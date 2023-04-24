EVENT LISTINGS: April-May 2023

April
Saturday, 4/1
- Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band at Madison Square Garden
- Polyphia at Starland Ballroom
- Nathaniel Rateliff with the Colorado Symphony Orchestra at David Geffen Hall
- Tennis, Kate Bollinger at the Beacon Theatre
- Masego, Ogi at Terminal 5
- The Movement at The Stone Pony
- Kim Loazia & JD Pantoja at Palladium Times Square
- Ryan Adams at Count Basie Center for the Arts
- Melody’s Echo Chamber at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Bone Thugs N Harmony at Bergen Performing Arts Center
- Robyn Hitchcock, Kelley Stoltz at the Bowery Ballroom
- Natu Camara at Drom
- Church of the Cosmic Skull, Valley of the Sun at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Slacker University at The Fillmore Philly
- KanKan, Trapmade Jason, Goonie at Racket NYC
- DANAVA, Ecstatic Vision, Century, Tower at Brooklyn Made
- Alex Lustig at Elsewhere Zone One
- High Vis, Age of Apocalypse, Restraining Order at Saint Vitus Bar
- Godcaster, Dirt Buyer, Venus Twins at Union Pool
- Kiwi Jr. at Berlin
- Rick Wakeman at the Wellmont Theater
- Sirsy at the Bitter End
- Blue Wave Theory, Tsunami of Sound, Underwater Bosses at Otto’s Shrunken Head
Sunday, 4/2
- Trapper Shoepp at Mercury Lounge
- Joywave at The Stone Pony
- The Luca Benedetti Trio at Barbès
- Masego at Terminal 5
- Nick Lutsko & the $100k Band at the Gramercy Theatre
- Melody’s Echo Chamber, Will Paquin at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Al Stewart & the Empty Pockets at City Winery NYC
- The Hardkiss at Racket NYC
- Gian Perez, the Cynz, the Anderson Council at the Bowery Electric
Monday, 4/3
- Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band at Barclays Center
- Rick Wakeman at Count Basie Center for the Arts
- The Church at Asbury Lanes
- Rini at Union Transfer
- The Tallest Man on Earth, Andrea Von Kampen at the Bowery Ballroom
- Nick Lutsko & the $100k Band at The Fillmore Philly
- Chip Taylor at the Loft at City Winery
Tuesday, 4/4
- Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs at Mercury Lounge
- Action Bronson at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Masego at The Fillmore Philly
- The Tallest Man on Earth, Andrea Von Kampen at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Ella Mai at Terminal 5
- Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness at Rockwood Music Hall
- Marcia Ball & Tinsley Ellis at City Winery NYC
- Deerhoof, Sound of Ceres, Scarlet at the Hall at Elsewhere
- Brian Culbertson at Count Basie Center for the Arts
- Jeff McErlain w. Robben Ford at the Bitter End
- Tamar Korn and Friends at Barbès
Wednesday, 4/5
- Morgan James at Count Basie Center for the Arts
- Duster, Widowspeak at Union Transfer
- Enslaved, Insomnium, Black Anvil at Irving Plaza
- Matt Corby at the Bowery Ballroom
- Bayaz, Pale Moon Gang, Kabuki Love, Female Genius at Arlene’s Grocery
- Verite at The Fillmore Philly
Thursday, 4/6
- Guster at White Eagle Hall
- Lewis Capaldi at Radio City Music Hall
- Rickie Lee Jones at Birdland
- Matt Corby at the Bowery Ballroom
- Maggie Lindemann at Irving Plaza
- Twiddle at Webster Hall
- Unwritten Law at House of Independents
- Vancouver Sleep Clinic, Ghostly Kisses at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Rick Wakeman at City Winery NYC
- Felix Cavaliere’s Rascals at Bergen Performing Arts Center
- Spyro Gyra at Count Basie Center for the Arts
- Vulvodynia, To the Grave, Viscera, Osiah, Bound in Fear at the Gramercy Theatre
- The Matt Ray Trio w. Mykal Kilgore and Aminah Imani at Lincoln Center
- Ron Gallo at Baby’s All Right
- Aaron Lewis at Count Basie Center for the Arts
- Riki Rachtman at Starland Ballroom
- Xylouris White, Myriam Gendron at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Algiers, Party Dozen at Racket NYC
- Free Throw at Crossroads
- North Star Boys at The Fillmore Philly
- Mighty Mystic at Cafe Wha?
