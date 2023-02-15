Home
EVENT LISTINGS: February-March 2023

February

Wednesday, 2/1

  • Alter Bridge, MammothWVH at Wellmont Theater
  • pH-1 at Webster Hall
  • Stella Blue’s Band at The Capitol Theatre
  • Shemekia Copeland at City Winery NYC
  • Dry Cleaning, Spirit of the Beehive at Union Transfer

Thursday, 2/2

  • Raul Malo at City Winery NYC
  • Jesca Hoop at (le) Poisson Rouge
  • Alter Bridge, MammothWVH at The Paramount
  • Mac Saturn at The Fillmore Philly
  • Gone Gone Beyond at Brooklyn Made

Friday, 2/3

  • Anna Meike at Mercury Lounge
  • G. Love and Special Sauce at The Stone Pony
  • The Last Rockstars at Hammerstein Ballroom
  • Epex at Palladium Times Square
  • Lake Street Drive at The Capitol Theatre
  • Lainey Wilson at Irving Plaza
  • Mike Peters and the Alarm at the Gramercy Theatre
  • The Smithereens w. Marshall Crenshaw at Sony Hall
  • Wesley Stace’s Cabinet of Wonders at City Winery NYC
  • The Men at Saint Vitus Bar
  • Mike DelGuidice & Big Shot at The Paramount
  • Catcher, Nino at Union Pool

Saturday, 2/4

  • BJ the Chicago Kid at the Blue Note
  • Engelbert Humperdinck at Harrah’s Atlantic City
  • The Last Rockstars at Hammerstein Ballroom
  • Lake Street Drive at The Capitol Theatre
  • Mike Peters and the Alarm at the Gramercy Theatre
  • Jeffrey Osborne at Sony Hall
  • Eleri Ward at The Vogel at Count Basie Center for the Arts
  • Anders Osborne (solo, acoustic) at City Winery NYC
  • Sister Nancy at the Market Hotel
  • Bella’s Bartok at The Wonder Bar
  • Yotto at Brooklyn Steel
  • Mike DelGuidice & Big Shot at The Paramount
  • Win and Woo at (le) Poisson Rouge
  • Ultimate Live Evil, Ancient Mariners, Metal Godz at Landis Theater
  • American Cover Story at The Stone Pony

Sunday, 2/5

  • Lake Street Dive, Monica Martin at Prudential Hall
  • James Reid at the Bowery Ballroom
  • The Weeklings at the Loft at City Winery

Monday, 2/6

  • Mike and the Moonpies, Rob Leines at Brooklyn Made
    Angel Olsen at White Eagle Hall
  • Aztec Two-Step 2.0 at City Winery

Tuesday, 2/7

  • Bob Weir & the Wolf Bros at the Capitol Theatre
  • Denny Laine (acoustic) at City Winery NYC

Wednesday, 2/8

  • Bob Weir & the Wolf Bros at the Capitol Theatre
  • Fitz & the Tantrums, BabyJake at Webster Hall
  • On A Winter’s Night at The Vogel at Count Basie Center for the Arts
  • Jhariah, Dezi at (le) Poisson Rouge
  • Jadu Heart, Goon at Elsewhere Hall
  • Samia, Tommy Lefroy at Union Transfer
  • Pete Francis at the Loft at City Winery

Thursday, 2/9

  • Marc Antony at Madison Square Garden
  • Tove Lo, Slayyyter at The Fillmore Philly
  • Elvis Costello at the Gramercy Theatre
  • Show Me The Body at Union Transfer
  • Arlie at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Ashley Kutcher, Rosie Darling at Baby’s All Right

