Live Music for Spring Break in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 70+ concerts this weekend in the New York City area. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Friday, April 7
- The Eagles at Prudential Center
- Molchat Doma, Nuovo Testamento at Terminal 5
- Rickie Lee Jones at Birdland
- Ella Mai, thuy, Leon Thomas at Brooklyn Steel
- Jake Wesley Rogers, Stacey Ryan at Irving Plaza
- Seaford Mods, Sheer Mag at Webster Hall
- Twinkie Clark, the Clark Sisters, Malcolm J. Merriweather, Artina McCain, Angella Christie at the Brooklyn Academy of Music
- Nothing Nowhere, Oxymorrons, Hazing Over at the Bowery Ballroom
- Ezra Collective at the Blue Note
- Doom Flamingo, Big Something at the Brooklyn Bowl
- The Home Team, Broadside, Honey Revenge at the Gramercy Theatre
- VÉRITÉ, Oston at the Hall at Elsewhere
- Alan Cumming and Ari Shapiro at Café Carlyle
- Wesley Stace’s Cabinet of Wonders with Chris Collingwood, Dave Hill, Bill Janovitz, Vicki Peterson, Queen Esther, John Scalzi at City Winery NYC
- Riki Rachtman at the Iridium
- The Bobby Lees, the Gnarcissists at Mercury Lounge
- Strawberry Girls, Body Thief, Standards, Tang at the Meadows
- North Star Boys at Racket NYC
- caroline at National Sawdust
- Devon Church at the Windjammer
- Joe Hertler & the Rainbow Seekers, Coral Moons at Elsewhere Zone One
- Joshua Hyslop at the David Rubinstein Atrium at Lincoln Center
- Corey Glover & Michael Ciro at the Bitter End
- Locations, Reclining Nude, Free Whenever, Lennee at the Hart Bar
- New Moon Acoustic Blues at Stitch Bar & Blues
- SoulCake, the Hasbros, Ziggy Shock at Otto’s Shrunken Head
- The David “Doc” French Trio at Terra Blues
- The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues
- Emily Frembgen at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1
- Lorraine Leckie & Her Demons at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1
- Blu Anxxiety, Confines at Saint Vitus Bar
- Kolker at the Bitter End
Saturday, April 8
- Symba, 24kGoldn, Justina Valentine, Hitman Holla, JD McCrary, Traetwothree, Klondike Blonde, DW Flame, POP MONEY, Big Boss Vette at the Hammerstein Ballroom
- Rickie Lee Jones at Birdland
- Titus Andronicus, Country Westerns at the Hall at Elsewhere
- Shygirl at Webster Hall
- Claptone, Ferreck Dawn, Hannah Wants, OFFAIAH at the Great Hall at Avant Gardner
- Overmono, Beta Librae, Alejandra Sabillon at Brooklyn Steel
- Anané, Louie Vega at SILO Brooklyn
- Unwritten Law, Tyler Posey, Authority Zero, Mercy Music, Eternal Box at the Gramercy Theatre
- Wiki, Akai Solo, Papo2oo4, Subjxct 5 at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Speed, Scowl, King Nine, Regulate, End it, Raw Brigade, Hangman, Buggin, Jivebomb at the Brooklyn Monarch
- Ezra Collective at the Blue Note
- Noahfinnce, Bears in Trees, Action/Adventure at the Bowery Ballroom
- Alan Cumming and Ari Shapiro at Café Carlyle
- Laura Stevenson, Kayleigh Goldsworthy, Katie Malco at Brooklyn Made
- Marc Broussard, Nicotine Dolls at Sony Hall
- Anvil, Midnite Hellion at Saint Vitus Bar
- Archie Shepp, Linda Sharrock, Claudia Rankine at the Brooklyn Academy of Music
- Life in a Blender at Barbes
- Elita at Elsewhere
- Two Witches, Jesucrisis at Mercury Lounge
- Semaphore at Mother Pug’s Saloon, Staten Island
- The Michael Hill Trio at Terra Blues
- The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues
- Fawn at the Bitter End
Sunday, April 9 (Easter Sunday)
- Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band at the UBS Arena
- Shygirl at Webster Hall
- Nothing More, Crown the Empire, Thousand Below at Irving Plaza
- Emma Ruth Rundle, Patrick Shiroishi at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Ezra Collective at the Blue Note
- Florence Dore at the Loft at City Winery
- Worriers, Lizdelise, Heavy Lag at TV Eye
- Satan, Night Demon, Haunt at Saint Vitus Bar
- Stéphane Wrembel at Barbès
- Arturo O’Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra at Birdland Jazz Club
- Hubby Jenkins at Terra Blues
- The Pioneers at Terra Blues
- Wolf van Elfmand at Book Club
- Camille Schmidt, Mike O’Malley at Scratcher
- The Irish Seisiun at the 11th St. Bar