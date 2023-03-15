EVENT LISTINGS: March-April 2023

March
Wednesday, 3/1
- Yelle, Sam Quealy at the Hall at Elsewhere
- Morgan Wade, Kaitlin Butts at the Bowery Ballroom
- John Lodge at Sony Hall
- Moon Taxi, Forester at Brooklyn Bowl
- Deb Talan at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Pile at TV Eye
- Hiromi & Michel Camilo at the Blue Note
- Greg Humphreys Electric Trio at the 11th St. Bar
Thursday, 3/2
- Big Thief at Radio City Music Hall
- The Beths, Hans Pucket at Brooklyn Steel
- Meet Me @ the Altar at the Gramercy Theatre
- Crawlers, Kelsey Karter at the Bowery Ballroom
- Ruthie Foster at Sony Hall
- Bill Callahan at White Eagle Hall
- Jesse Murph at Baby’s All Right
- Thick, Control Top at Racket NYC
- Pile at TV Eye
- Hiromi & Michel Camilo at the Blue Note
- Begonia at Mercury Lounge
- Zan Fiskum, Girl Blue at Cafe Wha?
- The Voluptuous Horror of Karen Black at the Bowery Electric
- Sanford: the Band at the 11th St. Bar
Friday, 3/3
- Jessie Murph at Mercury Lounge
- Elvis Costello & the Imposters at the Capitol Theatre
- America at State Theatre New Jersey
- Weyes Blood, Molly Lewis at Brooklyn Steel
- Smokey Robinson at Borgata Events Center
- The Dandy Warhols, Uni and the Urchins at the Hall at Elsewhere
- A.J. Croce at South Orange Performing Arts Center
- Donny Benet at Irving Plaza
- Eluveitie, Omnium Gatherum, Seven Spires at the Gramercy Theatre
- Eric Bellinger at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- L. Shankar at Sony Hall
- Angel at the Cutting Room
- Hiromi & Michel Camilo at the Blue Note
- Constant Smiles, June McDoom, Katie Von Schleicher at Union Pool
- D4VD at Baby’s All Right
- The Aberdeen, Bend at Mercury Lounge
- Adam Masterson at the Bitter End
- Matt Wiffen at City Vineyard
Saturday, 3/4
- SZA, Omar Apollo at Madison Square Garden
- A Boogie wit da Hoodie at Barclays Center
- Carla Morrison at the Kings Theatre
- J.I.D., Smino, Jordan Ward at Terminal 5
- Weyes Blood, Molly Lewis at Brooklyn Steel
- America at Bergen Performing Arts Center
- Margo Price, Tre Burt at Webster Hall
- Fleshgod Apocalypse, Obscura, Wolfheart, Thulcandra at the Gramercy Theatre
- The Fall of Troy at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Witt Lowry at the Bowery Ballroom
- K. Michelle at Sony Hall
- Popa Chubby at the Iridium
- Hiromi & Michel Camilo at the Blue Note
Sunday, 3/5
- SZA, Omar Apollo at Madison Square Garden
- Nessa Barrett, Isabel LaRosa at Terminal 5
- Jerry Harrison, Adrian Belew at Starland Ballroom
- Fit for a King at Irving Plaza
- Os Mutantes, Breanna Barbara at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Naturally 7 at South Orange Performing Arts Center
- Keller Williams & Steve Poltz at City Winery NYC
- Combo Chimbita at the Hall at Elsewhere
- Hiromi & Michel Camilo at the Blue Note
Monday, 3/6
- Vanessa Carlton at City Winery NYC
Tuesday, 3/7
- Colony House, little image at Irving Plaza
- JP Cooper at the Bowery Ballroom
- Vanessa Carlton at City Winery NYC
- Ravi Coltrane at the Blue Note
- Taali at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Curtis Waters at Baby’s All Right
- Bastards of Fine Arts at the 11th St. Bar
Wednesday, 3/8
- Valerie Simpson, Ally Brooke, Darci Lynne at the Town Hall
- Paolo Nutini at Brooklyn Steel
- Bayside, I Am the Avalanche, Koyo at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Yeat at the Knockdown Center
- Kings of Thrash, Hatriot at the Gramercy Theatre
- Fit for an Autopsy, the Acacia Strain, Full of Hell, Primitive Man at the Brooklyn Monarch
- Nessa Barrett, Isabel LaRosa at Irving Plaza
- Harune Muri at Market Hotel
- Joshua Ray Walker & Vandoliers at Brooklyn Made
- Arcy Drive at the Bowery Ballroom
- Yeat at the Knockdown Center
Thursday, 3/9
- James Taylor, John Mayer, Sheryl Crow, Gary Clark Jr., Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Mavis Staples, St. Vincent, Jim James, Rufus Wainwright, Stephen Marley, Allison Russell, the War and Treaty, Bernie Williams at the Beacon Theatre
- Dinner Party w. Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, Kamasi Washington, 9th Wonder at Terminal 5
- Bayside, I Am the Avalanche, Koyo at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Nessa Barrett, Isabel LaRosa at Irving Plaza
- Young Gun Silver Fox at the Bowery Ballroom
- Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew, Cool Cool Cool at Sony Hall
- Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen at Cafe Wha?
