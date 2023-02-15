EVENT LISTINGS: February-March 2023

February
Wednesday, 2/1
- Alter Bridge, MammothWVH at Wellmont Theater
- pH-1 at Webster Hall
- Stella Blue’s Band at The Capitol Theatre
- Shemekia Copeland at City Winery NYC
- Dry Cleaning, Spirit of the Beehive at Union Transfer
Thursday, 2/2
- Raul Malo at City Winery NYC
- Jesca Hoop at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Alter Bridge, MammothWVH at The Paramount
- Mac Saturn at The Fillmore Philly
- Gone Gone Beyond at Brooklyn Made
Friday, 2/3
- Anna Meike at Mercury Lounge
- G. Love and Special Sauce at The Stone Pony
- The Last Rockstars at Hammerstein Ballroom
- Epex at Palladium Times Square
- Lake Street Drive at The Capitol Theatre
- Lainey Wilson at Irving Plaza
- Mike Peters and the Alarm at the Gramercy Theatre
- The Smithereens w. Marshall Crenshaw at Sony Hall
- Wesley Stace’s Cabinet of Wonders at City Winery NYC
- The Men at Saint Vitus Bar
- Mike DelGuidice & Big Shot at The Paramount
- Catcher, Nino at Union Pool
Saturday, 2/4
- BJ the Chicago Kid at the Blue Note
- Engelbert Humperdinck at Harrah’s Atlantic City
- The Last Rockstars at Hammerstein Ballroom
- Lake Street Drive at The Capitol Theatre
- Mike Peters and the Alarm at the Gramercy Theatre
- Jeffrey Osborne at Sony Hall
- Eleri Ward at The Vogel at Count Basie Center for the Arts
- Anders Osborne (solo, acoustic) at City Winery NYC
- Sister Nancy at the Market Hotel
- Bella’s Bartok at The Wonder Bar
- Yotto at Brooklyn Steel
- Mike DelGuidice & Big Shot at The Paramount
- Win and Woo at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Ultimate Live Evil, Ancient Mariners, Metal Godz at Landis Theater
- American Cover Story at The Stone Pony
Sunday, 2/5
- Lake Street Dive, Monica Martin at Prudential Hall
- James Reid at the Bowery Ballroom
- The Weeklings at the Loft at City Winery
Monday, 2/6
- Mike and the Moonpies, Rob Leines at Brooklyn Made
Angel Olsen at White Eagle Hall
- Aztec Two-Step 2.0 at City Winery
Tuesday, 2/7
- Bob Weir & the Wolf Bros at the Capitol Theatre
- Denny Laine (acoustic) at City Winery NYC
Wednesday, 2/8
- Bob Weir & the Wolf Bros at the Capitol Theatre
- Fitz & the Tantrums, BabyJake at Webster Hall
- On A Winter’s Night at The Vogel at Count Basie Center for the Arts
- Jhariah, Dezi at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Jadu Heart, Goon at Elsewhere Hall
- Samia, Tommy Lefroy at Union Transfer
- Pete Francis at the Loft at City Winery
Thursday, 2/9
- Marc Antony at Madison Square Garden
- Tove Lo, Slayyyter at The Fillmore Philly
- Elvis Costello at the Gramercy Theatre
- Show Me The Body at Union Transfer
- Arlie at the Bowery Ballroom
- Ashley Kutcher, Rosie Darling at Baby’s All Right
Friday, 2/10
- Def Leppard, Motley Crue at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
- Maxwell, Ne-Yo, Keyshia Cole, Mario, Stokely, Rakim, Blackstreet, Carl Thomas at Barclays Center