Friday, 4/7
- The Eagles at Prudential Center
- The Monks Celebrated by Micky Dolenz at Ovation Hall
- Rickie Lee Jones at Birdland
- Guster at The Fillmore Philly
- Ella Mai at Brooklyn Steel
- Jake Wesley Rogers, Stacey Ryan at Irving Plaza
- Boney James at Bergen Performing Arts Center
- Seaford Mods at Webster Hall
- Nothing Nowhere, Oxymorrons, Omerta at the Bowery Ballroom
- Ezra Collective at the Blue Note
- Doom Flamingo, Big Something at the Brooklyn Bowl
- The Home Team, Broadside, Honey Revenge at the Gramercy Theatre
- Titus Andronicus at Asbury Lanes
- VÉRITÉ, Oston at the Hall at Elsewhere
- Wesley Stace’s Cabinet of Wonders at City Winery NYC
- Riki Rachtman at the Iridium
- Anvil at Crossroads
- The Bobby Lees at Mercury Lounge
- Strawberry Girls at the Meadows
- North Star Boys at Racket NYC
- Joe Hertler & the Rainbow Seekers at Elsewhere Zone One
- Noahfinnce at House of Independents
Saturday, 4/8
- Speed, Scowl, King Nine, Regulate, End it, Raw Brigade, Hangman, Buggin, Jivebomb at the Brooklyn Monarch
- Strawberry Girls at House of Independents
- Symba, 24kGoldn, Justina Valentine, Hitman Holla, JD McCrary, Traetwothree, Klondike Blonde, DW Flame, POP MONEY at the Hammerstein Ballroom
- Rickie Lee Jones at Birdland
- Titus Andronicus at the Hall at Elsewhere
- Shygirl at Webster Hall
- Boney James at Mayo Performing Arts Center
- Unwritten Law, Tyler Posey, Authority Zero at the Gramercy Theatre
- Wiki, Akai Solo, Papo2oo4 at (le) Poisson Rouge
- The Plot In You at Asbury Lanes
- Anvil at Saint Vitus Bar
- Ezra Collective at the Blue Note
- Green Knuckle Material
- Noahfinnce at the Bowery Ballroom
- Laura Stevenson, Kayleigh Goldsworthy at Brooklyn Made
- Marc Broussard, Nicotine Dolls at Sony Hall
- Anvil at Saint Vitus Bar
- Archie Shepp, Linda Sharrock, Claudia Rankine at the Brooklyn Academy of Music
- Elita at Elsewhere
- Overmono at Brooklyn Steel
- Coco & Clair Clair at The Fillmore Philly
- Two Witches, Jesucrisis at Mercury Lounge
Sunday, 4/9
- Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band at the UBS Arena, Elmont
- Shygirl at Webster Hall
- Nothing More, Crown the Empire, Thousand Below at Irving Plaza
- Emma Ruth Rundle, Patrick Shiroishi at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Ezra Collective at the Blue Note
- Florence Dore at the Loft at City Winery
- Worriers, Lizdelise at TV Eye
- Jake Wesley Rogers, Stacey Ryan at The Fillmore Philly
- Stéphane Wrembel at Barbès
Monday, 4/10
- Queensrÿche, Marty Friedman, Trauma at Irving Plaza
- The Joe Perry Project at Webster Hall
- Donovan Woods & Henry Jamison, Isabel Pless at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Sean Kershaw – SK3 at Cowgirl Seahorse
Tuesday, 4/11
- Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band at the UBS Arena
- Lucius, Danielle Ponder at White Eagle Hall
- Action Bronson at (le) Poisson Rouge
- redveil at The Fillmore Philly
- Ashe, Em Beihold at Terminal 5
- North Star Boys at Asbury Lanes
- Morbid Angel, Revocation, Vitriol, Crypta at the Gramercy Theatre
- Coco & Clair Clair, Grandma at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Caroline Rose, Hammydown at Union Transfer
- Wilder Woods at the Bowery Ballroom
- Car, the Garden at the Brooklyn Monarch
Wednesday, 4/12
- The Monkees Celebrated by Micky Dolenz at Bergen Performing Arts Center
- Andrew Bird, Madison Cunningham at Prudential Hall
- Ha*Ash at the Beacon Theatre
- Caroline Rose, Hammydown at Webster Hall
- One Time Weekend at The Wonder Bar
- Jersey Loud at House of Independents
- The Academic at the Bowery Ballroom
- Skald at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Self Esteem at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Jana Horn at Union Pool
- Mile Twelve at Rockwood Music Hall
Thursday, 4/13
- Snarky Puppy, MAGO at the Beacon Theatre
- Darren Hayes at the Town Hall
- Ashe, Em Beihold at Terminal 5
- Fake Names at House of Independents
- Johnny Mathis at Mayo Performing Arts Center
- Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Seafoam Walls at Webster Hall
- Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Yam Yam at the Brooklyn Bowl
- Tei Shi at the Bowery Ballroom
- Carcass, Municipal Waste, Sacred Reich, Creeping Death at Warsaw
- Eye Hate God, Goatwhore at the Brooklyn Monarch
- August Burns Red at The Fillmore Philly
- Aitch at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Hot Chelle Rae at Racket NYC
- Vanilla Fudge at the Iridium
- Worm at Saint Vitus Bar
- Laveda, S.C.A.B., UVTV at Mercury Lounge
- The Mallet Brothers Band at Cafe Wha?
