Concerts to Catch This Week in the NYC Area

Everynight Charley recommends the following 70+ concerts in the New York City area this week. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Monday, April 10
- Ed Sheeran + 12 piece band at the Kings Theatre
- Queensrÿche, Marty Friedman, Trauma at Irving Plaza
- Donovan Woods & Henry Jamison, Isabel Pless at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Shaina Taub at Joe’s Pub
- Sean Kershaw – SK3 at Cowgirl Seahorse
- The T Blues Band w. David “Doc” French & Bobby Bryan at Terra Blues
- New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues
- Joe Taino Monday Open Blues Jam at Stitch Bar & Blues
- Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End
- Lorraine Leckie & Friends at Pete’s Candy Store
Tuesday, April 11
- Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band at the UBS Arena
- Action Bronson, Dr. Bachlava and the Human Growth Hormone at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Ashe, Em Beihold at Terminal 5
- Daniel Caesar at Irving Plaza
- Morbid Angel, Revocation, Vitriol, Crypta at the Gramercy Theatre
- Coco & Clair Clair, Grandma at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Wilder Woods, Abraham Alexander at the Bowery Ballroom
- Alan Cumming and Ari Shapiro at Café Carlyle
- Car, the Garden at the Brooklyn Monarch
- The Karl Denson Project at the Blue Note
- Julia Pratt, Shallow Pools, Doublecamp, Handsome Ghost at Mercury Lounge
- The Bakersfield Breakers, Emy and the Epix at the 11th St. Bar
- SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Clarence Spady Band at Terra Blues
Wednesday, April 12
- Andrew Bird, Madison Cunningham at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center
- Ha*Ash at the Beacon Theatre
- Caroline Rose, Hammydown at Webster Hall
- The Academic at the Bowery Ballroom
- Skald at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Self Esteem at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Alan Cumming and Ari Shapiro at Café Carlyle
- Deki Alem, Graham Lake, Nea at Baby’s All Right
- Issei Herr at Trans-Pecos, Queens
- Jana Horn at Union Pool
- Wormwitch at the Kingsland
- Mary Lee Kortes at Sid Gold’s Request Room
- Michael Daves at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
- The Karl Denson Project at the Blue Note
- C.J. Chenier & the Red Hot Louisiana Band at Connolly’s Klub 45
- Wila Frank at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1
- Jadeworm, Joy Buzzer at the Bowery Electric
- Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- Matt Wiffen at Stitch Bar & Blues
- The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
Thursday, April 13
- Dying Fetus, Suicide Silence, Born of Osiris, Aborted, Sanguisugabogg, Crown Magnetar, Slay Squad at Palladium Times Square
- Busta Rhymes, Ja Rule, Fabolous, Funkmaster Flex, Remy Ma, Papoose, Melle Mel, Jim Jones at the 40/40 Club
- Snarky Puppy, MAGO, Yayennings at the Beacon Theatre
- Darren Hayes at the Town Hall
- Ashe, Em Beihold at Terminal 5
- Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Seafoam Walls at Webster Hall
- Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Yam Yam at the Brooklyn Bowl
- Tei Shi, Sweet93 at the Bowery Ballroom
- Carcass, Municipal Waste, Sacred Reich, Creeping Death at Irving Plaza
- Eye Hate God, Goatwhore at the Brooklyn Monarch
- Overcoats at Rough Trade NYC
- Aitch at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- GZA w. Roy Ayers & Big Daddy Kane at Sony Hall
- Alan Cumming and Ari Shapiro at Café Carlyle
- Hot Chelle Rae at Racket NYC
- Vanilla Fudge at the Iridium
- Joe Henry at City Winery
- Worm at Saint Vitus Bar
- Midwife, Nyxy Nyx, Sam Zalta at Union Pool
- Laveda, S.C.A.B., UVTV at Mercury Lounge
- Hubby Jenkins at Terra Blues
- The Seydurah Avecmoi Band at Terra Blues
- The Mallet Brothers Band at Cafe Wha?
- The Oz Noy-Mike Moreno Band at the Bitter End
- The Brian Mitchell Band at the Bitter End
- Miss Maybell & the Jazz Age Artistes at Barbes
- Squirrels from Hell at the Shrine World Music
- The Decembers, Believe in Ghost! at the 11th St. Bar
- Days of Wild at the Red Lion