- Bob Weir & the Wolf Bros at the Capitol Theatre
- J.Y. Park at the Kings Theatre
- Elvis Costello at the Gramercy Theatre
- Tove Lo, Slayyyter at the Knockdown Center
- Boyz II Men at State Theatre NJ
- Adam Melchor at Brooklyn Steel
- Claire Rosinkranzat Webster Hall
- Jade Heart at The Fillmore Philly
- BJ the Chicago Kid at the Blue Note
- Kiwi Jr. at Berlin
- Parkway Drive, Memphis May Fire at The Paramount
- Ippy and The Project at Krogh’s Brew Pub Sparta
- Candy, L.O.T.I.O.N., Ekulu, Fleshwater at TV Eye
- Horrendous, Thantifaxath, Reeking Aura at Saint Vitus Bar
- Colossal Street Jam at The Wonder Bar
Saturday, 2/11
- Def Leppard, Motley Crue at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
- Fitz and the Tantrums at Union Transfer
- Marc Anthony at Prudential Center
- Matt dusk at The Vogel at the Count Basie Center for the Arts
- The Stylistics, Bloodstone, Heatwave, Blue Magic, the Intruders at the Beacon Theatre
- Parkway Drive, Memphis May Fire at Starland Ballroom
- Sheila E. & the E Train at City Winery NYC
- Bob Weir & the Wolf Bros at the Capitol Theatre
- Elvis Costello at the Gramercy Theatre
- El Gran Combo, Jerry Rivera, India, Puerto Rican Power at Radio City Music Hall
- Gregory Porter at the Kings Theatre
- Juggling Suns at The Wonder Bar
- Deep Purple at State Theatre NJ
- Samia, Tommy Lefroy, Wormy at Brooklyn Steel
- Morat at the Palladium Times Square
- Marisela & Alvaro Torres at Ritz Theatre
- BJ the Chicago Kid at the Blue Note
- Southside Johnny & the Asbury Jukes at The Stone Pony
- Claire Rosinkranz at The Fillmore Philly
Sunday, 2/12
- Imperial Triumphant, Couch Slut at Saint Vitus Bar
- BJ the Chicago Kid at the Blue Note
Monday, 2/13
- Elvis Costello at the Gramercy Theatre
- Our Lady Peace at Irving Plaza
Tuesday, 2/14
- Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden
- Elvis Costello at the Gramercy Theatre
- Tony Toni Tone at Bergen Performing Arts Center
- Lang Lang w. the Orchestra of St. Luke’s at Radio City Music Hall
- Viagra Boys at Union Transfer
- Susu at the Bowery Electric
Wednesday, 2/15
- Maggie Rogers, Del Water Gap at Radio City Music Hall
- The Viagra Boys at Elsewhere
Thursday, 2/16
- Brandi Carlile at the Capitol Theatre
- Billy Strings at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
- Elvis Costello at the Gramercy Theatre
- Robert McDuffie w. the Czech National Symphony Orchestra at Carnegie Hall
- Stephen Sanchez at Irving Plaza
- Kimbra, Tei Shi at Webster Hall
- Julia Wolf, Bronze Avery at the Bowery Ballroom
- Lil Darkie at Theatre of Living Arts
- Viagra Boys at Elsewhere Hall
Friday, 2/17
- Bush at Ovation Hall
- Brandi Carlile at the Capitol Theatre
- Elvis Costello at the Gramercy Theatre
- Soulfly at Dingbatz
- Lil Darkie at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Viagra Boys at Elsewhere Hall
- Destroy Lonely at The Paramount
- Keb Mo at Mayo Performing Arts Center
- TR/ST at Racket
- Sound Matters with Ronnie Brooks at The Wonder Bar
