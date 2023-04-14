The Best Mid-April Music Events in the NYC Area

Everynight Charley recommends the following 70+ concerts in the New York City area this weekend. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Friday, April 14

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band at Prudential Center

Depeche Mode at Madison Square Garden

August Burns Red, the Devil Wears Prada, Bleed from Within at Palladium Times Square

Spencer Sutherland, JORDY, Michael Minelli at Irving Plaza

Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Seafoam Walls at Webster Hall

MIKE, Slauson Malone 1, Sideshow, Cruzin at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Kendall Street Company at the Brooklyn Bowl

Juan MacLean at Good Room

Ionnalee, iamamiwhoiam at the Hall at Elsewhere

Have a Nice Life, Giles Corey, Midwife, Planning for Burial at the Bowery Ballroom

Alan Cumming and Ari Shapiro at Café Carlyle

The Men at Rough Trade NYC

Wild Child, Proxima Parada at Racket NYC

The Dragon Sisters, the Illustrious Blacks at the David Rubenstein Atrium

Exumer, Overdose, Malleus at Saint Vitus Bar

Frost Children at Baby’s All Right

Brian Dunne, Al Olender at Mercury Lounge

The Blood Brothers at the Iridium

Jeffrey Martin, Bridget Kearney at the Sultan Room

High Vis, Glitterer, Combust, Sugar Milk at the Meadows

Dan Navarro at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 3

Live Skulls, Highly Effective People, the Whimbrels at Main Drag Music

Locations, Perennial, Demeter at Berlin

The Lonesome Prairie Dogs w. Tammy Faye Starlite at the Bitter End

The Bobby Bryan Trio at Terra Blues

The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

Saturday, April 15

Reba McEntire, Terri Clark, the Isaacs at Madison Square Garden

Ricardo Montaner at Radio City Music Hall

Los Tigres del Norte at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden

Ripe, Melt, Couch at Terminal 5

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, One Time Weekend at the Brooklyn Bowl

Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Seafoam Walls at Webster Hall

Duster, Widowspeak at Brooklyn Steel

Black Belt Eagle Scout, Claire Glass, Adobo at Baby’s All Right

Los Amigos Invisibles, Tall Juan at the Hall at Elsewhere

Booker T. Jones at City Winery NYC

Have a Nice Life, Giles Corey, Midwife, Planning for Burial at the Bowery Ballroom

Paraleven, Melissa XYZ at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Codeine, Barbara Manning at Irving Plaza

Alan Cumming and Ari Shapiro at Café Carlyle

Young Me and the Moons at Racket NYC

The Sadies at Union Pool

Carolyn Wonderland at the Iridium

Poison Ruïn, Puffer, Invertebrates, Blank Spell, Suffocating Madness at the Meadows

KC Lights at the Paradise Club

Mia x Ally, Mia Asano, Ally the Piper at (le) Poisson Rouge

James Maddock at the Cutting Room

Mile Twelve at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2

Timmy’s Organism, Piggies, Moral Panic at TV Eye

Wicca Phase Springs Eternal at the Mona Liza

Who on Earth at Mother Pug’s, Staten Island

Buskin & Batteau and Friends at the Loft at City Winery

The Phil Gammage Quintet at Stitch Bar & Blues

Clarence Spady (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The T Blues Band w. Bobby Bryan & David “Doc” French at Terra Blues

Kolker at the Bitter End

Telescreens at the Bitter End

Sunday, April 16