- The Brian Mitchell Band at the Bitter End
- Girli, Madge at Baby’s All Right
Friday, 3/10
- Marshall Tucker Band at Scottish Rite Auditorium
- CIX at Terminal 5
- Emotional Oranges at Brooklyn Steel
- Unwound at Irving Plaza
- Real Friends, Knuckle Puck at The Stone Pony
- Dar Williams at Levoy Theatre
- Rotting Christ, Carach Angren, Uada, Gaerea at the Gramercy Theatre
- Paolo Nutini at Union Transfer
- Red Baraat at the Brooklyn Bowl
- Orions Belte, Alex Siegel at Brooklyn Made
- Chadwick Stokes & the Pintos at the Bowery Ballroom
- Marco Benevento at White Eagle Hall
- Wesley Stace’s Cabinet of Wonders at City Winery NYC
- Daddy Long Legs at the Sultan Room
Saturday, 3/11
- Melendi at Radio City Music Hall
- Bayside, I Am The Avalanche, Koyo at Union Transfer
- Ebi at the Beacon Theatre
- Betty Who at the Hammerstein Ballroom
- Seaforth at The Wonder Bar
- Larkin Poe, Tall Heights at Webster Hall
- Pepper, Joe Samba at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Winston Surfshirt at the Bowery Ballroom
- Unwound at Irving Plaza
- Fear Of Falling, North Ave, Higher Ground, King of Pain at Crossroads
- Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs, White Hills at Saint Vitus Bar
- Patti LaBelle at Caesars Atlantic City
- Cowgirl Clue at Racket NYC
- Brandon Taz Niederauer at the Iridium
- Frankie Rose, Donzii at Union Pool
- Southside Johnny and The Asbury Jukes at Bergen Performing Arts Center
- Deborah De Luca at Brooklyn Steel
- Thumpasaurus at the Sultan Room
- Jerry Cantrell at Wellmont Theater
Sunday, 3/12
- Patti Labelle at the Kings Theatre
- Stephen Marley, Mike Love at Webster Hall
- Bayside, I Am The Avalanche, KOYO at White Eagle Hall
- A Place to Bury Strangers, Sorry Mom, Demob Happy at the Bowery Ballroom
- Unwound at Irving Plaza
- Maya Hawke, Raaaatscraps at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Magnolia Park, Arrows in Action, poptropicaslutz! at the Gramercy Theatre
- Boombox (Ukraine) at Racket NYC
- Nebula, the Atomic Bitchwax at Saint Vitus Bar
- Every Avenue, Makeout, Unwell at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Gilbert O’Sullivan at City Winery NYC
- Buffalo Rose at Cafe Wha?
Monday, 3/13
- quinnie at Mercury Lounge
- Alt-J at the Kings Theatre
- Yeat at Terminal 5
- Boombox at Racket NYC
- Maya Hawke, Raffaella at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
Tuesday, 3/14
- Wizkid at Barclays Center
- Alt-J at the Kings Theatre
- Gracie Abrams at Irving Plaza
- Stephen Marley at Bergen Performing Arts Center
- Betty Who at Union Transfer
- Magnolia Park, Arrows in Action, poptropicaslutz! at the Gramercy Theatre
Wednesday, 3/15
- John Mayer at Madison Square Garden
- Phil Lesh & Friends at the Capitol Theatr
- keshi, Weston Estate, James Ivy at Radio City Music Hall
- Gracie Abrams at Brooklyn Steel
- Jelani Remy at South Orange Performing Arts Center
- Mod Sun, Stand Atlantic, Tom the Mail Man at Irving Plaza
- Ingrid Andress at the Gramercy Theatre
- Freddie Dredd at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Epik High at Starland Ballroom
- Marcus Machado at Cafe Wha?
- Blue October at Bergen Performing Arts Center
Thursday, 3/16
- The Killers at Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena
- Kodo at Prudential Hall
- Lostboycrow at Mercury Lounge
- keshi, Weston Estate, James Ivy at Radio City Music Hall
- Steve Aoki, Timmy Trumpet, Kaaze, Juuku at Terminal 5
- Epik High at the Hammerstein Ballroom
- Steel Panther, Crobot, Tragedy at Irving Plaza
- Aoife O’Donovan, Hawktail at the Bowery Ballroom
- Chad Lawson Trio at The Vogel
- Riverside, the Cyberiam Duo at Sony Hall
- thuy, P-Lo at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Quasi, Bat Fangs at TV Eye
- The Hugh Pool Band w. the KR2 at the 11th St. Bar
Friday, 3/17
- Journey, Toto at Boardwalk Hall Arena
- SonReal at Mercury Lounge
- Muse, Evanescence, One OK Rock at Madison Square Garden
- Phil Lesh & Friends at the Capitol Theatre
- Steve Aoki, Timmy Trumpet, Kaaze, Juuku at Terminal 5
- Kelela at Webster Hall
- Yo la Tengo at Union Transfer
- Inhaler, Sun Room at the Hammerstein Ballroom
- Railroad Earth at White Eagle Hall
- White Reaper, Mamalarky at Irving Plaza
- Magnolia Park at House of Independents
- Gemini, Fallens at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Thuy, P-Lo at Racket NYC
- New Found Glory at Count Basie Center for the Arts
- Mike O’Malley & Friends at Cafe Wha?