Friday, 4/14
- Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band at the Prudential Center
- Depeche Mode at Madison Square Garden
- August Burns Red, the Devil Wears Prada, Bleed from Within at Palladium Times Square
- Spencer Sutherland at Irving Plaza
- Hed Pe at Dingbatz
- Los Tigres del Norte at Cure Insurance Arena
- Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Seafoam Walls at Webster Hall
- MIKE, Slauson Malone 1, Sideshow, Cruzin at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Pigeons Playing Ping Pong at the Brooklyn Bowl
- The Spinner, Manhattans, The Trammps at State Theatre NJ
- Ionnalee, iamamiwhoiam at the Hall at Elsewhere
- Have a Nice Life, Giles Corey, Midwife, Planning for Burial at the Bowery Ballroom
- Snarky Puppy, Nate Wood at Union Transfer
- Wild Child, Proxima Parada at Racket NYC
- Dying Fetus, Suicide Silence at Starland Ballroom
- Exumer, Overdose, Malleus at Saint Vitus Bar
- Brian Dunne, Al Olender at Mercury Lounge
- High Vis, Glitterer, Combust, Sugar Milk at the Meadows
- Hot Chelle Rae at The Wonder Bar
- The Academic at The Fillmore Philly
Saturday, 4/15
- Reba McEntire, Terri Clark, the Isaacs at Madison Square Garden
- Chicago at Hard Rock Live
- Ricardo Montaner at Radio City Music Hall
- Los Tigres del Norte at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden
- Johnny Mathis at Count Basie Center for the Arts
- Ripe at Terminal 5
- Pigeons Playing Ping Pong at the Brooklyn Bowl
- Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Seafoam Walls at Webster Hall
- Chase Rice at Starland Ballroom
- Duster, Widowspeak at Brooklyn Steel
- Black Belt Eagle Scout, Claire Glass, Adobo at Baby’s All Right
- Los Amigos Invisibles at the Hall at Elsewhere
- Booker T. Jones at City Winery NYC
- Have a Nice Life, Giles Corey, Midwife, Planning for Burial at the Bowery Ballroom
- Paraleven at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Codeine, Barbara Manning at Irving Plaza
- Young Me and the Moons at Racket NYC
- The Sadies at Union Pool
- Poison Ruïn, Puffer, Invertebrates, Blank Spell, Suffocating Madness at the Meadows
- Hodera at House of Independents
- James Maddock at the Cutting Room
- Mile Twelve at Rockwood Music Hall
- Timmy’s Organism at TV Eye
- TINK at Union Transfer
Sunday, 4/16
- Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo at State Theatre NJ
- Bono at the Beacon Theatre
- Lil Wayne at the Apollo Theater
- Jon Anderson at Prudential Hall
- Chicago at the St. George Theatre
- Aly & AJ at The Fillmore Philly
- The Wailers at Count Basie Center for the Arts
- Tink & Friends at Brooklyn Steel
- The Black Dahlia Murder, Terror, Frozen Soul, Fuming Mouth, Phobophilic at Irving Plaza
- joan at Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Stéphane Wrembel at Barbès
Monday, 4/17
- Bono at the Beacon Theatre
- Tiffany at Count Basie Center for the Arts
- U.S. Girls, Jane Inc. at the Hall at Elsewhere
- Cabinet, Ferd at Cafe Wha?
- Lil Wayne at The Fillmore Philly
Tuesday, 4/18
- Action Bronson at (le) Poisson Rouge
- The Joe Perry Project at Webster Hall
- Chicago at Mayo Performing Arts Center
- Brett Dennen at City Winery NYC
- Chloë at The Fillmore Philly
- Sarah Shook & the Disarmers at TV Eye
- Danielle Nicole at Cafe Wha?
- Our Planet Live In Concert at State Theatre NJ
- Spencer Sutherland at The Fillmore Philly
Wednesday, 4/19
- Chicago at Mayo Performing Arts Center
- Ethan Bortnick at Mercury Lounge
- Xiu Xiu at (le) Poisson Rouge
- FLO at Webster Hall
- Scary Pockets, David Ryan Harris at Irving Plaza
- Rico Nasty at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Cal Scruby at the Bowery Ballroom
- Brooks Nielsen at Racket NYC
- The Amish Outlaws at Cafe Wha?