- America at Scottish Rite Auditorium
- Boogie T, Sodown, Notixx, Skellytn at Webster Hall
- Bilyl Strings at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
- Danny Ocean at Irving Plaza
- Screaming Females at White Eagle Hall
- Ron Sexsmith at City Winery NYC
- Mike DelGuidice at Bergen Performing Arts Center
Saturday, 2/18
- Carrie Underwood, Jimmie Allen at Prudential Center
- Kool and The Gang at Ovation Hall
- JJ Lin at Barclays Center
- Elvis Costello at the Gramercy Theatre
- Flogging Molly at Wellmont Theater
- Gregory Porter at Prudential Hall
- Marie Osmond at Bergen Performing Arts Center
- Bush at Hammerstein Ballroom
- Soulfly, Bodybox, Skinflint at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Bon Entendeur at Brooklyn Steel
- America at Scottish Rite Auditorium
- The White Buffalo at the Brooklyn Bowl
- Billy Strings at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
- Tourist at Brooklyn Made
- Marc Anthony at Boardwalk Hall Arena
- Julia Wolf at The Fillmore Philly
- American Authors, Billy Raffoul at Racket
- Screaming Females at White Eagle Hall
Sunday, 2/19
- The Whispers, Heatwave, Bloodstone, The Stylistics at Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena
- Elvis Costello at the Gramercy Theatre
- Zolita at The Fillmore Philly
Monday, 2/20
- Elvis Costello at the Gramercy Theatre
- Destroy Lonely at Wellmont Theater
- The Jacuzzi Boys, Snacks at TV Eye
Tuesday, 2/21
- Carrie Underwood, Jimmie Allen at Madison Square Garden
- Dvsn at Terminal 5
- The Winery Dogs at Sony Hall
- Crash Test Dummies at City Winery NYC
- Norma Jean, Fire from the Gods, Greyhaven at the Brooklyn Monarch
- Destroy Rebuild Until God Shows at The Fillmore Philly
- Gilla Band at Brooklyn Made
- Zolita at Baby’s All Right
Wednesday, 2/22
- Elvis Costello at the Gramercy Theatre
- GloRilla at Irving Plaza
- Elle King at The Paramount
- Otoboke Beaver, Ratas en Zelo at (le) Poisson Rouge
- The 502s, Oliver Hazard at the Bowery Ballroom
- The Backfires at Baby’s All Right
Thursday, 2/23
- Engelbert Humperdinck at Bergen Performing Arts Center
- Ledisi at Carnegie Hall
- Cory Wong, Victor Wooten at the Beacon Theatre
- Powerwolf at Palladium Times Square
- Junior Boys, Hagop Tchaparian at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- The Winery Dogs at Starland Ballroom
- Central Cee at Irving Plaza
- The 502s, Oliver Hazard at the Bowery Ballroom
- Drew & Ellie Holcomb at City Winery NYC
- RioRave at Baby’s All Right
- Karl Denson Project at the Blue Note
- Quarters of Change at The Fillmore Philly
- The High Hawks at Brooklyn Made
- Pedrito Martinez at Drom
Friday, 2/24
- Nas at Madison Square Garden
- Kix at Starland Ballroom
- HARDY, Jameson Rodgers, Blame My Youth at Hammerstein Ballroom
- Badflower at Irving Plaza
- Gilberto Santa Rosa at Bergen Performing Arts Center
- Rachael & Vilray at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Drew & Ellie Holcomb at City Winery NYC
