Bridget Everett and the Tender Moments at Joe’s Pub

Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End

The T Blues Band w. SaRon Crenshaw & Jr. Mack at Terra Blues

New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues

The Jason Greene Trio at the Ear Inn

Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion

Carl Banks at the Red Lion

Tuesday, December 6

Drake at the Apollo Theater

Spoon, Lucius, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram at the Beacon Theatre

LCD Soundsystem at Brooklyn Steel

Chris Thile w. the Punch Brothers, Watchhouse, Sarah Jarosz at David Geffen Hall

Less Than Jake at White Eagle Hall

Giant Rooks, Argonaut & Wasp at Webster Hall

Patterson Hood at the Bell House

The Greeting Committee, WILLIS at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Lovejoy at the Bowery Ballroom

Tim Baker, Eric Slick at (le) Poisson Rouge

Christian McBride’s New Jawn at the Village Vanguard

Lucius Arthur, Kyndal Inskeep, Supertaste, Ok, Tyler at Mercury Lounge

Bridget Everett and the Tender Moments at Joe’s Pub

Coyle Girelli, Wilmah, Dazies at the Sultan Room

Will Bug, Apollo Flowerchild, SKARLIT, Leifer at the Bowery Electric

Amanda Cross at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1

Bobby Bryan (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The Clarence Spady Band at Terra Blues

Mona’s Hot Five at Mona’s

Wednesday, December 7

Drake at the Apollo Theater

LCD Soundsystem at Brooklyn Steel

Hot Tuna at the Wellmont Theater

Arkells, Jake Clemons at the Bowery Ballroom

Stars, Linda Persaud at (le) Poisson Rouge

Pokey LaFarge, Cicada Rhythm at Brooklyn Made

S.G. Goodman at the Rubin Museum of Art

Ann-Marie at Webster Hall

Patterson Hood at the Bell House

Snotty Nose Rez Kids at Purgatory

Azizi Gibson at (le) Poisson Rouge

Aoife Nessa Frances, June McDoom at Union Pool

Lovejoy at Mercury Lounge

Blondshell, Nisa at Mercury Lounge

Bridget Everett and the Tender Moments at Joe’s Pub

Cro-Mags at Market Hotel

Christian McBride’s New Jawn at the Village Vanguard

Chris Berardo at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 3

Jordan Armstrong at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1

Spread Eagle, Killcode, Streetlight Circus at Arlene’s Grocery

Jr. Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues

Marvel Allen at Terra Blues

The Jake Walker Trio at the Ear Inn

The Greg Humphreys Electric Trio at the 11th St. Bar

Thursday, December 8