- Samiam, Walter Schreifels, 95 Bulls at Brooklyn Made
- Debby Friday at Baby’s All Right
Thursday, 4/20
- The Silos, Mary Lee Kortes at Mercury Lounge
- Get the Led Out at Scottish Rite Auditorium
- Ana Gabriel at Barclays Center
- Nils Frahm at the Kings Theatre
- Lucinda Williams at City Winery NYC
- Little Feat at State Theatre NJ
- Chlöe at Terminal 5
- Andy Shauf, Marina Allen at Brooklyn Steel
- Fruit Bats at Webster Hall
- Sloan at the Bowery Ballroom
- Arturo Sandoval at Bergen Performing Arts Center
- The Summer Set at Irving Plaza
- Scary Pockets, David Ryan Harris at the Brooklyn Bowl
- The Easy Star All-Stars, Sister Carol w. the Cannibis Cup Band at Sony Hall
- July Talk, Mauvey at Mercury Lounge
- Adi Oasis at Brooklyn Made
- Scott McMicken and the Ever-Expanding at Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Model/Actriz at Racket NYC
- Ghostbath, Harakiri for the Sky, Unreqvited at the Meadows
- The Mountain Goats at Union Transfer
- Dakh Daughters, Balaklava Blues at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Mephiskapheles, Hub City Stompers, Butterbrain at the Bowery Electric
- Origami Angel at House of Independents
- Amtrac at Elsewhere
Friday, 4/21
- Fury of Five at House of Independents
- Unknown Mortal Orchestra at The Fillmore Philly
- Shana Cleveland at Mercury Lounge
- Bono at the Beacon Theatre
- Jon Anderson at Palladium Times Square
- Lucinda Williams at City Winery NYC
- The Smithereens w. Robin Wilson, Mark Farner’s American Band at the St. George Theatre
- The Spinners at Resorts Atlantic City
- Slaughter to Prevail at Starland Ballroom
- Michigander, Abby Holliday at the Bowery Ballroom
- Built to Spill at Brooklyn Made
- Skinny Puppy at Irving Plaza
- Ruston Kelly, Purr at Webster Hall
- Jon Seceda at Bergen Performing Arts Center
- Whitechapel, Archspire, Sign of the Swarm, Entheos at the Gramercy Theatre
- Aaron Lewis at Ovation Hall
- Field Guide, Cece Coakley at Elsewhere Zone One
- Black Flag at Saint Vitus Bar
- Get the Led Out at Scottish Rite Auditorium
- Tamino, People Museum at Racket NYC
- Takuya Kuroda at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Badfish, Joe Samba at Brooklyn Bowl
- Tye Tribbett at Sony Hall
- Alice Howe at Rockwood Music Hall
- Richard Lloyd at the Kingsland
- Tangiers Blues Band at the Iridium
Saturday, 4/22
- Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden
- Bono at the Beacon Theatre
- Lucinda Williams at City Winery NYC
- Aly & AJ, With Love From, Miya Folick at the Hammerstein Ballroom
- Skinny Puppy at Irving Plaza
- Built to Spill at Brooklyn Made
- Frankie Avalon at Golden Nugget Atlantic City
- Ricardo Montaner at Ovation Hall
- Tamino, People Museum at Racket NYC
- Onyx, R.A. the Rugged Man at the Brooklyn Monarch
- Two Another at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- The Hip Abduction at The Wonder Bar
- Kerala Dust, LANNDS at the Bowery Ballroom
- Origami Angel, Pinkshift, Sweet Pill at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Garcia Peoples, Chris Forsyth, Purling Hiss at Union Pool
- Get the Led Out at Scottish Rite Auditorium
- Spike Hellis, Void Vision, Shadow Age at TV Eye
Sunday, 4/23
- Placebo, Deap Vally at Brooklyn Steel
- Built to Spill at Brooklyn Made
- Houndmouth at The Stone Pony
- Carsie Blanton at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Fishbone at the Gramercy Theatre
- Samia at Asbury Lanes
- The Verve Pipe at City Winery NYC
- Blood Brothers at the Iridium
- The Van Pelt at Saint Vitus Bar
- Stéphane Wrembel at Barbès
Monday, 4/24
- Placebo, Deap Vally at Brooklyn Steel
- The Walkmen at Webster Hall
- Oneida, Upper Wilds, Editrix at TV Eye
Tuesday, 4/25
- Father John Misty at The Stone Pony
- M83 at Terminal 5
- Lizzy McAlpine, Olivia Barton at Brooklyn Steel
- The Walkmen at Webster Hall
- Joywave, Dizzy at Racket NYC
- Bankroll Hayden at Baby’s All Right
- Tetchy, Spirit Ritual, Casters, Edith Pop at Brooklyn Made
Wednesday, 4/26
- Bono at the Beacon Theatre
- Ruben Studdard, Clay Aiken at Count Basie Center for the Arts
- The Jayhawks at White Eagle Hall
- M83 at Terminal 5
- The Walkmen at Webster Hall
- Snow Tha Product at Irving Plaza
- Covet, Scarypoolparty, Alto Palo at Brooklyn Bowl
- Flatland Cavalry, Cole Chaney at the Gramercy Theatre
- Overcoats at the Bowery Ballroom
- Sofiane Pamart at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Kaia Kater, Allegra Krieger at Cafe Wha?