- Flogging Molly at Sound Waves at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
- Cory Wong at The Fillmore Philly
- Marc Ribot at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Kendra Morris, GA-20, Abby Jeanne at Brooklyn Made
- The Dip at Union Transfer
- The Rebirth Brass Band at the Brooklyn Bowl
- The 502s at Theatre of Living Arts
- Karl Denson Project at the Blue Note
- Geese, They Are Gutting a Body of Water, Chanel Beads at Mercury Lounge
- Locations at the Bowery Electric
- Negative Six, Metal Life Crisis at The Stone Pony
- Enuff Znuff at Landis Theater
- Tinlicker at Brooklyn Steel
Saturday, 2/25
- Gilberto Santa Rosa at State Theatre NJ
- Hulder, Blackbraid, Aeviterne, Stress Angel at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Michelle Zauner, Kevin Morby, Eric D. Johnson, Courtney Marie Andrews, Craig Finn, UWADE, Phil Cook, Johanna Samuels at Carnegie Hall
- Elvis Costello at Ovation Hall
- Pat Green, the Josh Abbott Band, Ian Munsick at Terminal 5
- The Dip, Kaleta & Super Yamba Band at Brooklyn Steel
- Nav at Hammerstein Ballroom
- Quarters of Change at Irving Plaza
- Tauk Moore, Stolen Gin at the Brooklyn Bowl
- Le Youth at The Fillmore Philly
- Joy Again at Racket
- Drew & Ellie Holcomb at City Winery NYC
- Karl Denson Project at the Blue Note
- Dune Rats, Chastity, Superbloom at Brooklyn Made
- Geese, Been Stellar, Godcaster at Mercury Lounge
- SNAILS, Muerte, Rated R at Webster Hall
Sunday, 2/26
- Elvis Costello & the Imposters at the Welmont Theater
- Enuff Znuff at Dingbatz
- Glorilla at Theatre of Living Arts
- Riz La Vie at the Bowery Ballroom
- Flogging Molly at The Paramount
- Karl Denson Project at the Blue Note
Monday, 2/27
- Morgan Wade at the Bowery Ballroom
- Witt Lowry at The Fillmore Philly
- Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley at City Winery
Tuesday, 12/28
- Theory of a Deadman at Starland Ballroom
- Parov Stelar at Terminal 5
- Yelle at Elsewhere Hall
- Chappell Roan at Webster Hall
- Crawlers at The Fillmore Philly
- JP Cooper at the Bowery Ballroom
- Durand Bernarr, TeaMarr at Brooklyn Made
- China Crisis at the Iridium
- Weyes Blood at Union Transfer
- Peaer, Dari Bay, Poise at the Sultan Room
March
Wednesday, 3/1
- Yelle, Sam Quealy at the Hall at Elsewhere
- Morgan Wade, Kaitlin Butts at the Bowery Ballroom
- John Lodge at Sony Hall
- Moon Taxi, Forester at Brooklyn Bowl
- Deb Talan at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Pile at TV Eye
- Hiromi & Michel Camilo at the Blue Note
- Greg Humphreys Electric Trio at the 11th St. Bar
Thursday, 3/2
- Big Thief at Radio City Music Hall
- The Beths, Hans Pucket at Brooklyn Steel
- Meet Me @ the Altar at the Gramercy Theatre
- Crawlers, Kelsey Karter at the Bowery Ballroom
- Ruthie Foster at Sony Hall
- Bill Callahan at White Eagle Hall
- Jesse Murph at Baby’s All Right
- Thick, Control Top at Racket NYC
- Pile at TV Eye
- Hiromi & Michel Camilo at the Blue Note
- Begonia at Mercury Lounge
- Zan Fiskum, Girl Blue at Cafe Wha?
