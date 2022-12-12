2022 Aquarian Weekly Holiday Extravaganza

Last year we began our annual journey to the center of holiday hits. From Geoff Palmer to The Dollyrots, it was quite the lineup of Christmas-y songs to make spirits bright. However, the journey to the center of holiday hits begins and ends with the idea that there are a million tunes to choose from and a variety of favorites for each and every music lover. We unpack the latest tracks to get you moving and grooving over the next couple of weeks, which includes Christmas, Hanukkah, New Year’s, and more.

What a wild ride 2022 has been!

I got to see one of my all time favorite bands with a few of my all time favorite friends. If you weren’t attending the Tommy Conwell and The Young Rumblers show in Ardmore, Pennsylvania that one night in April, you were missing out on a damn great time! Then a few months later my whole world was rocked in an entirely different way when Hurricane Ian decided to hang over Southwest Florida and deliver destruction I have never seen before. Needless to say, the only thing I’ve been feeling is numb.

Sometimes a glimmer in the rubble and a little inspiration brings back the feeling of wonder and excitement you felt as a child this time of the year. So, I decided to take the reins from Santa this year and provide some yuletide carols for you to enjoy, and the underlying theme seems to be family. Yes, it’s like that every year. However, in this case it’s literal. Three of these albums shine the brightest.

A Family Christmas with Andrea Bocelli, Matteo Bocelli, and Virginia Bocelli is simply stunning. It’s complete with Christmas standards like “Joy To The World” and newer classics such as “Happy Xmas (War Is Over).” Gloria Estefan collaborates with her daughter Emily Estefan, grandson Sasha Estefan-Coppola, and other members of the clan with Estefan Family Christmas. The album is peppered with tunes both old and new with a bit of Cuban flair.

On A Nelson Family Christmas, Gunnar and Matthew Nelson team up with Carnie and Wendy Wilson on “This Christmas,” share two featuring their father Ricky Nelson, and serenade us the rest of the way through.

The next batch of albums feature artists who simply feel like family because they’ve been in our homes for years.

Neil Diamond has always made me feel so good (so good, so good) and listening to A Neil Diamond Christmas put an instant smile on my resting bitch face. “Cherry Cherry Christmas” was especially effective. José Feliciano is another one that I couldn’t stop singing along with growing up. The Grammy-award winning musician, singer-songwriter and recording artist has gifted us with his latest offering Love & Christmas. The track “Viva La Navidad” is sure to be another staple in my collection.

The single “Almost Too Early For Christmas” came along at the right moment. Jimmy Fallon and Dolly Parton really hit it out of the park with this one – the country queen of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame never disappoints.

Norah Jones sings sultry, soulful Noel vibes by way of I Dream of Christmas, Sia transports us to “Candy Cane Lane” on Everyday Is Christmas, and Debbie Gibson’s Winterlicious adds to the notable albums to listen for on your way to Grandma’s house.

“Heart Of Christmas” by Cliff Richard, “Let It Feel Like Christmas” by Alexis Cunningham and co-written/produced by Eric Bazilian (The Hooters}, “Here It Is Christmastime” featuring Kevin Bacon with Old 97’s, and “Snow” with John Driskell Hopkins (founding member of the Zac Brown Band), Yacht Rock Revue, and Debby Boone invoke warm, fuzzy feelings.

Switchfoot is quickly becoming a favorite for many with this is our Christmas album. The San Diego based Switchfoot is quickly becoming a favorite for many and they offer a bit of sunshine on “California Christmas.” Who doesn’t want to sip a margarita on the beach this time of year?

If you want R&B and hip-hop vibes to sweeten your soul, Ne-Yo’s album Another Kind Of Christmas and Alicia Keys’ single “December Back 2 June” are perfect. Need a little more? RUN DMC’s Rev Run brings us along for a reimagining of The Nutcracker ballet set in New York City with Hip Hop Nutcracker on Disney+. It’s pure pleasure and clocks in at 45 minutes which makes it an ideal companion while you’re wrapping (or rapping) your presents with care.

It wouldn’t be the holidays without edge and a little drama. Thankfully, there are a few releases that fit the bill.

Stupidity teaches us a brand new dance sensation called “Reindeer Twist” and Havana Winter proposes a different kind of twist with “Daddy’s Kissing Santa Claus.” “Xmas (Merry Christmas)” by The Trews, “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” from The Offspring, and “Love Is On My Wishlist (When It’s Christmas)” by Adam and the Metal Hawks will have you rockin’ around the Christmas tree.

Alternatively, David Byrne dazzles with “Fat Man’s Comin’”and “This Could Be Christmas” by The So So Glos featuring Spider Stacy of The Pogues will have you bouncing. “So Much Wine” from Phoebe Bridgers, and “Groovy Xmas” by The Linda Lindas are great for dancing and decking the halls. Then there is Mother Mother’s “Cry Christmas” and American Authors’ “Favorite Time of the Year” which dole out angst with your cranberry sauce in the best way possible.

Hopefully this list will give you more music to fill your homes and hearts with those you love. Have a wonderful and joyous Christmas!