Thursday, 4/27
- Kevin Kaarl at Brooklyn Steel
- The Walkmen at Webster Hall
- Screaming Females at Union Transfer
- Lolo Zouaï at Irving Plaza
- Deb Never at the Bowery Ballroom
- Steve Gunn & David Moore (Bing & Ruth) at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Sullivan King at White Eagle Hall
- The Heavy Heavy, Shane Guerette at Brooklyn Made
- Lee Ritenour at the Iridium
- Scotty McCreery ất Carteret Performing Arts Center
Friday, 4/28
- Juan Luis Guerra at Madison Square Garden
- Bono at the Beacon Theatre
- John Fogerty at Radio City Music Hall
- Herman’s Hermits with Peter Noone, the Grass Roots at the St. George Theatre
- The Walkmen at Webster Hall
- 100 gecs, Machine Girl at the Great Hall at Avant Gardner
- Say Anything at Irving Plaza
- Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons at Prudential Hall
- Breaking Benjamin, Falling In Reverse, The Pretty Reckless, Beartooth, D at Prudential Center
- half alive, Tessa Violet at Brooklyn Steel
- F*cked Up at Brooklyn Made
- Valley, Aidan Bissett at Irving Plaza
- Kitchen Dwellers, Eggy, Sicard Hollow at Brooklyn Bowl
- Gorilla Biscuits at White Eagle Hall
- Yes, Jon Anderson at Scottish Rite Auditorium
- Felly at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Daily Bread at Racket NYC
- Gorilla Biscuits at White Eagle Hall
- Bailterspace at Mercury Lounge
- Lies at Baby’s All Right
- Walker Hayes at Hard Rock Live
- Screaming Females, Lip Critic, Iron Chic at the Hall at Elsewhere
- Solid Bronze at Prototype 237
- Prinze George at Elsewhere Zone One
- Home Free Vocal Band at Harrah’s
- Lee Ritenour at the Iridium
- Built to Spill at Union Transfer
Saturday, 4/29
- Bono at the Beacon Theatre
- Hot Tuna at the St. George Theatre
- Yes, Jon Anderson at Scottish Rite Auditorium
- Okean Elzy at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden
- Little River Band at Carteret Performing Arts Center
- 100 gecs, Machine Girl at the Great Hall at Avant Gardner
- Radwimps at Palladium Times Square
- Sunny Day Real Estate at The Stone Pony
- Theo Katzman, May Erlewine at Terminal 5
- Phoneboy at The Fillmore Philly
- Hiatus Kaiyote at Brooklyn Steel
- Gangstagrass, Jazztronauts at Snug Harbor Cultural Center and Botanical Garden
- Say Anything at Irving Plaza
- Suga at Prudential Center
- City of the Sun, Portair at Racket NYC
- Alfa Mist at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Simrit at the Gramercy Theatre
- Moonspell, Eleine, Oceans of Slumber, Afterus, Vintersea at the Brooklyn Monarch
- Felly at House of Independents
- Fatoumata Diawara at Brooklyn Bowl
- Lizzie McAlpine at The Fillmore Philly
- Lee Ritenour at the Iridium
- Public Serpents at the Kingsland
- Oneida, Upper Wilds, Editrix at TV Eye
- Eggy at tThe Wonder Bar
- Thunderstorm Artis at Cafe Wha?
