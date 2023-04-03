Start April with Awesome Live Music

Everynight Charley recommends the following 60+ concerts in New York City this week. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Monday, April 3
- Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band at Barclays Center
- The Tallest Man on Earth, Andrea Von Kampen at the Bowery Ballroom
- The Queers, Suzi Moon, the Raging Nathans, Heavy Lag at the Meadows
- Chip Taylor at the Loft at City Winery
- Susanna Hoffs at Strand Book Store
- Tea Eater, Nevva, Jasno Swarez at Arlene’s Grocery
- The Acute, Autobahn Duo, Plastic Baby Jesus, Kid Bowery, the Wednesdays at the Bowery Electric
- New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues
- Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion
- Joe Taino Monday Open Blues Jam at Stitch Bar & Blues
- Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End
- The T Blues Band w. SaRon Crenshaw & Junior Mack at Terra Blues
Tuesday, April 4
- Action Bronson, Dr. Bachlava and the Human Growth Hormone at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Kim Ho Joong at the Beacon Theatre
- The Tallest Man on Earth, Andrea Von Kampen at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Ella Mai, thuy at Terminal 5
- Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
- Deerhoof, Sound of Ceres, Scarlet at the Hall at Elsewhere
- King Krule at the Sultan Room
- Marcia Ball & Tinsley Ellis at City Winery NYC
- Kofi Baker’s Cream Faith at the Iridium
- Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs at Mercury Lounge
- Dreamphone, Paris Monster, Cocomofo at Elsewhere Zone One
- Jeff McErlain w. Robben Ford at the Bitter End
- SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- Jason Ricci & the Bad Kind at Terra Blues
- Tamar Korn and Friends at Barbès
- The Leah Tash Band, the Amos Rose Trio at the 11th St. Bar
Wednesday, April 5
- Enslaved, Insomnium, Black Anvil at Irving Plaza
- The Hold Steady at Rough Trade NYC
- Matt Corby at the Bowery Ballroom
- Alan Cumming and Ari Shapiro at Café Carlyle
- Kevin Garrett, Elliott Skinner at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Jason Ricci & the Bad Kind at Terra Blues
- Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- Bayaz, Pale Moon Gang, Kabuki Love, Female Genius at Arlene’s Grocery
- Brain Candy at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1
- Greg Humphreys Electric Trio, the Kudzu Trio at the 11th St. Bar
- Seth Okrend at Stitch Bar & Blues
Thursday, April 6
- Lewis Capaldi, Em Beihold at Radio City Music Hall
- Rickie Lee Jones at Birdland
- Matt Corby at the Bowery Ballroom
- Maggie Lindemann, Kailee Morgue at Irving Plaza
- Twiddle at Webster Hall
- Vancouver Sleep Clinic, Ghostly Kisses at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Rick Wakeman at City Winery NYC
- Vulvodynia, To the Grave, Viscera, Osiah, Bound in Fear at the Gramercy Theatre
- The Matt Ray Trio w. Mykal Kilgore and Aminah Imani at Lincoln Center
- Alan Cumming and Ari Shapiro at Café Carlyle
- Scowl at Rough Trade NYC
- Holden Miller, Meg Smith at Mercury Lounge
- Ron Gallo, Stuy, John Roseboro at Baby’s All Right
- Xylouris White, Myriam Gendron at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Algiers, Party Dozen, Shop Talk at Racket NYC
- Mighty Mystic at Cafe Wha?
- The Sam Grisman Project at the Brooklyn Bow
- Ivan Julian, Sweet Baby Jesus at Union Pool
- Jason Ricci & the Bad Kind at Terra Blues
- David “Doc” French at Terra Blues
- Joy Buzzer at the Bowery Electric
- Even Twice, Tracy City, Iced Ink at Otto’s Shrunken Head
- The Ramblin’ Kind, the Pine Cats at the 11th St. Bar
- Days of Wild at the Red Lion