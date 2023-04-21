April in NYC Rocks with Live Music

Everynight Charley recommends the following 70+ concerts in New York City this weekend. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Friday, April 21

Bono at the Beacon Theatre

Jon Anderson & the Band Geeks at Palladium Times Square

Lucinda Williams at City Winery NYC

The Smithereens w. Robin Wilson, Mark Farner’s American Band at the St. George Theatre

Ney Matogrosso (acoustic) at the Town Hall

Chlöe at Brooklyn Steel

Michigander, Abby Holliday at the Bowery Ballroom

Built to Spill, Disco Doom, Oruã at Brooklyn Made

Skinny Puppy, Lead into Gold at Irving Plaza

Ruston Kelly, Purr at Webster Hall

Whitechapel, Archspire, Sign of the Swarm, Entheos at the Gramercy Theatre

Badfish, Joe Samba at Brooklyn Bowl

Field Guide, Cece Coakley at Elsewhere Zone One

Black Flag at Saint Vitus Bar

Tamino, People Museum at Racket NYC

Takuya Kuroda, Melanie Charles at le Poisson Rouge

Tito Rodríguez Jr at the David Rubenstein Auditorium

Tye Tribbett at Sony Hall

Shana Cleveland at Mercury Lounge

Fat Trout Trailer Park, Aux Blood, Wiring, Little Cliff at Arlene’s Grocery

Bodywash, Phantom Handshakes at Berlin

Alice Howe at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 3

Richard Lloyd at the Kingsland

Richie Quake, Telescreens, Birthday Girl at Heaven Can Wait

Tangiers Blues Band at the Iridium

Crazy Mary, Frank Wood & His NYC All-Stars Band, the Jynx & Dino Show at the Parkside Lounge

SoulCake at the Jefferson Market Library

The Michael Hill Trio at Terra Blues

The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues

Saturday, April 22

French Montana, Jeezy, T.I., Jadakiss, Remy Ma, Cam’ron, Fivio Foreign, Jucee Froot at Barclay Center

Bono at the Beacon Theatre

Mariza at the Town Hall

Lucinda Williams at City Winery NYC

Peter Murphy, Adrian Belew, Scrote, Royston Langdon, Eric Schermerhorn, Ron Dziubla, Matt McJunkins, Jeff Friedl at the St. George Theater

Aly & AJ, With Love From, Miya Folick at the Hammerstein Ballroom

Suso Sáiz, Qasim Naqvi at St. Ann & the Holy Trinity Church

Skinny Puppy, Lead into Gold at Irving Plaza

Built to Spill, Heaven, Bijoux Cone at Brooklyn Made

Tamino, People Museum at Racket NYC

Star Kitchen w. Matisyahu at Brooklyn Bowl

Onyx, R.A. the Rugged Man at the Brooklyn Monarch

Two Another at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Kerala Dust, LANNDS at the Bowery Ballroom

FLO at Pace University

Origami Angel, Pinkshift, Sweet Pill at le Poisson Rouge

Garcia Peoples, Chris Forsyth, Purling Hiss at Union Pool

Braxton Cook at the Hall at Elsewhere

Cryogeyser, Draag, Shower Curtain at Elsewhere Zone One

Spike Hellis, Void Vision, Shadow Age at TV Eye

Shana Cleveland at the Sultan Room

Semaphore at Gold Sounds

Mary Shelley, O. Wake, Di Ivories at Mercury Lounge

Jill Fiore, Diane and the Gentle Men, Mighty Fine, Anna Copacabana at Heaven Can Wait

Lil Mo & the Monicats at Connolly’s Klub 45

The Bobby Bryan Trio at Terra Blues

The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

Sunday, April 23