Sunday, 4/30
- Go!, Crazy Eddie, Downlow, Crippled Earn, Chumhuffer at the Bowery Electric
- Radwimps at Palladium Times Square
- Gipsy Kings at Prudential Hall
- Pinback, Dishelved Cuss at Webster Hall
- Say Anything at Irving Plaza
- Spiritbox, After the Burial, Intervals at Irving Plaza
- Pedro the Lion, Erik Walters at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Jennifer Nettles at City Winery NYC
- Hiatus Kaiyote at Brooklyn Steel
- Alfa Mist at Racket NYC
- Prof, Juice Lord, Bayo, Willie Wonka at Brooklyn Made
- Stéphane Wrembel at Barbès
May
Monday, 5/1
- Kill Alters at The Foundry Philadelphia
- Spiritbox at Irving Plaza
- Say Anything at Bowery Ballroom
- Saint Motel at Webster Hall
Tuesday, 5/2
- Lizzy McAlpine at Terminal 5
- Metronomy at Avant Gardner
- Obituary at Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia
- Peter Cat Recording Co. at The Foundry Philadelphia
- The Walkmen at Union Transfer
- Meg Myers at Music Hall of Williamsburg
- The Garden at Irving Plaza
- Spiritbox at Theatre Of The Living Arts
- Gary Numan at Webster Hall
- Los Bitchos at Brooklyn Made
Wednesday, 5/3
- Bono at The Beacon Theatre
- The War and Treaty at Bowery Ballroom
- Fever Ray at Terminal 5
- Martin Sexton, KT Tunstall at Sony Hall
- Upsahl at The Foundry Philadelphia
- Coheed and Cambria at The Rooftop at Pier 17
- Babyface Ray at Theatre Of The Living Arts
- The Garden at Irving Plaza
- The Walkmen at Union Transfer
- Chelsea Grin, Carnifex at The Gramercy Theatre
Thursday, 5/4
- Kali Uchis at Radio City Music Hall
- Bono at The Beacon Theatre
- Amy Grant at Bergen Performing Arts Center
- Bela Fleck at Town Hall
- Drive By Truckers at Bowery Ballroom
- Nation of Language at Brooklyn Steel
- Angele at Terminal 5
- Ministry, Gary Numen, Front Line Assembly at Franklin Music Hall
- The Walkmen at Union Transfer
- The Commodores at St. George Theatre
- Hoodoo Gurus at Underground Arts
- The Heavy at Elsewhere
- Obituary at Irving Plaza
- Nickel Creek at The Rooftop at Pier 17
Friday, 5/5
- Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden
- Quiet Riot at Bergen Performing Arts Center
- Kali Uchis at Radio City Music Hall
- Styx at Xcite Center
- Angele at Terminal 5
- Hoodoo Gurus at Webster Hall
- John Pizzarelli at Mayo Performing Arts Center
- Amy Grant at City Winery NYC
- Peter Cincotti at Count Basie Center for the Arts
- Jessie’s Girl at The Capitol Theatre
- Goth Babe at The Rooftop at Pier 17
- Meg Myers at Underground Arts
- Bumpin Uglies at House of Independents
- Rebecca Black at The Foundry Philadelphia
- Drive By Truckers at Bowery Ballroom
- Khemmis at Brooklyn Monarch
- MUNA at The Met Philadelphia
- Ron Pope at World Cafe Live
Saturday, 5/6
- Set It Off at Palladium Times Square
- Rebecca Black at Elsewhere
- Lotus at The Capitol Theatre
- John Pizzarelli at Count Basie Center for Arts
- Joji at Madison Square Garden
- Ron Pope at Music Hall Of Williamsburg
- Meg Myers at The Wonder Bar
- Ill Nino, Through Fire, Dropout Kings at Starland Ballroom
- Babyface Ray at Webster Hall
- Yaeji at Union Transfer
- Quinn XCII, Arizona, Julia Wolf at Radio City Music Hall
- Transviolet at Elsewhere
- Khemmis at Underground Arts
- Acid Dad at Mercury Lounge
- Linda & The LoveTones at The Stanhope House
- Smash Into Pieces at Racket NYC
- Finch at (le) Poisson Rouge
Sunday, 5/7
- Bono at The Beacon Theatre
- Khary at Mercury Lounge
- Loudness at Dingbatz
- August Burns Red at Starland Ballroom
- Jimmy Webb at Count Basie Center for the Arts
- Set It Off at Theatre Of The Living Arts
- Styx at State Theatre New Jersey
- Kali Uchis at The Met Philadelphia
- Ville Valo at Irving Plaza
Monday, 5/8
- Transviolet at The Foundry Philadelphia
- Bono at The Beacon Theatre
- MUNA at Terminal 5
- Finch at (le) Poisson Rouge
Tuesday, 5/9
- Ville Valo at Irving Plaza
- Four Tet, Squidsoup at Avant Gardner
- MUNA at Terminal 5
- Janet Jackson, Ludacris at Madison Square Garden
- Tomorrow X Together at UBS Arena
Wednesday, 5/10
- Sabrina Carpenter at Terminal 5
- Janet Jackson, Ludacris at Madison Square Garden
