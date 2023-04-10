Concerts to Catch This Week in the NYC Area

Everynight Charley recommends the following 70+ concerts in the New York City area this week. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Monday, April 10

Ed Sheeran + 12 piece band at the Kings Theatre

Queensrÿche, Marty Friedman, Trauma at Irving Plaza

Donovan Woods & Henry Jamison, Isabel Pless at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Shaina Taub at Joe’s Pub

Sean Kershaw – SK3 at Cowgirl Seahorse

The T Blues Band w. David “Doc” French & Bobby Bryan at Terra Blues

New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues

Joe Taino Monday Open Blues Jam at Stitch Bar & Blues

Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End

Lorraine Leckie & Friends at Pete’s Candy Store

Tuesday, April 11

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band at the UBS Arena

Action Bronson, Dr. Bachlava and the Human Growth Hormone at (le) Poisson Rouge

Ashe, Em Beihold at Terminal 5

Daniel Caesar at Irving Plaza

Morbid Angel, Revocation, Vitriol, Crypta at the Gramercy Theatre

Coco & Clair Clair, Grandma at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Wilder Woods, Abraham Alexander at the Bowery Ballroom

Alan Cumming and Ari Shapiro at Café Carlyle

Car, the Garden at the Brooklyn Monarch

The Karl Denson Project at the Blue Note

Julia Pratt, Shallow Pools, Doublecamp, Handsome Ghost at Mercury Lounge

The Bakersfield Breakers, Emy and the Epix at the 11th St. Bar

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The Clarence Spady Band at Terra Blues

Wednesday, April 12

Andrew Bird, Madison Cunningham at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center

Ha*Ash at the Beacon Theatre

Caroline Rose, Hammydown at Webster Hall

The Academic at the Bowery Ballroom

Skald at (le) Poisson Rouge

Self Esteem at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Alan Cumming and Ari Shapiro at Café Carlyle

Deki Alem, Graham Lake, Nea at Baby’s All Right

Issei Herr at Trans-Pecos, Queens

Jana Horn at Union Pool

Wormwitch at the Kingsland

Mary Lee Kortes at Sid Gold’s Request Room

Michael Daves at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2

The Karl Denson Project at the Blue Note

C.J. Chenier & the Red Hot Louisiana Band at Connolly’s Klub 45

Wila Frank at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1

Jadeworm, Joy Buzzer at the Bowery Electric

Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues

Matt Wiffen at Stitch Bar & Blues

The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

Thursday, April 13