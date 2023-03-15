EVENT LISTINGS: March-April 2023

Home
March

Wednesday, 3/1

  • Yelle, Sam Quealy at the Hall at Elsewhere
  • Morgan Wade, Kaitlin Butts at the Bowery Ballroom
  • John Lodge at Sony Hall
  • Moon Taxi, Forester at Brooklyn Bowl
  • Deb Talan at (le) Poisson Rouge
  • Pile at TV Eye
  • Hiromi & Michel Camilo at the Blue Note
  • Greg Humphreys Electric Trio at the 11th St. Bar

Thursday, 3/2

  • Big Thief at Radio City Music Hall
  • The Beths, Hans Pucket at Brooklyn Steel
  • Meet Me @ the Altar at the Gramercy Theatre
  • Crawlers, Kelsey Karter at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Ruthie Foster at Sony Hall
  • Bill Callahan at ​White Eagle Hall
  • Jesse Murph at Baby’s All Right
  • Thick, Control Top at Racket NYC
  • Pile at TV Eye
  • Hiromi & Michel Camilo at the Blue Note
  • Begonia at Mercury Lounge
  • Zan Fiskum, Girl Blue at Cafe Wha?
  • The Voluptuous Horror of Karen Black at the Bowery Electric
  • Sanford: the Band at the 11th St. Bar

Friday, 3/3

  • Jessie Murph at Mercury Lounge
  • Elvis Costello & the Imposters at the Capitol Theatre
  • America at State Theatre New Jersey
  • Weyes Blood, Molly Lewis at Brooklyn Steel
  • Smokey Robinson at Borgata Events Center
  • The Dandy Warhols, Uni and the Urchins at the Hall at Elsewhere
  • A.J. Croce at South Orange Performing Arts Center
  • Donny Benet at Irving Plaza
  • Eluveitie, Omnium Gatherum, Seven Spires at the Gramercy Theatre
  • Eric Bellinger at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • L. Shankar at Sony Hall
  • Angel at the Cutting Room
  • Hiromi & Michel Camilo at the Blue Note
  • Constant Smiles, June McDoom, Katie Von Schleicher at Union Pool
  • D4VD at Baby’s All Right
  • The Aberdeen, Bend at Mercury Lounge
  • Adam Masterson at the Bitter End
  • Matt Wiffen at City Vineyard

Saturday, 3/4

  • SZA, Omar Apollo at Madison Square Garden
  • A Boogie wit da Hoodie at Barclays Center
  • Carla Morrison at the Kings Theatre
  • J.I.D., Smino, Jordan Ward at Terminal 5
  • Weyes Blood, Molly Lewis at Brooklyn Steel
  • America at Bergen Performing Arts Center
  • Margo Price, Tre Burt at Webster Hall
  • Fleshgod Apocalypse, Obscura, Wolfheart, Thulcandra at the Gramercy Theatre
  • The Fall of Troy at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Witt Lowry at the Bowery Ballroom
  • K. Michelle at Sony Hall
  • Popa Chubby at the Iridium
  • Hiromi & Michel Camilo at the Blue Note

Sunday, 3/5

  • SZA, Omar Apollo at Madison Square Garden
  • Nessa Barrett, Isabel LaRosa at Terminal 5
  • Jerry Harrison, Adrian Belew at Starland Ballroom
  • Fit for a King at Irving Plaza
  • Os Mutantes, Breanna Barbara at (le) Poisson Rouge
  • Naturally 7 at South Orange Performing Arts Center
  • Keller Williams & Steve Poltz at City Winery NYC
  • Combo Chimbita at the Hall at Elsewhere
  • Hiromi & Michel Camilo at the Blue Note

Monday, 3/6

  • Vanessa Carlton at City Winery NYC

Tuesday, 3/7

  • Colony House, little image at Irving Plaza
  • JP Cooper at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Vanessa Carlton at City Winery NYC
  • Ravi Coltrane at the Blue Note
  • Taali at (le) Poisson Rouge
  • Curtis Waters at Baby’s All Right
  • Bastards of Fine Arts at the 11th St. Bar

Wednesday, 3/8

  • Valerie Simpson, Ally Brooke, Darci Lynne at the Town Hall
  • Paolo Nutini at Brooklyn Steel
  • Bayside, I Am the Avalanche, Koyo at (le) Poisson Rouge
  • Yeat at the Knockdown Center
  • Kings of Thrash, Hatriot at the Gramercy Theatre
  • Fit for an Autopsy, the Acacia Strain, Full of Hell, Primitive Man at the Brooklyn Monarch
  • Nessa Barrett, Isabel LaRosa at Irving Plaza
  • Harune Muri at Market Hotel
  • Joshua Ray Walker & Vandoliers at Brooklyn Made
  • Arcy Drive at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Yeat at the Knockdown Center

Thursday, 3/9

  • James Taylor, John Mayer, Sheryl Crow, Gary Clark Jr., Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Mavis Staples, St. Vincent, Jim James, Rufus Wainwright, Stephen Marley, Allison Russell, the War and Treaty, Bernie Williams at the Beacon Theatre
  • Dinner Party w. Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, Kamasi Washington, 9th Wonder at Terminal 5
  • Bayside, I Am the Avalanche, Koyo at (le) Poisson Rouge
  • Nessa Barrett, Isabel LaRosa at Irving Plaza
  • Young Gun Silver Fox at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew, Cool Cool Cool at Sony Hall
  • Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen at Cafe Wha?
  • The Brian Mitchell Band at the Bitter End
  • Girli, Madge at Baby’s All Right