- Hernán Cattáneo, Nick Warren at Brooklyn Steel
Saturday, 3/18
- Regina Spector at Wellmont Theater
- Phil Lesh & Friends at the Capitol Theatre
- Dawes at the Beacon Theatre
- Shenseea at the Kings Theatre
- New Found Glory at the Town Hall
- Yo La Tengo at Brooklyn Steel
- Steel Panther at Starland Ballroom
- Bryce Vine, bLAck pARty at Terminal 5
- Space Bason at Brooklyn Made
- Key Glock, Big Scarr at the Knockdown Center
- Kenia Os at Irving Plaza
- The Mary Wallopers at the Bowery Ballroom
- Elle Varner at City Winery NYC
- Anna of the North, Maris at Racket NYC
Sunday, 3/19
- Phil Lesh & Friends at the Capitol Theatre
- Sik-K at Webster Hall
- Static-X, Fear Factory, Mushroomhead, Dope at Irving Plaza
- 9m88 at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Tiffany Day at the Gramercy Theatre
- Vicious Rumors at the Brooklyn Monarch
Monday, 3/20
- Maddie Zahm, corook at the Bowery Ballroom
- Nemophilia at the Gramercy Theatre
- The James Brandon Lewis Trio, the Messthetics at (le) Poisson Rouge
Tuesday, 3/21
- Ari Lennox at Terminal 5
- Hawthorne Heights, Armor for Sleep at Irving Plaza
- Will Hoge, the Wild Feathers at the Gramercy Theatre
- Raye at Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Cold, Divide the Fall, Awake for Days, Sygnal to Noise at Mercury Lounge
- tiLLie at Elsewhere
- The Hipp Pipps, Density, Nino Mendoza & the Blue Jean Junkies, SickWalt at Arlene’s Grocery
Wednesday, 3/22
- Big Bad Voodoo Daddy at Wellmont Theater
- Ber at Mercury Lounge
- Ari Lennox at Terminal 5
- Mykki Blanco at the Hall at Elsewhere
- Somebody’s Child at Mercury Lounge
- James Maddock at City Vineyard
Thursday, 3/23
- Patti LuPone at Bergen Performing Arts Center
- Microwave, Oso Oso, Delta Sleep, Mothe at Racket NYC
- Jill Scott at the Kings Theatre
- Chaka Khan at Mayo Performing Arts Center
- Ezra Furman at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- The Rural Alberta Advantage, Georgis Harmer at the Bowery Ballroom
- All Them Witches at Saint Vitus Bar
- Toledo at Elsewhere
- Ott, Balkan Bump at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Tedeschi Trucks Band at Prudential Hall
- Why Bonnie, Foyer Red at TV Eye
- Bob Schneider (solo) at City Winery NYC
- The Weeks at Mercury Lounge
- Burlap to Cashmere at the Bitter End
Friday, 3/24
- The Wldlfe at Mercury Lounge
- Rauw Alejandro, Jabbawockeez at Barclays Center
- Jill Scott at the Kings Theatre
- Sweet Honey in the Rock at the Town Hall
- Elderbrook at the Great Hall at Avant Gardner
- Joshua Bassett, Lindsey Lomis at the Hammerstein Ballroom
- Microwave, Oso Oso, Delta Sleep, Mothe at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- The Soul Rebels at the Brooklyn Bowl
- Death to All, Nukem, Suffocation at Webster Hall
- Show Me the Body, Jesus Piece, Scowl, Zulu, TRiPPJONES at Brooklyn Steel
- King Tuff, Tchotchke at the Hall at Elsewhere
- All Them Witches at Saint Vitus Bar
- Cheekface, Sad Park at the Bowery Ballroom
- Soulside, J. Robbins at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Satsang, Graham Good & the Painters at Brooklyn Made
- The Lagoons at Racket NYCDragonette at Baby’s All Right
- Oz Noy’s Ozone Squeeze at Iridium
- Peter Collins at City Winery
- Hello Mary, Computerwife at Elsewhere Zone One
- Soraia, Palmyra Delran & the Doppel Gang, One Way Out DC at Berlin
Saturday, 3/25
- Chaka Khan at Tropicana Showroom
- Rubblebucket, Lunar Vacation at Brooklyn Steel
- Jesse Malin, Lucinda Williams, Butch Walker, Tommy Stinson, Fantastic Cat at Webster Hall
- Patti LuPone at State Theatre New Jersey
- Our Last Night, Fame on Fire, Rain City Drive at Irving Plaza
- All Them Witches at Saint Vitus Bar
- Microwave, Oso Oso, Delta Sleep, Mothé at Union Transfer
- Chiiild at the Bowery Ballroom
- The Soul Rebels at the Brooklyn Bowl
- Amadou & Mariam at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Papadosio, the 5AM Trio at Sony Hall
- Magic Giant at Racket NYC
- Shwayze, Of Good Nature, the Wide Eyed Kids at Mercury Lounge
- Why Bonnie, Foyer Red at TV Eye
- Dream, Ivory, FanClubWallet at Baby’s All Right
- Emo Nite at Webster Hall
Sunday, 3/26
- Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden
- Stanley Clarke at The Vogel
- Ov7 at the Palladium Times Square
- James McMurtry at City Winery
- Alice Boman at Union Pool
- Randy Jackson at Iridium
- Pop Evil at White Eagle Hall
- The C.I.A. at TV Eye
Monday, 3/27
- Circa Waves, Ramona Flowers at the Bowery Ballroom
- Jill Scott at Prudential Hall
- Bodysnatcher, Angelmaker, Paleface, Distant at the Brooklyn Monarch
- Elise Trouw at (le) Poisson Rouge
Tuesday, 3/28
- Ezra Furman at Racket
- Cafuné, Bathe at the Bowery Ballroom
- Kenny Wayne Shepherd at Count Basie Center for the Arts
- Charlotte Adigery, Bolis Pupul at the Hall at Elsewhere
- The Murder Capital at Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Jeff Goldblum w. the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra at the Town Hall
Wednesday, 3/29
- Michael Feinstein at Zankel Hall
- Vader, Krisiun, Decrepit Birth at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Sunset Rubdown at the Bowery Ballroom
- Sophie B. Hawkins at City Winery NYC
- Cuco at Union Transfer
- ELIO at Brooklyn Made
- Jermaine Holmes, Niambi Ra & Blackstarz at Cafe Wha?