Friday, 2/10

  • Def Leppard, Motley Crue at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
  • Maxwell, Ne-Yo, Keyshia Cole, Mario, Stokely, Rakim, Blackstreet, Carl Thomas at Barclays Center
  • Bob Weir & the Wolf Bros at the Capitol Theatre
  • J.Y. Park at the Kings Theatre
  • Elvis Costello at the Gramercy Theatre
  • Tove Lo, Slayyyter at the Knockdown Center
  • Boyz II Men at State Theatre NJ
  • Adam Melchor at Brooklyn Steel
  • Claire Rosinkranzat Webster Hall
  • Jade Heart at The Fillmore Philly
  • BJ the Chicago Kid at the Blue Note
  • Kiwi Jr. at Berlin
  • Parkway Drive, Memphis May Fire at The Paramount
  • Ippy and The Project at Krogh’s Brew Pub Sparta
  • Candy, L.O.T.I.O.N., Ekulu, Fleshwater at TV Eye
  • Horrendous, Thantifaxath, Reeking Aura at Saint Vitus Bar
  • Colossal Street Jam at The Wonder Bar

Saturday, 2/11

  • Def Leppard, Motley Crue at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
  • Fitz and the Tantrums at Union Transfer
  • Marc Anthony at Prudential Center
  • Matt dusk at The Vogel at the Count Basie Center for the Arts
  • The Stylistics, Bloodstone, Heatwave, Blue Magic, the Intruders at the Beacon Theatre
  • Parkway Drive, Memphis May Fire at Starland Ballroom
  • Sheila E. & the E Train at City Winery NYC
  • Bob Weir & the Wolf Bros at the Capitol Theatre
  • Elvis Costello at the Gramercy Theatre
  • El Gran Combo, Jerry Rivera, India, Puerto Rican Power at Radio City Music Hall
  • Gregory Porter at the Kings Theatre
  • Juggling Suns at The Wonder Bar
  • Deep Purple at State Theatre NJ
  • Samia, Tommy Lefroy, Wormy at Brooklyn Steel
  • Morat at the Palladium Times Square
  • Marisela & Alvaro Torres at Ritz Theatre
  • BJ the Chicago Kid at the Blue Note
  • Southside Johnny & the Asbury Jukes at The Stone Pony
  • Claire Rosinkranz at The Fillmore Philly

Sunday, 2/12

  • Imperial Triumphant, Couch Slut at Saint Vitus Bar
  • BJ the Chicago Kid at the Blue Note

Monday, 2/13

  • Elvis Costello at the Gramercy Theatre
  • Our Lady Peace at Irving Plaza

Tuesday, 2/14

  • Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden
  • Elvis Costello at the Gramercy Theatre
  • Tony Toni Tone at Bergen Performing Arts Center
  • Lang Lang w. the Orchestra of St. Luke’s at Radio City Music Hall
  • Viagra Boys at Union Transfer
  • Susu at the Bowery Electric

Wednesday, 2/15

  • Maggie Rogers, Del Water Gap at Radio City Music Hall
  • The Viagra Boys at Elsewhere

Thursday, 2/16

  • Brandi Carlile at the Capitol Theatre
  • Billy Strings at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
  • Elvis Costello at the Gramercy Theatre
  • Robert McDuffie w. the Czech National Symphony Orchestra at Carnegie Hall
  • Stephen Sanchez at Irving Plaza
  • Kimbra, Tei Shi at Webster Hall
  • Julia Wolf, Bronze Avery at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Lil Darkie at Theatre of Living Arts
  • Viagra Boys at Elsewhere Hall

Friday, 2/17

  • Bush at Ovation Hall
  • Brandi Carlile at the Capitol Theatre
  • Elvis Costello at the Gramercy Theatre
  • Soulfly at Dingbatz
  • Lil Darkie at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Viagra Boys at Elsewhere Hall
  • Destroy Lonely at The Paramount
  • Keb Mo at Mayo Performing Arts Center
  • TR/ST at Racket
  • Sound Matters with Ronnie Brooks at The Wonder Bar
  • America at Scottish Rite Auditorium
  • Boogie T, Sodown, Notixx, Skellytn at Webster Hall
  • Bilyl Strings at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
  • Danny Ocean at Irving Plaza
  • Screaming Females at White Eagle Hall
  • Ron Sexsmith at City Winery NYC
  • Mike DelGuidice at Bergen Performing Arts Center