Friday, 3/10

  • Marshall Tucker Band at Scottish Rite Auditorium
  • CIX at Terminal 5
  • Emotional Oranges at Brooklyn Steel
  • Unwound at Irving Plaza
  • Real Friends, Knuckle Puck at The Stone Pony
  • Dar Williams at Levoy Theatre
  • Rotting Christ, Carach Angren, Uada, Gaerea at the Gramercy Theatre
  • Paolo Nutini at Union Transfer
  • Red Baraat at the Brooklyn Bowl
  • Orions Belte, Alex Siegel at Brooklyn Made
  • Chadwick Stokes & the Pintos at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Marco Benevento at White Eagle Hall
  • Wesley Stace’s Cabinet of Wonders at City Winery NYC
  • Daddy Long Legs at the Sultan Room

Saturday, 3/11

  • Melendi at Radio City Music Hall
  • Bayside, I Am The Avalanche, Koyo at Union Transfer
  • Ebi at the Beacon Theatre
  • Betty Who at the Hammerstein Ballroom
  • Seaforth at The Wonder Bar
  • Larkin Poe, Tall Heights at Webster Hall
  • Pepper, Joe Samba at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Winston Surfshirt at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Unwound at Irving Plaza
  • Fear Of Falling, North Ave, Higher Ground, King of Pain at Crossroads
  • Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs, White Hills at Saint Vitus Bar
  • Patti LaBelle at Caesars Atlantic City
  • Cowgirl Clue at Racket NYC
  • Brandon Taz Niederauer at the Iridium
  • Frankie Rose, Donzii at Union Pool 
  • Southside Johnny and The Asbury Jukes at Bergen Performing Arts Center
  • Deborah De Luca at Brooklyn Steel
  • Thumpasaurus at the Sultan Room
  • Jerry Cantrell at Wellmont Theater

Sunday, 3/12

  • Patti Labelle at the Kings Theatre
  • Stephen Marley, Mike Love at Webster Hall
  • Bayside, I Am The Avalanche, KOYO at White Eagle Hall
  • A Place to Bury Strangers, Sorry Mom, Demob Happy at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Unwound at Irving Plaza
  • Maya Hawke, Raaaatscraps at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Magnolia Park, Arrows in Action, poptropicaslutz! at the Gramercy Theatre
  • Boombox (Ukraine) at Racket NYC
  • Nebula, the Atomic Bitchwax at Saint Vitus Bar
  • Every Avenue, Makeout, Unwell at ​(le) Poisson Rouge
  • Gilbert O’Sullivan at City Winery NYC
  • Buffalo Rose at Cafe Wha?

Monday, 3/13

  • quinnie at Mercury Lounge
  • Alt-J at the Kings Theatre
  • Yeat at Terminal 5
  • Boombox at Racket NYC
  • Maya Hawke, Raffaella at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Tuesday, 3/14

  • Wizkid at Barclays Center
  • Alt-J at the Kings Theatre
  • Gracie Abrams at Irving Plaza
  • Stephen Marley at Bergen Performing Arts Center
  • Betty Who at Union Transfer
  • Magnolia Park, Arrows in Action, poptropicaslutz! at the Gramercy Theatre

Wednesday, 3/15

  • John Mayer at Madison Square Garden
  • Phil Lesh & Friends at the Capitol Theatr
  • keshi, Weston Estate, James Ivy at Radio City Music Hall
  • Gracie Abrams at Brooklyn Steel
  • Jelani Remy at South Orange Performing Arts Center
  • Mod Sun, Stand Atlantic, Tom the Mail Man at Irving Plaza
  • Ingrid Andress at the Gramercy Theatre
  • Freddie Dredd at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Epik High at Starland Ballroom
  • Marcus Machado at Cafe Wha?
  • Blue October at Bergen Performing Arts Center

Thursday, 3/16

  • The Killers at Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena
  • Kodo at Prudential Hall
  • Lostboycrow at Mercury Lounge
  • keshi, Weston Estate, James Ivy at Radio City Music Hall
  • Steve Aoki, Timmy Trumpet, Kaaze, Juuku at Terminal 5
  • Epik High at the Hammerstein Ballroom
  • Steel Panther, Crobot, Tragedy at Irving Plaza
  • Aoife O’Donovan, Hawktail at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Chad Lawson Trio at The Vogel
  • Riverside, the Cyberiam Duo at Sony Hall
  • thuy, P-Lo at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Quasi, Bat Fangs at TV Eye
  • The Hugh Pool Band w. the KR2 at the 11th St. Bar

Friday, 3/17

  • Journey, Toto at Boardwalk Hall Arena
  • SonReal at Mercury Lounge
  • Muse, Evanescence, One OK Rock at Madison Square Garden
  • Phil Lesh & Friends at the Capitol Theatre
  • Steve Aoki, Timmy Trumpet, Kaaze, Juuku at Terminal 5
  • Kelela at Webster Hall
  • Yo la Tengo at Union Transfer
  • Inhaler, Sun Room at the Hammerstein Ballroom
  • Railroad Earth at White Eagle Hall
  • White Reaper, Mamalarky at Irving Plaza
  • Magnolia Park at House of Independents
  • Gemini, Fallens at (le) Poisson Rouge
  • Thuy, P-Lo at Racket NYC
  • New Found Glory at Count Basie Center for the Arts
  • Mike O’Malley & Friends at Cafe Wha?
  • Hernán Cattáneo, Nick Warren at Brooklyn Steel

