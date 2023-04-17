Home
EVENT LISTINGS: April-May 2023

April

Saturday, 4/1

  • Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band at Madison Square Garden
  • Polyphia at Starland Ballroom
  • Nathaniel Rateliff with the Colorado Symphony Orchestra at David Geffen Hall
  • Tennis, Kate Bollinger at the Beacon Theatre
  • Masego, Ogi at Terminal 5
  • The Movement at The Stone Pony
  • Kim Loazia & JD Pantoja at Palladium Times Square
  • Ryan Adams at Count Basie Center for the Arts
  • Melody’s Echo Chamber at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Bone Thugs N Harmony at Bergen Performing Arts Center
  • Robyn Hitchcock, Kelley Stoltz at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Natu Camara at Drom
  • Church of the Cosmic Skull, Valley of the Sun at (le) Poisson Rouge
  • Slacker University at The Fillmore Philly
  • KanKan, Trapmade Jason, Goonie at Racket NYC
  • DANAVA, Ecstatic Vision, Century, Tower at Brooklyn Made
  • Alex Lustig at Elsewhere Zone One
  • High Vis, Age of Apocalypse, Restraining Order at Saint Vitus Bar
  • Godcaster, Dirt Buyer, Venus Twins at Union Pool
  • Kiwi Jr. at Berlin
  • Rick Wakeman at the Wellmont Theater
  • Sirsy at the Bitter End
  • Blue Wave Theory, Tsunami of Sound, Underwater Bosses at Otto’s Shrunken Head

Sunday, 4/2

  • Trapper Shoepp at Mercury Lounge
  • Joywave at The Stone Pony
  • The Luca Benedetti Trio at Barbès
  • Masego at Terminal 5
  • Nick Lutsko & the $100k Band at the Gramercy Theatre
  • Melody’s Echo Chamber, Will Paquin at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Al Stewart & the Empty Pockets at City Winery NYC
  • The Hardkiss at Racket NYC
  • Gian Perez, the Cynz, the Anderson Council at the Bowery Electric

Monday, 4/3

  • Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band at Barclays Center
  • Rick Wakeman at Count Basie Center for the Arts
  • The Church at Asbury Lanes
  • Rini at Union Transfer
  • The Tallest Man on Earth, Andrea Von Kampen at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Nick Lutsko & the $100k Band at The Fillmore Philly
  • Chip Taylor at the Loft at City Winery

Tuesday, 4/4

  • Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs at Mercury Lounge
  • Action Bronson at (le) Poisson Rouge
  • Masego at The Fillmore Philly
  • The Tallest Man on Earth, Andrea Von Kampen at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Ella Mai at Terminal 5
  • Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness at Rockwood Music Hall
  • Marcia Ball & Tinsley Ellis at City Winery NYC
  • Deerhoof, Sound of Ceres, Scarlet at the Hall at Elsewhere
  • Brian Culbertson at Count Basie Center for the Arts
  • Jeff McErlain w. Robben Ford at the Bitter End
  • Tamar Korn and Friends at Barbès

Wednesday, 4/5

  • Morgan James at Count Basie Center for the Arts
  • Duster, Widowspeak at Union Transfer
  • Enslaved, Insomnium, Black Anvil at Irving Plaza
  • Matt Corby at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Bayaz, Pale Moon Gang, Kabuki Love, Female Genius at Arlene’s Grocery
  • Verite at The Fillmore Philly

Thursday, 4/6

  • Guster at White Eagle Hall
  • Lewis Capaldi at Radio City Music Hall
  • Rickie Lee Jones at Birdland
  • Matt Corby at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Maggie Lindemann at Irving Plaza
  • Twiddle at Webster Hall
  • Unwritten Law at House of Independents
  • Vancouver Sleep Clinic, Ghostly Kisses at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Rick Wakeman at City Winery NYC 
  • Felix Cavaliere’s Rascals at Bergen Performing Arts Center
  • Spyro Gyra at Count Basie Center for the Arts
  • Vulvodynia, To the Grave, Viscera, Osiah, Bound in Fear at the Gramercy Theatre
  • The Matt Ray Trio w. Mykal Kilgore and Aminah Imani at Lincoln Center
  • Ron Gallo at Baby’s All Right
  • Aaron Lewis at Count Basie Center for the Arts
  • Riki Rachtman at Starland Ballroom
  • Xylouris White, Myriam Gendron at (le) Poisson Rouge
  • Algiers, Party Dozen at Racket NYC
  • Free Throw at Crossroads
  • North Star Boys at The Fillmore Philly
  • Mighty Mystic at Cafe Wha?