Saturday, 2/18

  • Carrie Underwood, Jimmie Allen at Prudential Center
  • Kool and The Gang at Ovation Hall
  • JJ Lin at Barclays Center
  • Elvis Costello at the Gramercy Theatre
  • Flogging Molly at Wellmont Theater
  • Gregory Porter at Prudential Hall
  • Marie Osmond at Bergen Performing Arts Center
  • Bush at Hammerstein Ballroom
  • Soulfly, Bodybox, Skinflint at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Bon Entendeur at Brooklyn Steel
  • America at Scottish Rite Auditorium
  • The White Buffalo at the Brooklyn Bowl
  • Billy Strings at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
  • Tourist at Brooklyn Made
  • Marc Anthony at Boardwalk Hall Arena
  • Julia Wolf at The Fillmore Philly
  • American Authors, Billy Raffoul at Racket
  • Screaming Females at White Eagle Hall

Sunday, 2/19

  • The Whispers, Heatwave, Bloodstone, The Stylistics at Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena
  • Elvis Costello at the Gramercy Theatre
  • Zolita at The Fillmore Philly

Monday, 2/20

  • Elvis Costello at the Gramercy Theatre
  • Destroy Lonely at Wellmont Theater
  • The Jacuzzi Boys, Snacks at TV Eye

Tuesday, 2/21

  • Carrie Underwood, Jimmie Allen at Madison Square Garden
  • Dvsn at Terminal 5
  • The Winery Dogs at Sony Hall
  • Crash Test Dummies at City Winery NYC
  • Norma Jean, Fire from the Gods, Greyhaven at the Brooklyn Monarch
  • Destroy Rebuild Until God Shows at The Fillmore Philly
  • Gilla Band at Brooklyn Made
  • Zolita at Baby’s All Right

Wednesday, 2/22

  • Elvis Costello at the Gramercy Theatre
  • GloRilla at Irving Plaza
  • Elle King at The Paramount
  • Otoboke Beaver, Ratas en Zelo at (le) Poisson Rouge
  • The 502s, Oliver Hazard at the Bowery Ballroom
  • The Backfires at Baby’s All Right

Thursday, 2/23

  • Engelbert Humperdinck at Bergen Performing Arts Center
  • Ledisi at Carnegie Hall
  • Cory Wong, Victor Wooten at the Beacon Theatre
  • Powerwolf at Palladium Times Square
  • Junior Boys, Hagop Tchaparian at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • The Winery Dogs at Starland Ballroom
  • Central Cee at Irving Plaza
  • The 502s, Oliver Hazard at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Drew & Ellie Holcomb at City Winery NYC
  • RioRave at Baby’s All Right
  • Karl Denson Project at the Blue Note
  • Quarters of Change at The Fillmore Philly
  • The High Hawks at Brooklyn Made
  • Pedrito Martinez at Drom

Friday, 2/24

  • Nas at Madison Square Garden
  • Kix at Starland Ballroom
  • HARDY, Jameson Rodgers, Blame My Youth at Hammerstein Ballroom
  • Badflower at Irving Plaza
  • Gilberto Santa Rosa at Bergen Performing Arts Center
  • Rachael & Vilray at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Drew & Ellie Holcomb at City Winery NYC
  • Flogging Molly at Sound Waves at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
  • Cory Wong at The Fillmore Philly
  • Marc Ribot at (le) Poisson Rouge
  • Kendra Morris, GA-20, Abby Jeanne at Brooklyn Made
  • The Dip at Union Transfer
  • The Rebirth Brass Band at the Brooklyn Bowl
  • The 502s at Theatre of Living Arts
  • Karl Denson Project at the Blue Note
  • Geese, They Are Gutting a Body of Water, Chanel Beads at Mercury Lounge
  • Locations at the Bowery Electric
  • Negative Six, Metal Life Crisis at The Stone Pony
  • Enuff Znuff at Landis Theater
  • Tinlicker at Brooklyn Steel

