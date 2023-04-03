Start April with Awesome Live Music

Everynight Charley recommends the following 60+ concerts in New York City this week. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Monday, April 3

Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band at Barclays Center

The Tallest Man on Earth, Andrea Von Kampen at the Bowery Ballroom

The Queers, Suzi Moon, the Raging Nathans, Heavy Lag at the Meadows

Chip Taylor at the Loft at City Winery

Susanna Hoffs at Strand Book Store

Tea Eater, Nevva, Jasno Swarez at Arlene’s Grocery

The Acute, Autobahn Duo, Plastic Baby Jesus, Kid Bowery, the Wednesdays at the Bowery Electric

New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues

Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion

Joe Taino Monday Open Blues Jam at Stitch Bar & Blues

Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End

The T Blues Band w. SaRon Crenshaw & Junior Mack at Terra Blues

Tuesday, April 4

Action Bronson, Dr. Bachlava and the Human Growth Hormone at (le) Poisson Rouge

Kim Ho Joong at the Beacon Theatre

The Tallest Man on Earth, Andrea Von Kampen at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Ella Mai, thuy at Terminal 5

Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2

Deerhoof, Sound of Ceres, Scarlet at the Hall at Elsewhere

King Krule at the Sultan Room

Marcia Ball & Tinsley Ellis at City Winery NYC

Kofi Baker’s Cream Faith at the Iridium

Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs at Mercury Lounge

Dreamphone, Paris Monster, Cocomofo at Elsewhere Zone One

Jeff McErlain w. Robben Ford at the Bitter End

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

Jason Ricci & the Bad Kind at Terra Blues

Tamar Korn and Friends at Barbès

The Leah Tash Band, the Amos Rose Trio at the 11th St. Bar

Wednesday, April 5

Enslaved, Insomnium, Black Anvil at Irving Plaza

The Hold Steady at Rough Trade NYC

Matt Corby at the Bowery Ballroom

Alan Cumming and Ari Shapiro at Café Carlyle

Kevin Garrett, Elliott Skinner at (le) Poisson Rouge

Jason Ricci & the Bad Kind at Terra Blues

Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues

Bayaz, Pale Moon Gang, Kabuki Love, Female Genius at Arlene’s Grocery

Brain Candy at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1

Greg Humphreys Electric Trio, the Kudzu Trio at the 11th St. Bar

Seth Okrend at Stitch Bar & Blues

Thursday, April 6