- The Voluptuous Horror of Karen Black at the Bowery Electric
- Sanford: the Band at the 11th St. Bar
Friday, 3/3
- Jessie Murph at Mercury Lounge
- Elvis Costello & the Imposters at the Capitol Theatre
- America at State Theatre New Jersey
- Weyes Blood, Molly Lewis at Brooklyn Steel
- Smokey Robinson at Borgata Events Center
- The Dandy Warhols, Uni and the Urchins at the Hall at Elsewhere
- A.J. Croce at South Orange Performing Arts Center
- Donny Benet at Irving Plaza
- Eluveitie, Omnium Gatherum, Seven Spires at the Gramercy Theatre
- Eric Bellinger at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- L. Shankar at Sony Hall
- Angel at the Cutting Room
- Hiromi & Michel Camilo at the Blue Note
- Constant Smiles, June McDoom, Katie Von Schleicher at Union Pool
- D4VD at Baby’s All Right
- The Aberdeen, Bend at Mercury Lounge
- Adam Masterson at the Bitter End
- Matt Wiffen at City Vineyard
Saturday, 3/4
- SZA, Omar Apollo at Madison Square Garden
- A Boogie wit da Hoodie at Barclays Center
- Carla Morrison at the Kings Theatre
- J.I.D., Smino, Jordan Ward at Terminal 5
- Weyes Blood, Molly Lewis at Brooklyn Steel
- America at Bergen Performing Arts Center
- Margo Price, Tre Burt at Webster Hall
- Fleshgod Apocalypse, Obscura, Wolfheart, Thulcandra at the Gramercy Theatre
- The Fall of Troy at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Witt Lowry at the Bowery Ballroom
- K. Michelle at Sony Hall
- Popa Chubby at the Iridium
- Hiromi & Michel Camilo at the Blue Note
Sunday, 3/5
- SZA, Omar Apollo at Madison Square Garden
- Nessa Barrett, Isabel LaRosa at Terminal 5
- Jerry Harrison, Adrian Belew at Starland Ballroom
- Fit for a King at Irving Plaza
- Os Mutantes, Breanna Barbara at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Naturally 7 at South Orange Performing Arts Center
- Keller Williams & Steve Poltz at City Winery NYC
- Combo Chimbita at the Hall at Elsewhere
- Hiromi & Michel Camilo at the Blue Note
Monday, 3/6
- Vanessa Carlton at City Winery NYC
Tuesday, 3/7
- Colony House, little image at Irving Plaza
- JP Cooper at the Bowery Ballroom
- Vanessa Carlton at City Winery NYC
- Ravi Coltrane at the Blue Note
- Taali at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Curtis Waters at Baby’s All Right
- Bastards of Fine Arts at the 11th St. Bar
Wednesday, 3/8
- Valerie Simpson, Ally Brooke, Darci Lynne at the Town Hall
- Paolo Nutini at Brooklyn Steel
- Bayside, I Am the Avalanche, Koyo at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Yeat at the Knockdown Center
- Kings of Thrash, Hatriot at the Gramercy Theatre
- Fit for an Autopsy, the Acacia Strain, Full of Hell, Primitive Man at the Brooklyn Monarch
- Nessa Barrett, Isabel LaRosa at Irving Plaza
- Harune Muri at Market Hotel
- Joshua Ray Walker & Vandoliers at Brooklyn Made
- Arcy Drive at the Bowery Ballroom
- Yeat at the Knockdown Center
Thursday, 3/9
- James Taylor, John Mayer, Sheryl Crow, Gary Clark Jr., Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Mavis Staples, St. Vincent, Jim James, Rufus Wainwright, Stephen Marley, Allison Russell, the War and Treaty, Bernie Williams at the Beacon Theatre
- Dinner Party w. Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, Kamasi Washington, 9th Wonder at Terminal 5
- Bayside, I Am the Avalanche, Koyo at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Nessa Barrett, Isabel LaRosa at Irving Plaza
- Young Gun Silver Fox at the Bowery Ballroom
- Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew, Cool Cool Cool at Sony Hall
- Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen at Cafe Wha?