Thursday, 3/30
- Brian McKnight at Bergen Performing Arts Center
- The Residents at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Kenny Wayne Shepherd at Mayo Performing Arts Center
- The Church at the Gramercy Theatre
- Young Nudy at the Knockdown Center
- Cuco at Webster Hall
- Sunset Rubdown at the Bowery Ballroom
- Andi at The Wonder Bar
- EXTC at the Iridium
- Circa Waves at The Fillmore Philly
- Flycatcher, Carpool at Brooklyn Made
- Pedrito Martinez at drom
Friday, 3/31
- Leslie Odom Jr. at Mayo Performing Arts Center
- Bass Drum of Death, Dead Tooth at Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Air Supply at Count Basie Center for the Arts
- The English Beat at Palladium Times Square
- Sunset Rubdown at Union Transfer
- Jawny at the Bowery Ballroom
- Avey Tare at the Market Hotel
- The Criticals at Brooklyn Made
- Mark Erelli, Jobi Riccio at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
- Caye at Mercury Lounge
- Frankie Rose at Union Pool
- Tennis at The Fillmore Philly
- Steven Adler at Bergen Performing Arts Center
- Razor Braids at TV Eye
- Ana Gabriel at Prudential Center
- Sidepiece at Brooklyn Steel
- Kenny Wayne Shepherd at Borgata Music Box
April
Saturday, 4/1
- Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band at Madison Square Garden
- Polyphia at Starland Ballroom
- Nathaniel Rateliff with the Colorado Symphony Orchestra at David Geffen Hall
- Tennis, Kate Bollinger at the Beacon Theatre
- Masego, Ogi at Terminal 5
- The Movement at The Stone Pony
- Kim Loazia & JD Pantoja at Palladium Times Square
- Ryan Adams at Count Basie Center for the Arts
- Melody’s Echo Chamber at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Bone Thugs N Harmony at Bergen Performing Arts Center
- Robyn Hitchcock, Kelley Stoltz at the Bowery Ballroom
- Natu Camara at Drom
- Church of the Cosmic Skull, Valley of the Sun at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Slacker University at The Fillmore Philly
- KanKan, Trapmade Jason, Goonie at Racket NYC
- DANAVA, Ecstatic Vision, Century, Tower at Brooklyn Made
- Alex Lustig at Elsewhere Zone One
- High Vis, Age of Apocalypse, Restraining Order at Saint Vitus Bar
- Godcaster, Dirt Buyer, Venus Twins at Union Pool
- Kiwi Jr. at Berlin
- Rick Wakeman at the Wellmont Theater
- Sirsy at the Bitter End
- Blue Wave Theory, Tsunami of Sound, Underwater Bosses at Otto’s Shrunken Head
Sunday, 4/2
- Trapper Shoepp at Mercury Lounge
- Joywave at The Stone Pony
- The Luca Benedetti Trio at Barbès
- Masego at Terminal 5
- Nick Lutsko & the $100k Band at the Gramercy Theatre
- Melody’s Echo Chamber, Will Paquin at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Al Stewart & the Empty Pockets at City Winery NYC
- The Hardkiss at Racket NYC
- Gian Perez, the Cynz, the Anderson Council at the Bowery Electric
Monday, 4/3
- Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band at Barclays Center
- Rick Wakeman at Count Basie Center for the Arts
- The Church at Asbury Lanes
- Rini at Union Transfer
- The Tallest Man on Earth, Andrea Von Kampen at the Bowery Ballroom
- Nick Lutsko & the $100k Band at The Fillmore Philly
- Chip Taylor at the Loft at City Winery
Tuesday, 4/4
- Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs at Mercury Lounge
- Action Bronson at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Masego at The Fillmore Philly
- The Tallest Man on Earth, Andrea Von Kampen at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Ella Mai at Terminal 5
- Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness at Rockwood Music Hall
- Marcia Ball & Tinsley Ellis at City Winery NYC
- Deerhoof, Sound of Ceres, Scarlet at the Hall at Elsewhere
- Brian Culbertson at Count Basie Center for the Arts
- Jeff McErlain w. Robben Ford at the Bitter End
- Tamar Korn and Friends at Barbès
Wednesday, 4/5
- Morgan James at Count Basie Center for the Arts
- Duster, Widowspeak at Union Transfer
- Enslaved, Insomnium, Black Anvil at Irving Plaza
- Matt Corby at the Bowery Ballroom
- Bayaz, Pale Moon Gang, Kabuki Love, Female Genius at Arlene’s Grocery
- Verite at The Fillmore Philly
Thursday, 4/6
- Guster at White Eagle Hall
- Lewis Capaldi at Radio City Music Hall