Saturday, 3/18

  • Regina Spector at Wellmont Theater
  • Phil Lesh & Friends at the Capitol Theatre
  • Dawes at the Beacon Theatre
  • Shenseea at the Kings Theatre
  • New Found Glory at the Town Hall
  • Yo La Tengo at Brooklyn Steel
  • Steel Panther at Starland Ballroom
  • Bryce Vine, bLAck pARty at Terminal 5
  • Space Bason at Brooklyn Made
  • Key Glock, Big Scarr at the Knockdown Center
  • Kenia Os at Irving Plaza
  • The Mary Wallopers at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Elle Varner at City Winery NYC
  • Anna of the North, Maris at Racket NYC

Sunday, 3/19

  • Phil Lesh & Friends at the Capitol Theatre
  • Sik-K at Webster Hall
  • Static-X, Fear Factory, Mushroomhead, Dope at Irving Plaza
  • 9m88 at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Tiffany Day at the Gramercy Theatre
  • Vicious Rumors at the Brooklyn Monarch

Monday, 3/20

  • Maddie Zahm, corook at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Nemophilia at the Gramercy Theatre
  • The James Brandon Lewis Trio, the Messthetics at (le) Poisson Rouge

Tuesday, 3/21

  • Ari Lennox at Terminal 5
  • Hawthorne Heights, Armor for Sleep at Irving Plaza
  • Will Hoge, the Wild Feathers at the Gramercy Theatre
  • Raye at Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Cold, Divide the Fall, Awake for Days, Sygnal to Noise at Mercury Lounge
  • tiLLie at Elsewhere
  • The Hipp Pipps, Density, Nino Mendoza & the Blue Jean Junkies, SickWalt at Arlene’s Grocery

Wednesday, 3/22

  • Big Bad Voodoo Daddy at Wellmont Theater
  • Ber at Mercury Lounge
  • Ari Lennox at Terminal 5
  • Mykki Blanco at the Hall at Elsewhere
  • Somebody’s Child at Mercury Lounge
  • James Maddock at City Vineyard

Thursday, 3/23

  • Patti LuPone at Bergen Performing Arts Center
  • Microwave, Oso Oso, Delta Sleep, Mothe at Racket NYC
  • Jill Scott at the Kings Theatre
  • Chaka Khan at Mayo Performing Arts Center
  • Ezra Furman at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • The Rural Alberta Advantage, Georgis Harmer at the Bowery Ballroom
  • All Them Witches at Saint Vitus Bar
  • Toledo at Elsewhere
  • Ott, Balkan Bump at (le) Poisson Rouge
  • Tedeschi Trucks Band at Prudential Hall
  • Why Bonnie, Foyer Red at TV Eye
  • Bob Schneider (solo) at City Winery NYC
  • The Weeks at Mercury Lounge
  • Burlap to Cashmere at the Bitter End

Friday, 3/24

  • The Wldlfe at Mercury Lounge
  • Rauw Alejandro, Jabbawockeez at Barclays Center
  • Jill Scott at the Kings Theatre
  • Sweet Honey in the Rock at the Town Hall
  • Elderbrook at the Great Hall at Avant Gardner
  • Joshua Bassett, Lindsey Lomis at the Hammerstein Ballroom
  • Microwave, Oso Oso, Delta Sleep, Mothe at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • The Soul Rebels at the Brooklyn Bowl
  • Death to All, Nukem, Suffocation at Webster Hall
  • Show Me the Body, Jesus Piece, Scowl, Zulu, TRiPPJONES at Brooklyn Steel
  • King Tuff, Tchotchke at the Hall at Elsewhere
  • All Them Witches at Saint Vitus Bar
  • Cheekface, Sad Park at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Soulside, J. Robbins at (le) Poisson Rouge
  • Satsang, Graham Good & the Painters at Brooklyn Made
  • The Lagoons at Racket NYCDragonette at Baby’s All Right
  • Oz Noy’s Ozone Squeeze at Iridium
  • Peter Collins at City Winery
  • Hello Mary, Computerwife at Elsewhere Zone One
  • Soraia, Palmyra Delran & the Doppel Gang, One Way Out DC at Berlin

Saturday, 3/25

  • Chaka Khan at Tropicana Showroom
  • Rubblebucket, Lunar Vacation at Brooklyn Steel
  • Jesse Malin, Lucinda Williams, Butch Walker, Tommy Stinson, Fantastic Cat at Webster Hall
  • Patti LuPone at State Theatre New Jersey
  • Our Last Night, Fame on Fire, Rain City Drive at Irving Plaza
  • All Them Witches at Saint Vitus Bar
  • Microwave, Oso Oso, Delta Sleep, Mothé at Union Transfer
  • Chiiild at the Bowery Ballroom
  • The Soul Rebels at the Brooklyn Bowl
  • Amadou & Mariam at (le) Poisson Rouge
  • Papadosio, the 5AM Trio at Sony Hall
  • Magic Giant at Racket NYC
  • Shwayze, Of Good Nature, the Wide Eyed Kids at Mercury Lounge
  • Why Bonnie, Foyer Red at TV Eye
  • Dream, Ivory, FanClubWallet at Baby’s All Right
  • Emo Nite at Webster Hall