Friday, 4/7

  • The Eagles at Prudential Center
  • The Monks Celebrated by Micky Dolenz at Ovation Hall
  • Rickie Lee Jones at Birdland
  • Guster at The Fillmore Philly
  • Ella Mai at Brooklyn Steel
  • Jake Wesley Rogers, Stacey Ryan at Irving Plaza
  • Boney James at Bergen Performing Arts Center
  • Seaford Mods at Webster Hall
  • Nothing Nowhere, Oxymorrons, Omerta at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Ezra Collective at the Blue Note
  • Doom Flamingo, Big Something at the Brooklyn Bowl
  • The Home Team, Broadside, Honey Revenge at the Gramercy Theatre
  • Titus Andronicus at Asbury Lanes
  • VÉRITÉ, Oston at the Hall at Elsewhere
  • Wesley Stace’s Cabinet of Wonders at City Winery NYC
  • Riki Rachtman at the Iridium
  • Anvil at Crossroads
  • The Bobby Lees at Mercury Lounge
  • Strawberry Girls at the Meadows
  • North Star Boys at Racket NYC
  • Joe Hertler & the Rainbow Seekers at Elsewhere Zone One
  • Noahfinnce at House of Independents

Saturday, 4/8

  • Speed, Scowl, King Nine, Regulate, End it, Raw Brigade, Hangman, Buggin, Jivebomb at the Brooklyn Monarch
  • Strawberry Girls at House of Independents
  • Symba, 24kGoldn, Justina Valentine, Hitman Holla, JD McCrary, Traetwothree, Klondike Blonde, DW Flame, POP MONEY at the Hammerstein Ballroom
  • Rickie Lee Jones at Birdland
  • Titus Andronicus at the Hall at Elsewhere
  • Shygirl at Webster Hall
  • Boney James at Mayo Performing Arts Center
  • Unwritten Law, Tyler Posey, Authority Zero at the Gramercy Theatre
  • Wiki, Akai Solo, Papo2oo4 at (le) Poisson Rouge
  • The Plot In You at Asbury Lanes
  • Anvil at Saint Vitus Bar
  • Ezra Collective at the Blue Note
  • Green Knuckle Material
  • Noahfinnce at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Laura Stevenson, Kayleigh Goldsworthy at Brooklyn Made
  • Marc Broussard, Nicotine Dolls at Sony Hall
  • Anvil at Saint Vitus Bar
  • Archie Shepp, Linda Sharrock, Claudia Rankine at the Brooklyn Academy of Music
  • Elita at Elsewhere
  • Overmono at Brooklyn Steel
  • Coco & Clair Clair at The Fillmore Philly
  • Two Witches, Jesucrisis at Mercury Lounge

Sunday, 4/9

  • Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band at the ​UBS Arena, Elmont
  • Shygirl at Webster Hall
  • Nothing More, Crown the Empire, Thousand Below at Irving Plaza
  • Emma Ruth Rundle, Patrick Shiroishi at (le) Poisson Rouge
  • Ezra Collective at the Blue Note
  • Florence Dore at the Loft at City Winery
  • Worriers, Lizdelise at TV Eye
  • Jake Wesley Rogers, Stacey Ryan at The Fillmore Philly
  • Stéphane Wrembel at Barbès

Monday, 4/10

  • Queensrÿche, Marty Friedman, Trauma at Irving Plaza
  • The Joe Perry Project at Webster Hall
  • Donovan Woods & Henry Jamison, Isabel Pless at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Sean Kershaw – SK3 at Cowgirl Seahorse

Tuesday, 4/11

  • Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band at the ​UBS Arena
  • Lucius, Danielle Ponder at White Eagle Hall
  • Action Bronson at (le) Poisson Rouge
  • redveil at The Fillmore Philly
  • Ashe, Em Beihold at Terminal 5
  • North Star Boys at Asbury Lanes
  • Morbid Angel, Revocation, Vitriol, Crypta at the Gramercy Theatre
  • Coco & Clair Clair, Grandma at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Caroline Rose, Hammydown at Union Transfer
  • Wilder Woods at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Car, the Garden at the Brooklyn Monarch

Wednesday, 4/12

  • The Monkees Celebrated by Micky Dolenz at Bergen Performing Arts Center
  • Andrew Bird, Madison Cunningham at Prudential Hall
  • Ha*Ash at the Beacon Theatre
  • Caroline Rose, Hammydown at Webster Hall
  • One Time Weekend at The Wonder Bar
  • Jersey Loud at House of Independents
  • The Academic at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Skald at (le) Poisson Rouge
  • Self Esteem at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Jana Horn at Union Pool
  • Mile Twelve at Rockwood Music Hall

Thursday, 4/13

  • Snarky Puppy, MAGO at the Beacon Theatre
  • Darren Hayes at the Town Hall
  • Ashe, Em Beihold at Terminal 5
  • Fake Names at House of Independents
  • Johnny Mathis at Mayo Performing Arts Center
  • Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Seafoam Walls at Webster Hall
  • Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Yam Yam at the Brooklyn Bowl
  • Tei Shi at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Carcass, Municipal Waste, Sacred Reich, Creeping Death at Warsaw
  • Eye Hate God, Goatwhore at the Brooklyn Monarch
  • August Burns Red at The Fillmore Philly
  • Aitch at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Hot Chelle Rae at Racket NYC
  • Vanilla Fudge at the Iridium
  • Worm at Saint Vitus Bar
  • Laveda, S.C.A.B., UVTV at Mercury Lounge
  • The Mallet Brothers Band at Cafe Wha?