- The Brian Mitchell Band at the Bitter End
- Girli, Madge at Baby’s All Right
Friday, 3/10
- Marshall Tucker Band at Scottish Rite Auditorium
- CIX at Terminal 5
- Emotional Oranges at Brooklyn Steel
- Unwound at Irving Plaza
- Real Friends, Knuckle Puck at The Stone Pony
- Dar Williams at Levoy Theatre
- Rotting Christ, Carach Angren, Uada, Gaerea at the Gramercy Theatre
- Red Baraat at the Brooklyn Bowl
- Orions Belte, Alex Siegel at Brooklyn Made
- Chadwick Stokes & the Pintos at the Bowery Ballroom
- Marco Benevento at White Eagle Hall
- Wesley Stace’s Cabinet of Wonders at City Winery NYC
- Daddy Long Legs at the Sultan Room
Saturday, 3/11
- Melendi at Radio City Music Hall
- Ebi at the Beacon Theatre
- Betty Who, Shea Coulee at the Hammerstein Ballroom
- Seaforth at The Wonder Bar
- Larkin Poe, Tall Heights at Webster Hall
- Pepper, Joe Samba at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Winston Surfshirt at the Bowery Ballroom
- Unwound at Irving Plaza
- Fear Of Falling, North Ave, Higher Ground, King of Pain at Crossroads
- Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs, White Hills at Saint Vitus Bar
- Patti LaBelle at Caesars Atlantic City
- Cowgirl Clue at Racket NYC
- Brandon Taz Niederauer at the Iridium
- Frankie Rose, Donzii at Union Pool
- Southside Johnny and The Asbury Jukes at Bergen Performing Arts Center
- Deborah De Luca at Brooklyn Steel
- Thumpasaurus at the Sultan Room
- Jerry Cantrell at Wellmont Theater
Sunday, 3/12
- Patti Labelle at the Kings Theatre
- Stephen Marley, Mike Love at Webster Hall
- Bayside, I Am The Avalanche, KOYO at White Eagle Hall
- A Place to Bury Strangers, Sorry Mom, Demob Happy at the Bowery Ballroom
- Unwound at Irving Plaza
- Maya Hawke, Raaaatscraps at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Magnolia Park, Arrows in Action, poptropicaslutz! at the Gramercy Theatre
- Boombox (Ukraine) at Racket NYC
- Nebula, the Atomic Bitchwax at Saint Vitus Bar
- Every Avenue, Makeout, Unwell at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Gilbert O’Sullivan at City Winery NYC
- Buffalo Rose at Cafe Wha?
Monday, 3/13
- quinnie at Mercury Lounge
- Alt-J at the Kings Theatre
- Yeat at Terminal 5
- Boombox at Racket NYC
- Maya Hawke, Raffaella at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
Tuesday, 3/14
- Wizkid at Barclays Center
- Alt-J at the Kings Theatre
- Gracie Abrams at Irving Plaza
- Stephen Marley at Bergen Performing Arts Center
- Magnolia Park, Arrows in Action, poptropicaslutz! at the Gramercy Theatre
Wednesday, 3/15
- John Mayer at Madison Square Garden
- Phil Lesh & Friends at the Capitol Theatr
- keshi, Weston Estate, James Ivy at Radio City Music Hall
- Gracie Abrams at Brooklyn Steel
- Jelani Remy at South Orange Performing Arts Center
- Mod Sun, Stand Atlantic, Tom the Mail Man at Irving Plaza
- Ingrid Andress at the Gramercy Theatre
- Freddie Dredd at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Epik High at Starland Ballroom
- Marcus Machado at Cafe Wha?
- Blue October at Bergen Performing Arts Center
Thursday, 3/16
- The Killers at Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena
- Kodo at Prudential Hall
- Lostboycrow at Mercury Lounge
- keshi, Weston Estate, James Ivy at Radio City Music Hall
- Steve Aoki, Timmy Trumpet, Kaaze, Juuku at Terminal 5
- Epik High at the Hammerstein Ballroom
- Steel Panther, Crobot, Tragedy at Irving Plaza
- Aoife O’Donovan, Hawktail at the Bowery Ballroom
- Chad Lawson Trio at The Vogel
- Riverside, the Cyberiam Duo at Sony Hall
- thuy, P-Lo at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Quasi, Bat Fangs at TV Eye
- The Hugh Pool Band w. the KR2 at the 11th St. Bar
Friday, 3/17
- Journey, Toto at Boardwalk Hall Arena
- SonReal at Mercury Lounge
- Muse, Evanescence, One OK Rock at Madison Square Garden
- Phil Lesh & Friends at the Capitol Theatre
- Steve Aoki, Timmy Trumpet, Kaaze, Juuku at Terminal 5
- Kelela at Webster Hall
- Inhaler, Sun Room at the Hammerstein Ballroom
- Railroad Earth at White Eagle Hall
- White Reaper, Mamalarky at Irving Plaza
- Magnolia Park at House of Independents
- Gemini, Fallens at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Thuy, P-Lo at Racket NYC
- New Found Glory at Count Basie Center for the Arts
- Mike O’Malley & Friends at Cafe Wha?