Saturday, 2/25

  • Gilberto Santa Rosa at State Theatre NJ
  • Hulder, Blackbraid, Aeviterne, Stress Angel at (le) Poisson Rouge
  • Michelle Zauner, Kevin Morby, Eric D. Johnson, Courtney Marie Andrews, Craig Finn, UWADE, Phil Cook, Johanna Samuels at Carnegie Hall
  • Elvis Costello at Ovation Hall
  • Pat Green, the Josh Abbott Band, Ian Munsick at ​Terminal 5
  • The Dip, Kaleta & Super Yamba Band at Brooklyn Steel
  • Nav at Hammerstein Ballroom
  • Quarters of Change at Irving Plaza
  • Tauk Moore, Stolen Gin at the Brooklyn Bowl
  • Le Youth at The Fillmore Philly
  • Joy Again at Racket
  • Drew & Ellie Holcomb at City Winery NYC
  • Karl Denson Project at the Blue Note
  • Dune Rats, Chastity, Superbloom at Brooklyn Made
  • Geese, Been Stellar, Godcaster at Mercury Lounge
  • SNAILS, Muerte, Rated R at Webster Hall 

Sunday, 2/26

  • Elvis Costello & the Imposters at the Welmont Theater
  • Enuff Znuff at Dingbatz
  • Glorilla at Theatre of Living Arts
  • Riz La Vie at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Flogging Molly at The Paramount
  • Karl Denson Project at the Blue Note 

Monday, 2/27

  • Morgan Wade at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Witt Lowry at The Fillmore Philly
  • Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley at City Winery

Tuesday, 12/28

  • Theory of a Deadman at Starland Ballroom
  • Parov Stelar at Terminal 5
  • Yelle at Elsewhere Hall
  • Chappell Roan at Webster Hall
  • Crawlers at The Fillmore Philly
  • JP Cooper at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Durand Bernarr, TeaMarr at Brooklyn Made
  • China Crisis at the Iridium
  • Weyes Blood at Union Transfer
  • Peaer, Dari Bay, Poise at the Sultan Room

March

Wednesday, 3/1

  • Yelle, Sam Quealy at the Hall at Elsewhere
  • Morgan Wade, Kaitlin Butts at the Bowery Ballroom
  • John Lodge at Sony Hall
  • Moon Taxi, Forester at Brooklyn Bowl
  • Deb Talan at (le) Poisson Rouge
  • Pile at TV Eye
  • Hiromi & Michel Camilo at the Blue Note
  • Greg Humphreys Electric Trio at the 11th St. Bar

Thursday, 3/2

  • Big Thief at Radio City Music Hall
  • The Beths, Hans Pucket at Brooklyn Steel
  • Meet Me @ the Altar at the Gramercy Theatre
  • Crawlers, Kelsey Karter at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Ruthie Foster at Sony Hall
  • Bill Callahan at ​White Eagle Hall
  • Jesse Murph at Baby’s All Right
  • Thick, Control Top at Racket NYC
  • Pile at TV Eye
  • Hiromi & Michel Camilo at the Blue Note
  • Begonia at Mercury Lounge
  • Zan Fiskum, Girl Blue at Cafe Wha?
  • The Voluptuous Horror of Karen Black at the Bowery Electric
  • Sanford: the Band at the 11th St. Bar

Friday, 3/3

  • Jessie Murph at Mercury Lounge
  • Elvis Costello & the Imposters at the Capitol Theatre
  • America at State Theatre New Jersey
  • Weyes Blood, Molly Lewis at Brooklyn Steel
  • Smokey Robinson at Borgata Events Center
  • The Dandy Warhols, Uni and the Urchins at the Hall at Elsewhere
  • A.J. Croce at South Orange Performing Arts Center
  • Donny Benet at Irving Plaza
  • Eluveitie, Omnium Gatherum, Seven Spires at the Gramercy Theatre
  • Eric Bellinger at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • L. Shankar at Sony Hall
  • Angel at the Cutting Room
  • Hiromi & Michel Camilo at the Blue Note
  • Constant Smiles, June McDoom, Katie Von Schleicher at Union Pool
  • D4VD at Baby’s All Right
  • The Aberdeen, Bend at Mercury Lounge
  • Adam Masterson at the Bitter End
  • Matt Wiffen at City Vineyard