Sunday, 3/26

  • Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden
  • Stanley Clarke at The Vogel
  • Ov7 at the Palladium Times Square
  • James McMurtry at City Winery
  • Alice Boman at Union Pool
  • Randy Jackson at Iridium
  • Pop Evil at White Eagle Hall
  • The C.I.A. at TV Eye

Monday, 3/27

  • Circa Waves, Ramona Flowers at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Jill Scott at Prudential Hall
  • Bodysnatcher, Angelmaker, Paleface, Distant at the Brooklyn Monarch
  • Elise Trouw at (le) Poisson Rouge

Tuesday, 3/28

  • Ezra Furman at Racket
  • Cafuné, Bathe at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Kenny Wayne Shepherd at Count Basie Center for the Arts
  • Charlotte Adigery, Bolis Pupul at the Hall at Elsewhere
  • The Murder Capital at Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Jeff Goldblum w. the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra at the Town Hall

Wednesday, 3/29

  • Michael Feinstein at Zankel Hall
  • Vader, Krisiun, Decrepit Birth at (le) Poisson Rouge
  • Sunset Rubdown at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Sophie B. Hawkins at City Winery NYC
  • Cuco at Union Transfer
  • ELIO at Brooklyn Made
  • Jermaine Holmes, Niambi Ra & Blackstarz at Cafe Wha?

Thursday, 3/30

  • Brian McKnight at Bergen Performing Arts Center
  • The Residents at (le) Poisson Rouge
  • Kenny Wayne Shepherd at Mayo Performing Arts Center
  • The Church at the Gramercy Theatre
  • Young Nudy at the Knockdown Center
  • Cuco at Webster Hall
  • Sunset Rubdown at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Andi at The Wonder Bar
  • EXTC at the Iridium
  • Circa Waves at The Fillmore Philly
  • Flycatcher, Carpool at Brooklyn Made
  • Pedrito Martinez at drom

Friday, 3/31

  • Leslie Odom Jr. at Mayo Performing Arts Center
  • Bass Drum of Death, Dead Tooth at Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Air Supply at Count Basie Center for the Arts
  • The English Beat at Palladium Times Square
  • Sunset Rubdown at Union Transfer
  • Jawny at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Avey Tare at the Market Hotel
  • The Criticals at Brooklyn Made
  • Mark Erelli, Jobi Riccio at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
  • Caye at Mercury Lounge
  • Frankie Rose at Union Pool
  • Tennis at The Fillmore Philly
  • Steven Adler at Bergen Performing Arts Center
  • Razor Braids at TV Eye
  • Ana Gabriel at Prudential Center
  • Sidepiece at Brooklyn Steel
  • Kenny Wayne Shepherd at Borgata Music Box

April

Saturday, 4/1

  • Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band at Madison Square Garden
  • Polyphia at Starland Ballroom
  • Nathaniel Rateliff with the Colorado Symphony Orchestra at David Geffen Hall
  • Tennis, Kate Bollinger at the Beacon Theatre
  • Masego, Ogi at Terminal 5
  • The Movement at The Stone Pony
  • Kim Loazia & JD Pantoja at Palladium Times Square
  • Ryan Adams at Count Basie Center for the Arts
  • Melody’s Echo Chamber at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Bone Thugs N Harmony at Bergen Performing Arts Center
  • Robyn Hitchcock, Kelley Stoltz at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Natu Camara at Drom
  • Church of the Cosmic Skull, Valley of the Sun at (le) Poisson Rouge
  • Slacker University at The Fillmore Philly
  • KanKan, Trapmade Jason, Goonie at Racket NYC
  • DANAVA, Ecstatic Vision, Century, Tower at Brooklyn Made
  • Alex Lustig at Elsewhere Zone One
  • High Vis, Age of Apocalypse, Restraining Order at Saint Vitus Bar
  • Godcaster, Dirt Buyer, Venus Twins at Union Pool
  • Kiwi Jr. at Berlin
  • Rick Wakeman at the Wellmont Theater
  • Sirsy at the Bitter End
  • Blue Wave Theory, Tsunami of Sound, Underwater Bosses at Otto’s Shrunken Head

Sunday, 4/2

  • Trapper Shoepp at Mercury Lounge
  • Joywave at The Stone Pony
  • The Luca Benedetti Trio at Barbès
  • Masego at Terminal 5
  • Nick Lutsko & the $100k Band at the Gramercy Theatre
  • Melody’s Echo Chamber, Will Paquin at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Al Stewart & the Empty Pockets at City Winery NYC
  • The Hardkiss at Racket NYC
  • Gian Perez, the Cynz, the Anderson Council at the Bowery Electric

Monday, 4/3

  • Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band at Barclays Center
  • Rick Wakeman at Count Basie Center for the Arts
  • The Church at Asbury Lanes
  • Rini at Union Transfer
  • The Tallest Man on Earth, Andrea Von Kampen at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Nick Lutsko & the $100k Band at The Fillmore Philly
  • Chip Taylor at the Loft at City Winery

