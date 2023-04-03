Home
Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band at Madison Square Garden on 4/1/23 / Everynight Charley

Start April with Awesome Live Music

Everynight Charley Crespo
Going On In NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 60+ concerts in New York City this week. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Monday, April 3

  • Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band at Barclays Center
  • The Tallest Man on Earth, Andrea Von Kampen at the Bowery Ballroom
  • The Queers, Suzi Moon, the Raging Nathans, Heavy Lag at the Meadows
  • Chip Taylor at the Loft at City Winery
  • Susanna Hoffs at Strand Book Store
  • Tea Eater, Nevva, Jasno Swarez at Arlene’s Grocery
  • The Acute, Autobahn Duo, Plastic Baby Jesus, Kid Bowery, the Wednesdays at the Bowery Electric
  • New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues
  • Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion
  • Joe Taino Monday Open Blues Jam at Stitch Bar & Blues
  • Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End
  • The T Blues Band w. SaRon Crenshaw & Junior Mack at Terra Blues

Tuesday, April 4

  • Action Bronson, Dr. Bachlava and the Human Growth Hormone at (le) Poisson Rouge
  • Kim Ho Joong at the Beacon Theatre
  • The Tallest Man on Earth, Andrea Von Kampen at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Ella Mai, thuy at Terminal 5
  • Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
  • Deerhoof, Sound of Ceres, Scarlet at the Hall at Elsewhere
  • King Krule at the Sultan Room
  • Marcia Ball & Tinsley Ellis at City Winery NYC
  • Kofi Baker’s Cream Faith at the Iridium
  • Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs at Mercury Lounge
  • Dreamphone, Paris Monster, Cocomofo at Elsewhere Zone One
  • Jeff McErlain w. Robben Ford at the Bitter End
  • SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
  • Jason Ricci & the Bad Kind at Terra Blues
  • Tamar Korn and Friends at Barbès
  • The Leah Tash Band, the Amos Rose Trio at the 11th St. Bar

Wednesday, April 5

  • Enslaved, Insomnium, Black Anvil at Irving Plaza
  • The Hold Steady at Rough Trade NYC
  • Matt Corby at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Alan Cumming and Ari Shapiro at Café Carlyle
  • Kevin Garrett, Elliott Skinner at (le) Poisson Rouge
  • Jason Ricci & the Bad Kind at Terra Blues
  • Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
  • Bayaz, Pale Moon Gang, Kabuki Love, Female Genius at Arlene’s Grocery
  • Brain Candy at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1
  • Greg Humphreys Electric Trio, the Kudzu Trio at the 11th St. Bar
  • Seth Okrend at Stitch Bar & Blues

Thursday, April 6

  • Lewis Capaldi, Em Beihold at Radio City Music Hall
  • Rickie Lee Jones at Birdland
  • Matt Corby at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Maggie Lindemann, Kailee Morgue at Irving Plaza
  • Twiddle at Webster Hall
  • Vancouver Sleep Clinic, Ghostly Kisses at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Rick Wakeman at City Winery NYC
  • Vulvodynia, To the Grave, Viscera, Osiah, Bound in Fear at the Gramercy Theatre
  • The Matt Ray Trio w. Mykal Kilgore and Aminah Imani at Lincoln Center
  • Alan Cumming and Ari Shapiro at Café Carlyle
  • Scowl at Rough Trade NYC
  • Holden Miller, Meg Smith at Mercury Lounge
  • Ron Gallo, Stuy, John Roseboro at Baby’s All Right
  • Xylouris White, Myriam Gendron at (le) Poisson Rouge
  • Algiers, Party Dozen, Shop Talk at Racket NYC
  • Mighty Mystic at Cafe Wha?
  • The Sam Grisman Project at the Brooklyn Bow
  • Ivan Julian, Sweet Baby Jesus at Union Pool
  • Jason Ricci & the Bad Kind at Terra Blues
  • David “Doc” French at Terra Blues
  • Joy Buzzer at the Bowery Electric
  • Even Twice, Tracy City, Iced Ink at Otto’s Shrunken Head
  • The Ramblin’ Kind, the Pine Cats at the 11th St. Bar
  • Days of Wild at the Red Lion