Saturday, 3/4

  • SZA, Omar Apollo at Madison Square Garden
  • A Boogie wit da Hoodie at Barclays Center
  • Carla Morrison at the Kings Theatre
  • J.I.D., Smino, Jordan Ward at Terminal 5
  • Weyes Blood, Molly Lewis at Brooklyn Steel
  • America at Bergen Performing Arts Center
  • Margo Price, Tre Burt at Webster Hall
  • Fleshgod Apocalypse, Obscura, Wolfheart, Thulcandra at the Gramercy Theatre
  • The Fall of Troy at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Witt Lowry at the Bowery Ballroom
  • K. Michelle at Sony Hall
  • Popa Chubby at the Iridium
  • Hiromi & Michel Camilo at the Blue Note

Sunday, 3/5

  • SZA, Omar Apollo at Madison Square Garden
  • Nessa Barrett, Isabel LaRosa at Terminal 5
  • Jerry Harrison, Adrian Belew at Starland Ballroom
  • Fit for a King at Irving Plaza
  • Os Mutantes, Breanna Barbara at (le) Poisson Rouge
  • Naturally 7 at South Orange Performing Arts Center
  • Keller Williams & Steve Poltz at City Winery NYC
  • Combo Chimbita at the Hall at Elsewhere
  • Hiromi & Michel Camilo at the Blue Note

Monday, 3/6

  • Vanessa Carlton at City Winery NYC

Tuesday, 3/7

  • Colony House, little image at Irving Plaza
  • JP Cooper at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Vanessa Carlton at City Winery NYC
  • Ravi Coltrane at the Blue Note
  • Taali at (le) Poisson Rouge
  • Curtis Waters at Baby’s All Right
  • Bastards of Fine Arts at the 11th St. Bar

Wednesday, 3/8

  • Valerie Simpson, Ally Brooke, Darci Lynne at the Town Hall
  • Paolo Nutini at Brooklyn Steel
  • Bayside, I Am the Avalanche, Koyo at (le) Poisson Rouge
  • Yeat at the Knockdown Center
  • Kings of Thrash, Hatriot at the Gramercy Theatre
  • Fit for an Autopsy, the Acacia Strain, Full of Hell, Primitive Man at the Brooklyn Monarch
  • Nessa Barrett, Isabel LaRosa at Irving Plaza
  • Harune Muri at Market Hotel
  • Joshua Ray Walker & Vandoliers at Brooklyn Made
  • Arcy Drive at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Yeat at the Knockdown Center

Thursday, 3/9

  • James Taylor, John Mayer, Sheryl Crow, Gary Clark Jr., Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Mavis Staples, St. Vincent, Jim James, Rufus Wainwright, Stephen Marley, Allison Russell, the War and Treaty, Bernie Williams at the Beacon Theatre
  • Dinner Party w. Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, Kamasi Washington, 9th Wonder at Terminal 5
  • Bayside, I Am the Avalanche, Koyo at (le) Poisson Rouge
  • Nessa Barrett, Isabel LaRosa at Irving Plaza
  • Young Gun Silver Fox at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew, Cool Cool Cool at Sony Hall
  • Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen at Cafe Wha?
  • The Brian Mitchell Band at the Bitter End
  • Girli, Madge at Baby’s All Right

Friday, 3/10

  • Marshall Tucker Band at Scottish Rite Auditorium
  • CIX at Terminal 5
  • Emotional Oranges at Brooklyn Steel
  • Unwound at Irving Plaza
  • Real Friends, Knuckle Puck at The Stone Pony
  • Dar Williams at Levoy Theatre
  • Rotting Christ, Carach Angren, Uada, Gaerea at the Gramercy Theatre
  • Red Baraat at the Brooklyn Bowl
  • Orions Belte, Alex Siegel at Brooklyn Made
  • Chadwick Stokes & the Pintos at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Marco Benevento at White Eagle Hall
  • Wesley Stace’s Cabinet of Wonders at City Winery NYC
  • Daddy Long Legs at the Sultan Room