Friday, 4/14

  • Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band at the Prudential Center
  • Depeche Mode at Madison Square Garden
  • August Burns Red, the Devil Wears Prada, Bleed from Within at Palladium Times Square
  • Spencer Sutherland at Irving Plaza
  • Hed Pe at Dingbatz
  • Los Tigres del Norte at Cure Insurance Arena
  • Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Seafoam Walls at Webster Hall
  • MIKE, Slauson Malone 1, Sideshow, Cruzin at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Pigeons Playing Ping Pong at the Brooklyn Bowl
  • The Spinner, Manhattans, The Trammps at State Theatre NJ
  • Ionnalee, iamamiwhoiam at the Hall at Elsewhere
  • Have a Nice Life, Giles Corey, Midwife, Planning for Burial at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Snarky Puppy, Nate Wood at Union Transfer
  • Wild Child, Proxima Parada at Racket NYC
  • Dying Fetus, Suicide Silence at Starland Ballroom
  • Exumer, Overdose, Malleus at Saint Vitus Bar
  • Brian Dunne, Al Olender at Mercury Lounge
  • High Vis, Glitterer, Combust, Sugar Milk at the Meadows
  • Hot Chelle Rae at The Wonder Bar
  • The Academic at The Fillmore Philly

Saturday, 4/15

  • Reba McEntire, Terri Clark, the Isaacs at Madison Square Garden
  • Chicago at Hard Rock Live
  • Ricardo Montaner at Radio City Music Hall
  • Los Tigres del Norte at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden
  • Johnny Mathis at Count Basie Center for the Arts
  • Ripe at Terminal 5
  • Pigeons Playing Ping Pong at the Brooklyn Bowl
  • Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Seafoam Walls at Webster Hall
  • Chase Rice at Starland Ballroom
  • Duster, Widowspeak at Brooklyn Steel
  • Black Belt Eagle Scout, Claire Glass, Adobo at Baby’s All Right
  • Los Amigos Invisibles at ​the Hall at Elsewhere
  • Booker T. Jones at City Winery NYC
  • Have a Nice Life, Giles Corey, Midwife, Planning for Burial at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Paraleven at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Codeine, Barbara Manning at Irving Plaza
  • Young Me and the Moons at Racket NYC
  • The Sadies at Union Pool
  • Poison Ruïn, Puffer, Invertebrates, Blank Spell, Suffocating Madness at the Meadows
  • Hodera at House of Independents
  • James Maddock at the Cutting Room
  • Mile Twelve at Rockwood Music Hall
  • Timmy’s Organism at TV Eye
  • TINK at Union Transfer

Sunday, 4/16

  • Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo at State Theatre NJ
  • Bono at the Beacon Theatre
  • Lil Wayne at the Apollo Theater
  • Jon Anderson at Prudential Hall
  • Chicago at the St. George Theatre
  • Aly & AJ at The Fillmore Philly
  • The Wailers at Count Basie Center for the Arts
  • Tink & Friends at Brooklyn Steel
  • The Black Dahlia Murder, Terror, Frozen Soul, Fuming Mouth, Phobophilic at Irving Plaza
  • joan at Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Stéphane Wrembel at Barbès

Monday, 4/17

  • Bono at the Beacon Theatre
  • Tiffany at Count Basie Center for the Arts
  • U.S. Girls, Jane Inc. at ​the Hall at Elsewhere
  • Cabinet, Ferd at Cafe Wha?
  • Lil Wayne at The Fillmore Philly

Tuesday, 4/18

  • Action Bronson at (le) Poisson Rouge
  • The Joe Perry Project at Webster Hall
  • Chicago at Mayo Performing Arts Center
  • Brett Dennen at City Winery NYC
  • Chloë at The Fillmore Philly
  • Sarah Shook & the Disarmers at TV Eye
  • Danielle Nicole at Cafe Wha?
  • Our Planet Live In Concert at State Theatre NJ
  • Spencer Sutherland at The Fillmore Philly

Wednesday, 4/19

  • Chicago at Mayo Performing Arts Center
  • Ethan Bortnick at Mercury Lounge
  • Xiu Xiu at (le) Poisson Rouge
  • FLO at Webster Hall
  • Scary Pockets, David Ryan Harris at Irving Plaza
  • Rico Nasty at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Cal Scruby at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Brooks Nielsen at Racket NYC
  • The Amish Outlaws at Cafe Wha?
  • Samiam, Walter Schreifels, 95 Bulls at Brooklyn Made
  • Debby Friday at Baby’s All Right

