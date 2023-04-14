The Best Mid-April Music Events in the NYC Area

Everynight Charley recommends the following 70+ concerts in the New York City area this weekend. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Friday, April 14
- Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band at Prudential Center
- Depeche Mode at Madison Square Garden
- August Burns Red, the Devil Wears Prada, Bleed from Within at Palladium Times Square
- Spencer Sutherland, JORDY, Michael Minelli at Irving Plaza
- Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Seafoam Walls at Webster Hall
- MIKE, Slauson Malone 1, Sideshow, Cruzin at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Kendall Street Company at the Brooklyn Bowl
- Juan MacLean at Good Room
- Ionnalee, iamamiwhoiam at the Hall at Elsewhere
- Have a Nice Life, Giles Corey, Midwife, Planning for Burial at the Bowery Ballroom
- Alan Cumming and Ari Shapiro at Café Carlyle
- The Men at Rough Trade NYC
- Wild Child, Proxima Parada at Racket NYC
- The Dragon Sisters, the Illustrious Blacks at the David Rubenstein Atrium
- Exumer, Overdose, Malleus at Saint Vitus Bar
- Frost Children at Baby’s All Right
- Brian Dunne, Al Olender at Mercury Lounge
- The Blood Brothers at the Iridium
- Jeffrey Martin, Bridget Kearney at the Sultan Room
- High Vis, Glitterer, Combust, Sugar Milk at the Meadows
- Dan Navarro at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 3
- Live Skulls, Highly Effective People, the Whimbrels at Main Drag Music
- Locations, Perennial, Demeter at Berlin
- The Lonesome Prairie Dogs w. Tammy Faye Starlite at the Bitter End
- The Bobby Bryan Trio at Terra Blues
- The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
Saturday, April 15
- Reba McEntire, Terri Clark, the Isaacs at Madison Square Garden
- Ricardo Montaner at Radio City Music Hall
- Los Tigres del Norte at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden
- Ripe, Melt, Couch at Terminal 5
- Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, One Time Weekend at the Brooklyn Bowl
- Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Seafoam Walls at Webster Hall
- Duster, Widowspeak at Brooklyn Steel
- Black Belt Eagle Scout, Claire Glass, Adobo at Baby’s All Right
- Los Amigos Invisibles, Tall Juan at the Hall at Elsewhere
- Booker T. Jones at City Winery NYC
- Have a Nice Life, Giles Corey, Midwife, Planning for Burial at the Bowery Ballroom
- Paraleven, Melissa XYZ at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Codeine, Barbara Manning at Irving Plaza
- Alan Cumming and Ari Shapiro at Café Carlyle
- Young Me and the Moons at Racket NYC
- The Sadies at Union Pool
- Carolyn Wonderland at the Iridium
- Poison Ruïn, Puffer, Invertebrates, Blank Spell, Suffocating Madness at the Meadows
- KC Lights at the Paradise Club
- Mia x Ally, Mia Asano, Ally the Piper at (le) Poisson Rouge
- James Maddock at the Cutting Room
- Mile Twelve at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
- Timmy’s Organism, Piggies, Moral Panic at TV Eye
- Wicca Phase Springs Eternal at the Mona Liza
- Who on Earth at Mother Pug’s, Staten Island
- Buskin & Batteau and Friends at the Loft at City Winery
- The Phil Gammage Quintet at Stitch Bar & Blues
- Clarence Spady (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The T Blues Band w. Bobby Bryan & David “Doc” French at Terra Blues
- Kolker at the Bitter End
- Telescreens at the Bitter End
Sunday, April 16
- Bono at the Beacon Theatre
- Lil Wayne at the Apollo Theater
- Chicago at the St. George Theatre, Staten Island
- Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Seafoam Walls at Webster Hall
- Duster, Truth Club at the Bowery Ballroom
- Tink & Friends at Brooklyn Steel
- The Black Dahlia Murder, Terror, Frozen Soul, Fuming Mouth, Phobophilic at Irving Plaza
- joan at Music Hall of Williamsburg
- 2Rare at the Gramercy Theatre
- Stéphane Wrembel at Barbès
- Arturo O’Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra at Birdland Jazz Club
- Wila Frank at the Owl
- The Pioneers at Terra Blues
- David “Doc” French at Terra Blues
- The Hipp Pipps, DonBlackCat & Friends, Ross Byron at Otto’s Shrunken Head
- Ann Klein, Rich Pagano, Erik Della Penna, Tash Neal at the Bitter End
- Deerfrance at Lucky
- Eamon O’Leary, Marc Delgado at Scratcher
- Kylie Westerbeck at Book Club
- The Irish Seisiun at the 11th St. Bar