- Rickie Lee Jones at Birdland
- Matt Corby at the Bowery Ballroom
- Maggie Lindemann at Irving Plaza
- Twiddle at Webster Hall
- Unwritten Law at House of Independents
- Vancouver Sleep Clinic, Ghostly Kisses at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Rick Wakeman at City Winery NYC
- Felix Cavaliere’s Rascals at Bergen Performing Arts Center
- Spyro Gyra at Count Basie Center for the Arts
- Vulvodynia, To the Grave, Viscera, Osiah, Bound in Fear at the Gramercy Theatre
- The Matt Ray Trio w. Mykal Kilgore and Aminah Imani at Lincoln Center
- Ron Gallo at Baby’s All Right
- Aaron Lewis at Count Basie Center for the Arts
- Riki Rachtman at Starland Ballroom
- Xylouris White, Myriam Gendron at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Algiers, Party Dozen at Racket NYC
- Free Throw at Crossroads
- North Star Boys at The Fillmore Philly
- Mighty Mystic at Cafe Wha?
Friday, 4/7
- The Eagles at Prudential Center
- The Monks Celebrated by Micky Dolenz at Ovation Hall
- Rickie Lee Jones at Birdland
- Guster at The Fillmore Philly
- Ella Mai at Brooklyn Steel
- Jake Wesley Rogers, Stacey Ryan at Irving Plaza
- Boney James at Bergen Performing Arts Center
- Seaford Mods at Webster Hall
- Nothing Nowhere, Oxymorrons, Omerta at the Bowery Ballroom
- Ezra Collective at the Blue Note
- Doom Flamingo, Big Something at the Brooklyn Bowl
- The Home Team, Broadside, Honey Revenge at the Gramercy Theatre
- Titus Andronicus at Asbury Lanes
- VÉRITÉ, Oston at the Hall at Elsewhere
- Wesley Stace’s Cabinet of Wonders at City Winery NYC
- Riki Rachtman at the Iridium
- Anvil at Crossroads
- The Bobby Lees at Mercury Lounge
- Strawberry Girls at the Meadows
- North Star Boys at Racket NYC
- Joe Hertler & the Rainbow Seekers at Elsewhere Zone One
- Noahfinnce at House of Independents
Saturday, 4/8
- Speed, Scowl, King Nine, Regulate, End it, Raw Brigade, Hangman, Buggin, Jivebomb at the Brooklyn Monarch
- Strawberry Girls at House of Independents
- Symba, 24kGoldn, Justina Valentine, Hitman Holla, JD McCrary, Traetwothree, Klondike Blonde, DW Flame, POP MONEY at the Hammerstein Ballroom
- Rickie Lee Jones at Birdland
- Titus Andronicus at the Hall at Elsewhere
- Shygirl at Webster Hall
- Boney James at Mayo Performing Arts Center
- Unwritten Law, Tyler Posey, Authority Zero at the Gramercy Theatre
- Wiki, Akai Solo, Papo2oo4 at (le) Poisson Rouge
- The Plot In You at Asbury Lanes
- Anvil at Saint Vitus Bar
- Ezra Collective at the Blue Note
- Green Knuckle Material
- Noahfinnce at the Bowery Ballroom
- Laura Stevenson, Kayleigh Goldsworthy at Brooklyn Made
- Marc Broussard, Nicotine Dolls at Sony Hall
- Anvil at Saint Vitus Bar
- Archie Shepp, Linda Sharrock, Claudia Rankine at the Brooklyn Academy of Music
- Elita at Elsewhere
- Overmono at Brooklyn Steel
- Coco & Clair Clair at The Fillmore Philly
- Two Witches, Jesucrisis at Mercury Lounge
Sunday, 4/9
- Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band at the UBS Arena, Elmont
- Shygirl at Webster Hall
- Nothing More, Crown the Empire, Thousand Below at Irving Plaza
- Emma Ruth Rundle, Patrick Shiroishi at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Ezra Collective at the Blue Note
- Florence Dore at the Loft at City Winery
- Worriers, Lizdelise at TV Eye
- Jake Wesley Rogers, Stacey Ryan at The Fillmore Philly
- Stéphane Wrembel at Barbès
Monday, 4/10
- Queensrÿche, Marty Friedman, Trauma at Irving Plaza
- The Joe Perry Project at Webster Hall
- Donovan Woods & Henry Jamison, Isabel Pless at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Sean Kershaw – SK3 at Cowgirl Seahorse
Tuesday, 4/11
- Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band at the UBS Arena
- Lucius, Danielle Ponder at White Eagle Hall
- Action Bronson at (le) Poisson Rouge
- redveil at The Fillmore Philly
- Ashe, Em Beihold at Terminal 5
- North Star Boys at Asbury Lanes
- Morbid Angel, Revocation, Vitriol, Crypta at the Gramercy Theatre
- Coco & Clair Clair, Grandma at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Caroline Rose, Hammydown at Union Transfer
- Wilder Woods at the Bowery Ballroom
- Car, the Garden at the Brooklyn Monarch
Wednesday, 4/12
- The Monkees Celebrated by Micky Dolenz at Bergen Performing Arts Center