Thursday, 4/20

  • The Silos, Mary Lee Kortes at Mercury Lounge
  • Get the Led Out at Scottish Rite Auditorium
  • Ana Gabriel at Barclays Center
  • Nils Frahm at the Kings Theatre
  • Lucinda Williams at City Winery NYC
  • Little Feat at State Theatre NJ
  • Chlöe at Terminal 5
  • Andy Shauf, Marina Allen at Brooklyn Steel
  • Fruit Bats at Webster Hall
  • Sloan at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Arturo Sandoval at Bergen Performing Arts Center
  • The Summer Set at Irving Plaza
  • Scary Pockets, David Ryan Harris at the Brooklyn Bowl
  • The Easy Star All-Stars, Sister Carol w. the Cannibis Cup Band at Sony Hall
  • July Talk, Mauvey at Mercury Lounge
  • Adi Oasis at Brooklyn Made
  • Scott McMicken and the Ever-Expanding at Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Model/Actriz at Racket NYC
  • Ghostbath, Harakiri for the Sky, Unreqvited at the Meadows
  • The Mountain Goats at Union Transfer
  • Dakh Daughters, Balaklava Blues at (le) Poisson Rouge
  • Mephiskapheles, Hub City Stompers, Butterbrain at the Bowery Electric
  • Origami Angel at House of Independents
  • Amtrac at Elsewhere

Friday, 4/21

  • Fury of Five at House of Independents
  • Unknown Mortal Orchestra at The Fillmore Philly
  • Shana Cleveland at Mercury Lounge
  • Bono at the Beacon Theatre
  • Jon Anderson at Palladium Times Square
  • Lucinda Williams at City Winery NYC
  • The Smithereens w. Robin Wilson, Mark Farner’s American Band at the St. George Theatre
  • The Spinners at Resorts Atlantic City
  • Slaughter to Prevail at Starland Ballroom
  • Michigander, Abby Holliday at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Built to Spill at Brooklyn Made
  • Skinny Puppy at Irving Plaza
  • Ruston Kelly, Purr at Webster Hall
  • Jon Seceda at Bergen Performing Arts Center
  • Whitechapel, Archspire, Sign of the Swarm, Entheos at the Gramercy Theatre
  • Aaron Lewis at Ovation Hall
  • Field Guide, Cece Coakley at Elsewhere Zone One
  • Black Flag at Saint Vitus Bar
  • Get the Led Out at Scottish Rite Auditorium
  • Tamino, People Museum at Racket NYC
  • Takuya Kuroda at (le) Poisson Rouge
  • Badfish, Joe Samba at Brooklyn Bowl
  • Tye Tribbett at Sony Hall
  • Alice Howe at Rockwood Music Hall
  • Richard Lloyd at the Kingsland
  • Tangiers Blues Band at the Iridium

Saturday, 4/22

  • Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden
  • Bono at the Beacon Theatre
  • Lucinda Williams at City Winery NYC
  • Aly & AJ, With Love From, Miya Folick at the Hammerstein Ballroom
  • Skinny Puppy at Irving Plaza
  • Built to Spill at Brooklyn Made
  • Frankie Avalon at Golden Nugget Atlantic City
  • Ricardo Montaner at Ovation Hall
  • Tamino, People Museum at Racket NYC
  • Onyx, R.A. the Rugged Man at the Brooklyn Monarch
  • Two Another at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • The Hip Abduction at The Wonder Bar
  • Kerala Dust, LANNDS at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Origami Angel, Pinkshift, Sweet Pill at (le) Poisson Rouge
  • Garcia Peoples, Chris Forsyth, Purling Hiss at Union Pool
  • Get the Led Out at Scottish Rite Auditorium
  • Spike Hellis, Void Vision, Shadow Age at TV Eye

Sunday, 4/23

  • Placebo, Deap Vally at Brooklyn Steel
  • Built to Spill at Brooklyn Made
  • Houndmouth at The Stone Pony
  • Carsie Blanton at (le) Poisson Rouge
  • Fishbone at the Gramercy Theatre
  • Samia at Asbury Lanes
  • The Verve Pipe at City Winery NYC
  • Blood Brothers at the Iridium
  • The Van Pelt at Saint Vitus Bar
  • Stéphane Wrembel at Barbès

Monday, 4/24

  • Placebo, Deap Vally at Brooklyn Steel
  • The Walkmen at Webster Hall
  • Oneida, Upper Wilds, Editrix at TV Eye

Tuesday, 4/25

  • Father John Misty at The Stone Pony
  • M83 at Terminal 5
  • Lizzy McAlpine, Olivia Barton at Brooklyn Steel
  • The Walkmen at Webster Hall
  • Joywave, Dizzy at Racket NYC
  • Bankroll Hayden at Baby’s All Right
  • Tetchy, Spirit Ritual, Casters, Edith Pop at Brooklyn Made