Saturday, 3/11

  • Melendi at Radio City Music Hall
  • Ebi at the Beacon Theatre
  • Betty Who, Shea Coulee at the Hammerstein Ballroom
  • Seaforth at The Wonder Bar
  • Larkin Poe, Tall Heights at Webster Hall
  • Pepper, Joe Samba at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Winston Surfshirt at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Unwound at Irving Plaza
  • Fear Of Falling, North Ave, Higher Ground, King of Pain at Crossroads
  • Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs, White Hills at Saint Vitus Bar
  • Patti LaBelle at Caesars Atlantic City
  • Cowgirl Clue at Racket NYC
  • Brandon Taz Niederauer at the Iridium
  • Frankie Rose, Donzii at Union Pool 
  • Southside Johnny and The Asbury Jukes at Bergen Performing Arts Center
  • Deborah De Luca at Brooklyn Steel
  • Thumpasaurus at the Sultan Room
  • Jerry Cantrell at Wellmont Theater

Sunday, 3/12

  • Patti Labelle at the Kings Theatre
  • Stephen Marley, Mike Love at Webster Hall
  • Bayside, I Am The Avalanche, KOYO at White Eagle Hall
  • A Place to Bury Strangers, Sorry Mom, Demob Happy at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Unwound at Irving Plaza
  • Maya Hawke, Raaaatscraps at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Magnolia Park, Arrows in Action, poptropicaslutz! at the Gramercy Theatre
  • Boombox (Ukraine) at Racket NYC
  • Nebula, the Atomic Bitchwax at Saint Vitus Bar
  • Every Avenue, Makeout, Unwell at ​(le) Poisson Rouge
  • Gilbert O’Sullivan at City Winery NYC
  • Buffalo Rose at Cafe Wha?

Monday, 3/13

  • quinnie at Mercury Lounge
  • Alt-J at the Kings Theatre
  • Yeat at Terminal 5
  • Boombox at Racket NYC
  • Maya Hawke, Raffaella at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Tuesday, 3/14

  • Wizkid at Barclays Center
  • Alt-J at the Kings Theatre
  • Gracie Abrams at Irving Plaza
  • Stephen Marley at Bergen Performing Arts Center
  • Magnolia Park, Arrows in Action, poptropicaslutz! at the Gramercy Theatre

Wednesday, 3/15

  • John Mayer at Madison Square Garden
  • Phil Lesh & Friends at the Capitol Theatr
  • keshi, Weston Estate, James Ivy at Radio City Music Hall
  • Gracie Abrams at Brooklyn Steel
  • Jelani Remy at South Orange Performing Arts Center
  • Mod Sun, Stand Atlantic, Tom the Mail Man at Irving Plaza
  • Ingrid Andress at the Gramercy Theatre
  • Freddie Dredd at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Epik High at Starland Ballroom
  • Marcus Machado at Cafe Wha?
  • Blue October at Bergen Performing Arts Center

Thursday, 3/16

  • The Killers at Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena
  • Kodo at Prudential Hall
  • Lostboycrow at Mercury Lounge
  • keshi, Weston Estate, James Ivy at Radio City Music Hall
  • Steve Aoki, Timmy Trumpet, Kaaze, Juuku at Terminal 5
  • Epik High at the Hammerstein Ballroom
  • Steel Panther, Crobot, Tragedy at Irving Plaza
  • Aoife O’Donovan, Hawktail at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Chad Lawson Trio at The Vogel
  • Riverside, the Cyberiam Duo at Sony Hall
  • thuy, P-Lo at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Quasi, Bat Fangs at TV Eye
  • The Hugh Pool Band w. the KR2 at the 11th St. Bar

Friday, 3/17

  • Journey, Toto at Boardwalk Hall Arena
  • SonReal at Mercury Lounge
  • Muse, Evanescence, One OK Rock at Madison Square Garden
  • Phil Lesh & Friends at the Capitol Theatre
  • Steve Aoki, Timmy Trumpet, Kaaze, Juuku at Terminal 5
  • Kelela at Webster Hall
  • Inhaler, Sun Room at the Hammerstein Ballroom
  • Railroad Earth at White Eagle Hall
  • White Reaper, Mamalarky at Irving Plaza
  • Magnolia Park at House of Independents
  • Gemini, Fallens at (le) Poisson Rouge
  • Thuy, P-Lo at Racket NYC
  • New Found Glory at Count Basie Center for the Arts
  • Mike O’Malley & Friends at Cafe Wha?
  • Hernán Cattáneo, Nick Warren at Brooklyn Steel