- Andrew Bird, Madison Cunningham at Prudential Hall
- Ha*Ash at the Beacon Theatre
- Caroline Rose, Hammydown at Webster Hall
- One Time Weekend at The Wonder Bar
- Jersey Loud at House of Independents
- The Academic at the Bowery Ballroom
- Skald at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Self Esteem at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Jana Horn at Union Pool
- Mile Twelve at Rockwood Music Hall
Thursday, 4/13
- Snarky Puppy, MAGO at the Beacon Theatre
- Darren Hayes at the Town Hall
- Ashe, Em Beihold at Terminal 5
- Fake Names at House of Independents
- Johnny Mathis at Mayo Performing Arts Center
- Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Seafoam Walls at Webster Hall
- Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Yam Yam at the Brooklyn Bowl
- Tei Shi at the Bowery Ballroom
- Carcass, Municipal Waste, Sacred Reich, Creeping Death at Warsaw
- Eye Hate God, Goatwhore at the Brooklyn Monarch
- August Burns Red at The Fillmore Philly
- Aitch at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Hot Chelle Rae at Racket NYC
- Vanilla Fudge at the Iridium
- Worm at Saint Vitus Bar
- Laveda, S.C.A.B., UVTV at Mercury Lounge
- The Mallet Brothers Band at Cafe Wha?
Friday, 4/14
- Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band at the Prudential Center
- Depeche Mode at Madison Square Garden
- August Burns Red, the Devil Wears Prada, Bleed from Within at Palladium Times Square
- Spencer Sutherland at Irving Plaza
- Hed Pe at Dingbatz
- Los Tigres del Norte at Cure Insurance Arena
- Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Seafoam Walls at Webster Hall
- MIKE, Slauson Malone 1, Sideshow, Cruzin at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Pigeons Playing Ping Pong at the Brooklyn Bowl
- The Spinner, Manhattans, The Trammps at State Theatre NJ
- Ionnalee, iamamiwhoiam at the Hall at Elsewhere
- Have a Nice Life, Giles Corey, Midwife, Planning for Burial at the Bowery Ballroom
- Snarky Puppy, Nate Wood at Union Transfer
- Wild Child, Proxima Parada at Racket NYC
- Dying Fetus, Suicide Silence at Starland Ballroom
- Exumer, Overdose, Malleus at Saint Vitus Bar
- Brian Dunne, Al Olender at Mercury Lounge
- High Vis, Glitterer, Combust, Sugar Milk at the Meadows
- Hot Chelle Rae at The Wonder Bar
- The Academic at The Fillmore Philly
Saturday, 4/15
- Reba McEntire, Terri Clark, the Isaacs at Madison Square Garden
- Chicago at Hard Rock Live
- Ricardo Montaner at Radio City Music Hall
- Los Tigres del Norte at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden
- Johnny Mathis at Count Basie Center for the Arts
- Ripe at Terminal 5
- Pigeons Playing Ping Pong at the Brooklyn Bowl
- Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Seafoam Walls at Webster Hall
- Chase Rice at Starland Ballroom
- Duster, Widowspeak at Brooklyn Steel
- Black Belt Eagle Scout, Claire Glass, Adobo at Baby’s All Right
- Los Amigos Invisibles at the Hall at Elsewhere
- Booker T. Jones at City Winery NYC
- Have a Nice Life, Giles Corey, Midwife, Planning for Burial at the Bowery Ballroom
- Paraleven at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Codeine, Barbara Manning at Irving Plaza
- Young Me and the Moons at Racket NYC
- The Sadies at Union Pool
- Poison Ruïn, Puffer, Invertebrates, Blank Spell, Suffocating Madness at the Meadows
- Hodera at House of Independents
- James Maddock at the Cutting Room
- Mile Twelve at Rockwood Music Hall
- Timmy’s Organism at TV Eye
- TINK at Union Transfer
Sunday, 4/16
- Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo at State Theatre NJ
- Bono at the Beacon Theatre
- Lil Wayne at the Apollo Theater
- Jon Anderson at Prudential Hall
- Chicago at the St. George Theatre
- Aly & AJ at The Fillmore Philly
- The Wailers at Count Basie Center for the Arts
- Tink & Friends at Brooklyn Steel
- The Black Dahlia Murder, Terror, Frozen Soul, Fuming Mouth, Phobophilic at Irving Plaza
- joan at Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Stéphane Wrembel at Barbès
Monday, 4/17
- Bono at the Beacon Theatre
- Tiffany at Count Basie Center for the Arts
- U.S. Girls, Jane Inc. at the Hall at Elsewhere
- Cabinet, Ferd at Cafe Wha?