Tuesday, 4/4

  • Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs at Mercury Lounge
  • Action Bronson at (le) Poisson Rouge
  • Masego at The Fillmore Philly
  • The Tallest Man on Earth, Andrea Von Kampen at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Ella Mai at Terminal 5
  • Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness at Rockwood Music Hall
  • Marcia Ball & Tinsley Ellis at City Winery NYC
  • Deerhoof, Sound of Ceres, Scarlet at the Hall at Elsewhere
  • Brian Culbertson at Count Basie Center for the Arts
  • Jeff McErlain w. Robben Ford at the Bitter End
  • Tamar Korn and Friends at Barbès

Wednesday, 4/5

  • Morgan James at Count Basie Center for the Arts
  • Duster, Widowspeak at Union Transfer
  • Enslaved, Insomnium, Black Anvil at Irving Plaza
  • Matt Corby at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Bayaz, Pale Moon Gang, Kabuki Love, Female Genius at Arlene’s Grocery
  • Verite at The Fillmore Philly

Thursday, 4/6

  • Guster at White Eagle Hall
  • Lewis Capaldi at Radio City Music Hall
  • Rickie Lee Jones at Birdland
  • Matt Corby at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Maggie Lindemann at Irving Plaza
  • Twiddle at Webster Hall
  • Unwritten Law at House of Independents
  • Vancouver Sleep Clinic, Ghostly Kisses at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Rick Wakeman at City Winery NYC 
  • Felix Cavaliere’s Rascals at Bergen Performing Arts Center
  • Spyro Gyra at Count Basie Center for the Arts
  • Vulvodynia, To the Grave, Viscera, Osiah, Bound in Fear at the Gramercy Theatre
  • The Matt Ray Trio w. Mykal Kilgore and Aminah Imani at Lincoln Center
  • Ron Gallo at Baby’s All Right
  • Aaron Lewis at Count Basie Center for the Arts
  • Riki Rachtman at Starland Ballroom
  • Xylouris White, Myriam Gendron at (le) Poisson Rouge
  • Algiers, Party Dozen at Racket NYC
  • Free Throw at Crossroads
  • North Star Boys at The Fillmore Philly
  • Mighty Mystic at Cafe Wha?

Friday, 4/7

  • The Eagles at Prudential Center
  • The Monks Celebrated by Micky Dolenz at Ovation Hall
  • Rickie Lee Jones at Birdland
  • Guster at The Fillmore Philly
  • Ella Mai at Brooklyn Steel
  • Jake Wesley Rogers, Stacey Ryan at Irving Plaza
  • Boney James at Bergen Performing Arts Center
  • Seaford Mods at Webster Hall
  • Nothing Nowhere, Oxymorrons, Omerta at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Ezra Collective at the Blue Note
  • Doom Flamingo, Big Something at the Brooklyn Bowl
  • The Home Team, Broadside, Honey Revenge at the Gramercy Theatre
  • Titus Andronicus at Asbury Lanes
  • VÉRITÉ, Oston at the Hall at Elsewhere
  • Wesley Stace’s Cabinet of Wonders at City Winery NYC
  • Riki Rachtman at the Iridium
  • Anvil at Crossroads
  • The Bobby Lees at Mercury Lounge
  • Strawberry Girls at the Meadows
  • North Star Boys at Racket NYC
  • Joe Hertler & the Rainbow Seekers at Elsewhere Zone One
  • Noahfinnce at House of Independents

Saturday, 4/8

  • Speed, Scowl, King Nine, Regulate, End it, Raw Brigade, Hangman, Buggin, Jivebomb at the Brooklyn Monarch
  • Strawberry Girls at House of Independents
  • Symba, 24kGoldn, Justina Valentine, Hitman Holla, JD McCrary, Traetwothree, Klondike Blonde, DW Flame, POP MONEY at the Hammerstein Ballroom
  • Rickie Lee Jones at Birdland
  • Titus Andronicus at the Hall at Elsewhere
  • Shygirl at Webster Hall
  • Boney James at Mayo Performing Arts Center
  • Unwritten Law, Tyler Posey, Authority Zero at the Gramercy Theatre
  • Wiki, Akai Solo, Papo2oo4 at (le) Poisson Rouge
  • The Plot In You at Asbury Lanes
  • Anvil at Saint Vitus Bar
  • Ezra Collective at the Blue Note
  • Green Knuckle Material
  • Noahfinnce at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Laura Stevenson, Kayleigh Goldsworthy at Brooklyn Made
  • Marc Broussard, Nicotine Dolls at Sony Hall
  • Anvil at Saint Vitus Bar
  • Archie Shepp, Linda Sharrock, Claudia Rankine at the Brooklyn Academy of Music
  • Elita at Elsewhere
  • Overmono at Brooklyn Steel
  • Coco & Clair Clair at The Fillmore Philly
  • Two Witches, Jesucrisis at Mercury Lounge

Sunday, 4/9

  • Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band at the ​UBS Arena, Elmont
  • Shygirl at Webster Hall
  • Nothing More, Crown the Empire, Thousand Below at Irving Plaza
  • Emma Ruth Rundle, Patrick Shiroishi at (le) Poisson Rouge
  • Ezra Collective at the Blue Note
  • Florence Dore at the Loft at City Winery
  • Worriers, Lizdelise at TV Eye
  • Jake Wesley Rogers, Stacey Ryan at The Fillmore Philly
  • Stéphane Wrembel at Barbès

Monday, 4/10

  • Queensrÿche, Marty Friedman, Trauma at Irving Plaza
  • The Joe Perry Project at Webster Hall
  • Donovan Woods & Henry Jamison, Isabel Pless at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Sean Kershaw – SK3 at Cowgirl Seahorse