Wednesday, 4/26

  • Bono at the Beacon Theatre
  • Ruben Studdard, Clay Aiken at Count Basie Center for the Arts
  • The Jayhawks at White Eagle Hall
  • M83 at Terminal 5
  • The Walkmen at Webster Hall
  • Snow Tha Product at Irving Plaza
  • Covet, Scarypoolparty, Alto Palo at Brooklyn Bowl
  • Flatland Cavalry, Cole Chaney at the Gramercy Theatre
  • Overcoats at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Sofiane Pamart at (le) Poisson Rouge
  • Kaia Kater, Allegra Krieger at Cafe Wha?

Thursday, 4/27

  • Kevin Kaarl at Brooklyn Steel
  • The Walkmen at Webster Hall
  • Screaming Females at Union Transfer
  • Lolo Zouaï at Irving Plaza
  • Deb Never at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Steve Gunn & David Moore (Bing & Ruth) at (le) Poisson Rouge
  • Sullivan King at White Eagle Hall
  • The Heavy Heavy, Shane Guerette at Brooklyn Made
  • Lee Ritenour at the Iridium
  • Scotty McCreery ất Carteret Performing Arts Center

Friday, 4/28

  • Juan Luis Guerra at Madison Square Garden
  • Bono at the Beacon Theatre
  • John Fogerty at Radio City Music Hall
  • Herman’s Hermits with Peter Noone, the Grass Roots at the St. George Theatre
  • The Walkmen at Webster Hall
  • 100 gecs, Machine Girl at the Great Hall at Avant Gardner
  • Say Anything at Irving Plaza
  • Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons at Prudential Hall
  • Breaking Benjamin, Falling In Reverse, The Pretty Reckless, Beartooth, D at Prudential Center
  • half alive, Tessa Violet at Brooklyn Steel
  • F*cked Up at Brooklyn Made
  • Valley, Aidan Bissett at Irving Plaza
  • Kitchen Dwellers, Eggy, Sicard Hollow at Brooklyn Bowl
  • Gorilla Biscuits at White Eagle Hall
  • Yes, Jon Anderson at Scottish Rite Auditorium
  • Felly at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Daily Bread at Racket NYC
  • Gorilla Biscuits at White Eagle Hall
  • Bailterspace at Mercury Lounge
  • Lies at Baby’s All Right
  • Walker Hayes at Hard Rock Live
  • Screaming Females, Lip Critic, Iron Chic at the Hall at Elsewhere
  • Solid Bronze at Prototype 237
  • Prinze George at Elsewhere Zone One
  • Home Free Vocal Band at Harrah’s
  • Lee Ritenour at the Iridium
  • Built to Spill at Union Transfer

Saturday, 4/29

  • Bono at the Beacon Theatre
  • Hot Tuna at the St. George Theatre
  • Yes, Jon Anderson at Scottish Rite Auditorium
  • Okean Elzy at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden
  • Little River Band at Carteret Performing Arts Center
  • 100 gecs, Machine Girl at the Great Hall at Avant Gardner
  • Radwimps at Palladium Times Square
  • Sunny Day Real Estate at The Stone Pony
  • Theo Katzman, May Erlewine at Terminal 5
  • Phoneboy at The Fillmore Philly
  • Hiatus Kaiyote at Brooklyn Steel
  • Say Anything at Irving Plaza
  • Suga at Prudential Center
  • City of the Sun, Portair at Racket NYC
  • Alfa Mist at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Simrit at the Gramercy Theatre
  • Moonspell, Eleine, Oceans of Slumber, Afterus, Vintersea at the Brooklyn Monarch
  • Felly at House of Independents
  • Fatoumata Diawara at ​Brooklyn Bowl
  • Lizzie McAlpine at The Fillmore Philly
  • Lee Ritenour at the Iridium
  • Public Serpents at the Kingsland
  • Oneida, Upper Wilds, Editrix at TV Eye
  • Eggy at tThe Wonder Bar
  • Thunderstorm Artis at Cafe Wha?