- Lil Wayne at The Fillmore Philly
Tuesday, 4/18
- Action Bronson at (le) Poisson Rouge
- The Joe Perry Project at Webster Hall
- Chicago at Mayo Performing Arts Center
- Brett Dennen at City Winery NYC
- Chloë at The Fillmore Philly
- Sarah Shook & the Disarmers at TV Eye
- Danielle Nicole at Cafe Wha?
- Our Planet Live In Concert at State Theatre NJ
- Spencer Sutherland at The Fillmore Philly
Wednesday, 4/19
- Chicago at Mayo Performing Arts Center
- Ethan Bortnick at Mercury Lounge
- Xiu Xiu at (le) Poisson Rouge
- FLO at Webster Hall
- Scary Pockets, David Ryan Harris at Irving Plaza
- Rico Nasty at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Cal Scruby at the Bowery Ballroom
- Brooks Nielsen at Racket NYC
- The Amish Outlaws at Cafe Wha?
- Samiam, Walter Schreifels, 95 Bulls at Brooklyn Made
- Debby Friday at Baby’s All Right
Thursday, 4/20
- The Silos, Mary Lee Kortes at Mercury Lounge
- Get the Led Out at Scottish Rite Auditorium
- Ana Gabriel at Barclays Center
- Nils Frahm at the Kings Theatre
- Lucinda Williams at City Winery NYC
- Little Feat at State Theatre NJ
- Chlöe at Terminal 5
- Andy Shauf, Marina Allen at Brooklyn Steel
- Fruit Bats at Webster Hall
- Sloan at the Bowery Ballroom
- Arturo Sandoval at Bergen Performing Arts Center
- The Summer Set at Irving Plaza
- Scary Pockets, David Ryan Harris at the Brooklyn Bowl
- The Easy Star All-Stars, Sister Carol w. the Cannibis Cup Band at Sony Hall
- July Talk, Mauvey at Mercury Lounge
- Adi Oasis at Brooklyn Made
- Scott McMicken and the Ever-Expanding at Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Model/Actriz at Racket NYC
- Ghostbath, Harakiri for the Sky, Unreqvited at the Meadows
- The Mountain Goats at Union Transfer
- Dakh Daughters, Balaklava Blues at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Mephiskapheles, Hub City Stompers, Butterbrain at the Bowery Electric
- Origami Angel at House of Independents
- Amtrac at Elsewhere
Friday, 4/21
- Fury of Five at House of Independents
- Unknown Mortal Orchestra at The Fillmore Philly
- Shana Cleveland at Mercury Lounge
- Bono at the Beacon Theatre
- Jon Anderson at Palladium Times Square
- Lucinda Williams at City Winery NYC
- The Smithereens w. Robin Wilson, Mark Farner’s American Band at the St. George Theatre
- The Spinners at Resorts Atlantic City
- Slaughter to Prevail at Starland Ballroom
- Michigander, Abby Holliday at the Bowery Ballroom
- Built to Spill at Brooklyn Made
- Skinny Puppy at Irving Plaza
- Ruston Kelly, Purr at Webster Hall
- Jon Seceda at Bergen Performing Arts Center
- Whitechapel, Archspire, Sign of the Swarm, Entheos at the Gramercy Theatre
- Aaron Lewis at Ovation Hall
- Field Guide, Cece Coakley at Elsewhere Zone One
- Black Flag at Saint Vitus Bar
- Get the Led Out at Scottish Rite Auditorium
- Tamino, People Museum at Racket NYC
- Takuya Kuroda at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Badfish, Joe Samba at Brooklyn Bowl
- Tye Tribbett at Sony Hall
- Alice Howe at Rockwood Music Hall
- Richard Lloyd at the Kingsland
- Tangiers Blues Band at the Iridium
Saturday, 4/22
- Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden
- Bono at the Beacon Theatre
- Lucinda Williams at City Winery NYC
- Aly & AJ, With Love From, Miya Folick at the Hammerstein Ballroom
- Skinny Puppy at Irving Plaza
- Built to Spill at Brooklyn Made
- Frankie Avalon at Golden Nugget Atlantic City
- Ricardo Montaner at Ovation Hall
- Tamino, People Museum at Racket NYC
- Onyx, R.A. the Rugged Man at the Brooklyn Monarch
- Two Another at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- The Hip Abduction at The Wonder Bar
- Kerala Dust, LANNDS at the Bowery Ballroom
- Origami Angel, Pinkshift, Sweet Pill at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Garcia Peoples, Chris Forsyth, Purling Hiss at Union Pool
- Get the Led Out at Scottish Rite Auditorium
- Spike Hellis, Void Vision, Shadow Age at TV Eye
Sunday, 4/23
- Placebo, Deap Vally at Brooklyn Steel
- Built to Spill at Brooklyn Made
- Houndmouth at The Stone Pony
- Carsie Blanton at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Fishbone at the Gramercy Theatre
- Samia at Asbury Lanes
- The Verve Pipe at City Winery NYC
- Blood Brothers at the Iridium
- The Van Pelt at Saint Vitus Bar
- Stéphane Wrembel at Barbès
Monday, 4/24
- Placebo, Deap Vally at Brooklyn Steel
- The Walkmen at Webster Hall
- Oneida, Upper Wilds, Editrix at TV Eye
Tuesday, 4/25
- Father John Misty at The Stone Pony
- M83 at Terminal 5
- Lizzy McAlpine, Olivia Barton at Brooklyn Steel
- The Walkmen at Webster Hall
- Joywave, Dizzy at Racket NYC
- Bankroll Hayden at Baby’s All Right
- Tetchy, Spirit Ritual, Casters, Edith Pop at Brooklyn Made
Wednesday, 4/26
- Bono at the Beacon Theatre
- Ruben Studdard, Clay Aiken at Count Basie Center for the Arts
- The Jayhawks at White Eagle Hall
- M83 at Terminal 5
- The Walkmen at Webster Hall
- Snow Tha Product at Irving Plaza
- Covet, Scarypoolparty, Alto Palo at Brooklyn Bowl
- Flatland Cavalry, Cole Chaney at the Gramercy Theatre
- Overcoats at the Bowery Ballroom
- Sofiane Pamart at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Kaia Kater, Allegra Krieger at Cafe Wha?