Tuesday, 4/11

  • Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band at the ​UBS Arena
  • Lucius, Danielle Ponder at White Eagle Hall
  • Action Bronson at (le) Poisson Rouge
  • redveil at The Fillmore Philly
  • Ashe, Em Beihold at Terminal 5
  • North Star Boys at Asbury Lanes
  • Morbid Angel, Revocation, Vitriol, Crypta at the Gramercy Theatre
  • Coco & Clair Clair, Grandma at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Caroline Rose, Hammydown at Union Transfer
  • Wilder Woods at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Car, the Garden at the Brooklyn Monarch

Wednesday, 4/12

  • The Monkees Celebrated by Micky Dolenz at Bergen Performing Arts Center
  • Andrew Bird, Madison Cunningham at Prudential Hall
  • Ha*Ash at the Beacon Theatre
  • Caroline Rose, Hammydown at Webster Hall
  • One Time Weekend at The Wonder Bar
  • Jersey Loud at House of Independents
  • The Academic at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Skald at (le) Poisson Rouge
  • Self Esteem at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Jana Horn at Union Pool
  • Mile Twelve at Rockwood Music Hall

Thursday, 4/13

  • Snarky Puppy, MAGO at the Beacon Theatre
  • Darren Hayes at the Town Hall
  • Ashe, Em Beihold at Terminal 5
  • Fake Names at House of Independents
  • Johnny Mathis at Mayo Performing Arts Center
  • Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Seafoam Walls at Webster Hall
  • Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Yam Yam at the Brooklyn Bowl
  • Tei Shi at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Carcass, Municipal Waste, Sacred Reich, Creeping Death at Warsaw
  • Eye Hate God, Goatwhore at the Brooklyn Monarch
  • August Burns Red at The Fillmore Philly
  • Aitch at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Hot Chelle Rae at Racket NYC
  • Vanilla Fudge at the Iridium
  • Worm at Saint Vitus Bar
  • Laveda, S.C.A.B., UVTV at Mercury Lounge
  • The Mallet Brothers Band at Cafe Wha?

Friday, 4/14

  • Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band at the Prudential Center
  • Depeche Mode at Madison Square Garden
  • August Burns Red, the Devil Wears Prada, Bleed from Within at Palladium Times Square
  • Spencer Sutherland at Irving Plaza
  • Hed Pe at Dingbatz
  • Los Tigres del Norte at Cure Insurance Arena
  • Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Seafoam Walls at Webster Hall
  • MIKE, Slauson Malone 1, Sideshow, Cruzin at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Pigeons Playing Ping Pong at the Brooklyn Bowl
  • The Spinner, Manhattans, The Trammps at State Theatre NJ
  • Ionnalee, iamamiwhoiam at the Hall at Elsewhere
  • Have a Nice Life, Giles Corey, Midwife, Planning for Burial at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Snarky Puppy, Nate Wood at Union Transfer
  • Wild Child, Proxima Parada at Racket NYC
  • Dying Fetus, Suicide Silence at Starland Ballroom
  • Exumer, Overdose, Malleus at Saint Vitus Bar
  • Brian Dunne, Al Olender at Mercury Lounge
  • High Vis, Glitterer, Combust, Sugar Milk at the Meadows
  • Hot Chelle Rae at The Wonder Bar
  • The Academic at The Fillmore Philly

Saturday, 4/15

  • Reba McEntire, Terri Clark, the Isaacs at Madison Square Garden
  • Chicago at Hard Rock Live
  • Ricardo Montaner at Radio City Music Hall
  • Los Tigres del Norte at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden
  • Johnny Mathis at Count Basie Center for the Arts
  • Ripe at Terminal 5
  • Pigeons Playing Ping Pong at the Brooklyn Bowl
  • Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Seafoam Walls at Webster Hall
  • Chase Rice at Starland Ballroom
  • Duster, Widowspeak at Brooklyn Steel
  • Black Belt Eagle Scout, Claire Glass, Adobo at Baby’s All Right
  • Los Amigos Invisibles at ​the Hall at Elsewhere
  • Booker T. Jones at City Winery NYC
  • Have a Nice Life, Giles Corey, Midwife, Planning for Burial at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Paraleven at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Codeine, Barbara Manning at Irving Plaza
  • Young Me and the Moons at Racket NYC
  • The Sadies at Union Pool
  • Poison Ruïn, Puffer, Invertebrates, Blank Spell, Suffocating Madness at the Meadows
  • Hodera at House of Independents
  • James Maddock at the Cutting Room
  • Mile Twelve at Rockwood Music Hall
  • Timmy’s Organism at TV Eye
  • TINK at Union Transfer

Sunday, 4/16

  • Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo at State Theatre NJ
  • Bono at the Beacon Theatre
  • Lil Wayne at the Apollo Theater
  • Jon Anderson at Prudential Hall
  • Chicago at the St. George Theatre
  • Aly & AJ at The Fillmore Philly
  • The Wailers at Count Basie Center for the Arts
  • Tink & Friends at Brooklyn Steel
  • The Black Dahlia Murder, Terror, Frozen Soul, Fuming Mouth, Phobophilic at Irving Plaza
  • joan at Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Stéphane Wrembel at Barbès