- Hernán Cattáneo, Nick Warren at Brooklyn Steel
Saturday, 3/18
- Regina Spector at Wellmont Theater
- Phil Lesh & Friends at the Capitol Theatre
- Dawes at the Beacon Theatre
- Shenseea at the Kings Theatre
- New Found Glory at the Town Hall
- Yo La Tengo at Brooklyn Steel
- Steel Panther at Starland Ballroom
- Bryce Vine, bLAck pARty at Terminal 5
- Space Bason at Brooklyn Made
- Key Glock, Big Scarr at the Knockdown Center
- Kenia Os at Irving Plaza
- The Mary Wallopers at the Bowery Ballroom
- Elle Varner at City Winery NYC
- Anna of the North, Maris at Racket NYC
Sunday, 3/19
- Phil Lesh & Friends at the Capitol Theatre
- Sik-K at Webster Hall
- Static-X, Fear Factory, Mushroomhead, Dope at Irving Plaza
- 9m88 at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Tiffany Day at the Gramercy Theatre
- Vicious Rumors at the Brooklyn Monarch
Monday, 3/20
- Maddie Zahm, corook at the Bowery Ballroom
- Nemophilia at the Gramercy Theatre
- The James Brandon Lewis Trio, the Messthetics at (le) Poisson Rouge
Tuesday, 3/21
- Ari Lennox at Terminal 5
- Hawthorne Heights, Armor for Sleep at Irving Plaza
- Will Hoge, the Wild Feathers at the Gramercy Theatre
- Raye at Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Cold, Divide the Fall, Awake for Days, Sygnal to Noise at Mercury Lounge
- tiLLie at Elsewhere
- The Hipp Pipps, Density, Nino Mendoza & the Blue Jean Junkies, SickWalt at Arlene’s Grocery
Wednesday, 3/22
- Big Bad Voodoo Daddy at Wellmont Theater
- Ber at Mercury Lounge
- Ari Lennox at Terminal 5
- Mykki Blanco at the Hall at Elsewhere
- Somebody’s Child at Mercury Lounge
- James Maddock at City Vineyard
Thursday, 3/23
- Patti LuPone at Bergen Performing Arts Center
- Microwave, Oso Oso, Delta Sleep, Mothe at Racket NYC
- Jill Scott at the Kings Theatre
- Chaka Khan at Mayo Performing Arts Center
- Ezra Furman at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- The Rural Alberta Advantage, Georgis Harmer at the Bowery Ballroom
- All Them Witches at Saint Vitus Bar
- Toledo at Elsewhere
- Ott, Balkan Bump at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Tedeschi Trucks Band at Prudential Hall
- Why Bonnie, Foyer Red at TV Eye
- Bob Schneider (solo) at City Winery NYC
- The Weeks at Mercury Lounge
- Burlap to Cashmere at the Bitter End
Friday, 3/24
- The Wldlfe at Mercury Lounge
- Rauw Alejandro, Jabbawockeez at Barclays Center
- Jill Scott at the Kings Theatre
- Sweet Honey in the Rock at the Town Hall
- Elderbrook at the Great Hall at Avant Gardner
- Joshua Bassett, Lindsey Lomis at the Hammerstein Ballroom
- Microwave, Oso Oso, Delta Sleep, Mothe at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- The Soul Rebels at the Brooklyn Bowl
- Death to All, Nukem, Suffocation at Webster Hall
- Show Me the Body, Jesus Piece, Scowl, Zulu, TRiPPJONES at Brooklyn Steel
- King Tuff, Tchotchke at the Hall at Elsewhere
- All Them Witches at Saint Vitus Bar
- Cheekface, Sad Park at the Bowery Ballroom
- Soulside, J. Robbins at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Satsang, Graham Good & the Painters at Brooklyn Made
- The Lagoons at Racket NYCDragonette at Baby’s All Right
