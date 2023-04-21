April in NYC Rocks with Live Music

Everynight Charley recommends the following 70+ concerts in New York City this weekend. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Friday, April 21
- Bono at the Beacon Theatre
- Jon Anderson & the Band Geeks at Palladium Times Square
- Lucinda Williams at City Winery NYC
- The Smithereens w. Robin Wilson, Mark Farner’s American Band at the St. George Theatre
- Ney Matogrosso (acoustic) at the Town Hall
- Chlöe at Brooklyn Steel
- Michigander, Abby Holliday at the Bowery Ballroom
- Built to Spill, Disco Doom, Oruã at Brooklyn Made
- Skinny Puppy, Lead into Gold at Irving Plaza
- Ruston Kelly, Purr at Webster Hall
- Whitechapel, Archspire, Sign of the Swarm, Entheos at the Gramercy Theatre
- Badfish, Joe Samba at Brooklyn Bowl
- Field Guide, Cece Coakley at Elsewhere Zone One
- Black Flag at Saint Vitus Bar
- Tamino, People Museum at Racket NYC
- Takuya Kuroda, Melanie Charles at le Poisson Rouge
- Tito Rodríguez Jr at the David Rubenstein Auditorium
- Tye Tribbett at Sony Hall
- Shana Cleveland at Mercury Lounge
- Fat Trout Trailer Park, Aux Blood, Wiring, Little Cliff at Arlene’s Grocery
- Bodywash, Phantom Handshakes at Berlin
- Alice Howe at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 3
- Richard Lloyd at the Kingsland
- Richie Quake, Telescreens, Birthday Girl at Heaven Can Wait
- Tangiers Blues Band at the Iridium
- Crazy Mary, Frank Wood & His NYC All-Stars Band, the Jynx & Dino Show at the Parkside Lounge
- SoulCake at the Jefferson Market Library
- The Michael Hill Trio at Terra Blues
- The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues
Saturday, April 22
- French Montana, Jeezy, T.I., Jadakiss, Remy Ma, Cam’ron, Fivio Foreign, Jucee Froot at Barclay Center
- Bono at the Beacon Theatre
- Mariza at the Town Hall
- Lucinda Williams at City Winery NYC
- Peter Murphy, Adrian Belew, Scrote, Royston Langdon, Eric Schermerhorn, Ron Dziubla, Matt McJunkins, Jeff Friedl at the St. George Theater
- Aly & AJ, With Love From, Miya Folick at the Hammerstein Ballroom
- Suso Sáiz, Qasim Naqvi at St. Ann & the Holy Trinity Church
- Skinny Puppy, Lead into Gold at Irving Plaza
- Built to Spill, Heaven, Bijoux Cone at Brooklyn Made
- Tamino, People Museum at Racket NYC
- Star Kitchen w. Matisyahu at Brooklyn Bowl
- Onyx, R.A. the Rugged Man at the Brooklyn Monarch
- Two Another at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Kerala Dust, LANNDS at the Bowery Ballroom
- FLO at Pace University
- Origami Angel, Pinkshift, Sweet Pill at le Poisson Rouge
- Garcia Peoples, Chris Forsyth, Purling Hiss at Union Pool
- Braxton Cook at the Hall at Elsewhere
- Cryogeyser, Draag, Shower Curtain at Elsewhere Zone One
- Spike Hellis, Void Vision, Shadow Age at TV Eye
- Shana Cleveland at the Sultan Room
- Semaphore at Gold Sounds
- Mary Shelley, O. Wake, Di Ivories at Mercury Lounge
- Jill Fiore, Diane and the Gentle Men, Mighty Fine, Anna Copacabana at Heaven Can Wait
- Lil Mo & the Monicats at Connolly’s Klub 45
- The Bobby Bryan Trio at Terra Blues
- The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
Sunday, April 23
- Placebo, Big Joanie at Brooklyn Steel
- Built to Spill, Prism Bitch, Itchy Kitty at Brooklyn Made
- Carsie Blanton, Brittany Ann Tranbaugh at le Poisson Rouge
- Fishbone, Ache, Sgt. Scagnetti at the Gramercy Theatre
- The Verve Pipe at City Winery NYC
- Blood Brothers at the Iridium
- Lucy Wainwright Roche at the Loft at City Winery
- Kasim Sultan at the Iridium
- LANNDS at Elsewhere Zone One
- The Van Pelt, Caithlin DeMarrais, Common Sage at Saint Vitus Bar
- Stéphane Wrembel at Barbès
- Arturo O’Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra at Birdland Jazz Club
- Robbie Fulks at Mercury Lounge
- Jeffrey Lewis & the Voltage, Baby Dayliner, MayQueen, Ryan Lee Crosby at Our Wicked Lady Rooftop
- Samoa Wilson at Terra Blues
- The Black Cats NYC, Charm School, Myrna & the Bulldog, Kelley Anne Luigi, the Vigilantes at the Parkside Lounge
- Donald Gallagher, Rew Starr, Shelton Pritchard Lindsay, Pistol Pete Sturman at the Rock Bar
- Mark Geary, Karl Geary at Scratcher
- The Irish Seisiun at the 11th St. Bar
- Granite to Glass at Book Club
- The Pioneers at Terra Blues