Live Music for Spring Break in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 70+ concerts this weekend in the New York City area. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Friday, April 7

The Eagles at Prudential Center

Molchat Doma, Nuovo Testamento at Terminal 5

Rickie Lee Jones at Birdland

Ella Mai, thuy, Leon Thomas at Brooklyn Steel

Jake Wesley Rogers, Stacey Ryan at Irving Plaza

Seaford Mods, Sheer Mag at Webster Hall

Twinkie Clark, the Clark Sisters, Malcolm J. Merriweather, Artina McCain, Angella Christie at the Brooklyn Academy of Music

Nothing Nowhere, Oxymorrons, Hazing Over at the Bowery Ballroom

Ezra Collective at the Blue Note

Doom Flamingo, Big Something at the Brooklyn Bowl

The Home Team, Broadside, Honey Revenge at the Gramercy Theatre

VÉRITÉ, Oston at the Hall at Elsewhere

Alan Cumming and Ari Shapiro at Café Carlyle

Wesley Stace’s Cabinet of Wonders with Chris Collingwood, Dave Hill, Bill Janovitz, Vicki Peterson, Queen Esther, John Scalzi at City Winery NYC

Riki Rachtman at the Iridium

The Bobby Lees, the Gnarcissists at Mercury Lounge

Strawberry Girls, Body Thief, Standards, Tang at the Meadows

North Star Boys at Racket NYC

caroline at National Sawdust

Devon Church at the Windjammer

Joe Hertler & the Rainbow Seekers, Coral Moons at Elsewhere Zone One

Joshua Hyslop at the David Rubinstein Atrium at Lincoln Center

Corey Glover & Michael Ciro at the Bitter End

Locations, Reclining Nude, Free Whenever, Lennee at the Hart Bar

New Moon Acoustic Blues at Stitch Bar & Blues

SoulCake, the Hasbros, Ziggy Shock at Otto’s Shrunken Head

The David “Doc” French Trio at Terra Blues

The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues

Emily Frembgen at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1

Lorraine Leckie & Her Demons at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1

Blu Anxxiety, Confines at Saint Vitus Bar

Kolker at the Bitter End

Saturday, April 8

Symba, 24kGoldn, Justina Valentine, Hitman Holla, JD McCrary, Traetwothree, Klondike Blonde, DW Flame, POP MONEY, Big Boss Vette at the Hammerstein Ballroom

Rickie Lee Jones at Birdland

Titus Andronicus, Country Westerns at the Hall at Elsewhere

Shygirl at Webster Hall

Claptone, Ferreck Dawn, Hannah Wants, OFFAIAH at the Great Hall at Avant Gardner

Overmono, Beta Librae, Alejandra Sabillon at Brooklyn Steel

Anané, Louie Vega at SILO Brooklyn

Unwritten Law, Tyler Posey, Authority Zero, Mercy Music, Eternal Box at the Gramercy Theatre

Wiki, Akai Solo, Papo2oo4, Subjxct 5 at (le) Poisson Rouge

Speed, Scowl, King Nine, Regulate, End it, Raw Brigade, Hangman, Buggin, Jivebomb at the Brooklyn Monarch

Ezra Collective at the Blue Note

Noahfinnce, Bears in Trees, Action/Adventure at the Bowery Ballroom

Alan Cumming and Ari Shapiro at Café Carlyle

Laura Stevenson, Kayleigh Goldsworthy, Katie Malco at Brooklyn Made

Marc Broussard, Nicotine Dolls at Sony Hall

Anvil, Midnite Hellion at Saint Vitus Bar

Archie Shepp, Linda Sharrock, Claudia Rankine at the Brooklyn Academy of Music

Life in a Blender at Barbes

Elita at Elsewhere

Two Witches, Jesucrisis at Mercury Lounge

Semaphore at Mother Pug’s Saloon, Staten Island

The Michael Hill Trio at Terra Blues

The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues

Fawn at the Bitter End

Sunday, April 9 (Easter Sunday)