- Oz Noy’s Ozone Squeeze at Iridium
- Peter Collins at City Winery
- Hello Mary, Computerwife at Elsewhere Zone One
- Soraia, Palmyra Delran & the Doppel Gang, One Way Out DC at Berlin
Saturday, 3/25
- Chaka Khan at Tropicana Showroom
- Rubblebucket, Lunar Vacation at Brooklyn Steel
- Jesse Malin, Lucinda Williams, Butch Walker, Tommy Stinson, Fantastic Cat at Webster Hall
- Patti LuPone at State Theatre New Jersey
- Our Last Night, Fame on Fire, Rain City Drive at Irving Plaza
- All Them Witches at Saint Vitus Bar
- Chiiild at the Bowery Ballroom
- The Soul Rebels at the Brooklyn Bowl
- Amadou & Mariam at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Papadosio, the 5AM Trio at Sony Hall
- Magic Giant at Racket NYC
- Shwayze, Of Good Nature, the Wide Eyed Kids at Mercury Lounge
- Why Bonnie, Foyer Red at TV Eye
- Dream, Ivory, FanClubWallet at Baby’s All Right
- Emo Nite at Webster Hall
Sunday, 3/26
- Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden
- Stanley Clarke at The Vogel
- Ov7 at the Palladium Times Square
- James McMurtry at City Winery
- Alice Boman at Union Pool
- Randy Jackson at Iridium
- Pop Evil at White Eagle Hall
- The C.I.A. at TV Eye
Monday, 3/27
- Circa Waves, Ramona Flowers at the Bowery Ballroom
- Jill Scott at Prudential Hall
- Bodysnatcher, Angelmaker, Paleface, Distant at the Brooklyn Monarch
- Elise Trouw at (le) Poisson Rouge
Tuesday, 3/28
- Ezra Furman at Racket
- Cafuné, Bathe at the Bowery Ballroom
- Kenny Wayne Shepherd at Count Basie Center for the Arts
- Charlotte Adigery, Bolis Pupul at the Hall at Elsewhere
- The Murder Capital at Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Jeff Goldblum w. the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra at the Town Hall
Wednesday, 3/29
- Michael Feinstein at Zankel Hall
- Vader, Krisiun, Decrepit Birth at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Sunset Rubdown at the Bowery Ballroom
- Sophie B. Hawkins at City Winery NYC
- ELIO at Brooklyn Made
- Jermaine Holmes, Niambi Ra & Blackstarz at Cafe Wha?
Thursday, 3/30
- Brian McKnight at Bergen Performing Arts Center
- The Residents at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Kenny Wayne Shepherd at Mayo Performing Arts Center
- The Church at the Gramercy Theatre
- Young Nudy at the Knockdown Center
- Cuco at Webster Hall
- Sunset Rubdown at the Bowery Ballroom
- Andi at The Wonder Bar
- EXTC at the Iridium
- Flycatcher, Carpool at Brooklyn Made
- Pedrito Martinez at drom
Friday, 3/31
- Leslie Odom Jr. at Mayo Performing Arts Center
- Bass Drum of Death, Dead Tooth at Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Air Supply at Count Basie Center for the Arts
- The English Beat at Palladium Times Square
- Jawny at the Bowery Ballroom
- Avey Tare at the Market Hotel
- The Criticals at Brooklyn Made
- Mark Erelli, Jobi Riccio at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
- Caye at Mercury Lounge
- Frankie Rose at Union Pool
- Steven Adler at Bergen Performing Arts Center
- Razor Braids at TV Eye
- Ana Gabriel at Prudential Center
- Sidepiece at Brooklyn Steel
- Kenny Wayne Shepherd at Borgata Music Box