Thursday, 4/27
- Kevin Kaarl at Brooklyn Steel
- The Walkmen at Webster Hall
- Screaming Females at Union Transfer
- Lolo Zouaï at Irving Plaza
- Deb Never at the Bowery Ballroom
- Steve Gunn & David Moore (Bing & Ruth) at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Sullivan King at White Eagle Hall
- The Heavy Heavy, Shane Guerette at Brooklyn Made
- Lee Ritenour at the Iridium
- Scotty McCreery ất Carteret Performing Arts Center
Friday, 4/28
- Juan Luis Guerra at Madison Square Garden
- Bono at the Beacon Theatre
- John Fogerty at Radio City Music Hall
- Herman’s Hermits with Peter Noone, the Grass Roots at the St. George Theatre
- The Walkmen at Webster Hall
- 100 gecs, Machine Girl at the Great Hall at Avant Gardner
- Say Anything at Irving Plaza
- Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons at Prudential Hall
- Breaking Benjamin, Falling In Reverse, The Pretty Reckless, Beartooth, D at Prudential Center
- half alive, Tessa Violet at Brooklyn Steel
- F*cked Up at Brooklyn Made
- Valley, Aidan Bissett at Irving Plaza
- Kitchen Dwellers, Eggy, Sicard Hollow at Brooklyn Bowl
- Gorilla Biscuits at White Eagle Hall, Jersey City
- Yes, Jon Anderson at Scottish Rite Auditorium
- Felly at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Daily Bread at Racket NYC
- Gorilla Biscuits at White Eagle Hall
- Bailterspace at Mercury Lounge
- Lies at Baby’s All Right
- Walker Hayes at Hard Rock Live
- Screaming Females, Lip Critic, Iron Chic at the Hall at Elsewhere
- Prinze George at Elsewhere Zone One
- Home Free Vocal Band at Harrah’s
- Lee Ritenour at the Iridium
- Built to Spill at Union Transfer
Saturday, 4/29
- Bono at the Beacon Theatre
- Hot Tuna at the St. George Theatre
- Yes, Jon Anderson at Scottish Rite Auditorium
- Okean Elzy at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden
- Little River Band at Carteret Performing Arts Center
- 100 gecs, Machine Girl at the Great Hall at Avant Gardner
- Radwimps at Palladium Times Square
- Sunny Day Real Estate at The Stone Pony
- Theo Katzman, May Erlewine at Terminal 5
- Phoneboy at The Fillmore Philly
- Hiatus Kaiyote at Brooklyn Steel
- Say Anything at Irving Plaza
- Suga at Prudential Center
- City of the Sun, Portair at Racket NYC
- Alfa Mist at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Simrit at the Gramercy Theatre
- Moonspell, Eleine, Oceans of Slumber, Afterus, Vintersea at the Brooklyn Monarch
- Felly at House of Independents
- Fatoumata Diawara at Brooklyn Bowl
- Lizzie McAlpine at The Fillmore Philly
- Lee Ritenour at the Iridium
- Public Serpents at the Kingsland
- Oneida, Upper Wilds, Editrix at TV Eye
- Eggy at tThe Wonder Bar
- Thunderstorm Artis at Cafe Wha?
Sunday, 4/30
- Go!, Crazy Eddie, Downlow, Crippled Earn, Chumhuffer at the Bowery Electric
- Radwimps at Palladium Times Square
- Gipsy Kings at Prudential Hall
- Pinback, Dishelved Cuss at Webster Hall
- Say Anything at Irving Plaza
- Spiritbox, After the Burial, Intervals at Irving Plaza
- Pedro the Lion, Erik Walters at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Jennifer Nettles at City Winery NYC
- Hiatus Kaiyote at Brooklyn Steel
- Alfa Mist at Racket NYC
- Prof, Juice Lord, Bayo, Willie Wonka at Brooklyn Made
- Stéphane Wrembel at Barbès