Saturday, 3/18

  • Regina Spector at Wellmont Theater
  • Phil Lesh & Friends at the Capitol Theatre
  • Dawes at the Beacon Theatre
  • Shenseea at the Kings Theatre
  • New Found Glory at the Town Hall
  • Yo La Tengo at Brooklyn Steel
  • Steel Panther at Starland Ballroom
  • Bryce Vine, bLAck pARty at Terminal 5
  • Space Bason at Brooklyn Made
  • Key Glock, Big Scarr at the Knockdown Center
  • Kenia Os at Irving Plaza
  • The Mary Wallopers at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Elle Varner at City Winery NYC
  • Anna of the North, Maris at Racket NYC

Sunday, 3/19

  • Phil Lesh & Friends at the Capitol Theatre
  • Sik-K at Webster Hall
  • Static-X, Fear Factory, Mushroomhead, Dope at Irving Plaza
  • 9m88 at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Tiffany Day at the Gramercy Theatre
  • Vicious Rumors at the Brooklyn Monarch

Monday, 3/20

  • Maddie Zahm, corook at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Nemophilia at the Gramercy Theatre
  • The James Brandon Lewis Trio, the Messthetics at (le) Poisson Rouge

Tuesday, 3/21

  • Ari Lennox at Terminal 5
  • Hawthorne Heights, Armor for Sleep at Irving Plaza
  • Will Hoge, the Wild Feathers at the Gramercy Theatre
  • Raye at Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Cold, Divide the Fall, Awake for Days, Sygnal to Noise at Mercury Lounge
  • tiLLie at Elsewhere
  • The Hipp Pipps, Density, Nino Mendoza & the Blue Jean Junkies, SickWalt at Arlene’s Grocery

Wednesday, 3/22

  • Big Bad Voodoo Daddy at Wellmont Theater
  • Ber at Mercury Lounge
  • Ari Lennox at Terminal 5
  • Mykki Blanco at the Hall at Elsewhere
  • Somebody’s Child at Mercury Lounge
  • James Maddock at City Vineyard

Thursday, 3/23

  • Patti LuPone at Bergen Performing Arts Center
  • Microwave, Oso Oso, Delta Sleep, Mothe at Racket NYC
  • Jill Scott at the Kings Theatre
  • Chaka Khan at Mayo Performing Arts Center
  • Ezra Furman at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • The Rural Alberta Advantage, Georgis Harmer at the Bowery Ballroom
  • All Them Witches at Saint Vitus Bar
  • Toledo at Elsewhere
  • Ott, Balkan Bump at (le) Poisson Rouge
  • Tedeschi Trucks Band at Prudential Hall
  • Why Bonnie, Foyer Red at TV Eye
  • Bob Schneider (solo) at City Winery NYC
  • The Weeks at Mercury Lounge
  • Burlap to Cashmere at the Bitter End

Friday, 3/24

  • The Wldlfe at Mercury Lounge
  • Rauw Alejandro, Jabbawockeez at Barclays Center
  • Jill Scott at the Kings Theatre
  • Sweet Honey in the Rock at the Town Hall
  • Elderbrook at the Great Hall at Avant Gardner
  • Joshua Bassett, Lindsey Lomis at the Hammerstein Ballroom
  • Microwave, Oso Oso, Delta Sleep, Mothe at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • The Soul Rebels at the Brooklyn Bowl
  • Death to All, Nukem, Suffocation at Webster Hall
  • Show Me the Body, Jesus Piece, Scowl, Zulu, TRiPPJONES at Brooklyn Steel
  • King Tuff, Tchotchke at the Hall at Elsewhere
  • All Them Witches at Saint Vitus Bar
  • Cheekface, Sad Park at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Soulside, J. Robbins at (le) Poisson Rouge
  • Satsang, Graham Good & the Painters at Brooklyn Made
  • The Lagoons at Racket NYCDragonette at Baby’s All Right
  • Oz Noy’s Ozone Squeeze at Iridium
  • Peter Collins at City Winery
  • Hello Mary, Computerwife at Elsewhere Zone One
  • Soraia, Palmyra Delran & the Doppel Gang, One Way Out DC at Berlin

