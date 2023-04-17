Discover New Music in NYC This Week

Everynight Charley recommends the following 70+ concerts in New York City this week. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Monday, April 17

Bono at the Beacon Theatre

Kid ‘N Play at Sapphire 39

U.S. Girls, Jane Inc. at the Hall at Elsewhere

Brett Dennen, Certainly So at City Winery NYC

Cabinet, Fred at Cafe Wha?

Bridget Everett & the Tender Moments at Joe’s Pub

The Emily Duff Band, Afton Wolfe at Cowgirl

Fat Trout Trailer Park, Two-Man Giant Squid, Pons, Factual Brains at Berlin

The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack at Terra Blues

New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra BluesDiscover New

Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End

Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion

Joe Taino Monday Open Blues Jam at Stitch Bar & Blues

Tuesday, April 18

Action Bronson, Dr. Bachlava and the Human Growth Hormone at (le) Poisson Rouge

The Joe Perry Project at Webster Hall

Brett Dennen, Certainly So at City Winery NYC

Sarah Shook & the Disarmers, Scout Gillett at TV Eye

Danielle Nicole at Cafe Wha?

Sasha Dobson at Pete’s Candy Store

The Luca Benedetti Trio w. Tony Scherr & Tony Mason at Pete’s Candy Store

Those Pretty Wrongs at Rough Trade NYC

Tamar Korn and Friends at Barbès

Blues People at Terra Blues

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

Greg Humphreys & Friends at the Bitter End

Big Mamou at the 11th St. Bar

Wednesday, April 19

Xiu Xiu, GIFT, Godcaster at (le) Poisson Rouge

FLO at Webster Hall

Scary Pockets, David Ryan Harris at Irving Plaza

Rico Nasty at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Cal Scruby at the Bowery Ballroom

Brooks Nielsen at Racket NYC

Gum, winterforever, Wifey, sKiTTish ish at the Brooklyn Monarch

The Amish Outlaws at Cafe Wha?

Samiam, Walter Schreifels, 95 Bulls at Brooklyn Made

Those Pretty Wrongs, Brower at Union Pool

Kara Jackson at Rough Trade NYC

Ethan Bortnick, Ayleen Valentine at Mercury Lounge

Debby Friday at Baby’s All Right

Hekla, the Lookout Honeys, Dr. Ex & the Breakups, the High Stride at Berlin

The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues

Felix Slim at Stitch Bar & Blues

Buck and a Quarter at Barbes

The Noah Fowler Band at the 11th St. Bar

Ricky Stein at the Red Lion

Thursday, April 20