Sunday, 4/30

  • Go!, Crazy Eddie, Downlow, Crippled Earn, Chumhuffer at the Bowery Electric
  • Radwimps at Palladium Times Square
  • Gipsy Kings at Prudential Hall
  • Pinback, Dishelved Cuss at Webster Hall
  • Say Anything at Irving Plaza
  • Spiritbox, After the Burial, Intervals at Irving Plaza
  • Pedro the Lion, Erik Walters at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Jennifer Nettles at City Winery NYC
  • Hiatus Kaiyote at Brooklyn Steel
  • Alfa Mist at Racket NYC
  • Prof, Juice Lord, Bayo, Willie Wonka at Brooklyn Made
  • Stéphane Wrembel at Barbès

May

Monday, 5/1

  • Kill Alters at The Foundry Philadelphia
  • Spiritbox at Irving Plaza
  • Say Anything at Bowery Ballroom
  • Saint Motel at Webster Hall

Tuesday, 5/2

  • Lizzy McAlpine at Terminal 5
  • Metronomy at Avant Gardner
  • Obituary at Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia
  • Peter Cat Recording Co. at The Foundry Philadelphia
  • The Walkmen at Union Transfer
  • Meg Myers at Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • The Garden at Irving Plaza
  • Spiritbox at Theatre Of The Living Arts
  • Gary Numan at Webster Hall
  • Los Bitchos at Brooklyn Made

Wednesday, 5/3

  • Bono at The Beacon Theatre
  • The War and Treaty at Bowery Ballroom
  • Fever Ray at Terminal 5
  • Martin Sexton, KT Tunstall at Sony Hall
  • Upsahl at The Foundry Philadelphia
  • Coheed and Cambria at The Rooftop at Pier 17
  • Babyface Ray at Theatre Of The Living Arts
  • The Garden at Irving Plaza
  • The Walkmen at Union Transfer
  • Chelsea Grin, Carnifex at The Gramercy Theatre

Thursday, 5/4

  • Kali Uchis at Radio City Music Hall
  • Bono at The Beacon Theatre
  • Amy Grant at Bergen Performing Arts Center
  • Bela Fleck at Town Hall
  • Drive By Truckers at Bowery Ballroom
  • Nation of Language at Brooklyn Steel
  • Angele at Terminal 5
  • Ministry, Gary Numen, Front Line Assembly at Franklin Music Hall
  • The Walkmen at Union Transfer
  • The Commodores at St. George Theatre
  • Hoodoo Gurus at Underground Arts
  • The Heavy at Elsewhere
  • Obituary at Irving Plaza
  • Nickel Creek at The Rooftop at Pier 17

Friday, 5/5

  • Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden
  • Quiet Riot at Bergen Performing Arts Center
  • Kali Uchis at Radio City Music Hall
  • Styx at Xcite Center
  • Angele at Terminal 5
  • Hoodoo Gurus at Webster Hall
  • John Pizzarelli at Mayo Performing Arts Center
  • Amy Grant at City Winery NYC
  • Peter Cincotti at Count Basie Center for the Arts
  • Jessie’s Girl at The Capitol Theatre
  • Goth Babe at The Rooftop at Pier 17
  • Meg Myers at Underground Arts
  • Bumpin Uglies at House of Independents
  • Rebecca Black at The Foundry Philadelphia
  • Drive By Truckers at Bowery Ballroom
  • Khemmis at Brooklyn Monarch
  • MUNA at The Met Philadelphia
  • Ron Pope at World Cafe Live

Saturday, 5/6

  • Set It Off at Palladium Times Square
  • Rebecca Black at Elsewhere
  • Lotus at The Capitol Theatre
  • John Pizzarelli at Count Basie Center for Arts
  • Joji at Madison Square Garden
  • Ron Pope at Music Hall Of Williamsburg
  • Meg Myers at The Wonder Bar
  • Ill Nino, Through Fire, Dropout Kings at Starland Ballroom
  • Babyface Ray at Webster Hall
  • Yaeji at Union Transfer
  • Quinn XCII, Arizona, Julia Wolf at Radio City Music Hall
  • Transviolet at Elsewhere
  • Khemmis at Underground Arts
  • Acid Dad at Mercury Lounge
  • Linda & The LoveTones at The Stanhope House
  • Smash Into Pieces at Racket NYC
  • Finch at (le) Poisson Rouge

Sunday, 5/7

  • Bono at The Beacon Theatre
  • Khary at Mercury Lounge
  • Loudness at Dingbatz
  • August Burns Red at Starland Ballroom
  • Jimmy Webb at Count Basie Center for the Arts
  • Set It Off at Theatre Of The Living Arts
  • Styx at State Theatre New Jersey
  • Kali Uchis at The Met Philadelphia
  • Ville Valo at Irving Plaza

Monday, 5/8

  • Transviolet at The Foundry Philadelphia
  • Bono at The Beacon Theatre
  • MUNA at Terminal 5
  • Finch at (le) Poisson Rouge

Tuesday, 5/9

  • Ville Valo at Irving Plaza
  • Four Tet, Squidsoup at Avant Gardner
  • MUNA at Terminal 5
  • Janet Jackson, Ludacris at Madison Square Garden
  • Tomorrow X Together at UBS Arena

Wednesday, 5/10

  • Sabrina Carpenter at Terminal 5
  • Janet Jackson, Ludacris at Madison Square Garden
  • Anita Baker at Prudential Center
  • Adelitas Way at Dingbatz
  • Enter Shikari at Bowery Ballroom
  • Four Tet, Squidsoup at Avant Gardner
  • John Butler at The Fillmore Philadelphia
  • Daisy The Great at The Foundry Philadelphia
  • Beartooth, Trivium at the Paramount Theatre
  • Tomorrow X Together at UBS Arena
  • Haken at Theatre Of The Living Arts