- Anita Baker at Prudential Center
- Adelitas Way at Dingbatz
- Enter Shikari at Bowery Ballroom
- Four Tet, Squidsoup at Avant Gardner
- John Butler at The Fillmore Philadelphia
- Daisy The Great at The Foundry Philadelphia
- Beartooth, Trivium at the Paramount Theatre
- Tomorrow X Together at UBS Arena
- Haken at Theatre Of The Living Arts
Thursday, 5/11
- Art Garfunkel at Bergen Performing Arts Center
- Sabrina Carpenter at Terminal 5
- Voivod, Imperial Triumphant at Underground Arts
- The Wallflowers at The Stone Pony
- Phoneboy at Bowery Ballroom
- Quinn XCII, Arizona, Julia Wolf at The Mann Center For The Performing Arts
- Four Tet, Squidsoup at Avant Gardner
- Seal at The Met Philadelphia
- Halen at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Jackson Wang at Barclays Center
- Cobra Man at Irving Plaza
Friday, 5/12
- Anita Baker at UBS Arena
- The Temptations & The Four Tops at Scottish Rite Auditorium
- Voivod, Imperial Triumphant at Bowery Ballroom
- Pouya at Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia
- Jessie’s Girl at Count Basie Center for the Arts
- Heartless Bastards at Brooklyn Bowl
- Bacilos at Irving Plaza
- Seven Lions at The Fillmore Philadelphia
- The Interrupters, Frank Turner and The Sleeping Souls at The Rooftop at Pier 17
- Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers, GAYLE at Lincoln Financial Field
- Daisy The Great at Music Hall Of Williamsburg
- Southside Johnny and The Asbury Jukes at Sony Hall
- Sana at Brooklyn Steel
Saturday, 5/13
- The Interrupters, Frank Turner and The Sleeping Souls at Stone Pony Summer Stage
- Against The Current, Trophy Eyes, Yours Truly at The Gramercy Theatre
- City Morgue at Terminal 5
- Gospelfest at Prudential Center
- Dionne Warwick at Xcite Center
- Southside Johnny and The Asbury Jukes at Sony Hall
- Gogo Penguin at Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Wage War at Starland Ballroom
- Fantasia, Ne-Yo, Kenny Lattimore at Boardwalk Hall
- John Butler at Town Hall
- Cobra Man at Underground Arts
- Moon Boots at Racket NYC
- Sabrina Carpenter at Franklin Music Hall
- Shame at Union Transfer
- The Lemon Twigs at Irving Plaza
- Austin Millz at Elsewhere
- Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers, GAYLE at Lincoln Financial Field
- Feist at Brooklyn Steel
- Tiesto at Brooklyn Mirage
Sunday, 5/14
- Off With Their Heads at House of Independents
- Graham Nash at City Winery NYC
- Shame at Warsaw
- Plini at The Gramercy Theatre
- The Interrupters, Frank Turner and The Sleeping Souls at The Fillmore Philadelphia
- Against The Current, Trophy Eyes, Yours Truly at Union Transfer
- Wage War at Paramount Theatre
- Pouya at Irving Plaza
- Hippie Sabotage at Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia
- Hardwell at Brooklyn Mirage
- Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers, Gracie Abrams at Lincoln Financial Field
Monday, 5/15
- Feist at The Fillmore Philadelphia
- Plini at The Gramercy Theatre
- City and Colour at Franklin Music Hall
- Shame at Irving Plaza
- Sarah Potenza at City Winery NYC
Tuesday, 5/16
- Graham Nash at City Winery NYC
- Billy Nomates at Mercury Lounge
- Joan at Music Hall Of Williamsburg
Wednesday, 5/17
- The Righteous Brothers at Bergen Performing Arts Center
- Graham Nash at City Winery NYC
- The New Pornographers at Brooklyn Steel
- Wage War at The Fillmore Philadelphia
- Kevin Devine, The New Amsterdams at Brooklyn Made
- Clutch at the Paramount Theatre
- Hippie Sabotage at Webster Hall
- Cheap Trick at Mayo Performing Arts Center
- Billy Nomates at Mercury Lounge
- Mareux at Music Hall Of Williamsburg
- Denzel Curry at Blue Note NYC
Thursday, 5/18
- Kevin Devine & The New Amsterdams at Crossroads
- Harry Mack at Irving Plaza
- Eggy at The Foundry Philadelphia
- moe. at Brooklyn Bowl
- The New Pornographers at Union Transfer
- Clutch at Starland Ballroom
Friday, 5/19
- Blink-182 at Madison Square Garden
- Village People at Bergen Performing Arts Center
- Rival Schools at Bowery Ballroom
- Morgan Wallen, Parker McCollum, Ernest, Bailey Zimmerman at MetLife Stadium