Saturday, 3/25

  • Chaka Khan at Tropicana Showroom
  • Rubblebucket, Lunar Vacation at Brooklyn Steel
  • Jesse Malin, Lucinda Williams, Butch Walker, Tommy Stinson, Fantastic Cat at Webster Hall
  • Patti LuPone at State Theatre New Jersey
  • Our Last Night, Fame on Fire, Rain City Drive at Irving Plaza
  • All Them Witches at Saint Vitus Bar
  • Chiiild at the Bowery Ballroom
  • The Soul Rebels at the Brooklyn Bowl
  • Amadou & Mariam at (le) Poisson Rouge
  • Papadosio, the 5AM Trio at Sony Hall
  • Magic Giant at Racket NYC
  • Shwayze, Of Good Nature, the Wide Eyed Kids at Mercury Lounge
  • Why Bonnie, Foyer Red at TV Eye
  • Dream, Ivory, FanClubWallet at Baby’s All Right
  • Emo Nite at Webster Hall

Sunday, 3/26

  • Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden
  • Stanley Clarke at The Vogel
  • Ov7 at the Palladium Times Square
  • James McMurtry at City Winery
  • Alice Boman at Union Pool
  • Randy Jackson at Iridium
  • Pop Evil at White Eagle Hall
  • The C.I.A. at TV Eye

Monday, 3/27

  • Circa Waves, Ramona Flowers at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Jill Scott at Prudential Hall
  • Bodysnatcher, Angelmaker, Paleface, Distant at the Brooklyn Monarch
  • Elise Trouw at (le) Poisson Rouge

Tuesday, 3/28

  • Ezra Furman at Racket
  • Cafuné, Bathe at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Kenny Wayne Shepherd at Count Basie Center for the Arts
  • Charlotte Adigery, Bolis Pupul at the Hall at Elsewhere
  • The Murder Capital at Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Jeff Goldblum w. the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra at the Town Hall

Wednesday, 3/29

  • Michael Feinstein at Zankel Hall
  • Vader, Krisiun, Decrepit Birth at (le) Poisson Rouge
  • Sunset Rubdown at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Sophie B. Hawkins at City Winery NYC
  • ELIO at Brooklyn Made
  • Jermaine Holmes, Niambi Ra & Blackstarz at Cafe Wha?

Thursday, 3/30

  • Brian McKnight at Bergen Performing Arts Center
  • The Residents at (le) Poisson Rouge
  • Kenny Wayne Shepherd at Mayo Performing Arts Center
  • The Church at the Gramercy Theatre
  • Young Nudy at the Knockdown Center
  • Cuco at Webster Hall
  • Sunset Rubdown at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Andi at The Wonder Bar
  • EXTC at the Iridium
  • Flycatcher, Carpool at Brooklyn Made
  • Pedrito Martinez at drom

Friday, 3/31

  • Leslie Odom Jr. at Mayo Performing Arts Center
  • Bass Drum of Death, Dead Tooth at Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Air Supply at Count Basie Center for the Arts
  • The English Beat at Palladium Times Square
  • Jawny at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Avey Tare at the Market Hotel
  • The Criticals at Brooklyn Made
  • Mark Erelli, Jobi Riccio at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
  • Caye at Mercury Lounge
  • Frankie Rose at Union Pool
  • Steven Adler at Bergen Performing Arts Center
  • Razor Braids at TV Eye
  • Ana Gabriel at Prudential Center
  • Sidepiece at Brooklyn Steel
  • Kenny Wayne Shepherd at Borgata Music Box