Thursday, 5/11

  • Art Garfunkel at Bergen Performing Arts Center
  • Sabrina Carpenter at Terminal 5
  • Voivod, Imperial Triumphant at Underground Arts
  • The Wallflowers at The Stone Pony
  • Phoneboy at Bowery Ballroom
  • Quinn XCII, Arizona, Julia Wolf at The Mann Center For The Performing Arts
  • Four Tet, Squidsoup at Avant Gardner
  • Seal at The Met Philadelphia
  • Halen at (le) Poisson Rouge
  • Jackson Wang at Barclays Center
  • Cobra Man at Irving Plaza

Friday, 5/12

  • Anita Baker at UBS Arena
  • The Temptations & The Four Tops at Scottish Rite Auditorium
  • Voivod, Imperial Triumphant at Bowery Ballroom
  • Pouya at Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia
  • Jessie’s Girl at Count Basie Center for the Arts
  • Heartless Bastards at Brooklyn Bowl
  • Bacilos at Irving Plaza
  • Seven Lions at The Fillmore Philadelphia
  • The Interrupters, Frank Turner and The Sleeping Souls at The Rooftop at Pier 17
  • Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers, GAYLE at Lincoln Financial Field
  • Daisy The Great at Music Hall Of Williamsburg
  • Southside Johnny and The Asbury Jukes at Sony Hall
  • Sana at Brooklyn Steel

Saturday, 5/13

  • The Interrupters, Frank Turner and The Sleeping Souls at Stone Pony Summer Stage
  • Against The Current, Trophy Eyes, Yours Truly at The Gramercy Theatre
  • City Morgue at Terminal 5
  • Gospelfest at Prudential Center
  • Dionne Warwick at Xcite Center
  • Southside Johnny and The Asbury Jukes at Sony Hall
  • Gogo Penguin at Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Wage War at Starland Ballroom
  • Fantasia, Ne-Yo, Kenny Lattimore at Boardwalk Hall
  • John Butler at Town Hall
  • Cobra Man at Underground Arts
  • Moon Boots at Racket NYC
  • Sabrina Carpenter at Franklin Music Hall
  • Shame at Union Transfer
  • The Lemon Twigs at Irving Plaza
  • Austin Millz at Elsewhere
  • Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers, GAYLE at Lincoln Financial Field
  • Feist at Brooklyn Steel
  • Tiesto at Brooklyn Mirage

Sunday, 5/14

  • Off With Their Heads at House of Independents
  • Graham Nash at City Winery NYC
  • Shame at Warsaw
  • Plini at The Gramercy Theatre
  • The Interrupters, Frank Turner and The Sleeping Souls at The Fillmore Philadelphia
  • Against The Current, Trophy Eyes, Yours Truly at Union Transfer
  • Wage War at Paramount Theatre
  • Pouya at Irving Plaza
  • Hippie Sabotage at Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia
  • Hardwell at Brooklyn Mirage
  • Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers, Gracie Abrams at Lincoln Financial Field

Monday, 5/15

  • Feist at The Fillmore Philadelphia
  • Plini at The Gramercy Theatre
  • City and Colour at Franklin Music Hall
  • Shame at Irving Plaza
  • Sarah Potenza at City Winery NYC

Tuesday, 5/16

  • Graham Nash at City Winery NYC
  • Billy Nomates at Mercury Lounge
  • Joan at Music Hall Of Williamsburg

Wednesday, 5/17

  • The Righteous Brothers at Bergen Performing Arts Center
  • Graham Nash at City Winery NYC
  • The New Pornographers at Brooklyn Steel
  • Wage War at The Fillmore Philadelphia
  • Kevin Devine, The New Amsterdams at Brooklyn Made
  • Clutch at the Paramount Theatre
  • Hippie Sabotage at Webster Hall
  • Cheap Trick at Mayo Performing Arts Center
  • Billy Nomates at Mercury Lounge
  • Mareux at Music Hall Of Williamsburg
  • Denzel Curry at Blue Note NYC

Thursday, 5/18

  • Kevin Devine & The New Amsterdams at Crossroads
  • Harry Mack at Irving Plaza
  • Eggy at The Foundry Philadelphia
  • moe. at Brooklyn Bowl
  • The New Pornographers at Union Transfer
  • Clutch at Starland Ballroom