- The World Is A Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid To Die at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Kevin Devine & The New Amsterdams at First Unitarian Church
- Eleri Ward at South Orange Performing Arts Center
- Hammerfall at Underground Arts
- Lulu Santos at Sony Hall
- Yaeji at Brooklyn Steel
- The Gaslight Anthem at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City
- Ashley McBryde at Newton Theatre
- City and Colour at The Beacon Theatre
- Waterparks at Theatre Of The Living Arts
- Pernice Brothers at Racket NYC
- moe. at Brooklyn Bowl
- Travis Tritt at Xcite Center
- The Blue Stones at Brooklyn Made
Saturday, 5/20
- Foghat at Bergen Performing Arts Center
- Morgan Wallen, Parker McCollum, Ernest, Bailey Zimmerman at MetLife Stadium
- Richie Furay at South Orange Performing Arts Center
- Janet Jackson, Ludacris at Etess Arena
- Blues Traveler at Harrah’s – Atlantic City
- The World Is A Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid To Die at Theatre Of The Living Arts
- Tom Jones at Borgata Event Center
- Cheap Trick at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City
- Superheaven at Union Transfer
- LeAnn Rimes at State Theatre New Jersey
Sunday, 5/21
- Helloween at Terminal 5
- Blink-182 at UBS Arena
- Redveil at Bowery Ballroom
- Rival Schools at Music Hall Of Williamsburg
- Yaeji at Brooklyn Steel
- Bury Tomorrow at The Gramercy Theatre
- Caroline Polachek at Radio City Music Hall
- Josh Ritter & The Royal City Band at The Beacon Theatre
- moe. at Brooklyn Bowl
- The Front Bottoms at the Paramount Theatre
Monday, 5/22
- Tom Jones at State Theatre New Jersey
- Hunter Hayes at The Gramercy Theatre
- Crowded House at The Beacon Theatre
- Narrow Head at Mercury Lounge
Tuesday, 5/23
- Seal at The Beacon Theatre
- Beach Bunny at The Rooftop at Pier 17
- Yungblud at The Met Philadelphia
- SYML at Racket NYC
- Waterparks at Irving Plaza
- Westerman at Music Hall Of Williamsburg
- Avatar at Webster Hall
- Indigo De Souza at Union Transfer
- Tom Jones at the Paramount Theatre
Wednesday, 5/24
- Blink-182 at Barclays Center
- Attack Attack! at House of Independents
- Off! at Bowery Ballroom
- Indigo De Souza at Webster Hall
- Crowded House at The Met Philadelphia
- Redveil at Music Hall of Williamsburg
Thursday, 5/25
- Future Islands at Asbury Lanes
- Big Joanie at Union Pool
- Off! at First Unitarian Church
- Tom Jones at The Beacon Theatre
- Jose James at Count Basie Center for the Arts
- Loveless at Irving Plaza
- Hayley Kiyoko at Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia
Friday, 5/26
- Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers, GAYLE at MetLife Stadium
- The Gaslight Anthem at the Paramount Theatre
- Seven Lions at Brooklyn Mirage
- Anita Wilson at City Winery Philadelphia
- Crowded House at Count Basie Center for the Arts
- Leon Larregui at Palladium Times Square
- Sam Hunt at Etess Arena
- Hunter Hayes at The Stone Pony
- Anuel Aa at Prudential Center
- Mavi at Bowery Ballroom
- Big Joanie at Baby’s All Right
- Foreigner at Xcite Center
- Avatar at Theatre Of The Living Arts
Saturday, 5/27
- Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers, Gracie Abrams at MetLife Stadium
- Le Tigre at Union Transfer
- Alestorm at Irving Plaza
- Foreigner at Xcite Center
- Seven Lions at Brooklyn Mirage
Sunday, 5/28
- Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers, Owenn at MetLife Stadium
- Anuel AA at Madison Square Garden
- Bi-2 at Terminal 5
Monday, 5/29
- Spafford at Blue Note NYC
- Dadju at Irving Plaza
Tuesday, 5/30
- Paramore at Madison Square Garden
- Hayley Kiyoko at Irving Plaza
- Panchiko at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Zach Bryan at Wells Fargo Center
- Thrice at The Fillmore Philadelphia
Wednesday, 5/31
- Paramore at Madison Square Garden
- Graham Parker at City Winery NYC
- Zach Bryan at Wells Fargo Center
- Grentperez at Mercury Lounge
- The Backseat Lovers at The Fillmore Philadelphia
- The Hellp at Bowery Ballroom
- Hayley Kiyoko at Irving Plaza