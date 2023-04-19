’72 Seasons’ & A Uniquely Revitalized Metallica

There is a reason that Metallica has been one of the most notable bands in the musical zeitgeist over the last 40 years. If you don’t know what that reason is, feast your eyes (and ears) on “Inamorata,” the longest song in the band’s expansive discography. The 11-minute number closes out 72 Seasons, the latest installment from the heavy metalers. It’s a headstrong track, melancholy in moments, riff-tastic in others, and overall innovative in shaping a hard rock narrative and playing into the ‘finale’ aspect of a new record. It’s layered and unique, not something you would have ever found on one of their eighties-era releases, but not so far out of left field that it doesn’t feel distinctly Metallica.

The new record, out officially this past Friday, April 14, is a monster. Yes, “Inamorata” is long, but that is only one of 12 songs – the whole tracklist clocks in at an hour and 17 minutes. In some ways, this is a difficult front-to-back listen, because who really has that amount of time or that grand of an attention span in 2023? We do, in fact, live in a world of 15 second videos and fleeting micro-trends, and, in the case that you did have a chunk of time to listen to this in one sitting, it might feel akin to one extremely long heavy metal jam. However, in other ways, the extensive length of 72 Seasons gives way to a kind of experimental musicality that doesn’t overpower what Metallica does best. There is room on the album for a little bit of everything: there is an inkling of the early speed demon days in there, a basis of performance-ready energy throughout, fairly consistent and contemporary production on every track, and still enough room for bits and pieces of newfound creativity. Fans new and old can appreciate this album and that is what we, personally, love about it.

Some songs, including the title track, “If Darkness Had a Son,” “Room of Mirrors,” and “Crown of Barbed Wire” have a doom and gloom undertone with weighted drums that is carried along with hefty Het vocals. (James Hetfield takes center stage more often than not, which is not a bad thing, but one cannot expect those wild belts and thrash growls to be that up-to-par 11 rock records in.) Frequently, the most memorable riffs come not solely from electric guitars, but rather the bass. Bass lines are intertwined phenomenally and prominently in ways the band hasn’t truly explored in quite some time; only minimally on the late nineties’ Load and Reload.

Make no mistake – there are evident highlights in this album’s new age musicality and authentic metal origins. The ability to expand on what you’re known for and what you are given, especially in a genre known for having a ‘my way or the highway’ mindset, is impressive. “Too Far Gone?” is an instant classic. “Screaming Suicide” has a surprisingly catchiness. And by closing with the aforementioned standout, “Inamorata,” Metallica, as the band behind 72 Seasons, clearly feels confident in what they are doing. Call it experimentation, call it a renewed sense of self, call it whatever you want, because at the end of the day its a heavy set of songs with a bit of individuality and a lot of meaning.

Will 72 Seasons be 2023’s ‘Album of the Year’? Maybe not. Is it Metallica’s all-time best? Definitely not. Is it a fiery record and a masterful take on modern metal? Without a shadow of a doubt.