Monday, 4/17

  • Bono at the Beacon Theatre
  • Tiffany at Count Basie Center for the Arts
  • U.S. Girls, Jane Inc. at ​the Hall at Elsewhere
  • Cabinet, Ferd at Cafe Wha?
  • Lil Wayne at The Fillmore Philly

Tuesday, 4/18

  • Action Bronson at (le) Poisson Rouge
  • The Joe Perry Project at Webster Hall
  • Chicago at Mayo Performing Arts Center
  • Brett Dennen at City Winery NYC
  • Chloë at The Fillmore Philly
  • Sarah Shook & the Disarmers at TV Eye
  • Danielle Nicole at Cafe Wha?
  • Our Planet Live In Concert at State Theatre NJ
  • Spencer Sutherland at The Fillmore Philly

Wednesday, 4/19

  • Chicago at Mayo Performing Arts Center
  • Ethan Bortnick at Mercury Lounge
  • Xiu Xiu at (le) Poisson Rouge
  • FLO at Webster Hall
  • Scary Pockets, David Ryan Harris at Irving Plaza
  • Rico Nasty at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Cal Scruby at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Brooks Nielsen at Racket NYC
  • The Amish Outlaws at Cafe Wha?
  • Samiam, Walter Schreifels, 95 Bulls at Brooklyn Made
  • Debby Friday at Baby’s All Right

Thursday, 4/20

  • The Silos, Mary Lee Kortes at Mercury Lounge
  • Get the Led Out at Scottish Rite Auditorium
  • Ana Gabriel at Barclays Center
  • Nils Frahm at the Kings Theatre
  • Lucinda Williams at City Winery NYC
  • Little Feat at State Theatre NJ
  • Chlöe at Terminal 5
  • Andy Shauf, Marina Allen at Brooklyn Steel
  • Fruit Bats at Webster Hall
  • Sloan at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Arturo Sandoval at Bergen Performing Arts Center
  • The Summer Set at Irving Plaza
  • Scary Pockets, David Ryan Harris at the Brooklyn Bowl
  • The Easy Star All-Stars, Sister Carol w. the Cannibis Cup Band at Sony Hall
  • July Talk, Mauvey at Mercury Lounge
  • Adi Oasis at Brooklyn Made
  • Scott McMicken and the Ever-Expanding at Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Model/Actriz at Racket NYC
  • Ghostbath, Harakiri for the Sky, Unreqvited at the Meadows
  • The Mountain Goats at Union Transfer
  • Dakh Daughters, Balaklava Blues at (le) Poisson Rouge
  • Mephiskapheles, Hub City Stompers, Butterbrain at the Bowery Electric
  • Origami Angel at House of Independents
  • Amtrac at Elsewhere

Friday, 4/21

  • Fury of Five at House of Independents
  • Unknown Mortal Orchestra at The Fillmore Philly
  • Shana Cleveland at Mercury Lounge
  • Bono at the Beacon Theatre
  • Jon Anderson at Palladium Times Square
  • Lucinda Williams at City Winery NYC
  • The Smithereens w. Robin Wilson, Mark Farner’s American Band at the St. George Theatre
  • The Spinners at Resorts Atlantic City
  • Slaughter to Prevail at Starland Ballroom
  • Michigander, Abby Holliday at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Built to Spill at Brooklyn Made
  • Skinny Puppy at Irving Plaza
  • Ruston Kelly, Purr at Webster Hall
  • Jon Seceda at Bergen Performing Arts Center
  • Whitechapel, Archspire, Sign of the Swarm, Entheos at the Gramercy Theatre
  • Aaron Lewis at Ovation Hall
  • Field Guide, Cece Coakley at Elsewhere Zone One
  • Black Flag at Saint Vitus Bar
  • Get the Led Out at Scottish Rite Auditorium
  • Tamino, People Museum at Racket NYC
  • Takuya Kuroda at (le) Poisson Rouge
  • Badfish, Joe Samba at Brooklyn Bowl
  • Tye Tribbett at Sony Hall
  • Alice Howe at Rockwood Music Hall
  • Richard Lloyd at the Kingsland
  • Tangiers Blues Band at the Iridium

Saturday, 4/22

  • Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden
  • Bono at the Beacon Theatre
  • Lucinda Williams at City Winery NYC
  • Aly & AJ, With Love From, Miya Folick at the Hammerstein Ballroom
  • Skinny Puppy at Irving Plaza
  • Built to Spill at Brooklyn Made
  • Frankie Avalon at Golden Nugget Atlantic City
  • Ricardo Montaner at Ovation Hall
  • Tamino, People Museum at Racket NYC
  • Onyx, R.A. the Rugged Man at the Brooklyn Monarch
  • Two Another at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • The Hip Abduction at The Wonder Bar
  • Kerala Dust, LANNDS at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Origami Angel, Pinkshift, Sweet Pill at (le) Poisson Rouge
  • Garcia Peoples, Chris Forsyth, Purling Hiss at Union Pool
  • Get the Led Out at Scottish Rite Auditorium
  • Spike Hellis, Void Vision, Shadow Age at TV Eye

Sunday, 4/23

  • Placebo, Deap Vally at Brooklyn Steel
  • Built to Spill at Brooklyn Made
  • Houndmouth at The Stone Pony
  • Carsie Blanton at (le) Poisson Rouge
  • Fishbone at the Gramercy Theatre
  • Samia at Asbury Lanes
  • The Verve Pipe at City Winery NYC
  • Blood Brothers at the Iridium
  • The Van Pelt at Saint Vitus Bar
  • Stéphane Wrembel at Barbès