Friday, 5/19

  • Blink-182 at Madison Square Garden
  • Village People at Bergen Performing Arts Center
  • Rival Schools at Bowery Ballroom
  • Morgan Wallen, Parker McCollum, Ernest, Bailey Zimmerman at MetLife Stadium
  • The World Is A Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid To Die at (le) Poisson Rouge
  • Kevin Devine & The New Amsterdams at First Unitarian Church
  • Eleri Ward at South Orange Performing Arts Center
  • Hammerfall at Underground Arts
  • Lulu Santos at Sony Hall
  • Yaeji at Brooklyn Steel
  • The Gaslight Anthem at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City
  • Ashley McBryde at Newton Theatre
  • City and Colour at The Beacon Theatre
  • Waterparks at Theatre Of The Living Arts
  • Pernice Brothers at Racket NYC
  • moe. at Brooklyn Bowl
  • Travis Tritt at Xcite Center
  • The Blue Stones at Brooklyn Made

Saturday, 5/20

  • Foghat at Bergen Performing Arts Center
  • Morgan Wallen, Parker McCollum, Ernest, Bailey Zimmerman at MetLife Stadium
  • Richie Furay at South Orange Performing Arts Center
  • Janet Jackson, Ludacris at Etess Arena
  • Blues Traveler at Harrah’s – Atlantic City
  • The World Is A Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid To Die at Theatre Of The Living Arts
  • Tom Jones at Borgata Event Center
  • Cheap Trick at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City
  • Superheaven at Union Transfer
  • LeAnn Rimes at State Theatre New Jersey

Sunday, 5/21

  • Helloween at Terminal 5
  • Blink-182 at UBS Arena
  • Redveil at Bowery Ballroom
  • Rival Schools at Music Hall Of Williamsburg
  • Yaeji at Brooklyn Steel
  • Bury Tomorrow at The Gramercy Theatre
  • Caroline Polachek at Radio City Music Hall
  • Josh Ritter & The Royal City Band at The Beacon Theatre
  • moe. at Brooklyn Bowl
  • The Front Bottoms at the Paramount Theatre

Monday, 5/22

  • Tom Jones at State Theatre New Jersey
  • Hunter Hayes at The Gramercy Theatre
  • Crowded House at The Beacon Theatre
  • Narrow Head at Mercury Lounge

Tuesday, 5/23

  • Seal at The Beacon Theatre
  • Beach Bunny at The Rooftop at Pier 17
  • Yungblud at The Met Philadelphia
  • SYML at Racket NYC
  • Waterparks at Irving Plaza
  • Westerman at Music Hall Of Williamsburg
  • Avatar at Webster Hall
  • Indigo De Souza at Union Transfer
  • Tom Jones at the Paramount Theatre

Wednesday, 5/24

  • Blink-182 at Barclays Center
  • Attack Attack! at House of Independents
  • Off! at Bowery Ballroom
  • Indigo De Souza at Webster Hall
  • Crowded House at The Met Philadelphia
  • Redveil at Music Hall of Williamsburg

Thursday, 5/25

  • Future Islands at Asbury Lanes
  • Big Joanie at Union Pool
  • Off! at First Unitarian Church
  • Tom Jones at The Beacon Theatre
  • Jose James at Count Basie Center for the Arts
  • Loveless at Irving Plaza
  • Hayley Kiyoko at Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia

Friday, 5/26

  • Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers, GAYLE at MetLife Stadium
  • The Gaslight Anthem at the Paramount Theatre
  • Seven Lions at Brooklyn Mirage
  • Anita Wilson at City Winery Philadelphia
  • Crowded House at Count Basie Center for the Arts
  • Leon Larregui at Palladium Times Square
  • Sam Hunt at Etess Arena
  • Hunter Hayes at The Stone Pony
  • Anuel Aa at Prudential Center
  • Mavi at Bowery Ballroom
  • Big Joanie at Baby’s All Right
  • Foreigner at Xcite Center
  • Avatar at Theatre Of The Living Arts

Saturday, 5/27

  • Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers, Gracie Abrams at MetLife Stadium
  • Le Tigre at Union Transfer
  • Alestorm at Irving Plaza
  • Foreigner at Xcite Center
  • Seven Lions at Brooklyn Mirage

Sunday, 5/28

  • Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers, Owenn at MetLife Stadium
  • Anuel AA at Madison Square Garden
  • Bi-2 at Terminal 5

Monday, 5/29

  • Spafford at Blue Note NYC
  • Dadju at Irving Plaza

Tuesday, 5/30

  • Paramore at Madison Square Garden
  • Hayley Kiyoko at Irving Plaza
  • Panchiko at (le) Poisson Rouge
  • Zach Bryan at Wells Fargo Center
  • Thrice at The Fillmore Philadelphia

Wednesday, 5/31

  • Paramore at Madison Square Garden
  • Graham Parker at City Winery NYC
  • Zach Bryan at Wells Fargo Center
  • Grentperez at Mercury Lounge
  • The Backseat Lovers at The Fillmore Philadelphia
  • The Hellp at Bowery Ballroom
  • Hayley Kiyoko at Irving Plaza