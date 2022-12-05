December in the NYC Area Rocks!

New York City area offers countless attractions in December. Starting with the Christmas tree lighting in Rockefeller Center, the window displays in storefronts along Fifth Avenue, the opening of several ice skating rinks, the elaborate yard decorations in Dyker Heights, high masses in cathedrals, office parties, and Santa Claus sightings in every shopping mall. Then it all closes with the lowering of the ball in Times Square. For many of us, however, we enjoy the uptick in outstanding live music events at local venues.
Everynight Charley recommends the following concerts in the New York City area this week. Contact the venue to confirm show times, ticket availability, COVID compliance, and other updates. Note that several artists and indoor venues continue to require proof of COVID vaccinations and/or mandate the wearing of masks.
Monday, December 5
- The Beach Boys at Carnegie Hall
- A Day to Remember (acoustic), Wage War at the Beacon Theatre
- The Spill Canvas, Mom Rock at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Local H at the Bowery Ballroom
- Kool G Rap at Sapphire 39
- Eyal Vilner’s Big Band at the Guggenheim Museum
- Bridget Everett and the Tender Moments at Joe’s Pub
- Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End
- The T Blues Band w. SaRon Crenshaw & Jr. Mack at Terra Blues
- New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues
- The Jason Greene Trio at the Ear Inn
- Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion
- Carl Banks at the Red Lion
Tuesday, December 6
- Drake at the Apollo Theater
- Spoon, Lucius, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram at the Beacon Theatre
- LCD Soundsystem at Brooklyn Steel
- Chris Thile w. the Punch Brothers, Watchhouse, Sarah Jarosz at David Geffen Hall
- Less Than Jake at White Eagle Hall
- Giant Rooks, Argonaut & Wasp at Webster Hall
- Patterson Hood at the Bell House
- The Greeting Committee, WILLIS at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Lovejoy at the Bowery Ballroom
- Tim Baker, Eric Slick at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Christian McBride’s New Jawn at the Village Vanguard
- Lucius Arthur, Kyndal Inskeep, Supertaste, Ok, Tyler at Mercury Lounge
- Bridget Everett and the Tender Moments at Joe’s Pub
- Coyle Girelli, Wilmah, Dazies at the Sultan Room
- Will Bug, Apollo Flowerchild, SKARLIT, Leifer at the Bowery Electric
- Amanda Cross at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1
- Bobby Bryan (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Clarence Spady Band at Terra Blues
- Mona’s Hot Five at Mona’s
Wednesday, December 7
- Drake at the Apollo Theater
- LCD Soundsystem at Brooklyn Steel
- Hot Tuna at the Wellmont Theater
- Arkells, Jake Clemons at the Bowery Ballroom
- Stars, Linda Persaud at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Pokey LaFarge, Cicada Rhythm at Brooklyn Made
- S.G. Goodman at the Rubin Museum of Art
- Ann-Marie at Webster Hall
- Patterson Hood at the Bell House
- Snotty Nose Rez Kids at Purgatory
- Azizi Gibson at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Aoife Nessa Frances, June McDoom at Union Pool
- Lovejoy at Mercury Lounge
- Blondshell, Nisa at Mercury Lounge
- Bridget Everett and the Tender Moments at Joe’s Pub
- Cro-Mags at Market Hotel
- Christian McBride’s New Jawn at the Village Vanguard
- Chris Berardo at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 3
- Jordan Armstrong at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1
- Spread Eagle, Killcode, Streetlight Circus at Arlene’s Grocery
- Jr. Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- Marvel Allen at Terra Blues
- The Jake Walker Trio at the Ear Inn
- The Greg Humphreys Electric Trio at the 11th St. Bar
Thursday, December 8
- Thievery Corporation, Emancipator at the Kings Theatre
- Old Dominion, Brothers Osborne, NEEDTOBREATHE, Charles Kelley, Shakey Graves, Lucie Silvas, Jackson Dean, Gavin DeGraw at the Beacon Theatre
- Diplo at Nebula
- Panteon Rococo, Molotov, los Estramboticos at Palladium Times Square
- Deer Tick, Izzy Heltai at the White Eagle Hall
- Alice Phoebe Lou at Webster Hall
- The Bouncing Souls, Thick, Catbite at Brooklyn Made
- Anti-Flag, Teenage Halloween at Saint Vitus Bar
- Special Interest, Soul Glo at the Bowery Ballroom
- Snotty Nose Rez Kids at Purgatory
- Live Skull, the Martin Bisi Band, Norman Westberg at TV Eye
- Christian McBride’s New Jawn at the Village Vanguard
- Trixie Whitley & Moist Paula at Pete’s Candy Store
- Model/Actriz at Union Pool
- The Brian Mitchell Band at the Bitter End
- Strange Majik, Edna, Irv Irving at Pianos
- The Phil Gammage Quartet at the 11th St. Bar
- SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The T Blues Band w. Kelton Cooper & Doc French at Terra Blues
- Supersonic Blonde at the Red Lion
- Days of Wild at the Red Lion