Monday, 4/24

  • Placebo, Deap Vally at Brooklyn Steel
  • The Walkmen at Webster Hall
  • Oneida, Upper Wilds, Editrix at TV Eye

Tuesday, 4/25

  • Father John Misty at The Stone Pony
  • M83 at Terminal 5
  • Lizzy McAlpine, Olivia Barton at Brooklyn Steel
  • The Walkmen at Webster Hall
  • Joywave, Dizzy at Racket NYC
  • Bankroll Hayden at Baby’s All Right
  • Tetchy, Spirit Ritual, Casters, Edith Pop at Brooklyn Made

Wednesday, 4/26

  • Bono at the Beacon Theatre
  • Ruben Studdard, Clay Aiken at Count Basie Center for the Arts
  • The Jayhawks at White Eagle Hall
  • M83 at Terminal 5
  • The Walkmen at Webster Hall
  • Snow Tha Product at Irving Plaza
  • Covet, Scarypoolparty, Alto Palo at Brooklyn Bowl
  • Flatland Cavalry, Cole Chaney at the Gramercy Theatre
  • Overcoats at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Sofiane Pamart at (le) Poisson Rouge
  • Kaia Kater, Allegra Krieger at Cafe Wha?

Thursday, 4/27

  • Kevin Kaarl at Brooklyn Steel
  • The Walkmen at Webster Hall
  • Screaming Females at Union Transfer
  • Lolo Zouaï at Irving Plaza
  • Deb Never at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Steve Gunn & David Moore (Bing & Ruth) at (le) Poisson Rouge
  • Sullivan King at White Eagle Hall
  • The Heavy Heavy, Shane Guerette at Brooklyn Made
  • Lee Ritenour at the Iridium
  • Scotty McCreery ất Carteret Performing Arts Center

Friday, 4/28

  • Juan Luis Guerra at Madison Square Garden
  • Bono at the Beacon Theatre
  • John Fogerty at Radio City Music Hall
  • Herman’s Hermits with Peter Noone, the Grass Roots at the St. George Theatre
  • The Walkmen at Webster Hall
  • 100 gecs, Machine Girl at the Great Hall at Avant Gardner
  • Say Anything at Irving Plaza
  • Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons at Prudential Hall
  • Breaking Benjamin, Falling In Reverse, The Pretty Reckless, Beartooth, D at Prudential Center
  • half alive, Tessa Violet at Brooklyn Steel
  • F*cked Up at Brooklyn Made
  • Valley, Aidan Bissett at Irving Plaza
  • Kitchen Dwellers, Eggy, Sicard Hollow at Brooklyn Bowl
  • Gorilla Biscuits at White Eagle Hall, Jersey City
  • Yes, Jon Anderson at Scottish Rite Auditorium
  • Felly at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Daily Bread at Racket NYC
  • Gorilla Biscuits at White Eagle Hall
  • Bailterspace at Mercury Lounge
  • Lies at Baby’s All Right
  • Walker Hayes at Hard Rock Live
  • Screaming Females, Lip Critic, Iron Chic at the Hall at Elsewhere
  • Prinze George at Elsewhere Zone One
  • Home Free Vocal Band at Harrah’s
  • Lee Ritenour at the Iridium
  • Built to Spill at Union Transfer

Saturday, 4/29

  • Bono at the Beacon Theatre
  • Hot Tuna at the St. George Theatre
  • Yes, Jon Anderson at Scottish Rite Auditorium
  • Okean Elzy at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden
  • Little River Band at Carteret Performing Arts Center
  • 100 gecs, Machine Girl at the Great Hall at Avant Gardner
  • Radwimps at Palladium Times Square
  • Sunny Day Real Estate at The Stone Pony
  • Theo Katzman, May Erlewine at Terminal 5
  • Phoneboy at The Fillmore Philly
  • Hiatus Kaiyote at Brooklyn Steel
  • Say Anything at Irving Plaza
  • Suga at Prudential Center
  • City of the Sun, Portair at Racket NYC
  • Alfa Mist at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Simrit at the Gramercy Theatre
  • Moonspell, Eleine, Oceans of Slumber, Afterus, Vintersea at the Brooklyn Monarch
  • Felly at House of Independents
  • Fatoumata Diawara at ​Brooklyn Bowl
  • Lizzie McAlpine at The Fillmore Philly
  • Lee Ritenour at the Iridium
  • Public Serpents at the Kingsland
  • Oneida, Upper Wilds, Editrix at TV Eye
  • Eggy at tThe Wonder Bar
  • Thunderstorm Artis at Cafe Wha?

Sunday, 4/30

  • Go!, Crazy Eddie, Downlow, Crippled Earn, Chumhuffer at the Bowery Electric
  • Radwimps at Palladium Times Square
  • Gipsy Kings at Prudential Hall
  • Pinback, Dishelved Cuss at Webster Hall
  • Say Anything at Irving Plaza
  • Spiritbox, After the Burial, Intervals at Irving Plaza
  • Pedro the Lion, Erik Walters at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Jennifer Nettles at City Winery NYC
  • Hiatus Kaiyote at Brooklyn Steel
  • Alfa Mist at Racket NYC
  • Prof, Juice Lord, Bayo, Willie Wonka at Brooklyn Made
  • Stéphane Wrembel at Barbès